"Doubt: A Parable" Continues at the Beck Center through June 25

In conversation with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber, director Don Carrier explains why John Patrick Shanley's play, in which a nun suspects a priest of sexual misconduct toward a student, may likely inspire discussion on the way home and beyond. "Doubt: A Parable" is at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood through June 25.

Note: "Doubt: A Parable" contains adult themes and suggestions of sexual abuse. It is recommended for teens aged 14 and up.