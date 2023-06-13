© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV Features & Interviews

"Doubt: A Parable" Continues at the Beck Center through June 25

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT
SteveWagnerQMM P
/
Courtesy of the Beck Center for the Arts

In conversation with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber, director Don Carrier explains why John Patrick Shanley's play, in which a nun suspects a priest of sexual misconduct toward a student, may likely inspire discussion on the way home and beyond. "Doubt: A Parable" is at the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood through June 25.

Note: "Doubt: A Parable" contains adult themes and suggestions of sexual abuse. It is recommended for teens aged 14 and up.

Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber