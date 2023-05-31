WCLV Program Guide 06-01-2023

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

P Kogut/K Sills Peace House of Jade

Clovis Nichols 9 Stories Mothers and Fathers

Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby

Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon

Johnny Hodges Duke's in Bed Meet Mr. Rabbit

C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur Petite Fleur

Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Eye Of The Hurricane

Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

Count Basie Me and You Mr. Softie

Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush

George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho

Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans

Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head

Ken Foswer Resolution Resolution

Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood

Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene

Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here

Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis ESP Iris

Al Foster Reflections Anastasia

Jim Hall Concierto Concierto De Aranjuez

Count Basie One More Time Meet B B

Benny Bailey For Heaven's Sake No mo blues

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Charles Earland Cookin' With the Mighty Burner Seven of Nine

Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Infant Eyes

Dave Holland Extensions Processional

Jeff Johnson My Heart Watercolours

Nightcrawlers Get Ready Free At Last

Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy

Steve Davis For Real Nicky D

Mary Stallings But Beautiful But Beautiful

Bobo Stenson Serenity Polska Of Despair

Curtis Fuller Jazz…It's Magic Soul Station

Alan Pasqua Milagro Accoma

Billy Child the Winds of Change Crystal Silence

Josh Lawrence And that Too Cantus Firmus

Christopher McBride Ramon You Put A Smile On My Face

Johnny Griffin Change of Pace Soft & Furry

Ray Bryant Con Alma Cubano Chant

One For All Onward and Upward John Coltrane

Christian Tamburr Voyage It Rained Again Tonight

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

José de Nebra: Tempestad grande (1744)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)

Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)

Leroy Anderson: Ticonderoga March (1939)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River (1961)

George Martin: Overture 'Under Milk Wood' (1988)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1894)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

Orlande de Lassus: Salve Regina (1580)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne 'La Separation' (1839)

Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on Sarti's 'Come un agnello' (1784)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1795)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in A (1720)

John Philip Sousa: El Capitan and His Friends: Suite (1898)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Marionettes (1895)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 in E-Flat (1800)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 13 in G (1770)

Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga: Aria & Giga (1893)

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend (1888)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Henryk Wieniawski: Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1870)

Leo Zeitlin: Eli Zion (1914)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Quintet in E-Flat (1782)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 (1881)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)

Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1876)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Flos campi (1925)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Scene from 'Ernestine' (1777)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D (1858)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (1901)

Jorge Cardoso: Milonga (1993)

Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)