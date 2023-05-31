WCLV Program Guide 06-01-2023
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
P Kogut/K Sills Peace House of Jade
Clovis Nichols 9 Stories Mothers and Fathers
Tim Lin Empathy Waltz For Debby
Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon
Johnny Hodges Duke's in Bed Meet Mr. Rabbit
C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur Petite Fleur
Michael Feinberg Blues Variant Eye Of The Hurricane
Heavy Hitters The Heavy Hitters Silverdust
Count Basie Me and You Mr. Softie
Carlos Henriquez Dizzy con Clave Kush
George Cables I'm All Smiles Besame Mucho
Ed Cherry Are We There Yet Green Jeans
Cedar Walton One Flight Down Hammer Head
Ken Foswer Resolution Resolution
Dan Wilson Things Eternal Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer
Stan Getz Getz at the Gate Wildwood
Tom Harrell Oak tree Shadows
Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold
Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints
Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love
Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere
Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds
Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene
Dave Douglas Engage Everywhere But Here
Jaki Byard Amarcord Nino Rota Amarcord
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Miles Davis ESP Iris
Al Foster Reflections Anastasia
Jim Hall Concierto Concierto De Aranjuez
Count Basie One More Time Meet B B
Benny Bailey For Heaven's Sake No mo blues
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful
Charles Earland Cookin' With the Mighty Burner Seven of Nine
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Infant Eyes
Dave Holland Extensions Processional
Jeff Johnson My Heart Watercolours
Nightcrawlers Get Ready Free At Last
Brendan Lanighan A Little Optimism FrankLy
Steve Davis For Real Nicky D
Mary Stallings But Beautiful But Beautiful
Bobo Stenson Serenity Polska Of Despair
Curtis Fuller Jazz…It's Magic Soul Station
Alan Pasqua Milagro Accoma
Billy Child the Winds of Change Crystal Silence
Josh Lawrence And that Too Cantus Firmus
Christopher McBride Ramon You Put A Smile On My Face
Johnny Griffin Change of Pace Soft & Furry
Ray Bryant Con Alma Cubano Chant
One For All Onward and Upward John Coltrane
Christian Tamburr Voyage It Rained Again Tonight
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)
Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)
José de Nebra: Tempestad grande (1744)
George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)
Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)
Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)
Leroy Anderson: Ticonderoga March (1939)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action (1895)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)
Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River (1961)
George Martin: Overture 'Under Milk Wood' (1988)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Traditional: Scarborough Fair
Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1894)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)
Orlande de Lassus: Salve Regina (1580)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)
Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne 'La Separation' (1839)
Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)
Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)
Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on Sarti's 'Come un agnello' (1784)
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1795)
Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)
Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in A (1720)
John Philip Sousa: El Capitan and His Friends: Suite (1898)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Marionettes (1895)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 in E-Flat (1800)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 13 in G (1770)
Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)
John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)
Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga: Aria & Giga (1893)
Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)
Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)
Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)
Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend (1888)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
Henryk Wieniawski: Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1870)
Leo Zeitlin: Eli Zion (1914)
Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Quintet in E-Flat (1782)
George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)
Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)
Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 (1881)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)
Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1876)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Flos campi (1925)
Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Scene from 'Ernestine' (1777)
Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)
Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D (1858)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)
Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (1901)
Jorge Cardoso: Milonga (1993)
Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)