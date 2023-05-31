© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 06-01-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published May 31, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      P Kogut/K Sills   Peace House of Jade

      Clovis Nichols    9 Stories   Mothers and Fathers

      Tim Lin     Empathy     Waltz For Debby

      Red Garland Red in Bluesville Your Red Wagon

      Johnny Hodges     Duke's in Bed     Meet Mr. Rabbit

      C Aimee/ A Rose NO Orch Petite Fleur      Petite Fleur

      Michael Feinberg  Blues Variant     Eye Of The Hurricane

      Heavy Hitters     The Heavy Hitters Silverdust

      Count Basie Me and You  Mr. Softie

      Carlos Henriquez  Dizzy con Clave   Kush

      George Cables     I'm All Smiles    Besame Mucho

      Ed Cherry   Are We There Yet  Green Jeans

      Cedar Walton      One Flight Down   Hammer Head

      Ken Foswer  Resolution  Resolution

      Dan Wilson  Things Eternal    Since a Hatchet Was a Hammer

      Stan Getz   Getz at the Gate  Wildwood

      Tom Harrell Oak tree    Shadows

      Neil Swainson     Fire in the West  Fool's Gold

      Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward     Footprints

      Howard Alden      Snowy Morning Blues     Dancers In Love

      Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton  Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton      Out Of Nowhere

      Sam Jones   Something In Common     Seven Minds

      Duke Pearson      The Right Touch   Los Malos Hombres

      JD Allen    Americana Vol 2   Irene

      Dave Douglas      Engage      Everywhere But Here

      Jaki Byard  Amarcord Nino Rota      Amarcord

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis ESP   Iris

      Al Foster   Reflections Anastasia

      Jim Hall    Concierto   Concierto De Aranjuez

      Count Basie One More Time     Meet B B

      Benny Bailey      For Heaven's Sake No mo blues

      Cyrus Chestnut    My Father's Hands But Beautiful

      Charles Earland   Cookin' With the Mighty Burner      Seven of Nine

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Infant Eyes

      Dave Holland      Extensions  Processional

      Jeff Johnson      My Heart    Watercolours

      Nightcrawlers     Get Ready   Free At Last

      Brendan Lanighan  A Little Optimism FrankLy

      Steve Davis For Real    Nicky D

      Mary Stallings    But Beautiful     But Beautiful

      Bobo Stenson      Serenity    Polska Of Despair

      Curtis Fuller     Jazz…It's Magic   Soul Station

      Alan Pasqua Milagro     Accoma

      Billy Child the Winds of Change     Crystal Silence

      Josh Lawrence     And that Too      Cantus Firmus

      Christopher McBride     Ramon You Put A Smile On My Face

      Johnny Griffin    Change of Pace    Soft & Furry

      Ray Bryant  Con Alma    Cubano Chant

      One For All Onward and Upward John Coltrane

      Christian Tamburr Voyage      It Rained Again Tonight

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G (1720)

Mikhail Glinka: Waltz Fantasy (1856)

José de Nebra: Tempestad grande (1744)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet (1824)

Paul Dukas: La Péri: Fanfare (1912)

Leroy Anderson: Ticonderoga March (1939)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Pas d'action (1895)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G (1799)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River (1961)

George Martin: Overture 'Under Milk Wood' (1988)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1894)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: June 'Barcarolle' (1876)

Orlande de Lassus: Salve Regina (1580)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture (1842)

Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne 'La Separation' (1839)

Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' (1853)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Gird on Thy Sword (1739)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D (1939)

Felix Mendelssohn: Die Heimkehr aus der Fremde: Overture (1829)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on Sarti's 'Come un agnello' (1784)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat (1843)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1795)

Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794)

Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture (1922)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture (1901)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat (1915)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in A (1720)

John Philip Sousa: El Capitan and His Friends: Suite (1898)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Polonaise (1895)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Marionettes (1895)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 in E-Flat (1800)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 13 in G (1770)

Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)

John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga: Aria & Giga (1893)

Gerardo Matos Rodríguez: La Cumparsita (1916)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Quincy Porter: Ukrainian Suite (1925)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend (1888)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Henryk Wieniawski: Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1870)

Leo Zeitlin: Eli Zion (1914)

Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Quintet in E-Flat (1782)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 (1743)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Suite Antiga (1893)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya (1848)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy (1853)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes (1895)

Franz Liszt: Valse oubliée No. 1 (1881)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture (1839)

Xaver Scharwenka: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1876)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Flos campi (1925)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Scene from 'Ernestine' (1777)

Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D (1858)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux (1876)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (1901)

Jorge Cardoso: Milonga (1993)

Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)