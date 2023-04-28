© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 05-01-2023

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ron Carter  Golden Striker    On and on

      Eric Reed   Black, Brown and Blue   Christina

      Steve Davis For Real    Days Gone By

      Stephane Spira    In Between  Glenntleman

      Walter Smith III  Return to Casual  River Styx

      Ken Fowser  Resolution  When It's All Over

      Bobo Stenson      Spheres     You shall plant a tree

      Herbie Hancock    River-The Joni Letters  Both Sides Now

      Norah Jones Day Breaks  Sleeping Wild

      Fats Navarro      Fabulous Fats Navarro Vol 2   The Skunk

      Cecilia Smith     The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  It's a Grand Night for Swinging

      Oscar Peterson    What's Up   Salt Peanuts

      Night Crawlers    Get Ready   Meat Wave

      Quartet     Live at the Deer Head Inn     Tanya

      Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream

      Josh Lawrence     And That Too      North Winds

      Leon Lee Dorsey   Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn

      Lakecia Benjamin  Phoenix     New Mornings

      John Webber Down for the Count      Big G Blues

      Ray Brown   Walk On     Fried Pies

      David Ostwald     Blues in Our Heart      Blues In My Heart

      Mike LeDonne      Heavy Hitters     Chainsaw

      Karla Harris      Moon To Gold      Blue Skies

      Gerry Mulligan    Mainstream  Igloo

      Ike Quebec  Blue and Sentimental    Minor Impulse

      Keystone Trio     Newklear Music    Kids Know

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Marques Carroll   Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys

      Jocelyn Gould     Elegant Traveler  Kindling

      Houston Person    Reminiscing at Rudy's   At Long Last Love

      Coleman Hawkins   W the Red Garland Trio  Red Beans

      Claude Hopkins    Yes Indeed  Willow Weep for Me

      Benny Bailey      Big Brass   Alison

      Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbæk    Staying in Touch  Too Close For Comfort

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Andersson    S' Wonderful      Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

      Jesse Davis First Insight     Midnight Blue

      Sonny Stitt Stitt Plays Bird  Parker's Mood

      Michael Dease     Best Next Thing   Rainbow People

      Art Pepper  Getting' Together Bijou The Poodle

      Kenny Drew Jr.    Remembrance Mirage

      Ed Blackwell      What It Be Like   Grandma's Shoes

      L Hobgood/C Haden When the Heart Glistens New Orleans

      Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City    Cloudy

      Mel Rhyne   Tomorrow, Yesterday and Today Enchantment

      Duke Pearson      Sweet Honey Bee   Empathy

      Andy Jaffe  Manhattan Projections   Blues for Cannonball Adderley

      Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm   I'd Be There

      Sonny Criss Saturday Morning  Tin Tin Deo

      Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing   You Said It

      Horace Parlan     On the Spur of the Moment     Pyramid

      Ella Fitzgerald   Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie      A Night In Tunisia

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Beatrice

      Wynton Marsalis   Wynton Marsalis   Sister Cheryl

      Andy McKee  Sound Ideas Inner Circle

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time' (1916)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (1798)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D (1787)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau (1909)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück (1817)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)

Life & Works: Brahms: The Ghost Exorcised - Symphony No. 1: Finale excerpt

Benjamin Britten: Playful Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns (1879)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden (1911)

Life & Works: Brahms: Brahms & Wagner - Handel Variations: Fugue

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Leo Sowerby: Sermons from Symphony for Jazz Orchestra (1925)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 9 'After Rossini' (1987)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)

Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)

Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow (1937)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Federico García Lorca: Nana de Sevilla (1931)

Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute (1620)

Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima (2004)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)