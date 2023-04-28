WCLV Program Guide 05-01-2023
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ron Carter Golden Striker On and on
Eric Reed Black, Brown and Blue Christina
Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By
Stephane Spira In Between Glenntleman
Walter Smith III Return to Casual River Styx
Ken Fowser Resolution When It's All Over
Bobo Stenson Spheres You shall plant a tree
Herbie Hancock River-The Joni Letters Both Sides Now
Norah Jones Day Breaks Sleeping Wild
Fats Navarro Fabulous Fats Navarro Vol 2 The Skunk
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 It's a Grand Night for Swinging
Oscar Peterson What's Up Salt Peanuts
Night Crawlers Get Ready Meat Wave
Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn Tanya
Nick Finzer Dreams, Visions and Illusions To Dream A Bigger Dream
Josh Lawrence And That Too North Winds
Leon Lee Dorsey Cantaloupe Island Listen To The Dawn
Lakecia Benjamin Phoenix New Mornings
John Webber Down for the Count Big G Blues
Ray Brown Walk On Fried Pies
David Ostwald Blues in Our Heart Blues In My Heart
Mike LeDonne Heavy Hitters Chainsaw
Karla Harris Moon To Gold Blue Skies
Gerry Mulligan Mainstream Igloo
Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Minor Impulse
Keystone Trio Newklear Music Kids Know
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Marques Carroll Foundations Olivia Dances With The Keys
Jocelyn Gould Elegant Traveler Kindling
Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's At Long Last Love
Coleman Hawkins W the Red Garland Trio Red Beans
Claude Hopkins Yes Indeed Willow Weep for Me
Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison
Sinne Eeg/Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Too Close For Comfort
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Andersson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)
Jesse Davis First Insight Midnight Blue
Sonny Stitt Stitt Plays Bird Parker's Mood
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Rainbow People
Art Pepper Getting' Together Bijou The Poodle
Kenny Drew Jr. Remembrance Mirage
Ed Blackwell What It Be Like Grandma's Shoes
L Hobgood/C Haden When the Heart Glistens New Orleans
Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Cloudy
Mel Rhyne Tomorrow, Yesterday and Today Enchantment
Duke Pearson Sweet Honey Bee Empathy
Andy Jaffe Manhattan Projections Blues for Cannonball Adderley
Jan Harbeck The Sound, The Rhythm I'd Be There
Sonny Criss Saturday Morning Tin Tin Deo
Mike Melito To Swing is the Thing You Said It
Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Pyramid
Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Beatrice
Wynton Marsalis Wynton Marsalis Sister Cheryl
Andy McKee Sound Ideas Inner Circle
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat (1892)
Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)
Leo Sowerby: Overture 'Comes Autumn Time' (1916)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 6 in F (1798)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953)
Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Hebrides' (1830)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 78: Duet (1724)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Piano Sonata in D (1787)
Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)
Amy Beach: Scherzo from Piano Concerto (1899)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Scherzo: The Waves from 'A Sea Symphony' (1910)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Ballet & Final Tableau (1909)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Franz Schubert: Konzertstück (1817)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10/6 (1728)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete (1786)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)
Ludwig August Lebrun: Rondo from Oboe Concerto No. 2 (1775)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Ron Goodwin: Frenzy: Prelude (1972)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl (1923)
Life & Works: Brahms: The Ghost Exorcised - Symphony No. 1: Finale excerpt
Benjamin Britten: Playful Pizzicato from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns (1879)
William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold (1830)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: The Fairy Garden (1911)
Life & Works: Brahms: Brahms & Wagner - Handel Variations: Fugue
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Leo Sowerby: Sermons from Symphony for Jazz Orchestra (1925)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)
Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 9 'After Rossini' (1987)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)
Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000)
Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow (1937)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Schreker: Chamber Symphony (1917)
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Nino Rota: Casanova: Circus Waltz (1971)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Federico García Lorca: Nana de Sevilla (1931)
Howard Hanson: Andante from Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute (1620)
Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima (2004)
Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)
Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)