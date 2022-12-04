WCLV Program Guide 12-04-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Hendrik Meurkins, Christmas Vibes, Sleigh Ride

Bobby Watson, Yule Struttin’, Vauncing Chimes

Bobby Watson, Home in Kansas City, Back Home in Kansas City

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Home Cookin’

Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’, Cookin’ at the Continental

Nduduzo Makh, thini, In the Spirit of Ntu, Unonkanyamba

Paxton-Spangler Septet, Anthem for the New Nation, African Marketplace

Al Foster, Reflections, Six

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Live in Believeland, Mother Ginger

Lyn Stanley, Novel Noel, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Donald Byrd Live at Montreux, You’ve Got It Bad Girl

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time

Donald Byrd – Pepper Adams, Motor City Scene, Philson

Tomas Janzon Rob’s Piano Nomadic

360 Degree Jazz Initiative Latindia Please Only Tell Me Good News

Bill Cunliffe Christmas is Coming Christmas in the Doghouse

Houston Person Christmas with Houston Person and Friends Blue Christmas

Houston Person Please Send Me Someone to Love Reminiscing at Rudy’s

Per Mollehoj Saint Louis Blues ‘s Wonderful

Gil Evans Davenport Blues Great Jazz Standards

Gil Evans Straight, No Chaser Great Jazz Standards

Spike Wilner Let’s Cool One …Plays Monk and Ellington

Peck Almond Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise Live at Yoshi’s 1994

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Billy Rogers, Dave Stryker, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci Alegria Sacajawea

Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Tom Thumb

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend My New Old Friend

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade Alegria Interlude

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart, Jill Seifers Here On Earth Time Remembered

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album The Days of Wine and Roses

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions volume 2 Ornithology

Jimmy Smith, Jackie McLean, Quentin Warren, Donald Bailey Blue Gershwin Embraceable You

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Georgia On My Mind

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Lullaby of Birdland

Thelonioius Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Night Train

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Yesterdays

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vasquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Travlin' Light

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen Skyline Candle

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson &Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four in One

Thelonious Monk East Coast/West Lyle Mays, Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard

Kevin Mahogany, T. S. Monk Big Band Monk On Monk Dear Ruby

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score: The Manchurian Candidate Some Soul from Seoul

Donald Ellis, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Roland Hanna, Charlie Mingus, Dannie Richmond, Maurice Brown, Seymour Barab The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Mood Indigo

Andre Previn, Ray Brown, Grady Tate, Mundell Lowe, Jim Pugh What Headphones Warm Valley

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washinton Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Catch

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Love Is a Many Splendored Thing

David Amram, Studio Orchestra Complete Film Soundtrack Score: The Manchurian Candidate Home Again

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:02:56 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Bénédiction de Dieu S 173/3 (1852) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 17:57

06:22:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Benedictus from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 (1823) Saramae Endich, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 10:15

06:34:25 John Taverner: O splendor gloriae (1540) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807572 12:47

06:48:06 Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3098 11:38

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Veni Emmanuel - Music for the Advent season, in anticipation of the Christmas holiday

ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK: Toccata on Veni Emmanuel John Walker (1994 Reuter/Shadyside Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh, PA) Pro Organo 71898

CALVIN HAMPTON: O come, o come Emmanuel. GREGORY MURRAY: O come, o come Emmanuel University Singers/Brady Knapp; Yuri McCoy (2010 Schoenstein/University of St. Thomas, Houston, TX) Gothic 49312

DANIEL ROTH: Prelude, Veni, veni Emmanuel –Markus Lehnert (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris, France) Motette 13541

RICHARD CUMMINS: Improvisation on an Advent Hymn Richard Cummins (1926 Skinner/Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, Roanoke, VA) Cummins 1997

RICHARD PURVIS: Divinum mysterium James Welch (1902 Murray Harris/Memorial Church, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA) Wilson 8419

TRADITIONAL (arr. Cherwien): Of the father’s love begotten National Lutheran Choir/David Cherwien (2003 Reuter/St, Michael’s Lutheran Church, Bloomington, MN) National Lutheran choir 2019

HERBERT BUFFINGTON: Improvisation, Of the father’s love begotten Herbert Buffington (2009 Schlueter/Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Atlanta, GA) Buffington 68042

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 2, “Prepare the Way” - This edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on the prophecy of John the Baptist and others, heralding the coming of the Messiah. Join Peter DuBois for great choral and organ music of the season

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:04:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 2 BWV 248 (1734) RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harmonia Mundi 2908304 31:53

09:39:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 62 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1724) Sibylla Rubens, soprano Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 901605 18:39

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:13 André Campra: Idoménée: Rigaudon (1712) Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 2:51

10:06:41 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 3:07

10:10:54 Victor Hely-Hutchinson: A Carol Symphony (1947) City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 24:42

10:37:20 Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906) Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07

10:52:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C K 467 (1785) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 29:25

11:22:46 Johann Christoph Pez: Concerto Pastorale (1700) Les Violons du Roy Bernard Labadie Dorian 90180 17:42

11:42:21 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 (1892) Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 10:38

11:53:42 Traditional: My Dancing Day Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 2:09

11:56:55 Agustín Barrios: Villancico de Navidad (1920) John Williams, guitar Sony 87771 3:05

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Concerto in D Major for Cello and Orchestra: Movement 3 Allegro Yo-Yo Ma, cello; English Chamber Orchestra; Jose Luis Garcia, conductor Album: NPR Milestones of the Millennium Sony 61700 Music: 4:23

Joan Tower: Made in America National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Manuel Lopez Gomez, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 13:30

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Anne Nelson calling from Portland, Maine Music: 9:55

Brahms Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces Op 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:22 (excerpt as needed)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 25 in C Major, Op. 20, No. 2 Borromeo String Quartet Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, Elley-Long Music Center, Colchester, VT Music: 19:23

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4 in E-Flat Major BWV 1010: Movement 1 Prelude Alisa Weilerstein, cello Album: Bach: Cello Suites, BWVV 1007 – 1012 PentaTone Records 518675 Music: 4:34

Wang Jie: Flying on the Scaly Backs of Our Mountains Colorado Music Festival Orchestra; Peter Oundjian, conductor Colorado Music Festival, Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder, CO Music: 9:57

Rodolphe Kreutzer, Nicolas Charles Bochsa: Nocturne for Violin & Harp in B-flat, Op. 59 No. 4 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 9:20

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1 "Ghost" Phillippe Quint, violin, Alisa Weilerstein, cello, Inon Barnatan, piano Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 23:09

13:57:54 Chris Coletti: Bach's Bells (2012) Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:37

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ruth Reinhardt, conductor; Alessio Bax, piano

Lotta Wennakoski: Flounce

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 5 in F Op 76

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat Op 83

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in E minor—Ken-David Masur, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/15/2022

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Symphony No. 36 in C K 425 ‘Linz’

Bernd Richard Deutsch: Intensity (Cleveland Orchestra co-commission; world premiere)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88

17:36:05 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:05

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Guest Host Orli Shaham finds common ground with a pair of siblings who remind her of growing up with her brother Gil. A lively quartet from Chicago play Ravel. A teen soprano speaks about representation in classical music and connecting with a composer who shares her heritage. A talented young pianist talks about having pianist parents

Xavier Ip, 17, cello, from Watertown, MA Papillon, Op. 77 (3:15) Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924)

Jacob, 16, violin and Ezra Lewis, 11, piano, from Newton, MA 21 Hungarian Dances for Violin and Piano, No. 1 (3:30)

Johannes Brahms (1833 - 1897) arr. Joseph Joachim

Katrina Franco, 18, voice (soprano), from San Francisco, CA Mutya ng Pasig (4:30) Nicanor Abelardo (1893-1934)

BREAK PIECE from Orli Shaham MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #21 Orli Shaham, Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K.331, III. ALLA TURCA: Allegretto Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Elisa Plano, 15, piano, from Mendon, MA In the Bottoms, Mvmt 4, Barcarolle – Morning (5:00) R. Nathaniel Dett (1882 - 1943)

Sprezzatura Quartet, teenage string quartet, from Frankfort, IL String Quartet in F major, Mvmt 2 (6:30) Joseph Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)

CLOSING TRACK – from Orli Shaham - MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #18 Orli Shaham, Piano Piano Sonata No. 5 in G major, K.283, III. Presto Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:04 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45 (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 35:27

19:41:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1878) Nicola Benedetti, violin Czech Philharmonic Jakub Hrusa Deutsche Gram 4764092 35:31

20:19:02 Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g Op 25 (1861) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 75 38:44

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Griebling: String Quartet No. 1 La Catrina Quartet (La Catrina CD) 16:25

Daniel McCarthy: Infinity Edward Bach, trumpet; Cort McClaren, marimba/xylophone (C Alan CD 850) 11:50

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio No. 2 (2005) Gramercy Trio (Albany 1832) 20:44

Margaret Brouwer: I Cry Summer 2020 (2020) Mari Sato, violin; Shuai Wang, piano (Naxos 559 904) 3:57

21:58:10 Florence Price: Evening Shadows (1942) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 2:16

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation - Carey Jaros

22:58:53 Ernesto Lecuona: Canción de luna (1949) Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 2:03

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:34 Jeffrey Van: Fourteen Angels (2008) True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 5:10

23:07:44 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 7:01

23:14:46 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 (1850) Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:32

23:20:00 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 4:22

23:24:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 K 466 (1785) Evgeny Kissin, piano Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov Sony 51272 9:37

23:34:02 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:37:57 Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père Op 14 (1967) King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:21

23:39:18 Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied Op 124 # 16 (1840) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:38

23:42:57 André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943) Manuela Wiesler, flute BIS 739 11:42

23:55:17 Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55

23:58:30 Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:29