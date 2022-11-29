WCLV Program Guide 11-29-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Hicks A Piece for My Peace So in Love

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Buffalo

Pat Martino The Maker You're Welcome To A Prayer

Tri-Fi A Tri-Fi Christmas In the Bleak Midwinter

John Zorn A Dreamer's Christmas Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Dave McKenna Christmas Ivory It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Bill Frisell Four Monroe

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen

Ed Saindon Key Play Sao Paulo

Jimmy Rushing Everyday I Have the Blues Everyday I Have The Blues

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Run With Jones

Grand Central Tenor Conclave Take Your Pick

Kate Wyatt Artifact Duet

Peck Alllmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Cold Duck Time

Harold Land Eastward Ho! On a Little Street in Singapore

Paul Shapiro It's In The Twilight Light Rolls Away the Darkness

Ben Allison Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyuer

Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New

Kogut/Sills Peace House of Jade

Barney Kessel Swingin' Party Bluesology

Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love

JJ Johnson Quintergy Bud's Blues

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Doxy

Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Reflections

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Count Basie At Newport Sent For You Yesterday And Here You Come Today

Count Basie At Newport Boogie Woogie (I May Be Wrong)

Count Basie At Newport Evenin'

Archie Shepp Tray of Silver If you could see me now

Lee Morgan Infinity Miss Nettie B.

Thomas Linger Out In It Incantation

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Down South

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the Sky Do

Bobby Hutcherson Good Bait Love Samba

Paul Desmond/Gerry Mulligan Two of A Mind Stardust[L]

Ben Webster One of the Guv'nor I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good

The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Tides Are Turning

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Nature Boy

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Dear Lord

JC Styles Blakey Grease Hipsippy Blues

Milt Jackson Soul Route Sittin' In The Sandtrap

Eric Jacobson Discover Con Alma

Mark Shane What Would Santa Say Joy to the World

Budd Johnson Let's Swing Uptown Manhattan

Cannonball Adderley Them Dirty Blues Work Song

Sahib Shihab An Uptown Christmas Silent Night

Bruce Barth Dedication That's How It Sometimes Goes for Tommy Flanagan

Josh Lawrence Call Time Cornbred

Graham Dechter Major Influence Major Influence

Geri Allen A Child is Born We Three Kings

Houston Person Reminiscing at Rudy's I'll Let You Know

Tomas Janzon Nomads Search For Peace

George Coleman Big George Joggin'

05:58:46 Anthony Holborne: Coranto: Heigh Ho Holiday (1600) Canadian Brass CBS 45792 1:11

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:58 Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843) St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 471566 6:41

06:18:04 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 (1867) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28

06:28:38 Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

06:34:46 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 (1886) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 7:02

06:45:10 Frederick Loewe: Paint Your Wagon: Suite (1951) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 10:53

06:57:40 Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck' (1917) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:16

07:04:55 Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 975748 5:51

07:13:09 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 7:16

07:21:57 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4798529 03:46

07:26:18 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942) Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 2:23

07:31:27 Philip Glass: Echorus (1995) Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 7:07

07:44:36 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 (1938) Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

08:08:07 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:08

08:14:15 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 10:00

08:26:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59

08:35:05 Thomas Morley: Joyne Hands (1599) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 1:14

08:38:31 Franz Schubert: Adagio from Octet D 803 (1824) Cleveland Octet Sony 62655 13:25

08:53:25 Marius Constant: Twilight Zone: Theme & Variations (1983) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 3:36

08:57:36 King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520) Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 907079 3:14

09:05:03 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite Op 54 (1904) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437524 18:57

09:27:56 George Harrison: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 3:29

09:34:18 George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928) William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 5:02

09:41:20 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 (1725) Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 10:35

09:53:49 John Dowland: O sweet woods (1600) Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef Atma 2650 2:50

09:58:14 Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 2:48

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:39 Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927) Choir of Clare College Graham Ross Harmonia Mundi 907579 4:18

10:06:34 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 4:23

10:12:45 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869) Michael Gurt, piano Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Naxos 559320 12:28

10:26:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912) Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikool 2008 5:01

10:32:12 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: Four Carols (1942) Seraphic Fire Patrick Dupré Quigley SFM 14 6:44

10:41:08 Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 5:43

10:49:48 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 4 in c Op 44 (1877) Anna Malikova, piano WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Audite 92509 26:38

11:17:41 Richard Strauss: Serenade for 13 Winds Op 7 (1882) Members of Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 8:01

11:28:28 Antonio Salieri: Sinfonia Veneziana (1786) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 9:55

11:40:24 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 6:11

11:47:50 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Arthaus 101682 10:23

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:49 Traditional: Wexford Carol Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:59

12:10:48 John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:10

12:14:59 Leslie Adams: Christmas Lullaby (1993) Cleveland Orch Children's Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:48

12:20:05 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 10:35

12:32:08 Felix Mendelssohn: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (1840) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:56

12:36:05 Lewis Redner: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1868) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:25

12:39:31 Franz Gruber: Silent Night (1818) Felix Kraus, English horn Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:36

12:45:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture Op 117 (1811) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:29

12:54:10 Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' BWV 225 (1726) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Margaret Hillis MAA 1999 4:43

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:27 Giacomo Puccini: March 'Electric Shock' (1899) Verdi Symphony Milan Riccardo Chailly Decca 2141 1:43

13:04:05 Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:05

13:11:18 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993) Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 10:47

13:24:29 Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999) Singing Hoosiers Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 8:19

13:35:14 Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture (1832) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 7:20

13:45:52 Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima (1832) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Decca 4780135 5:11

13:54:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 3 Pianos K 242 'Lodron' (1776) Leon Fleisher, piano Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Sony 743505 25:04

14:21:44 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939) New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

14:37:36 Newell H. Long: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (1949) Robert Conrad, narrator Fennell Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell ELF 991018 7:30

14:46:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 (1735) Johanna Novom, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 13:33

15:01:24 Gary Ruschman: Pat-a-Drummer (2011) Cantus Cantus 1211 4:31

15:06:15 Sir John Tavener: Awed by the Beauty (2001) Cantus Cantus 1211 4:18

15:12:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E Op 14 # 1 (1799) HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 11:57

15:26:57 Johann Stamitz: Finale from Clarinet Concerto (1755) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy Decca 4814711 4:12

15:33:31 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 in B-Flat (1802) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 18:23

15:54:17 Bob Chilcott: The Shepherd's Carol (2000) Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 133 2:44

15:57:01 Traditional: The Cherry Tree Carol Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 106 1:48

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:32 Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: March & Gypsy Dance (1866) Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 6:17

16:12:05 Bryan Kelly: Improvisations on Christmas Carols (1969) City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 12:35

16:28:35 Duke Ellington: I Got it Bad [and That Ain't Good] (1941) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 2:42

16:33:16 John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 8:51

16:44:19 Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme WoO 24 'Ghost' (1854) Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 11:16

16:57:17 Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson: Frosty the Snowman (1950) Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:18

17:04:40 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1990) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 7:00

17:20:00 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 4 (1734) Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 907415 2:36

17:25:16 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 9:57

17:39:16 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Op 69 # 1 'L'adieu' (1835) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 4:27

17:44:49 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat Op 34 # 1 (1838) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 5:46

17:52:53 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10 # 4 (1728) Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437839 7:14

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:26 Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924) Luxembourg Philharmonic Louis de Froment Vox 8157 19:58

18:29:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Suite (1678) Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2013 5:30

18:37:45 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:45

18:43:57 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath (1830) Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 10:06

18:55:21 Pierre Villette: Hymne à la Vierge Op 24 (1955) Choir of King's College, Cambridge Stephen Cleobury King'sColl 1 3:17

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:31 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 17:59

19:21:58 Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940) English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 555868 18:12

19:41:18 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 14:54

19:57:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 1 BWV 802 (1739) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 2:38

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:12 John Rutter: Gloria (1974) Cambridge Singers Philip Jones Brass Ensemble John Rutter Collegium 100 17:13

20:19:17 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 6:43

20:27:11 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 28:26

20:56:35 Joseph Haydn: Gypsy Rondo from Piano Trio No. 39 (1795) Joseph Kalichstein, piano Dorian 90164 3:04

21:03:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33 (1876) Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:06

21:21:21 Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920) Lisa Cowan, violin WCC 1009 7:35

21:30:13 Michel Corrette: Symphonie des noëls No. 2 (1781) Arion Baroque Orchestra Early-Music.com 7768 6:54

21:39:01 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cross Cross (1952) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:26

21:43:35 Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Op 26 (1862) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 45846 52:06

22:37:40 Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958) Boston Cecilia Lenox Brass Donald Teeters Koch Intl 7180 9:40

22:48:50 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Ballade Op 11 (1893) Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 7765 6:26

22:55:57 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Melody Op 47 # 3 (1888) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 3:16

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:02 Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854) St. Paul's Cathedral Choir Andrew Carwood Decca 4789225 5:10

23:07:13 Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 'Forest' (1869) Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hilary Davan Wetton Hyperion 66628 9:38

23:16:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G Op 32 # 5 (1910) Vladimir Horowitz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:48

23:20:25 John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances (1993) Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 4:43

23:25:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 (1785) Jonathan Biss, piano Orpheus Chamber Orchestra EMI 17270 8:55

23:34:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' BWV 599 (1717) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:01

23:39:44 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto H 445 (1755) Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Deutsche Gram 439895 8:08

23:47:52 Alexander Scriabin: Canon (1883) English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 2:51

23:50:44 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' S 566 (1848) Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:26

23:54:44 Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words (1974) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:09

23:58:11 Umberto Giordano: Fedora: Intermezzo (1898) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 2:19