WCLV Program Guide 11-27-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Modern Jazz Quartet with Sonny Rollins, Live at Music Inn Vol. 2, Bags’ Groove

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, The Way You Look Tonight

Houston Person, Reminiscing With Rudy, I’ll Let You Know

Cedar Walton, Firm Roots, Shoulders

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Stolen Moments

Conrad Herwig, Latin Side of Mingus, Better Git Hit in Your Soul

Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, Horse Trading

Steve Davis Bluesthetic, Bluesthetic

Steve Cardenas et al, Healing Power, Donkey

George Russell, Stratusphunk, Bent Eagle

Carla Bley, Trios, Les Trois Lagons

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Small’s Jazz Club, Blues on the Corner

McCoy Tyner, Inception/Nights of Ballads and Blues, Blue Monk

Joey Alexander, Origin, Winter Blues

Peck Almond, Live at Yoshi’s 1994, Blues by Five

Red Garland, The P. C. Blues, The P. C. Blues

Art Farmer, Sing Me Softly of the Blues, Ad Infinitum

Oedgeir Berg, While We Wait for a Brand New Day, Bring on the Night

Thomas Claussen, Back 2 Basics, You and the Night and the Music

Hal Galper, Ivory Forest Redux, Ivory Forest

Bruce Barth, Dedication, Softly, in a Garden Path

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, A Tree and Its Fruit

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Art Taylor, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Rob Amster, Edward Peterson Close Your Eyes Hurricane

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Herbie Hancock, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast A Child Is Born

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lazy Theme

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rondey Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindrtovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback, Bryon Landham All About My Girl Alone Together

Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So

Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Roy Hayens, Dave hollnad Like Minds Straight Up and Down

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent I'm getting Sentimental Over You

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Gee, Officer Krupke

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album But Beautiful

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:02:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 11 in D K 245 (1776) Genevieve Soly, organ I Musici de Montréal Yuli Turovsky Chandos 8745 5:37

06:09:38 Guillaume Dufay: Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Padua (1450) Pomerium Alexander Blachly Archiv 453477 7:26

06:18:49 John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987) Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 17:53

06:37:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 61 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1714) Collegium Vocale of Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 901605 14:17

06:52:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 15 in C K 328 (1779) Genevieve Soly, organ I Musici de Montréal Yuli Turovsky Chandos 8745 4:50

06:57:49 Ola Gjeilo: Home (2017) Ola Gjeilo, piano 12 Ensemble Rupert Gough Decca 4816326 2:26

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Thanksgiving Harvest - Highlighting the work of American composers and performers during this all-American holiday

CARLYLE SHARPE: Flourishes Trinity Brass/Thomas Whittemore; Will Gotmer (1928 Skinner-1991 Mander/University Chapel, Princeton, NJ) Trinity 2020

JOHN EGGERT: Partita on Nettleton Jay Peterson (1952 Aeolian-Skinner/Merner Chapel, MacMurray College, Jacksonville, IL) MacMurray 2002

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Archangel Suite JanEl Will (2019 Dobson/Bruton Parish Church, Williamsburg, VA) Raven 167

JOSEPH CLOKEY: Cathedral Prelude Janet Hamilton (1930 Skinner/Central Presbyterian Church, Louisville, KY) Hamilton 2002

PAMELA DECKER: Jesu, dulcis memoria Douglas Cleveland (1928 Skinner-2008 Schantz/Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, University of Chicago, IL) Loft 1118

MARY BETH BENNETT: Prelude & Toccata on Kingsfold Mary Beth Bennett (1992 Schantz/7th Street Christian Church, Richmond, VA) MBB 2015

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1 - The new liturgical year begins on Advent Sunday, with its themes of anticipation of the coming of the Messiah, and the beginnings of moving from darkness to light. Peter DuBois will share choral and organ music of longing and expectation as we begin the Advent journey

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 BWV 248 (1734) RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harmonia Mundi 2908304 26:16

09:31:37 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g Op 6 # 8 'Christmas' (1713) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 429390 13:45

09:47:59 Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est SWV 456 (1612) Choral Arts Society of Washington Choral Arts Society Orchestra Norman Scribner Naxos 555049 6:05

09:54:35 Johannes Eccard: Vom Himmel hoch (1600) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807575 1:55

09:56:58 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 16 (1615) Empire Brass Telarc 80204 3:17

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:12 Jule Styne: Let it Snow (1945) Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:39

10:07:09 Jerry Herman: Mame: We Need a Little Christmas (1966) Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 4:09

10:12:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914) Hilary Hahn, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Deutsche Gram 3026 16:11

10:31:27 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 1 in E-Flat Op 12 (1803) Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 19:26

10:51:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A K 622 (1791) Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 29:20

11:22:12 Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' (1934) Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 24:09

11:47:29 Joseph Haydn: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 11 H 18:11 (1782) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Norwegian Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes EMI 56960 4:17

11:53:03 Traditional: Fum, fum, fum Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 1:43

11:55:42 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (1927) Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 4:32

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture from Così fan tutte Berlin Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor Album: Mozart: Cosi Fan Tutte – Highlights Erato 94821Music: 4:33

William Grant Still: Panamanian Dances Berlin Symphony Orchestra; Isaiah Jackson, conductor Album: William Grant Still: La Guiablesse, Danzas de Panama, Quit Dat Fool'nish, Summerland Koch 7154 Music: 14:03

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kristen Zoetewey calling from Grand Rapids, MI Music: 10:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:01 (excerpt)

Michael Kurth: Sonata for English Horn and Piano Emily Brebach, English horn; Tim Whitehead, piano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 18:12

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Traume Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Orchester der Deutschen Oper Berlin; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Kaufmann Wagner Decca 1802802 Music: 4:20

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Op. 34 Erin Roy, Narrator; GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 18:30

Joseph Haydn: Trio in E minor, Hob. XV/12: Movement 1 Vienna Piano Trio University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 10:28

Connor Chee: Unbroken Connor Chee, piano YourClassical MPR Diversity Recording Project, world premiere Music: 11:24

13:57:03 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Pater Noster S 173/5 (1852) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 2:37

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton

Toru Takemitsu: Requiem for String Orchestra—Ken-David Masur, conductor

Joseph Canteloube: Five Songs from ‘Songs of the Auvergne’—Kelly O’Connor, mezzosoprano; John Brancy, baritone; Ken-David Masur, conductor

Jacques Ibert: Concertino da Camera—Timothy McAllister, saxophone; Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Misato Mochizuki: Musubi II—Ken-David Masur, conductor

Maurice Duruflé: Requiem Op 9—Kelly O’Connor, mezzosoprano; John Brancy, baritone; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus; Ken-David Masur, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Bolero—Jun Märkl, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Thierry Fischer, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Todd Wilson, organ – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/8/2022

Pierre Boulez: Notations

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ‘Organ’

17:33:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 K 131 (1772) Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 25:31

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2021 - Featuring violinist Tessa Lark co-hosting with pianist Peter Dugan this program includes a mambo for the harp, one of Debussy’s earliest pieces, a piano arrangement of a spiritual by the great Margaret Bonds … and a Kentucky fiddle finale performed by a 12-year-old national fiddling champion

Julia Gomez, 16, harp, from Boulder City, NV performs Mambo by Bernard Andres

Adrian King, 18, piano, from Silverdale, WA performs Troubled Water by Margaret Bonds

Orlandis Maise, 16, trombone, from Antioch, TN performs Daybreak by Nicola Ferro (b1974)

Co-host Tessa Lark, violin & host Peter Dugan, piano, perform Violin Sonata No. 8, Op. 30, Mvmt 3 (est. 3:45) by Ludwig van Beethoven

Ari Webb, 16, cello, from Cincinnati, OH performs Piano Trio in G Major, Mvmt 3 by Claude Debussy

Noah Goebel, 12, fiddle, from Elkton, KY with Lily Goebel, 14, guitar perform Sally Goodin by Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs

Noah Goebel 12, fiddle with co-host Tessa Lark, fiddle perform a bluegrass medley including Red Wing by F.A. Mills and Turkey in the Straw, Traditional

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:29 Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 (1896) Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4791041 34:53

19:39:50 Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto (2008) Hilary Hahn, violin Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Deutsche Gram 14698 31:48

20:13:36 Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy's Kiss (1928) Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen Deutsche Gram 449205 43:32

20:59:01 Francis Poulenc: Humoresque (1934) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 1:54

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Griebling: String Quartet No. 1 La Catrina Quartet (La Catrina CD) 16:25

Daniel McCarthy: Infinity Edward Bach, trumpet; Cort McClaren, marimba/xylophone (C Alan CD 850) 11:50

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio No. 2 (2005) Gramercy Trio (Albany 1832) 20:44

Margaret Brouwer: I Cry Summer 2020 (2020) Mari Sato, violin; Shuai Wang, piano (Naxos 559 904) 3:57

21:57:58 Florence Price: Cotton Dance (1945) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 3:11

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday 11/4/2022 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech , Change from Within: Empathy, Humanity, and Improving Police Response with Detective Christopher Gibbons of the Cleveland Division of Police

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:01 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 (1825) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

23:07:43 Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 74 (1811) Sabine Meyer, clarinet Dresden State Orchestra Hans Vonk EMI 82160 7:09

23:14:53 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964) Cantus Cantus 1211 7:01

23:22:55 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 Op 19 # 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830) Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155 3:41

23:26:37 Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924) Strasbourg Philharmonic Marc Albrecht PentaTone 310 7:20

23:33:58 Francisco Guerrero: Beata Dei genitrix Maria (1585) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 902312 6:48

23:41:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 (1878) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 4795023 4:10

23:46:00 Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby Amanda Powell, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2396 5:43

23:51:44 John Field: Nocturne No. 7 in A (1821) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:21

23:56:43 Robert Schumann: Abendlied Op 107 # 6 (1852) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:26