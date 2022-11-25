WCLV Program Guide 11-25-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Thomas Clausen Back2Basics Bloodcount

Carla Bley Life Goes On Life Goes On Life Goes On

Marques Carroll Foundation Brother Payton (BAM)

The Ostara Project The Ostara Project Little One

Chris Glassman Living the Dream Resolve

Ben Paterson Breathing Space Hymn of the Orient

John Swana Bright Moments Wilbert

Art Farmer When Farmer Met Gryce Blue Lights

Peter Bernstein Signs of Lige Minor Changes

Madeleine Peyroux Careless Love Weary Blues

Shirley Horn Close Enough For Love This Can't Be Love

Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Project Tomorow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Paul Chambers Paul Chambers Quintet Minor Run Down

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Mr. Gentle And Mr. Cool

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism Wings and Roots

Christian McBride The Good Feeling Bluesin' in Alphabet City

Scott Hamilton Classics The Lamp Is Low

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Blues Autumn Bloom

George Coleman Manhattan Panorama El Barrio

Jessica Williams Inventions Nightwatch

Roger Humphries Keep the Faith 03 Dad

Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

Bobby Hutcherson Oblique Theme From Blowup

John Lee the Artist Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Miles With Duke

Miles Davis Seven Steps to Heaven Joshua

Gary Burton Generations Early

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Gordon/Reed We2 Five Spot After Dark

Mary Stallings Don't Look Back Love Me or Leave Me

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson If I Were A Bell

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Hurt So Bad

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Resonant Emotions

Hank Mobley Straight No Filter Hank's Waltz

Michael Dease Best Next Thing With Love

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance

Paul Shaw Moment of Clarity Mary Oliver

Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Fuga

Kenny Garrett Pursuance Dear Lord

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 You're My Everything

Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails JackARoe

Jimmy Heath You Or Me The Quota

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate

Darren Litzie My Horizon Blues for Three

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment

Pee Wee Russell New Groove Chelsea Bridge

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shifting Bassline Syndrome

Anat Cohen Time and Place Homeland

Willie Pickens Jazz Christmas O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Cedar Walton An NPR Jazz Piano Christmas It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Benny Bailey Big Brass Alison

Benny Bailey Big Brass Maud's Mood

Mollehoj/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Same But Different

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Owen Broder Hodges Front and Center Ballade For The Very Sad And Very Tired Lotus Eaters

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit The Loneliest

06:00 AUTUMN WONDERS with Jennifer Hambrick

Linda Robbins Coleman: For A Beautiful Land—Lansdowne Symphony/Reuben Blundell (10:46)

Jennifer Higdon: All Things Majestic: II. String Lake—Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero (7:07)

Scott Joplin (arr Stephen Buck): The Chrysanthemum--Lara Downes, piano (3:20)

Traditional: Argeers—Hesperus (1:47)

James Ralph: Butter'd Peas—Hesperus (1:49)

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day—Elora Festival Singers/Noel Edison (6:21)

Alan Hovhaness: Mountain Thunderstorm and Thanksgiving Music from Symphony No. 46 ‘To The Green

Mountains’ Op 347—KBS Symphony/Vakhtang Jordania (9:52)

Aaron Copland: Long Time Ago & At the River from Old American Songs, Set 2—Zurich Chamber Orchestra/Daniel Hope, violin (6:00)

Traditional: The Swallow & The Colly Flower from ‘The First Book of Cotillions’—Hesperus (3:08)

07:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

07:05:21 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 (1883) Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

07:13:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

07:26:15 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 Op 10 # 12 'Revolutionary' (1832) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4793449 2:36

07:32:37 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 (1901) Royal Choral Society London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 6:26

07:43:07 Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South (1938) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 9:48

07:55:27 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 2:22

08:07:48 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

08:13:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 'For Beginners' (1788) Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209 9:49

08:24:37 Florence Price: Calvary from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 5:07

08:30:32 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:54

08:36:31 William Boyce: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat Op 2 # 1 (1760) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 7:07

08:45:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935) London Symphony André Previn Deutsche Gram 471347 11:13

08:57:46 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Decca 3136 2:20

09:06:38 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 16:13

09:23:57 Giles Farnaby: Suite of Six Dances (1610) Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807 7:51

09:31:04 Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999) SCPA Children's Choir Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 5:58

09:34:17 Bruce Healey: Medley 'Caroling Fun' (1999) SCPA Children's Choir Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80538 5:58

09:43:34 Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942) Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

09:56:50 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: A British Tar (1878) Michael Schade, tenor Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:12

10:00 SPECIAL Let Us Break Bread Together with Jennifer Hambrick

Don Ray “The Farmhands’ Dance” from Homestead Dances

Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Eric Whitacre Lux aurumque

Virgil Thomson Andante cantabile, from Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Dan Locklair “Autumn” from Symphony of Seasons

Spiritual Let Us Break Bread Together

11:00 SPECIAL Pilgrim’s Rest with Jennifer Hambrick

William Billings An Anthem for Thanksgiving

Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune

Stephen Paulus “Pilgrims’ Hymn” from ‘The Three Hermits’

Early American dance music performed by Hesperus

Aaron Copland Quiet City

George Walker Lyric for Strings

Barbara Harbach Emanations from the Sacred Harp

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:44 Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:15

12:12:59 John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:42

12:15:41 Michael Praetorius: In dulci jubilo (1607) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:37

12:18:53 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 (1892) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 9:18

12:29:23 Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847) Robert Sullivan, trumpet Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 5:24

12:34:48 Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 3:56

12:38:45 Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:31

12:42:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a (1806) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 14:03

12:58:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:58 Giles Farnaby: Rosa Solis (1612) Ian Watson, harpsichord Chandos 8892 2:22

13:04:12 William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March (1590) Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Opening Day 7347 3:05

13:08:46 Sergei Taneyev: Finale from Piano Trio Op 22 (1908) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Deutsche Gram 4775419 9:37

13:19:07 Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896) London Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8614 5:42

13:27:29 Nigel Hess: A Christmas Overture (2007) Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 7:23

13:37:05 Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 8:40

13:46:45 Lord Berners: Polka (1941) Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Marco Polo 223711 2:34

13:50:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93 (1812) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 26:56

14:19:15 Alberto Hemsi: Three Ancient Airs from 'Coplas Sefardies' Op 30 (1945) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 08:56

14:30:26 Cécile Chaminade: Concertstück Op 40 (1888) Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 15:07

14:47:54 Gaetano Maria Schiassi: Sinfonia Pastorale (1735) Northwest Chamber Orch Alun Francis Helios 88028 9:10

15:00:31 Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 2:09

15:03:09 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 1:51

15:08:06 Sergei Taneyev: Concert Suite: Theme & Variations Op 28 (1909) David Oistrakh, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Nicolai Malko EMI 65419 14:49

15:24:47 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 (1899) YL Male Voice Choir Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 9048 8:01

15:33:59 Alberto Hemsi: Viola Quintet in G Op 28 (1943) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 17:41

15:53:12 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Triana (1907) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:53

15:58:49 Traditional: Boar's Head Carol Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 1:03

16:04:09 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g Op 79 # 2 (1879) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4793449 6:27

16:12:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d BWV 1059 (1740) Douglas Boyd, oboe Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd Deutsche Gram 429225 11:53

16:25:20 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952) BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9851 8:53

16:25:29 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952) BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9851 8:53

16:35:57 Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 5:36

16:43:24 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 76 (1875) London Symphony Witold Rowicki Philips 4788977 10:47

16:55:02 Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905) Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 1 4:17

17:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

17:00:57 Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville Angel 56720 3:45

17:04:42 Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

17:08:02 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940) New Philharmonia Orchestra Aaron Copland Sony 48257 3:09

17:13:05 Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 23:50

17:38:57 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite Op 28 (1952) Leon McCawley, piano Virgin 45270 17:55

17:57:36 Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946) Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 2:13

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:01:15 Patric Standford: A Christmas Carol Symphony (1978) City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 18:59

18:22:11 Sergei Taneyev: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 30 (1911) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Deutsche Gram 4775419 5:56

18:30:19 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 48 (1948) Gil Shaham, violin Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457064 5:20

18:37:34 Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' Op 3 (1887) BBC Scottish Symphony Osmo Vänskä BBC 392 9:38

18:48:42 Nikolai Tcherepnin: Prelude to 'The Distant Princess' Op 4 (1896) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 447084 9:09

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:59 Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 Op 30 (1945) BBC National Orch of Wales Rumon Gamba Chandos 40 20:57

19:25:23 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955) London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 57086 30:27

19:57:38 Frederick Delius: Hassan: Serenade (1923) Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 48260 2:37

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:11 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 22 (1868) André Watts, piano Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80386 24:02

20:26:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 7 in D K 205 (1773) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45713 18:24

20:45:49 Cyril J. Mockridge: Miracle on 34th Street: Suite (1947) Royal Philharmonic David Newman Telarc 88801 11:00

20:57:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude BWV 808 (1715) Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 2:53

21:03:17 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a (1873) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:03

21:21:27 Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 (1892) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 6:23

21:28:39 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918) Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 6:28

21:37:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 (1707) Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344 8:56

21:47:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano Op 56 'Triple' (1804) Joseph Kalichstein, piano English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Chandos 8409 37:05

22:26:57 Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 10:47

22:39:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio BWV 248 (1720) Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 17:27

22:57:41 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:40

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:03 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time Ago (1950) Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 3:04

23:05:06 Sergei Taneyev: Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 12 (1898) Silesian Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Marco Polo 223196 11:12

23:16:17 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

23:21:05 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638) Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella Deutsche Gram 4795300 10:10

23:31:15 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944) Gareth Hulse, oboe Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 8:13

23:39:30 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 4 (1887) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 3:33

23:44:11 Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:50

23:48:02 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876) San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 425857 5:09

23:53:11 Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:17

23:56:34 Stephen Sondheim: Merrily We Roll Along: Not a Day Goes By (1981) London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 3:11