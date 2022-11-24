WCLV Program Guide 11-24-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me
Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love
Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off
Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April
Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost
Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity
Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues
Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works
Matthew Fries Lost Time June Blues
Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion
Mike Treni Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues
Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight Moonlight Serenade
James Williams I Remember Clifford I Remember Clifford
Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Shirley
Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Deep
Crusaders Powerhouse Firewater
Emily Remler Take Two In your own sweet way
Charles Lloyd Trios: Chapel Song My Lady Sings
Pee Wee Russell Ask Me Now Ask Me Now!
Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Moonlight in Vermont
Gnostic Trio The Testament of Solomon Sammatek
Jerome Harris Hidden in Plain View 245/Les
Thelonius Monk the Man I Love Little Rootie Tootie
Ben Webster The King of the Tenors Bounce Blues
Jazztet Here and Now Tonk
Ray Bryant Potpourri Milestones
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Abercrombie Within A Song Flamenco Sketches
Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on
Bobo Stenson Goodbye Music For A While
Jan Harbeck The Sound The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately
Marc Copland Stomping With Savoy Footprints
Stan Getz In Stockholm Celebrating (Janne's Blues) tk 2
Miles Davis Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now
Mark Masters Priestess Naima
John Hicks I'll Give You Something to Remember Me By My Foolish Heart
Art Pepper Smack Up How Can You Lose
The Drummonds Pas de Trois I Hear a Rhapsody
Mcbride/Payton/Whitfield Fingerpainting Chameleon
Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn
Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate En passant
Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Water From An Ancient Well
JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius
Laurence Hobgood Honor Thy Father Sanctuary
Benny Carter Elegy in Blue Good Queen Bess
Arthur Blythe God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen The Christmas Song
Shelly Berg Blackbird If I Should Lose You
Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea
Al Foster Reflections Pent-up House
Woody Shaw Woody Three Organ Grinder
Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me
Irvin Mayfield A New Orleans Creole Christmas Christmas Time Is Here
Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 3 Blue Too-The Shepard
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra They Came To Swing Black & Tan Fantasy
06:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Sam Petrey
06:00:56 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19
06:04:40 Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962) N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 2:57
06:09:37 Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 20:00
06:31:05 Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite (1960) Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 16:29
06:48:25 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 463483 8:25
06:57:30 Scott Joplin: Stoptime Rag (1910) Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 2:53
07:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Bill O’Connell
07:01:25 Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville Angel 56720 3:45
07:05:10 Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19
07:08:30 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940) New Philharmonia Orchestra Aaron Copland Sony 48257 3:09
07:13:33 Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 23:50
07:40:06 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite Op 28 (1952) Leon McCawley, piano Virgin 45270 17:55
07:59:01 John Jacob Niles: Kentucky [Ohio] Wassail Song (1955) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 1:16
08:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jacqueline Gerber
08:00:54 Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together (2003) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:30
08:04:49 Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville Paul Gambrill Angel 56720 16:33
08:22:48 Virgil Thomson: Allegretto from Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928) Monadnock Festival Orchestra James Bolle Albany 1058 3:03
08:27:52 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 8:52
08:38:12 Don Gillis: Second Movement from Symphony No. 2 'A Symphony of Faith' (1942) Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 888 10:42
08:49:59 David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919) Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 2:56
08:53:59 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71 # 4 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 6:00
09:00 SPECIAL By and By: Journeying and Gathering with Jennifer Hambrick
Stephen Paulus We Gather Together
William Schuman New England Triptych
Robert Ashford Rise and Fall and Peaceful Rest
Lowry Shall We Gather At the River
George Frederick McKay Suite on Sixteenth-Century Hymn Tunes
Ning Kam Variations on Amazing Grace
Caroline Shaw: By and By
10:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Mark Satola
10:04:15 Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016) Slovak National Symphony Kirk Trevor Naxos 559860 9:03
10:14:28 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23
10:41:24 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989) Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 7:54
10:51:07 Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009) Jayna Nelson, flute Willow 1036 9:14
11:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Simna
11:02:47 Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434310 20:31
11:25:45 Charles Ives: Old Folks Gatherin' from Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911) Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harmonia Mundi 902611 6:19
11:34:35 Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960) City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 14:21
11:50:29 Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940) Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 427335 9:19
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola
12:01:50 Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 6:51
12:08:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47
12:10:29 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11
12:12:40 Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59
12:19:54 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 11:24
12:32:44 Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 5:16
12:38:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:55
12:40:57 Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37
12:46:27 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26
12:57:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:17
13:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude
Traditional: We Gather Together - Boston Pops
Handel: Concerto Grosso “Alexander’s Feast” - English Chamber Orchestra
Howard Cable: Seasons’ Celebrations: Thanksgiving Day - CBC Vancouver Orchestra
Adam Gopnik on Turkey
Poulenc: Novelette - Vento Chiaro
Poulenc: Rustic Intermezzo - Sudwestfunk Orchestra
Mary Oliver reads “Wild Geese”
Gounod: Ave Maria - Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano
Walt Whitman: Song of Myself - Read by Mark Benninghofen
Traditional: Psalm of Life - Jacqueline Schwab, piano
Adam Gopnik on Thanksgiving poems
Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd - Polyphony
Mary Oliver reads “Messenger”
Mahler: Ging heut morgen ubers Feld - Gustav Mahler, player piano roll
Walt Whitman: Thanks in Old Age - Read by Mark Benninghofen
Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Selections - Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
Adam Gopnik on Children and Thanksgiving
Handel: Dank sei Dir, Herr - Philharmonia Virtuosi
Walt Whitman: The Place Gratitude Fills in a Fine Character - Read by Mark Benninghofen
Mark Isham: October Sky - Studio Orchestra
Medley: What Wondrous Love/Come thy Fount of Every Blessing/For the Beauty of the Earth - Jacqueline Schwab, piano
Adam Gopnik The Table Comes First
Telemann: Tafelmusik (selections) - Musica Antiqua Cologne
Mary Oliver reads “The Summer Day”
Karl Jenkins: Benedictus - Polyphony
From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104 - Read by Charles Laughton
Traditional, arr. Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together - Dale Warland Singers
15:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain
Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man: Benedictus – German Chamber Orchestra, Simon Halsey, conductor; Daniel Hope, violin
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade – Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, conductor
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (excerpt) – Philharmonia Orchestra, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor
Giacomo Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture – Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Mache dich, mein Herze, rein – Academy of Ancient Music, Stephen Cleobury, conductor; William Gaunt, bass
J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Pasion: Wir setzen uns mit tränen nieder – Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor
Johann Strauss Jr.: The Beautiful Blue Danube – Vienna Philharmonic, Willi Boskovsky, conductor
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. “Choral”, IV. Finale – Vienna Philharmonic, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor
Jay Ungar/Molly Mason: Thanksgiving Waltz – Jay Ungar, Mary Lea, Molly Mason, Abby Newton, Steve Rust
Traditional: Shenandoah – Modern Mandolin Quartet
Piotr Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty: Panorama –Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Charles Mackerras, conductor
Frederic Chopin: Berceuse – Garrick Ohlsson
Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 “Death and the Maiden”, II. Andante con moto – Takács Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”, II. Andante molto mosso
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Hymn– Cantus
Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man: Benedictus – German Chamber Orchestra, Simon Halsey, conductor; Daniel Hope, violin
16:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Rob Grier
16:04:03 Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59
16:15:15 Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945) Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 31:27
16:49:00 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26
17:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Mills
17:03:21 Randall Thompson: Frostiana: The Pasture (1959) Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 2:25
17:05:46 Randall Thompson: Pueri Hebraeorum (1928) Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 61 2:33
17:08:20 Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening (1959) Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 4:55
17:14:26 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F Op 96 'American' (1893) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 27:35
17:43:16 Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra (1972) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 15:08
18:00 SPECIAL Away from Home with Jennifer Hambrick
Traditional Wayfaring Stranger
Barbara Harbach Frontier Fancies
David Amram This Land: Symphonic Variations on A Song by Woody Guthrie (slightly abridged)
William Perry “Jamestown: Four Hundred Years on,” from Jamestown Concerto for Cello and Orchestra
Zachary Wadsworth Come to the Road
18:58:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:04:26 Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 26:45
19:33:30 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23
20:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Robert Conrad
20:01:23 Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville Paul Gambrill Angel 56720 16:33
20:20:29 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32
20:46:40 Don Gillis: Second Movement from Symphony No. 2 'A Symphony of Faith' (1942) Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 888 10:42
20:57:46 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:03:06 Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959) London Philharmonic Strings Kenneth Klein Albany 1058 4:52
23:07:59 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19
23:11:19 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 (1869) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06
23:16:07 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 435757 7:21
23:23:29 Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 (1839) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80578 16:09
23:40:23 Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano (1973) St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra Lorenzo Muti Albany 1058 4:03
23:44:27 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance Op 39 (1879) NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 437506 4:56
23:49:24 Anton Arensky: Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32 (1894) Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 53269 5:58
23:55:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 3:06
23:59:28 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54