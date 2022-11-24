© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-24-2022

Published November 24, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Nelson    Fuller Nelson     Do Nothing Until You Here From Me

Eric Reed          It's All Right to Swing     You Don't Know What Is Love

Billie Holiday     Body and Soul  Let's call the whole thing off

Hampton Hawes            All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Sonny Clark      Leapin' and Lopin'         Somethin' Special

Art Hirahara       Verdant Valley   Lost     

Ken Fowser       Now Hear This  The Force Of Gravity

Avishai Cohen   Playing the Room          Kofifi Blues

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey      Blues on Top    Birk's Works

Matthew Fries   Lost Time          June Blues

Carl Allen          The Pursuer      A Difference of Opinion

Mike Treni         Pop-Culture Blues         Minor Blues

Kurt Elling         Flirting With Twilight       Moonlight Serenade

James Williams I Remember Clifford      I Remember Clifford

Stanley Turrentine          Mr. Natural        Shirley 

Ken Peplowski  Double Exposure          Deep   

Crusaders         Powerhouse      Firewater

Emily Remler     Take Two          In your own sweet way

Charles Lloyd   Trios: Chapel     Song My Lady Sings

Pee Wee Russell           Ask Me Now      Ask Me Now!

Three More Sounds      Play Ray Charles           Moonlight in Vermont

Gnostic Trio      The Testament of Solomon       Sammatek

Jerome Harris    Hidden in Plain View      245/Les

Thelonius Monk the Man I Love  Little Rootie Tootie

Ben Webster     The King of the Tenors   Bounce Blues

Jazztet  Here and Now   Tonk    

Ray Bryant        Potpourri          Milestones

                                   

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Abercrombie         Within A Song   Flamenco Sketches

Clifford Lamb    Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

Ron Carter        The Golden Striker        On and on

Bobo Stenson   Goodbye          Music For A While

Jan Harbeck      The Sound The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately

Marc Copland   Stomping With Savoy    Footprints

Stan Getz          In Stockholm    Celebrating (Janne's Blues) tk 2

Miles Davis       Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now

Mark Masters    Priestess          Naima  

John Hicks        I'll Give You Something to Remember Me By      My Foolish Heart

Art Pepper        Smack Up         How Can You Lose

The Drummonds           Pas de Trois      I Hear a Rhapsody

Mcbride/Payton/Whitfield           Fingerpainting   Chameleon

Shelly Manne    Plays Checkmate           The Isolated Pawn

Shelly Manne    Plays Checkmate           En passant

Abdullah Ibrahim            Water from an Ancient Well        Water From An Ancient Well

JJ Johnson       JJ Inc    Aquarius          

Laurence Hobgood       Honor Thy Father          Sanctuary

Benny Carter     Elegy in Blue     Good Queen Bess

Arthur Blythe     God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen      The Christmas Song

Shelly Berg       Blackbird          If I Should Lose You

Emmet Cohen   Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea

Al Foster           Reflections       Pent-up House

Woody Shaw     Woody Three     Organ Grinder

Tawanda           Smile    Lucky to Be Me

Irvin Mayfield    A New Orleans Creole Christmas           Christmas Time Is Here

Duke Ellington  Private Collection Vol 3  Blue Too-The Shepard

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra            They Came To Swing    Black & Tan Fantasy

 

06:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Sam Petrey

06:00:56  Stephen Paulus: The Road Home    (2001) Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

06:04:40  Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane    (1962)  N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 2:57

06:09:37  Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint    (1951)  Catalyst Quartet  Azica 71346 20:00

06:31:05  Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite    (1960)  Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 16:29

06:48:25  William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag    (1970) Gil Shaham, violin   Deutsche Gram 463483 8:25

06:57:30  Scott Joplin: Stoptime Rag    (1910) Joshua Rifkin, piano   Nonesuch 79159 2:53

 

07:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Bill O’Connell

07:01:25  Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz    (1999) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville  Angel 56720 3:45

07:05:10  Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay    (2003) Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

07:08:30  Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners    (1940)  New Philharmonia Orchestra Aaron Copland Sony 48257 3:09

07:13:33  Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite    (1957)  Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 23:50

07:40:06  Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite Op 28   (1952) Leon McCawley, piano   Virgin 45270 17:55

07:59:01  John Jacob Niles: Kentucky [Ohio] Wassail Song    (1955) Quire Cleveland  Ross Duffin Quire 105 1:16

 

08:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jacqueline Gerber

08:00:54  Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together    (2003) Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:30

08:04:49  Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements    (1998) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville Paul Gambrill Angel 56720 16:33

08:22:48  Virgil Thomson: Allegretto from Symphony on a Hymn Tune    (1928)  Monadnock Festival Orchestra James Bolle Albany 1058 3:03

08:27:52  Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture    (1938)  Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 8:52

08:38:12  Don Gillis: Second Movement from Symphony No. 2    'A Symphony of Faith' (1942)  Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 888 10:42

08:49:59  David Guion: Turkey in the Straw    (1919) Michael Lewin, piano   Sono Luminus 92103 2:56

08:53:59  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71 # 4 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 6:00

 

09:00 SPECIAL By and By: Journeying and Gathering with Jennifer Hambrick

Stephen Paulus   We Gather Together

William Schuman   New England Triptych

Robert Ashford   Rise and Fall and Peaceful Rest

Lowry   Shall We Gather At the River

George Frederick McKay   Suite on Sixteenth-Century Hymn Tunes

Ning Kam   Variations on Amazing Grace

Caroline Shaw:  By and By

 

10:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Mark Satola

10:04:15  Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2    'America' (2016)  Slovak National Symphony Kirk Trevor Naxos 559860 9:03

10:14:28  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite    (1945)  Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

10:41:24  Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance    (1989)  Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 7:54

10:51:07  Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving    (2009) Jayna Nelson, flute   Willow 1036 9:14

 

11:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Simna

11:02:47  Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune    (1928)  Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434310 20:31

11:25:45  Charles Ives: Old Folks Gatherin' from Symphony No. 3    'The Camp Meeting' (1911)  Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harmonia Mundi 902611 6:19

11:34:35  Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite    (1960)  City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 14:21

11:50:29  Aaron Copland: Quiet City    (1940) Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 427335 9:19

 

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

12:01:50  Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival    (1950)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 6:51

12:08:42  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy    (1892)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47

12:10:29  Traditional: Deck the Halls      Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

12:12:40  Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite    (2004) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59

12:19:54  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances    (1866)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 11:24

12:32:44  Irving Berlin: White Christmas    (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 5:16

12:38:01  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture    (1892)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:55

12:40:57  Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air    (1982) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37

12:46:27  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture    (1932)  Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

12:57:35  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring    (1723) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:17

 

13:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude

Traditional: We Gather Together - Boston Pops

Handel: Concerto Grosso “Alexander’s Feast” - English Chamber Orchestra

Howard Cable: Seasons’ Celebrations: Thanksgiving Day - CBC Vancouver Orchestra

Adam Gopnik on Turkey

Poulenc: Novelette - Vento Chiaro

Poulenc: Rustic Intermezzo - Sudwestfunk Orchestra

Mary Oliver reads “Wild Geese”

Gounod: Ave Maria - Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Walt Whitman: Song of Myself - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Traditional: Psalm of Life - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik on Thanksgiving poems

Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd - Polyphony

Mary Oliver reads “Messenger”

Mahler: Ging heut morgen ubers Feld - Gustav Mahler, player piano roll

Walt Whitman: Thanks in Old Age - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Selections - Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Adam Gopnik on Children and Thanksgiving

Handel: Dank sei Dir, Herr - Philharmonia Virtuosi

Walt Whitman: The Place Gratitude Fills in a Fine Character - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Mark Isham: October Sky - Studio Orchestra

Medley: What Wondrous Love/Come thy Fount of Every Blessing/For the Beauty of the Earth - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik The Table Comes First

Telemann: Tafelmusik (selections) - Musica Antiqua Cologne

Mary Oliver reads “The Summer Day”

Karl Jenkins: Benedictus - Polyphony

From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104 - Read by Charles Laughton

Traditional, arr. Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together - Dale Warland Singers

 

15:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man: Benedictus – German Chamber Orchestra, Simon Halsey, conductor; Daniel Hope, violin

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade – Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, conductor

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (excerpt) – Philharmonia Orchestra, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor

Giacomo Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture – Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Mache dich, mein Herze, rein – Academy of Ancient Music, Stephen Cleobury, conductor; William Gaunt, bass

J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Pasion: Wir setzen uns mit tränen nieder – Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Johann Strauss Jr.: The Beautiful Blue Danube – Vienna Philharmonic, Willi Boskovsky, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. “Choral”, IV. Finale – Vienna Philharmonic, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor

Jay Ungar/Molly Mason: Thanksgiving Waltz – Jay Ungar, Mary Lea, Molly Mason, Abby Newton, Steve Rust

Traditional: Shenandoah – Modern Mandolin Quartet

Piotr Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty: Panorama –Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Charles Mackerras, conductor

Frederic Chopin: Berceuse – Garrick Ohlsson

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 “Death and the Maiden”, II. Andante con moto – Takács Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”, II. Andante molto mosso

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Hymn– Cantus

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man: Benedictus – German Chamber Orchestra, Simon Halsey, conductor; Daniel Hope, violin

 

16:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Rob Grier

16:04:03  Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town'    (1944)  St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

16:15:15  Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d    (1945)  Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 31:27

16:49:00  Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite    (1942)  Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

 

17:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Mills

17:03:21  Randall Thompson: Frostiana: The Pasture    (1959) Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 2:25

17:05:46  Randall Thompson: Pueri Hebraeorum    (1928) Turtle Creek Chorale  Timothy Seelig Reference 61 2:33

17:08:20  Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening    (1959) Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 4:55

17:14:26  Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F Op 96   'American' (1893)  Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 27:35

17:43:16  Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra    (1972)  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 15:08

 

18:00 SPECIAL Away from Home with Jennifer Hambrick

Traditional Wayfaring Stranger

Barbara Harbach Frontier Fancies

David Amram This Land: Symphonic Variations on A Song by Woody Guthrie (slightly abridged)

William Perry “Jamestown: Four Hundred Years on,” from Jamestown Concerto for Cello and Orchestra

Zachary Wadsworth Come to the Road

18:58:32  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy    (1892)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:26  Duke Ellington: The River: Suite    (1971)  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 26:45

19:33:30  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite    (1945)  Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

 

20:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Robert Conrad

20:01:23  Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements    (1998) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville Paul Gambrill Angel 56720 16:33

20:20:29  Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite    (1948)  Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

20:46:40  Don Gillis: Second Movement from Symphony No. 2    'A Symphony of Faith' (1942)  Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 888 10:42

20:57:46  Stephen Paulus: The Road Home    (2001) Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:06  Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away    (1959)  London Philharmonic Strings Kenneth Klein Albany 1058 4:52

23:07:59  Stephen Paulus: The Road Home    (2001) Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

23:11:19  Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 (1869)  Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:16:07  Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia    (1880)  Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 435757 7:21

23:23:29  Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17   (1839)  Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80578 16:09

23:40:23  Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano    (1973)  St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra Lorenzo Muti Albany 1058 4:03

23:44:27  Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance Op 39   (1879)  NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 437506 4:56

23:49:24  Anton Arensky: Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32   (1894) Yefim Bronfman, piano   Sony 53269 5:58

23:55:58  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento    (1789) Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30022 3:06

23:59:28  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 1:54

 

 