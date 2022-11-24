WCLV Program Guide 11-24-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off

Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost

Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity

Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works

Matthew Fries Lost Time June Blues

Carl Allen The Pursuer A Difference of Opinion

Mike Treni Pop-Culture Blues Minor Blues

Kurt Elling Flirting With Twilight Moonlight Serenade

James Williams I Remember Clifford I Remember Clifford

Stanley Turrentine Mr. Natural Shirley

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Deep

Crusaders Powerhouse Firewater

Emily Remler Take Two In your own sweet way

Charles Lloyd Trios: Chapel Song My Lady Sings

Pee Wee Russell Ask Me Now Ask Me Now!

Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Moonlight in Vermont

Gnostic Trio The Testament of Solomon Sammatek

Jerome Harris Hidden in Plain View 245/Les

Thelonius Monk the Man I Love Little Rootie Tootie

Ben Webster The King of the Tenors Bounce Blues

Jazztet Here and Now Tonk

Ray Bryant Potpourri Milestones

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Abercrombie Within A Song Flamenco Sketches

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Music For A While

Jan Harbeck The Sound The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately

Marc Copland Stomping With Savoy Footprints

Stan Getz In Stockholm Celebrating (Janne's Blues) tk 2

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now

Mark Masters Priestess Naima

John Hicks I'll Give You Something to Remember Me By My Foolish Heart

Art Pepper Smack Up How Can You Lose

The Drummonds Pas de Trois I Hear a Rhapsody

Mcbride/Payton/Whitfield Fingerpainting Chameleon

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate En passant

Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Water From An Ancient Well

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Laurence Hobgood Honor Thy Father Sanctuary

Benny Carter Elegy in Blue Good Queen Bess

Arthur Blythe God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen The Christmas Song

Shelly Berg Blackbird If I Should Lose You

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Spillin' the Tea

Al Foster Reflections Pent-up House

Woody Shaw Woody Three Organ Grinder

Tawanda Smile Lucky to Be Me

Irvin Mayfield A New Orleans Creole Christmas Christmas Time Is Here

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 3 Blue Too-The Shepard

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra They Came To Swing Black & Tan Fantasy

06:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Sam Petrey

06:00:56 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

06:04:40 Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962) N.E. Conservatory Winds Frank Battisti Albany 1058 2:57

06:09:37 Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 20:00

06:31:05 Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite (1960) Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 16:29

06:48:25 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 463483 8:25

06:57:30 Scott Joplin: Stoptime Rag (1910) Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 2:53

07:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Bill O’Connell

07:01:25 Jay Ungar: Thanksgiving Waltz (1999) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville Angel 56720 3:45

07:05:10 Carol Barnett: An American Thanksgiving: McKay (2003) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

07:08:30 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover's Corners (1940) New Philharmonia Orchestra Aaron Copland Sony 48257 3:09

07:13:33 Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 23:50

07:40:06 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite Op 28 (1952) Leon McCawley, piano Virgin 45270 17:55

07:59:01 John Jacob Niles: Kentucky [Ohio] Wassail Song (1955) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 105 1:16

08:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Jacqueline Gerber

08:00:54 Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together (2003) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:30

08:04:49 Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville Paul Gambrill Angel 56720 16:33

08:22:48 Virgil Thomson: Allegretto from Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928) Monadnock Festival Orchestra James Bolle Albany 1058 3:03

08:27:52 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 8:52

08:38:12 Don Gillis: Second Movement from Symphony No. 2 'A Symphony of Faith' (1942) Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 888 10:42

08:49:59 David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919) Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 2:56

08:53:59 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71 # 4 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 6:00

09:00 SPECIAL By and By: Journeying and Gathering with Jennifer Hambrick

Stephen Paulus We Gather Together

William Schuman New England Triptych

Robert Ashford Rise and Fall and Peaceful Rest

Lowry Shall We Gather At the River

George Frederick McKay Suite on Sixteenth-Century Hymn Tunes

Ning Kam Variations on Amazing Grace

Caroline Shaw: By and By

10:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Mark Satola

10:04:15 Dan Locklair: Thanksgiving Day from Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016) Slovak National Symphony Kirk Trevor Naxos 559860 9:03

10:14:28 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

10:41:24 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance (1989) Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 7:54

10:51:07 Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009) Jayna Nelson, flute Willow 1036 9:14

11:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Simna

11:02:47 Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434310 20:31

11:25:45 Charles Ives: Old Folks Gatherin' from Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911) Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harmonia Mundi 902611 6:19

11:34:35 Jerome Moross: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Suite (1960) City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 14:21

11:50:29 Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940) Raymond Mase, trumpet Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 427335 9:19

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Mark Satola

12:01:50 Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 6:51

12:08:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47

12:10:29 Traditional: Deck the Halls Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 2:11

12:12:40 Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59

12:19:54 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 11:24

12:32:44 Irving Berlin: White Christmas (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 5:16

12:38:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Miniature Overture (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 2:55

12:40:57 Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37

12:46:27 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

12:57:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:17

13:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude

Traditional: We Gather Together - Boston Pops

Handel: Concerto Grosso “Alexander’s Feast” - English Chamber Orchestra

Howard Cable: Seasons’ Celebrations: Thanksgiving Day - CBC Vancouver Orchestra

Adam Gopnik on Turkey

Poulenc: Novelette - Vento Chiaro

Poulenc: Rustic Intermezzo - Sudwestfunk Orchestra

Mary Oliver reads “Wild Geese”

Gounod: Ave Maria - Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Walt Whitman: Song of Myself - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Traditional: Psalm of Life - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik on Thanksgiving poems

Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd - Polyphony

Mary Oliver reads “Messenger”

Mahler: Ging heut morgen ubers Feld - Gustav Mahler, player piano roll

Walt Whitman: Thanks in Old Age - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Selections - Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Adam Gopnik on Children and Thanksgiving

Handel: Dank sei Dir, Herr - Philharmonia Virtuosi

Walt Whitman: The Place Gratitude Fills in a Fine Character - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Mark Isham: October Sky - Studio Orchestra

Medley: What Wondrous Love/Come thy Fount of Every Blessing/For the Beauty of the Earth - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik The Table Comes First

Telemann: Tafelmusik (selections) - Musica Antiqua Cologne

Mary Oliver reads “The Summer Day”

Karl Jenkins: Benedictus - Polyphony

From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104 - Read by Charles Laughton

Traditional, arr. Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together - Dale Warland Singers

15:00 SPECIAL Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man: Benedictus – German Chamber Orchestra, Simon Halsey, conductor; Daniel Hope, violin

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Promenade – Philadelphia Orchestra, Eugene Ormandy, conductor

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (excerpt) – Philharmonia Orchestra, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor

Giacomo Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture – Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Mache dich, mein Herze, rein – Academy of Ancient Music, Stephen Cleobury, conductor; William Gaunt, bass

J.S. Bach: St. Matthew Pasion: Wir setzen uns mit tränen nieder – Bach Collegium Japan, Masaaki Suzuki, conductor

Johann Strauss Jr.: The Beautiful Blue Danube – Vienna Philharmonic, Willi Boskovsky, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. “Choral”, IV. Finale – Vienna Philharmonic, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor

Jay Ungar/Molly Mason: Thanksgiving Waltz – Jay Ungar, Mary Lea, Molly Mason, Abby Newton, Steve Rust

Traditional: Shenandoah – Modern Mandolin Quartet

Piotr Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty: Panorama –Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Charles Mackerras, conductor

Frederic Chopin: Berceuse – Garrick Ohlsson

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 14 “Death and the Maiden”, II. Andante con moto – Takács Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral”, II. Andante molto mosso

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Hymn– Cantus

Karl Jenkins: The Armed Man: Benedictus – German Chamber Orchestra, Simon Halsey, conductor; Daniel Hope, violin

16:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Rob Grier

16:04:03 Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

16:15:15 Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945) Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 31:27

16:49:00 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

17:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with John Mills

17:03:21 Randall Thompson: Frostiana: The Pasture (1959) Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 2:25

17:05:46 Randall Thompson: Pueri Hebraeorum (1928) Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 61 2:33

17:08:20 Randall Thompson: Frostiana: Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening (1959) Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 4:55

17:14:26 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F Op 96 'American' (1893) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 27:35

17:43:16 Morton Gould: Kurt Weill Songbook for Orchestra (1972) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 15:08

18:00 SPECIAL Away from Home with Jennifer Hambrick

Traditional Wayfaring Stranger

Barbara Harbach Frontier Fancies

David Amram This Land: Symphonic Variations on A Song by Woody Guthrie (slightly abridged)

William Perry “Jamestown: Four Hundred Years on,” from Jamestown Concerto for Cello and Orchestra

Zachary Wadsworth Come to the Road

18:58:32 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:47

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:26 Duke Ellington: The River: Suite (1971) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 26:45

19:33:30 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

20:00 MUSIC FOR THANKSGIVING with Robert Conrad

20:01:23 Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Four Movements (1998) Jay Ungar, violin Orchestra Nashville Paul Gambrill Angel 56720 16:33

20:20:29 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

20:46:40 Don Gillis: Second Movement from Symphony No. 2 'A Symphony of Faith' (1942) Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 888 10:42

20:57:46 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

21:00 SPECIAL Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude

Traditional: We Gather Together - Boston Pops

Handel: Concerto Grosso “Alexander’s Feast” - English Chamber Orchestra

Howard Cable: Seasons’ Celebrations: Thanksgiving Day - CBC Vancouver Orchestra

Adam Gopnik on Turkey

Poulenc: Novelette - Vento Chiaro

Poulenc: Rustic Intermezzo - Sudwestfunk Orchestra

Mary Oliver reads “Wild Geese”

Gounod: Ave Maria - Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano

Walt Whitman: Song of Myself - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Traditional: Psalm of Life - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik on Thanksgiving poems

Karl Jenkins: The Shepherd - Polyphony

Mary Oliver reads “Messenger”

Mahler: Ging heut morgen ubers Feld - Gustav Mahler, player piano roll

Walt Whitman: Thanks in Old Age - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Selections - Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Adam Gopnik on Children and Thanksgiving

Handel: Dank sei Dir, Herr - Philharmonia Virtuosi

Walt Whitman: The Place Gratitude Fills in a Fine Character - Read by Mark Benninghofen

Mark Isham: October Sky - Studio Orchestra

Medley: What Wondrous Love/Come thy Fount of Every Blessing/For the Beauty of the Earth - Jacqueline Schwab, piano

Adam Gopnik The Table Comes First

Telemann: Tafelmusik (selections) - Musica Antiqua Cologne

Mary Oliver reads “The Summer Day”

Karl Jenkins: Benedictus - Polyphony

From Kerouac’s “The Dharma Bums,” Chartres Cathedral story; Psalm 104 - Read by Charles Laughton

Traditional, arr. Stephen Paulus: We Gather Together - Dale Warland Singers

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:06 Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959) London Philharmonic Strings Kenneth Klein Albany 1058 4:52

23:07:59 Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:19

23:11:19 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 (1869) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:16:07 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 435757 7:21

23:23:29 Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 (1839) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80578 16:09

23:40:23 Robert Ward: Concertino for Strings: Siciliano (1973) St.Stephen's Chamber Orchestra Lorenzo Muti Albany 1058 4:03

23:44:27 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance Op 39 (1879) NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 437506 4:56

23:49:24 Anton Arensky: Elegia from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 32 (1894) Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 53269 5:58

23:55:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 3:06

23:59:28 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54