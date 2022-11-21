WCLV Program Guide 11-21-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jon Davis Moving On Reflections

John Coltrane Ballads It's Easy to Remember

Joe Henderson Our Thing Escapade

Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica

Frank Kimbrough Play Jimmy G

Sphere Bird Songs Dewey Square

Julian Lage Room With a View Tributary

Alla Boara Le Tre Sorelle Le Tre Sorelle

Brad Mehldau Art of the Trio Vol 3 At A Loss

Ehud Asherie Wild Man Blues Wild Man Blues

Eddie Daniels Mean What You Say the Touch of Your Lips

Gerald Clayton Bells on Sand There Is Music Where You're Going My Friends

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Billy Strayhorn Redux

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer Lady Day

Billie Holiday Recital I Cried For You

Red Garland Rojo Ralph J. Gleason Blues

Harold Land Take Aim Land of Peace

Sean Fyfe Late Night Little Pants

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol2 I'll Remember April

Baikida Carroll Door of the Cage Hannah Pearl

Niels Lan Doky Let It Snow Let It Snow

Frank Morgan Reflections Sonnymoon for Two

Al Stronger Love Stronger Old Town Diera

Coleman Hawkins The High and Mighty Hawk Bird Of Prey Blues

Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Go Li'l Liza

Terri Lyn Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Respected Destroyer

Melissa Aldana 12 Stars Emilia

Jason Marshall New Beginnings Fallen Feathers

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dexter Gordon Ca'Purane Oh! Karen [Album Version]

Carmell Jones Jay Hawk Talk Dance Of The Night Child

Julian Lage View With a Room Auditorium

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You

Michael Hackett Western Skies Esox Fables

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wolverine Blues

Jesse Davis First Insight J's Idea

Harold Land A New Shade of Blue Ode To Angela

Jimmy Giuffre The Easy Way The Easy Way

Sweets Edison Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Ike Quebec Blue and Sentimental Blues For Charlie

Tomas Janzon Nomads Rob's Piano

Vincent Gardner Three-Five Iris

Helen Merrill Helen Merrill Yesterdays

Charlie Parker Complete Dial Masters Relaxin' At Camarillo

Horace Silver HoraceScope HoraceScope

Johnny Griffin The Little Giant The Message

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Honest Man

Wayne Shorter JuJu House Of Jade

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Ellis Marsalis Ellis Marsalis Trio Syndrome

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Oblivion

Bob Belden Three Days of Rain Blues for Dennis

Greogry Tardy Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit

Marcus Strickland At Last Joy Song

Emily Remler Firefly The Firefly

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:28 Jule Styne: Let it Snow (1945) Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:39

06:13:44 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892) Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

06:21:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 13 K 415 (1783) Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2013 11:34

06:34:23 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale (1936) London Philharmonic Choir London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54054 4:12

06:41:06 Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 'Italian' (1833) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902228 10:25

06:52:26 Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs (1907) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 3:09

06:57:36 Frank Panella: March 'On the Square' (1915) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:36

07:03:53 Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1876) Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 5:17

07:11:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C BWV 530 (1732) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 12:11

07:24:33 Ennio Morricone: The Untouchables: Main Theme (1987) City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 2:19

07:29:46 Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101 # 5 (1923) Paul Riedo, organ Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 58 3:25

07:36:52 John Rutter: Distant Land (1991) Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 6:09

07:44:47 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite Op 8 (1941) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 11:59

07:58:54 Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba (1943) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 1:35

08:07:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806) American String Project MSR 1386 6:02

08:15:04 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D Op 7 # 3 (1767) Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00

08:27:46 Kermit Poling: A Holly and Ivy Calypso (2010) West Edge String Quartet Centaur 3087 2:01

08:30:05 Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Bride' Op 37bis (1956) Tom Wiebe, cello Chandos 20243 3:26

08:35:16 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32

08:40:51 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 12:17

08:54:45 Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral (1996) City of Prague Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 5:13

09:05:07 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859) Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Naxos 559320 16:09

09:22:37 Richard Strauss: Love Scene from 'Feuersnot' (1901) Berlin German Opera Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 449571 6:32

09:29:41 Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: Romanza (1951) City of Prague Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1056 6:39

09:40:45 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin' for the World' Jessye Norman, soprano Lawrence Foster Philips 432731 3:43

09:45:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polichinelle Op 3 # 4 (1892) Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 3:23

09:51:39 Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture Op 7 (1899) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 7:16

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:22 John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy (2000) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 3:55

10:05:45 Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch (1966) Canadian Brass Steinway 30027 3:22

10:11:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 'Winter Dreams' (1866) Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902220 11:24

10:23:53 Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture (1761) Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 5:19

10:31:09 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat Op 53 'Heroic' (1842) Ran Dank, piano Avie 2475 7:28

10:41:05 Édouard Lalo: Rondo from Symphonie espagnole Op 21 (1874) Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:22

10:51:05 Paul Hindemith: Symphony in E-Flat (1940) BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9060 29:55

11:22:17 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893) Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 8:01

11:33:07 Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750) Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 11:00

11:46:09 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388 (1880) Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

11:56:43 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 425 (1750) Yevgeny Sudbin, piano BIS 2138 2:45

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 5:57

12:12:45 Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51

12:16:37 Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:17

12:22:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess Op 35 (1888) Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:10

12:33:29 Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 6:51

12:40:21 George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:38

12:43:00 John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight (1990) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 1:08

12:45:20 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 10:55

12:56:47 Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:52

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:51 Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 5:09

13:08:01 Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 2:00

13:12:31 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux (1892) Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa Deutsche Gram 435619 9:11

13:23:25 Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' (1899) London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433862 7:55

13:33:38 Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata Op 27 (1942) Emily Kruspe, violin Chandos 20243 5:01

13:42:16 Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style Op 16 (1925) Tom Wiebe, cello Chandos 20243 6:33

13:51:39 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 (1878) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 415364 25:47

14:20:20 Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni (1622) Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 11:39

14:35:01 Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' S 175/1 (1863) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda BBC 336 10:36

14:47:31 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 8:57

14:56:46 Ernö Dohnányi: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 10 (1902) Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 975227 4:01

15:02:15 Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from 'Coplas Sefardies' Op 30 (1945) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 2:56

15:05:33 Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from Viola Quintet in G Op 28 (1943) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 2:31

15:10:27 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns' S 105 (1857) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10490 15:05

15:27:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 (1717) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 3:54

15:33:58 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D (1815) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902154 21:27

15:56:40 Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise (1939) Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 1:56

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:59 Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March Op 21 (1889) Moscow Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 553839 6:15

16:11:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 'Eroica' (1804) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 14:17

16:29:32 Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters: Theme (1984) Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 2:47

16:35:27 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 S 244/15 'Rákóczy March' (1851) Philharmonia Hungarica Willi Boskovsky EMI 64627 8:44

16:46:12 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b Op 3 # 10 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711) Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:39

16:56:34 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 1 Op 59 # 1 (1881) Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 3:22

17:03:54 Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas (2004) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:06

17:10:57 Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement (1876) Wu Han, piano Deutsche Gram 22906 11:37

17:24:16 Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955) Members of BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 10:38

17:38:35 Jacob Praetorius: Quam pulchra es (1606) Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 4:23

17:44:01 Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 56 'Scottish' (1842) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902228 4:28

17:50:04 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat D 899/4 (1828) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 7:37

17:58:28 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak (1892) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 13458 1:04

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:52 Virgil Thomson: Louisiana Story: Suite (1948) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66576 20:35

18:30:19 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp Op 64 # 2 (1838) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 3:42

18:36:07 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat Op 55 # 2 (1843) Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:23

18:42:35 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat (1821) Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:23

18:55:08 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 58 (1844) Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 3:07

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:50 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

19:22:50 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c 'Tragic' (1816) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902154 32:51

19:57:07 Franz Schubert: Auf dem Wasser zu singen D 774 (1823) Daniel Hope, violin Deutsche Gram 15312 2:58

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:04 Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles Op 47 (1878) Gábor Ormai, harmonium Takács Quartet Decca 430077 16:20

20:18:30 Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C H 7b:1 (1765) Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 25:25

20:45:22 Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale (1740) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18

20:57:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue No. 2 in c from Well-Tempered Clavier Bk. 1 BWV 847 (1722) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 1:52

21:03:02 Alberto Hemsi: Viola Quintet in G Op 28 (1943) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 17:41

21:22:00 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919) Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4796018 7:54

21:31:30 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913) Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 4:08

21:37:33 José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción (1750) Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 8:12

21:47:02 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 54 (1939) Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 068 32:19

22:21:04 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59 in E-Flat H 16:49 (1789) Paul Lewis, piano Harmonia Mundi 902371 22:52

22:45:48 Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2 (1897) Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 10:11

22:56:54 Jean Sibelius: Julvisa Op 1 # 4 (1911) La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 2:57

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:54 Alberto Hemsi: Berceuse from Viola Quintet in G Op 28 (1943) ARC Ensemble Chandos 20243 4:35

23:06:30 Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep Z 629 (1692) Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca 4825281 7:48

23:14:19 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894) Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14

23:20:15 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 (1914) Osian Ellis, harp English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 4:58

23:25:14 E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters (1928) Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

23:33:14 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 6:15

23:40:24 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 2:39

23:43:04 John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 3:43

23:46:47 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 (1891) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4836617 7:19

23:54:46 Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena (1955) Corona Guitar Quartet Albany 1084 3:17

23:58:20 Francisco Tárrega: Lágrima (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 2:00