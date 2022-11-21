© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-21-2022

Published November 21, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jon Davis         Moving On        Reflections

John Coltrane    Ballads It's Easy to Remember

Joe Henderson  Our Thing          Escapade        

Snorre Kirk       Beat     Exotica

Frank Kimbrough          Play      Jimmy G          

Sphere  Bird Songs        Dewey Square

Julian Lage       Room With a View         Tributary          

Alla Boara         Le Tre Sorelle   Le Tre Sorelle

Brad Mehldau    Art of the Trio Vol 3       At A Loss         

Ehud Asherie    Wild Man Blues Wild Man Blues

Eddie Daniels    Mean What You Say      the Touch of Your Lips

Gerald Clayton Bells on Sand    There Is Music Where You're Going My Friends

Clifford Lamb    Blues & Hues New York Billy Strayhorn Redux

Wayne Shorter  The Soothsayer Lady Day         

Billie Holiday     Recital  I Cried For You

Red Garland      Rojo     Ralph J. Gleason Blues

Harold Land      Take Aim          Land of Peace

Sean Fyfe         Late Night         Little Pants

Wynton Marsalis            Marsalis Standard Time Vol2     I'll Remember April

Baikida Carroll   Door of the Cage           Hannah Pearl

Niels Lan Doky Let It Snow        Let It Snow

Frank Morgan   Reflections       Sonnymoon for Two

Al Stronger       Love Stronger   Old Town Diera

Coleman Hawkins          The High and Mighty Hawk        Bird Of Prey Blues

Coleman Hawkins          Today and Now Go Li'l Liza

Terri Lyn Carrington       New Standards Vol 1     Respected Destroyer

Melissa Aldana  12 Stars            Emilia  

Jason Marshall  New Beginnings            Fallen Feathers

                                   

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dexter Gordon  Ca'Purane         Oh! Karen [Album Version]

Carmell Jones   Jay Hawk Talk   Dance Of The Night Child

Julian Lage       View With a Room         Auditorium

Lia Booth          Life Can Be Beautiful     Do I Love You

Michael Hackett Western Skies   Esox Fables

Jeremy Manasia            Butcher Block Ballet      Simply Put

Kenny Davern   One Step to Chicago     Wolverine Blues

Jesse Davis      First Insight       J's Idea

Harold Land      A New Shade of Blue    Ode To Angela

Jimmy Giuffre   The Easy Way   The Easy Way

Sweets Edison  Sweets Walkin' With Sweets

Ike Quebec       Blue and Sentimental     Blues For Charlie

Tomas Janzon   Nomads            Rob's Piano

Vincent Gardner            Three-Five         Iris       

Helen Merrill      Helen Merrill      Yesterdays

Charlie Parker   Complete Dial Masters   Relaxin' At Camarillo

Horace Silver    HoraceScope    HoraceScope

Johnny Griffin   The Little Giant  The Message

Jon Cowherd     Pride and Joy   Honest Man

Wayne Shorter  JuJu     House Of Jade

Michael Dease  Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Ellis Marsalis     Ellis Marsalis Trio          Syndrome

Jan Harbeck      Variations in Blue          Oblivion           

Bob Belden       Three Days of Rain       Blues for Dennis

Greogry Tardy   Sufficient Grace A Tree And It's Fruit

Marcus Strickland          At Last  Joy Song         

Emily Remler     Firefly   The Firefly

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:28  Jule Styne: Let it Snow    (1945)  Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:39

06:13:44  Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe    (1892) Sharon Isbin, guitar   Bridge 9491 5:51

06:21:22  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 13  K 415 (1783) Alexander Schimpf, piano CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2013 11:34

06:34:23  Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Finale    (1936) London Philharmonic Choir London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst EMI 54054 4:12

06:41:06  Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 90   'Italian' (1833)  Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902228 10:25

06:52:26  Béla Bartók: Three Hungarian Folk Songs    (1907) Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 3:09

06:57:36  Frank Panella: March 'On the Square'    (1915)  Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:36

07:03:53  Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2    (1876)  Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 5:17

07:11:32  Johann Sebastian Bach: Trio Sonata No. 6 in C  BWV 530 (1732) Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Nonesuch 558933 12:11

07:24:33  Ennio Morricone: The Untouchables: Main Theme    (1987)  City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 2:19

07:29:46  Sigfrid Karg-Elert: Praise the Lord with Drums and Cymbals Op 101 # 5 (1923) Paul Riedo, organ Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 58 3:25

07:36:52  John Rutter: Distant Land    (1991)  Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 6:09

07:44:47  Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite Op 8   (1941)  Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 11:59

07:58:54  Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba    (1943) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71273 1:35

08:07:48  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2 'Razumovsky No. 2' (1806)  American String Project  MSR 1386 6:02

08:15:04  Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D Op 7 # 3 (1767)  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 11:00

08:27:46  Kermit Poling: A Holly and Ivy Calypso    (2010)  West Edge String Quartet  Centaur 3087 2:01

08:30:05  Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dance 'In Honor of the Bride' Op 37bis   (1956) Tom Wiebe, cello   Chandos 20243 3:26

08:35:16  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás    (1870)  San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 3:32

08:40:51  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2    (1921)  BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 12:17

08:54:45  Patrick Doyle: Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral    (1996)  City of Prague Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1094 5:13

09:05:07  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1    'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)  Hot Springs Festival Orchestra Richard Rosenberg Naxos 559320 16:09

09:22:37  Richard Strauss: Love Scene from 'Feuersnot'    (1901)  Berlin German Opera Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 449571 6:32

09:29:41  Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: Romanza    (1951)  City of Prague Philharmonic Kenneth Alwyn Silva 1056 6:39

09:40:45  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin' for the World'     Jessye Norman, soprano  Lawrence Foster Philips 432731 3:43

09:45:36  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polichinelle Op 3 # 4 (1892) Alexandre Tharaud, piano   Erato 557829 3:23

09:51:39  Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture Op 7   (1899)  Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 7:16

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:22  John Wasson: Jingle Bells Fantasy    (2000)  Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 3:55

10:05:45  Albert Hague: You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch    (1966)  Canadian Brass  Steinway 30027 3:22

10:11:40  Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 13   'Winter Dreams' (1866)  Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902220 11:24

10:23:53  Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture    (1761)  Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 5:19

10:31:09  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat Op 53   'Heroic' (1842) Ran Dank, piano   Avie 2475 7:28

10:41:05  Édouard Lalo: Rondo from Symphonie espagnole Op 21   (1874) Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:22

10:51:05  Paul Hindemith: Symphony in E-Flat    (1940)  BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9060 29:55

11:22:17  Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture    (1893)  Bavarian Radio Symphony Jeffrey Tate EMI 54022 8:01

11:33:07  Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns    (1750) Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 11:00

11:46:09  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388   (1880)  Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

11:56:43  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G  Kk 425 (1750) Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   BIS 2138 2:45

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:47  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers    (1892)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Telarc 80068 5:57

12:12:45  Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys    (1903)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 3:51

12:16:37  Leon Jessel: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers    (1905)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 4:17

12:22:59  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess Op 35   (1888) Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 9:10

12:33:29  Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival    (1950)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2005 6:51

12:40:21  George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year    (1963) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 2:38

12:43:00  John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight    (1990)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 1:08

12:45:20  Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80   (1880)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 10:55

12:56:47  Traditional: God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen      Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 1:52

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:51  Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra    (1899) Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71287 5:09

13:08:01  Francisco Tárrega: La´grima    (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 15579 2:00

13:12:31  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Pas de deux    (1892)  Boston Symphony Seiji Ozawa Deutsche Gram 435619 9:11

13:23:25  Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire'    (1899)  London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433862 7:55

13:33:38  Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata Op 27   (1942) Emily Kruspe, violin   Chandos 20243 5:01

13:42:16  Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style Op 16   (1925) Tom Wiebe, cello   Chandos 20243 6:33

13:51:39  Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44   (1878)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 415364 25:47

14:20:20  Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni    (1622) Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 11:39

14:35:01  Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds'  S 175/1 (1863)  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda BBC 336 10:36

14:47:31  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat    (1788)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 8:57

14:56:46  Ernö Dohnányi: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 10   (1902) Itzhak Perlman, violin   Sony 975227 4:01

15:02:15  Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from 'Coplas Sefardies' Op 30   (1945)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 2:56

15:05:33  Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from Viola Quintet in G Op 28   (1943)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 2:31

15:10:27  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 11 'Battle of the Huns'  S 105 (1857)  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10490 15:05

15:27:02  Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1  BWV 1046 (1717)  Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 3:54

15:33:58  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 in D    (1815)  Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902154 21:27

15:56:40  Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise    (1939) Paul Crossley, piano   CBS 44921 1:56

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:59  Alexander Glazunov: Wedding March Op 21   (1889)  Moscow Symphony Igor Golovschin Naxos 553839 6:15

16:11:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55   'Eroica' (1804)  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Tafelmusik 1032 14:17

16:29:32  Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters: Theme    (1984) Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 2:47

16:35:27  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15  S 244/15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)  Philharmonia Hungarica Willi Boskovsky EMI 64627 8:44

16:46:12  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b Op 3 # 10 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711) Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:39

16:56:34  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 1 Op 59 # 1 (1881)  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 3:22

17:03:54  Simon Wills: A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas    (2004)  Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 5:06

17:10:57  Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement    (1876) Wu Han, piano   Deutsche Gram 22906 11:37

17:24:16  Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds    (1955) Members of BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 10:38

17:38:35  Jacob Praetorius: Quam pulchra es    (1606) Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 4:23

17:44:01  Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 56   'Scottish' (1842)  Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902228 4:28

17:50:04  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat  D 899/4 (1828) Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9327 7:37

17:58:28  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Trepak    (1892)  Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 13458 1:04

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:52  Virgil Thomson: Louisiana Story: Suite    (1948)  New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66576 20:35

18:30:19  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp Op 64 # 2 (1838) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 3:42

18:36:07  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 16 in E-Flat Op 55 # 2 (1843) Nelson Freire, piano   Decca 14053 4:23

18:42:35  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 in E-Flat    (1821)  Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:23

18:55:08  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 58   (1844) Ingrid Fliter, piano   EMI 14899 3:07

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:50  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale    (1888)  Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

19:22:50  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 4 in c    'Tragic' (1816)  Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902154 32:51

19:57:07  Franz Schubert: Auf dem Wasser zu singen  D 774 (1823) Daniel Hope, violin   Deutsche Gram 15312 2:58

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:04  Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles Op 47   (1878) Gábor Ormai, harmonium Takács Quartet  Decca 430077 16:20

20:18:30  Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 in C  H 7b:1 (1765) Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 25:25

20:45:22  Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale    (1740) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 11:18

20:57:45  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue No. 2 in c from Well-Tempered Clavier Bk. 1  BWV 847 (1722)  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 1:52

21:03:02  Alberto Hemsi: Viola Quintet in G Op 28   (1943)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 17:41

21:22:00  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife    (1919)  Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4796018 7:54

21:31:30  Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2    (1913)  Brazilian Guitar Quartet  Delos 3466 4:08

21:37:33  José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción    (1750)  Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 8:12

21:47:02  Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 54   (1939)  Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 068 32:19

22:21:04  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59 in E-Flat  H 16:49 (1789) Paul Lewis, piano   Harmonia Mundi 902371 22:52

22:45:48  Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2 (1897)  Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 10:11

22:56:54  Jean Sibelius: Julvisa Op 1 # 4 (1911)  La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 2:57

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:54  Alberto Hemsi: Berceuse from Viola Quintet in G Op 28   (1943)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 4:35

23:06:30  Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: O Let me weep, forever weep  Z 629 (1692) Jennifer Vyvyan, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Decca 4825281 7:48

23:14:19  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    (1894) Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14

23:20:15  Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70   (1914) Osian Ellis, harp English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 4:58

23:25:14  E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters    (1928) Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

23:33:14  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade'  S 560/7 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 6:15

23:40:24  Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita'    (1912) John-Henry Crawford, cello   Orchid 100198 2:39

23:43:04  John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick    (1999) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71281 3:43

23:46:47  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1   (1891) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4836617 7:19

23:54:46  Astor Piazzolla: Rio Sena    (1955)  Corona Guitar Quartet  Albany 1084 3:17

23:58:20  Francisco Tárrega: Lágrima    (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 15579 2:00

 

 