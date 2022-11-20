WCLV Program Guide 11-20-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Wave

Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Belley’s Bounce

Red Garland - John Coltrane, Dig It, Billie’s Bounce

Thelonious Monk – John Coltrane, At Carnegie Hall, Monk’s Mood

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Soft Winds

Lauren Falls, A Little Louder Now, I Want to Be Happy

Conrad Herwig, Latin Side of Mingus, Better Git It In You Soul

Charles Mingus, Mingus in Wonderland, Nostalgia in Times Square

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Small's, In Your Own Sweet Way

Ostara Project, Ostara Project, Bye-Bye Blackbird (with intro)

Josh Lawrence, Call Time, Pumpkin Pi

Hal Galper, Ivory Forest Redux, Rapunzel’s Luncheonette

Amina Figarova, Joy, Ruby at Play

Hey Rim Jeon, Groovitude, Michelle

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do to Me?

Thelonious Monk (with John Coltrane), At Carnegie Hall, Evidence

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Young and Foolish/A Time for Love

George Colligan, King’s Dream, Golden Years

Marcus Johnson, Quarantine Sessions, This Place Hotel

Keith O’Rourke, Imperfect Perfectionist, Groovin’ High

Rodney Whitaker, Oasis, Sunday Afternoon

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Karrin Allyson, Ed Howard Round Midnight Round Midnight

T.S. Monk Big Band Monk on Monk Two Timer

Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, Troy Davis, Terence Blanchard East Coast/West Coast In Walked Bud

Jimmy Scott, Gregoire Maret, Michael Kanan, Hilliard Greene, Victor Jones The Classic Quartet Blue Skies

Thelonious Monk The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Flossie Lou

Joe Lovano, Hank Jones Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Scandinavian Shuffle

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Face Value

Michel Petrucciani, Stéphane Grappelli, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo I Remember April

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Nicholas Payton, Mark Whitfield, Christian McBride Fingerpainting: The Music of Herbie Hancock The Kiss (from Blow-Up)

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Watermelon Man

Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island

Ed Thigpen, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Out of the Storm

Wayne Shorter, Brad Mehldau, John Patitucci, Brian Blade, studio Orchestra Alegria Serenata

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 Capricorn

Ed Thigpen, Herbie Hancock, Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Ron Carter Out of the Storm Harper

Lee Konitz, Charlie Haden, Brad Mehldau Alone Together Cherokee

Jimmy McGriff, Red holloway, Houston Person, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kaye The George Benson Cookbook All Of Me

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Tonight

Lea Delaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool Cool

Lenore Raphael, Howard Alden Loverly Wouldn't It Be Loverly

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Remember

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

Horace Silver, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb Smokin' at the Half Note No Blues

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue Blue In Green

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Saeta

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Saeta

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:02:47 Frederic Hand: A Psalm of Thanksgiving (2009) Jayna Nelson, flute Willow 1036 9:14

06:13:44 Manuel de Zumaya: Celebren, publiquen (1720) Chanticleer Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 96353 6:48

06:22:59 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 8 'O come let us sing unto the Lord' (1718) Patrizia Kwella, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 505 29:57

06:54:38 Florence Price: Adoration (1951) Randall Goosby, violin Decca 4851664 3:34

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Franck, Intense - Continuing our bicentennial celebration, powerful and persuasive pages from beyond the standard repertoire of César Franck

CÉSAR FRANCK: 5 Verses (Kyrie 1-Kyrie 2-Christe-Kyrie 3- Sortie), fr Messe de Noël (1858) Lyon Regional Conservatory Choir/Bernard Tétu; Diego Innocenzi (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Francois-de-Sales, Lyon, France) Aeolus 10033

FRANCK trans. Robilliard): Symphonic Interlude, fr Redemption Louis Robilliard (1879 Cavaillé-Coll/St. François-de-Sales, Lyon, France) Festivo 125

FRANCK: Offertoire in f# Elke Völker (1857 Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Basilica, Bonsecours, France) Aeolus 10341

FRANCK (trans. Stamm): Larghetto, fr String Quartet in D Hans-André Stamm (1980 Klais/Altenberg Cathedral, Germany) Prezioso 800.015

FRANCK: Psalm 150 Ensemble Basilica/Marc Korovitcb; Oliver Penun (1859 Cavaillé-Coll/Basilica of St. Clothilde, Paris, France) Bayard Musique 308.472

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Thanksgiving & Christ the King - On this last Sunday of the liturgical year, Peter DuBois will help us celebrate the Feast of Christ the King with music fit for a King, as we also listen to great sacred choral and organ music of Thanksgiving

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:25 Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat RV 610 (1720) Sarah Fox, soprano Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury EMI 57265 13:53

09:18:42 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 36 'Schwingt freudig euch empor' (1731) Collegium Vocale of Ghent Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 901605 29:28

09:50:41 Heinrich Schütz: Hodie Christus natus est SWV 456 (1612) Choral Arts Society of Washington Choral Arts Society Orchestra Norman Scribner Naxos 555049 6:05

09:57:17 Georg Philipp Telemann: Concert of Frogs & Crows from Orchestral Suite in F TWV 55:F11 'Alster Echo' (1725) American Horn Quartet Sinfonia Varsovia Dariusz Wisniewski Naxos 557747 2:14

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 (1805) Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:39

10:16:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Prisoners' Chorus (1805) Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:58

10:26:08 Daniel Gregory Mason: Prelude and Fugue (1921) Mary Louise Boehme, piano Westphalian Symphony Siegfried Landau Vox 5157 10:52

10:38:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite Op 11 (1919) London Symphony André Previn Deutsche Gram 453436 10:07

10:50:08 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815) Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68545 34:08

11:25:31 Emmanuel Chabrier: Impromptu (1873) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 7:01

11:34:26 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 (1937) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80673 8:49

11:45:08 George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934) Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 8:43

11:54:53 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Overture (1925) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Vox 3035 4:38

13:57:50 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble (1928) Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 1:50

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: from 15 Improvisations: Nos. 11 & 15 Lucille Chung, piano Album: Poulenc: Works for Piano Solo and Duo Signum 455 Music: 4:10

Eugene Ysaÿe: Trio de Concert - Le Londres: Movements 1-2 Jeff Thayer, violin; Jennifer Ross, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 12:42

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Joseph Gewirtz calling from Harrisburg, PA Music: 8:47

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 2:30 (shorter excerpt)

Francis Poulenc: Cello Sonata, FP 143 John-Henry Crawford, cello; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano WFMT Studios, Chicago, IL Music: 21:52

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance from Saibei Suite No. 2 Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Delights and Dances Cedille 141 Music: 4:08

Juan Pablo Contreras: Mariachitlán ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX Music: 11:34

Miloje Milojević: String Quartet No. 2 in C minor, Op. 3 Dušan Panajotović, violin; Miloš Stevanović, violin; Vladimir Popović, viola; Srđan Sretenović, cello Days of Mokranjac Festival, Stevan Mokranjac Cultural Center, Negotin, Serbia Music: 18:37

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata reminiscenza, Op. 38, No. 1 Ilya Shmukler, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, TCU Van Cliburn Concert Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 11:43

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton

Coleridge - Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1—Yaniv Dinur, conductor

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 in One Movement—Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Erwin Schulhoff (arr Richard Rodney Bennett): Hot Sonata—Timothy McAllister, alto saxophone; Thomas Wilkins, conductor

William Bolcom: Violin Concerto—Ilana Setapen, violin; Ken-David Masur, conductor

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 ‘Romantic’—Thomas Wilkins, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Marie-Nicole Lemieux, mezzo-soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/29/22

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

17:35:37 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 24:25

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Featuring recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program includes Glazunov’s “Spanish Serenade” performed by a 15-year-old cellist who comes from a family with 10 kids … and they all play music. Also, we meet a young composer who’s written a piece evocative of the great American outdoors … and a brilliant young violist speaks candidly, as someone who’s grown up with autism, on the effect music has had on her life

Elijah de la Motte, 15, cello, from San Francisco, CA performs Seranade Espagnole by Alexander Glazunov

Nicolette Cozza, 18, viola, from Hockessin, DE peforms Viola Sonata in B-flat Major, Mvmt 1 (Excerpts) by Henri Vieuxtemps

Natalie Zhang, 16, piano, from Weston, MA. performs Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin

Quenton Blache, 20, cello, from Wake Forest, NC performs Rustiana by Quenton Blache

Philina Zhang, 14, piano, & Nickita Zhang, 11, violin, from New York, NY perform Sonata for Violin and Piano K. 301, Mvmt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72 (1805) Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 12:39

19:17:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds K 361 'Gran Partita' (1784) London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 44:30

20:04:25 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 in D (1896) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425718 54:40

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Wilding: Piano Sonata No. 3 (2017) James Wilding, piano (Filia Mundi 5077) 20:33

Jeffrey Mumford: a focus further within (2011) Rhonda Rider, cello (MSR 1462) 4:41

Jeffrey Mumford: two short dances (2017) Igor Kalnin, violin; Rochelle Sennet, piano (Albany 1751) 6:28

NOYO Lab Group: Chaos Ensues; Salt; 33 Vertices (Rectangle); Slaughterplause NOYO Lab Group (private CD) 14:30

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

21:58:03 Darius Milhaud: Divertissement from Suite Op 157b (1936) Emanuel Hurwitz, violin EMI 72646 2:38

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth - Kristin Henning

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:24 Traditional: Suo gân True Concord Eric Holtan Reference 734 4:32

23:06:57 Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987) Gidon Kremer, violin Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:45

23:15:42 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' S 558/12 (1838) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4851450 5:25

23:21:50 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Women Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 01:53

23:23:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento for String Trio K 563 (1788) Albers Trio Tre Sorelle 2010 8:54

23:32:39 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 Op 93 (1821) Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 6:33

23:39:46 Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853) St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 471566 4:08

23:43:54 Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945) Kenneth Pasmanick, bassoon Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:39

23:49:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Agnus Dei BWV 232 (1749) Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson Virgin 45475 5:12

23:55:23 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 2:39

23:58:22 Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:25