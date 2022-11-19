WCLV Program Guide 11-19-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’, Cookin’ At the Continental

Fraser MacPherson From the Pen of…, Night Spot

Scott Hamilton, Classics, Moon Love

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Soft Winds

Reid Hoyston, That Sunday That Summer, Cedar Shavings

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Working Out Just Fine

Le Coq All-Stars, Volume 2, Witches

Sam Taylor, Let Go, Philly – New York Junction

Amina Figarova , Joy, Green Blues

Rob McConnell, Even Canadians Get the Blues, Blue Hodge

Owen Broder, Hodges Front and Center, I’m Gonna Sit Right Down…

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Younger Than Springtime

Dave Young, Mantra, Green Street Caper

Dexter Gordon, Homecoming, Little Red’s Fantasy

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, Mating Call

Al Foster, Reflections, Blues on the Corner

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, The Lamp is Low

Scott Hamilton, Classics, My Reverie

Brian Baggett, Groovin’ and Swingin’, Albervan Street

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Our Love Remains

Carmen Lundy, Fade to Black, Shine a Light

Noah Lemish, Twelve, Song for Lia

Anthony Wonsey, Lorraine’s Lullabye, I Didn’t Know What Time It Was

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love

Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Alegria Sacajewea

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Like a Lover

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart

Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade Alegria Interlude

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Eleanor Rigby

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Minor Funk

Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride, Gary Bartz Soul Food Goodnight

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lined With a Groove

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau St. James Infirmary

Marian McPartland Twilight World Blackberry Winter

Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Like Minds Futures

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Oh! Darling

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt" Bullitt Main Title

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott! I Could Have Told You

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Come Together

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Dance

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Bob Maize, Jake Hanna Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1 In a Sentimental Mood

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Caravan

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person, Byron Landham All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Andy Bey, Vito Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So All the Things You Are

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Rain Danse

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live A Sleepin' Bee

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes, Nat Adderley Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley A Sleepin' Bee

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Lecuona Siboney Noslén Noel ensemble Cugate Clasicos Latinos 008

06:04:04 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana Thomas Tirino, piano Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos BIS 794

06:13:16 Alejandro Valdes Reyes Vengo Alejandro Valdes Reyes, guitar ensemble Cugate Clasicos Latinos 009

06:21:49 Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon Visitaciones I, theme from the documentary, "Visitaciones de Jose Luciano Franco" Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon, piano ICAIC Orchestra Manuel Duchesne Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon n/

06:24:21 Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon Adagio for Flute and Chamber Orchestra Luis Bayard, flute Havana Chamber Orchestra Jorge Lopez Marin Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon

06:36:15 Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille Records 035

07:00:45 Miguel del Aguila Pacific Serenade Miriam Adam, clarinet; Evelyn Ulex, piano Eroica 3469

07:09:45 Miguel del Aguila Tango Trio, Op. 71 Seunghee Lee, violin; Carl Donakowski, cello; Anthony Padilla, piano Arcos Trio Centaur Records 3336

07:16:21 Gentil Montaña Suite Colombiana No. 1 Eduardo Fernandez, guitar Labor Records 7059

07:33:34 Alberto Ginastera Concert Variations, Op. 23 Israel Chamber Orchestra Gisele Ben-Dor Naxos 8572249

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: from 15 Improvisations: Nos. 11 & 15 Lucille Chung, piano Album: Poulenc: Works for Piano Solo and Duo Signum 455 Music: 4:10

Eugene Ysaÿe: Trio de Concert - Le Londres: Movements 1-2 Jeff Thayer, violin; Jennifer Ross, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 12:42

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Joseph Gewirtz calling from Harrisburg, PA Music: 8:47

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 2:30 (shorter excerpt)

Francis Poulenc: Cello Sonata, FP 143 John-Henry Crawford, cello; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano WFMT Studios, Chicago, IL Music: 21:52

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance from Saibei Suite No. 2 Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Delights and Dances Cedille 141 Music: 4:08

Juan Pablo Contreras: Mariachitlán ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX Music: 11:34

Miloje Milojević: String Quartet No. 2 in C minor, Op. 3 Dušan Panajotović, violin; Miloš Stevanović, violin; Vladimir Popović, viola; Srđan Sretenović, cello Days of Mokranjac Festival, Stevan Mokranjac Cultural Center, Negotin, Serbia Music: 18:37

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata reminiscenza, Op. 38, No. 1 Ilya Shmukler, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, TCU Van Cliburn Concert Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 11:43

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:43 John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World (2001) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 5:12

10:11:44 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 (1820) Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

10:25:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 (1889) Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich Deutsche Gram 4795448 19:58

10:48:59 Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940) London Symphony Sir Charles Groves Lyrita 323 10:52

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:46 George R. Poulton: Aura Lee (1861) Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, mezzo-soprano Harmonia Mundi 807549 5:49

11:16:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 (1887) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 15:05

11:32:51 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' S 434 (1859) Yundi, piano Deutsche Gram 851 6:20

11:43:17 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F H 665 (1776) Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:27

11:55:54 Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 4:26

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Featuring recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program includes Glazunov’s “Spanish Serenade” performed by a 15-year-old cellist who comes from a family with 10 kids … and they all play music. Also, we meet a young composer who’s written a piece evocative of the great American outdoors … and a brilliant young violist speaks candidly, as someone who’s grown up with autism, on the effect music has had on her life

Elijah de la Motte, 15, cello, from San Francisco, CA performs Seranade Espagnole by Alexander Glazunov

Nicolette Cozza, 18, viola, from Hockessin, DE peforms Viola Sonata in B-flat Major, Mvmt 1 (Excerpts) by Henri Vieuxtemps

Natalie Zhang, 16, piano, from Weston, MA. performs Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin

Quenton Blache, 20, cello, from Wake Forest, NC performs Rustiana by Quenton Blache

Philina Zhang, 14, piano, & Nickita Zhang, 11, violin, from New York, NY perform Sonata for Violin and Piano K. 301, Mvmt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:00:59 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon CBC 5229 4:29

13:07:06 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne (1739) Les Délices Délices 2013 6:05

13:14:51 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio (1911) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Deutsche Gram 4795448 12:09

13:27:59 E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta (1944) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 24:38

13:54:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G K 453 (1784) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 32:35

14:28:53 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10 (1894) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 20:15

14:50:57 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a Op 34 # 2 (1838) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 14190 4:36

14:57:13 Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka (1850) London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433863 2:56

15:03:19 Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887) English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 37:02

15:42:55 Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dances Op 37bis (1956) Tom Wiebe, cello Chandos 20243 10:10

15:53:52 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883) Natalie Dessay, soprano Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56569 5:55

16:00:47 Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:27

16:15:34 Béla Bartók: Dance Suite (1923) New York Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Sony 64100 17:47

16:35:54 Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D D 384 (1816) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 471568 14:31

16:52:38 Jacques Offenbach: Le roi Carotte: Overture (1872) Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Philips 422057 4:45

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March ‘Ave Caesar’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80641) 4:12

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 5:29

Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Scherzo-Hawks in Flight—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 1:17

Miklós Rózsa: Beau Brummell: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1056) 6:46

Miklós Rózsa (arr Daniel Robbins): Ben-Hur: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:33

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/ Miklós Rózsa (EMI 63735) 10:32

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wild Kingdom - Lions and tigers and bears -- oh, my! An audio zoo featuring monkeys, elephants, fish, a snake…and a very famous wolf and cricket!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:52 Elton John-Tim Rice I Just Can't Wait to be King Scott Irby-Ranniar The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney 6080-2

18:03:46 00:01:36 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg If I Were King of the Forest Bert Lahr The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK-45356

18:05:45 00:01:47 Ann Ronell-Frank Churchill Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? Chorus The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:07:32 00:02:09 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Snubbed Cyril Ritchard The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood -- TV Soundtrack ABC ABC536

18:10:00 00:00:43 Bob Hilliard-Sammy Fain I'm Late Bill Thompson The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:10:43 00:00:28 Richard and Robert Sherman The Bare Necessities Phil Harris The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:11:33 00:02:01 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke He's a Tramp Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCA MCAD2-11122

18:13:34 00:01:48 Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke The Siamese Cat Song Peggy Lee Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCA MCAD2-11122

18:15:22 00:00:52 Andrew Lloyd Webber Mr. Mistoffelees Company Cats -- London Production Geffen 92017-2

18:16:40 00:03:09 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Monkey in the Mango Tree Ricardo Montalban Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:20:02 00:02:33 R.Rodger-O.Hammerstein The Tide Pool William Johnson Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481

18:22:32 00:03:16 Alen Menken-Howard Ashman Under the Sea Samuel E. Wright The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack Disney CD-018

18:27:02 00:07:27 Stephen Sondheim The Frogs Nathan Lane, Roger Bart The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics PS-525

18:34:20 00:03:52 Jerome Kern-Anne Caldwell The Bullfrog Patrol Rebecca Luker, Jeanne Lehman A Jerome Kern Treasury Angel 7777-54883

18:38:53 00:03:10 Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe A Snake in the Grass Bob Fosse The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack ABC ABDP-854

18:42:00 00:03:54 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Alone in the Universe Kevin Chamberlain Suessical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159792

18:41:16 00:07:57 Ned Washington-Frank Churchill Pink Elephants on Parade Barbara Cook The Disney Album MCA MCAD-6244

18:49:20 00:02:05 Leigh Harline-Ned Washington When You Wish Upon a Star Cliff Edwards Pinocchio -- Film Soundtrack Disney 60845-2

18:51:44 00:01:16 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:13 00:03:41 Ned Washington-Frank Churchill Filler: Baby Mine Barbara Cook The Disney Album MCA MCAD-6244

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:47 Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 15:04

19:19:43 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 'Organ' (1886) Gaston Litaize, organ Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Deutsche Gram 4796018 34:19

19:56:15 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp Op 2 # 1 (1889) Vladimir Horowitz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:33

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Julia Bullock, soprano; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; Davóne Tines, bass-baritone; Daniel Bubeck, Brian Cummings, Nathan Medley, countertenors; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center

John Adams: El Niño Part 1

21:07:42 John Adams: Slonimsky's Earbox (1996) Hallé Orchestra Kent Nagano Nonesuch 79607 13:19 [intermission]

John Adams: El Niño Part 2

22:30 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Wally Ballou on Acme Fireworks…The Underwater World of Jacques Cocteau…Stan Freberg…Jan C snow

23:30 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:30:44 Hazel Scott: Idyll (1946) Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:54

23:33:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 K 550 (1788) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 9:50

23:43:31 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 (1838) Lang Lang, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:14

23:48:18 Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied D 498 (1816) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:15

23:50:34 Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 7:52

23:58:53 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 # 3 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:00