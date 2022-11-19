© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-19-2022

Published November 19, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’,   Cookin’  At the Continental 

Fraser MacPherson From the Pen of…, Night Spot    

Scott Hamilton, Classics,  Moon Love                                                   

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes,  Soft Winds    

Reid Hoyston, That Sunday That Summer,  Cedar Shavings   

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Working Out Just Fine    

Le Coq All-Stars, Volume 2,  Witches            

Sam Taylor, Let Go,  Philly – New York Junction       

Amina Figarova , Joy,  Green Blues                                                   

Rob McConnell, Even Canadians Get the Blues,   Blue Hodge     

Owen Broder, Hodges Front and Center, I’m Gonna Sit Right Down… 

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day, Younger Than Springtime    

Dave Young, Mantra,  Green Street Caper                     

Dexter Gordon, Homecoming, Little Red’s Fantasy                                  

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene,   Mating Call

Al Foster, Reflections,   Blues on the Corner                                             

Oscar Peterson, On a Clear Day,  The Lamp is Low           

Scott Hamilton, Classics,  My Reverie                                        

Brian Baggett, Groovin’ and Swingin’,  Albervan Street    

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Our Love Remains   

Carmen Lundy, Fade to Black,  Shine a Light                 

Noah Lemish, Twelve,  Song for Lia         

Anthony Wonsey, Lorraine’s  Lullabye, I Didn’t Know What Time It Was   

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey   Dancing in the Dark       Secret Love

Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade           Alegria  Sacajewea

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra            Live at MCG      Like a Lover

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes   Guitar Groove   Guitar Groove

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse     Chet's Choice    My Foolish Heart

Wayne Shorter, Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade           Alegria  Interlude

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra       A Day in the Life            Eleanor Rigby

Ron Carter, Houston Person      Now's the Time  Quiet Nights

Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride  Soul Food         Minor Funk

Cyrus Chestnut, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride, Gary Bartz        Soul Food         Goodnight

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food         Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band         Much In Common          Lined With a Groove

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham   The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note            I Remember You/A Child Is Born/Tenderly

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose       Gumbo Nouveau            St. James Infirmary

Marian McPartland        Twilight World   Blackberry Winter

Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland        Like Minds        Futures

George Benson, Studio Orchestra          The Other Side of Abbey Road  Oh! Darling

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra   Music from the Motion Picture "Bullitt"    Bullitt Main Title

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker         Great Scott!      I Could Have Told You

George Benson, Studio Orchestra          The Other Side of Abbey Road  Come Together

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody Dance

Emily Remler, Hank Jones, Bob Maize, Jake Hanna        Emily Remler Retrospective, volume 1    In a Sentimental Mood

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band         Much In Common          I Just Can't Fool Myself

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves      Caravan

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person, Byron Landham    All About My Girl           Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Andy Bey, Vito Lesczak, Peter Washington         Ain't Necessarily So      All the Things You Are

June Christy, Studio Orchestra   The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions       It Don't Mean a Thing

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna     Seven, Come Eleven     Perdido

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima            Live      Rain Danse

Phil Woods, Harry Leahey, Mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima            Live      A Sleepin' Bee

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes, Nat Adderley           Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley     A Sleepin' Bee

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Lecuona Siboney Noslén Noel ensemble Cugate Clasicos Latinos 008

06:04:04 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana Thomas Tirino, piano Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos BIS 794

06:13:16 Alejandro Valdes Reyes Vengo Alejandro Valdes Reyes, guitar ensemble Cugate Clasicos Latinos 009

06:21:49 Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon Visitaciones I, theme from the documentary, "Visitaciones de Jose Luciano Franco" Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon, piano ICAIC Orchestra Manuel Duchesne Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon n/

06:24:21 Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon Adagio for Flute and Chamber Orchestra Luis Bayard, flute Havana Chamber Orchestra Jorge Lopez Marin Reynaldo Fernandez Pavon

06:36:15 Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille Records 035

07:00:45 Miguel del Aguila Pacific Serenade Miriam Adam, clarinet; Evelyn Ulex, piano Eroica 3469

07:09:45 Miguel del Aguila Tango Trio, Op. 71 Seunghee Lee, violin; Carl Donakowski, cello; Anthony Padilla, piano Arcos Trio Centaur Records 3336

07:16:21 Gentil Montaña Suite Colombiana No. 1 Eduardo Fernandez, guitar Labor Records 7059

07:33:34 Alberto Ginastera Concert Variations, Op. 23 Israel Chamber Orchestra Gisele Ben-Dor Naxos 8572249

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francis Poulenc: from 15 Improvisations: Nos. 11 & 15 Lucille Chung, piano Album: Poulenc: Works for Piano Solo and Duo Signum 455 Music: 4:10

Eugene Ysaÿe: Trio de Concert - Le Londres: Movements 1-2 Jeff Thayer, violin; Jennifer Ross, violin; Susan Gulkis Assadi, viola Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 12:42

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Joseph Gewirtz calling from Harrisburg, PA Music: 8:47

Domenico Scarlatti: Keyboard Sonata in C Major, Kk. 159 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Album: Domenico Scarlatti: 18 Sonatas Bis 2138 Music: 2:30 (shorter excerpt)

Francis Poulenc: Cello Sonata, FP 143 John-Henry Crawford, cello; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano WFMT Studios, Chicago, IL Music: 21:52

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance from Saibei Suite No. 2 Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Delights and Dances Cedille 141 Music: 4:08

Juan Pablo Contreras:  Mariachitlán ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX Music: 11:34

Miloje Milojević: String Quartet No. 2 in C minor, Op. 3  Dušan Panajotović, violin; Miloš Stevanović, violin; Vladimir Popović, viola; Srđan Sretenović, cello Days of Mokranjac Festival, Stevan Mokranjac Cultural Center, Negotin, Serbia Music: 18:37

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata reminiscenza, Op. 38, No. 1 Ilya Shmukler, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, TCU Van Cliburn Concert Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 11:43

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:43  John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World    (2001)  Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram  5:12

10:11:44  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture  D 797 (1820)  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

10:25:42  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66   (1889)  Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich Deutsche Gram 4795448 19:58

10:48:59  Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes    (1940)  London Symphony Sir Charles Groves Lyrita 323 10:52

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:46  George R. Poulton: Aura Lee    (1861) Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, mezzo-soprano   Harmonia Mundi 807549 5:49

11:16:13  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34   (1887)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 15:05

11:32:51  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto'  S 434 (1859) Yundi, piano   Deutsche Gram 851 6:20

11:43:17  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F  H 665 (1776)  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:27

11:55:54  Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love    (1948) Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 4:26

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Featuring recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program includes Glazunov’s “Spanish Serenade” performed by a 15-year-old cellist who comes from a family with 10 kids … and they all play music. Also, we meet a young composer who’s written a piece evocative of the great American outdoors … and a brilliant young violist speaks candidly, as someone who’s grown up with autism, on the effect music has had on her life

Elijah de la Motte, 15, cello, from San Francisco, CA performs Seranade Espagnole by Alexander Glazunov

Nicolette Cozza, 18, viola, from Hockessin, DE peforms Viola Sonata in B-flat Major, Mvmt 1 (Excerpts) by Henri Vieuxtemps

Natalie Zhang, 16, piano, from Weston, MA. performs Nocturne in C Minor, Op. 48 No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin

Quenton Blache, 20, cello, from Wake Forest, NC performs Rustiana by Quenton Blache

Philina Zhang, 14, piano, & Nickita Zhang, 11, violin, from New York, NY perform Sonata for Violin and Piano K. 301, Mvmt 1 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:00:59  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture    (1739)  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon CBC 5229 4:29

13:07:06  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Chaconne    (1739)  Les Délices  Délices 2013 6:05

13:14:51  Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio    (1911) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Deutsche Gram 4795448 12:09

13:27:59  E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta    (1944)  Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 24:38

13:54:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 17 in G  K 453 (1784) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 32:35

14:28:53  Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10   (1894)  Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 20:15

14:50:57  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a Op 34 # 2 (1838) Maurizio Pollini, piano   Deutsche Gram 14190 4:36

14:57:13  Karol Kurpinski: Polish Wedding: Mazurka    (1850)  London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433863 2:56

15:03:19  Frederick Delius: Florida Suite    (1887)  English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 37:02

15:42:55  Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dances Op 37bis   (1956) Tom Wiebe, cello   Chandos 20243 10:10

15:53:52  Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet    (1883) Natalie Dessay, soprano Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56569 5:55

16:00:47  Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture    (1842)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:27

16:15:34  Béla Bartók: Dance Suite    (1923)  New York Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Sony 64100 17:47

16:35:54  Franz Schubert: Violin Sonatina No. 1 in D  D 384 (1816) Gil Shaham, violin   Deutsche Gram 471568 14:31

16:52:38  Jacques Offenbach: Le roi Carotte: Overture    (1872)  Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Philips 422057 4:45

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March ‘Ave Caesar’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80641) 4:12

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 5:29

Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Scherzo-Hawks in Flight—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 1:17

Miklós Rózsa: Beau Brummell: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1056) 6:46

Miklós Rózsa (arr Daniel Robbins): Ben-Hur: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:33

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/ Miklós Rózsa (EMI 63735) 10:32

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Wild Kingdom - Lions and tigers and bears -- oh, my! An audio zoo featuring monkeys, elephants, fish, a snake…and a very famous wolf and cricket!

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:02:52            Elton John-Tim Rice      I Just Can't Wait to be King        Scott Irby-Ranniar          The Lion King -- Original B'way Cast Disney  6080-2

18:03:46            00:01:36            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           If I Were King of the Forest        Bert Lahr           The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack Sony    AK-45356

18:05:45            00:01:47            Ann Ronell-Frank Churchill         Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?          Chorus  The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song        Disney  5008-60957

18:07:32            00:02:09            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    Snubbed           Cyril Ritchard    The Dangerous Christmas of Red Riding Hood -- TV Soundtrack         ABC     ABC536

18:10:00            00:00:43            Bob Hilliard-Sammy Fain            I'm Late Bill Thompson   The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney  5008-60957

18:10:43            00:00:28            Richard and Robert Sherman     The Bare Necessities    Phil Harris         The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song          Disney  5008-60957

18:11:33            00:02:01            Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke            He's a Tramp     Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights         MCA     MCAD2-11122

18:13:34            00:01:48            Peggy Lee-Sonny Burke            The Siamese Cat Song Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee: Black Coffee and Other Delights MCA     MCAD2-11122

18:15:22            00:00:52            Andrew Lloyd Webber   Mr. Mistoffelees Company          Cats -- London Production            Geffen  92017-2

18:16:40            00:03:09            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Monkey in the Mango Tree         Ricardo Montalban            Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     09026-68041

18:20:02            00:02:33            R.Rodger-O.Hammerstein          The Tide Pool   William Johnson            Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-61481

18:22:32            00:03:16            Alen Menken-Howard Ashman   Under the Sea   Samuel E. Wright          The Little Mermaid -- Film Soundtrack       Disney  CD-018

18:27:02            00:07:27            Stephen Sondheim        The Frogs         Nathan Lane, Roger Bart           The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast       PS Classics      PS-525

18:34:20            00:03:52            Jerome Kern-Anne Caldwell       The Bullfrog Patrol        Rebecca Luker, Jeanne Lehman             A Jerome Kern Treasury            Angel    7777-54883

18:38:53            00:03:10            Alan Jay Lerner-Frederick Loewe           A Snake in the Grass     Bob Fosse        The Little Prince -- Film Soundtrack  ABC     ABDP-854

18:42:00            00:03:54            Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   Alone in the Universe     Kevin Chamberlain            Suessical -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way     012-159792

18:41:16            00:07:57            Ned Washington-Frank Churchill            Pink Elephants on Parade          Barbara Cook            The Disney Album         MCA     MCAD-6244

18:49:20            00:02:05            Leigh Harline-Ned Washington   When You Wish Upon a Star      Cliff Edwards            Pinocchio -- Film Soundtrack     Disney  60845-2

18:51:44            00:01:16            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:13            00:03:41            Ned Washington-Frank Churchill            Filler: Baby Mine            Barbara Cook   The Disney Album    MCA     MCAD-6244

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:47  Aaron Copland: Music for Movies    (1943)  St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 15:04

19:19:43  Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78   'Organ' (1886) Gaston Litaize, organ Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Deutsche Gram 4796018 34:19

19:56:15  Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp Op 2 # 1 (1889) Vladimir Horowitz, piano   Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:33

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Julia Bullock, soprano; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano; Davóne Tines, bass-baritone; Daniel Bubeck, Brian Cummings, Nathan Medley, countertenors; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center

John Adams: El Niño Part 1

21:07:42  John Adams: Slonimsky's Earbox    (1996)  Hallé Orchestra Kent Nagano Nonesuch 79607 13:19 [intermission]

John Adams: El Niño Part 2

 

22:30 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Wally Ballou on Acme Fireworks…The Underwater World of Jacques Cocteau…Stan Freberg…Jan C snow

 

23:30 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:30:44  Hazel Scott: Idyll    (1946) Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:54

23:33:39  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40  K 550 (1788)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 9:50

23:43:31  Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 (1838) Lang Lang, piano   Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:14

23:48:18  Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied  D 498 (1816) Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 2:15

23:50:34  Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano    (1942)  Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 7:52

23:58:53  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Puck Op 71 # 3 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 1:00

 