© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-16-2022

Published November 16, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jim Hall and Pat Metheny Jim Hall and Pat Metheny Lookin' Up

Samara Joy      Linger Awhile    Nostalgia (The Day I Knew)

Larry Young      Into Something  Backup

Ruby Braff        You Brought A New Kind of Love           Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Keith Jarrett      After The Fall    Doxy

Allred/Gordon   Head to Head-Creole Love Call

Bobby Watson  Back Home in Kansas City         Mind Wine

Duke Pearson   The Right Touch            Make It Good

Steve Cardenas Blue Has a Range         Language Of Love

Three More Sounds      Play Ray Charles           Georgia on My Mind

Dexter Gordon  Dexter Calling   Soul Sister

Ken Peplowski  Double Exposure          Segment

Miguel Zenon    Musica De Las Americas           Imperios

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands        Cubano Chant

John Scofield   John Scofield   Since You Asked

Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power   Ida Lupino

Astral Project    Voodoo Bop     Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

Aaron Diehl       The Vagabond  Park Slope

Johnny Lytle     Moonchild         Work Song

JJ Johnson       JJ Inc    Fatback

Gene Ammons  Up Tight            Travelin'

Mulgrew Miller   Live at Kennedy Center  Skylark

Saltman/Knowles          Native Speaker  The Gentle Art of Compassion

Lou Rawls         Stormy Monday I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

Craig Davis       Tone Paintings  Mellow Mood

Bob Brookmeyer           The Street Swingers      Arrowhead

Charlie Parker   Legendary Dial Masters Night In Tunisia

                       

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Soul Message Band      Soulful Days     Matador

Grant Green      Sunday Mornin' Come Sunrise

Charles Ruggerio          Drummer/Composer      B. Lew's 'Be Loose' Blues

Kenny Wheeler  Songs for Quintet          The Long Waiting

Mike Moreno     First in Mind      Mantra # 5

Charles Lloyd   Voices in the Night        Requiem

Mads Vinding    Daddio Don      Days of Wine And Roses

Sphere  On Tour            Beautiful Friendship

Joe Lovano       Trio Tapestry     And Now The Queen

Wolfgang Muthspiel       Angular Blues   Wondering

Chris Glassman Living The Dream          Abena's Gaze

Anthony Cox     Factor of Faces The Juggla

Art Farmer/Tommy Flanagan      Stablemates      Blame It on My Youth

Chick Corea      Tones for Joan's Bones Tones for Joan's Bones

JD Allen            Americana Vol 2            Down South

Bill Charlap        Uptown Downtown        Uptown Downtown

Josh Lawrence  Call Time          Silver's Drag

Shawn Purcell   180       A Long Stroll

Johny Griffin     Chicago New York Paris            HushABye

Jon Cowherd     Pride and Joy   Honest Man

Pee Wee Russell           New Groove      'Round Midnight

Gil Evans          New Bottle, Old Wine     St. Louis Blues

Ellington/Hodges          Back to Back     Loveless Love

Louis Armstrong            Plays WC Handy           Yellow Dog Blues

Diana Krall        Turn Up the Quiet          No Moon At All

John Lee           The Artist          Carl's Blues

Gary Burton      Generations      Ladies in Mercedes

David Newman  Chillin'   Invitation

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:16  Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 3    (1940)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 4:59

06:16:21  Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs    (1871)  Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

06:27:38  George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 (1901)  RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

06:42:19  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 19  H 16:47bis (1765) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano   Chandos 10668 13:27

06:57:26  W. Paris Chambers: March 'Chicago Tribune'    (1892)  Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 4:22

07:05:52  Giacomo Puccini: Manon Lescaut: Act 3 Intermezzo    (1893)  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 4:52

07:13:23  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24  K 182 (1773)  Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 8:52

07:23:19  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The List Song    (1885) Richard Suart, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 2:00

07:26:44  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme    (1960)  Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 2:49

07:31:30  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations    (1670)  Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 805 6:43

07:42:24  John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale    (1977)  Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram  8:27

07:54:31  William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag    (1970) Spencer Myer, piano   Steinway 30041 4:30

08:07:55  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97   (1955)  National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

08:16:50  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Violin Sonata No. 9    'Kreutzer' (1803) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   Deutsche Gram 457619 10:16

08:28:30  Ferruccio Busoni: Giga, Bolero and Variations after Mozart    (1909) Geoffrey Tozer, piano   Chandos 9394 3:49

08:33:18  Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring    (1912)  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 7:22

08:43:11  Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo capriccioso Op 66   (1883)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 414422 12:35

08:57:24  Jerome Kern: The Song is You    (1932)  Manhattan String Quartet  Newport 60033 4:30

09:05:50  Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1b   (1908)  Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 16:26

09:23:34  Alberto Hemsi: Burlesca from Viola Quintet in G Op 28   (1943)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 5:33

09:31:41  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme    (1960) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 3:34

09:36:46  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka italienne    (1906) Lise de la Salle, piano   Naïve 5468 4:11

09:42:26  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D  Kk 119 (1750)  Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral 501592 6:09

09:51:22  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Allegro & Hornpipe    (1717)  Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 80594 7:17

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:28  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood    (1876)  Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 975748 3:33

10:06:13  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp Op 3 # 2 (1892)  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 4:43

10:13:02  Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler'    (1934)  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 9:02

10:23:16  Sir William Walton: Scherzo from Viola Concerto    (1929) Yuri Bashmet, viola London Symphony André Previn RCA 63292 4:12

10:30:03  Alberto Hemsi: Meditation in Armenian Style Op 16   (1925) Tom Wiebe, cello   Chandos 20243 6:33

10:39:34  Alberto Hemsi: Finale from Pilpúl Sonata Op 27   (1942) Emily Kruspe, violin   Chandos 20243 6:02

10:46:57  Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March    (1840)  New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 3:15

10:51:36  Paul Hindemith: Nobilissima Visione: Suite    (1938)  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 21:59

11:16:00  Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g Op 9 # 8 (1722) Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 550739 10:06

11:28:39  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 14 for Winds  K 270 (1777)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 415669 12:38

11:43:25  Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture    (1821)  Dresden State Orchestra Carlos Kleiber Deutsche Gram 4796018 9:42

11:55:28  William Grant Still: Blues from 'Lenox Avenue'    (1936) Denver Oldham, piano   Koch Intl 7084 3:03

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:56  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat  K 456 (1784) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 32:02

12:40:53  Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato Op 92   (1849) Rudolf Serkin, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 16:00

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:04  Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow    (1959)  Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 452597 3:26

13:05:11  Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' Op 16   (1928)  Philadelphia Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 55601 3:25

13:11:49  Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call'    (1922)  Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 975748 14:47

13:28:10  Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109   (1925)  Stokowski Symphony Leopold Stokowski Cala 542 4:57

13:35:31  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 3 # 6 (1734)  Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 907415 6:14

13:45:16  Trevor Pinnock: Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Handel    (1996)  English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 7:19

13:54:34  Franz Lachner: Wind Quintet No. 2 in E-Flat    (1827)  Vienna-Berlin Ensemble  Deutsche Gram 423591 23:53

14:20:28  Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla    (1854)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:33

14:30:05  Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dances Op 37bis   (1956) Tom Wiebe, cello   Chandos 20243 10:10

14:42:13  James Hook: Piano Concerto in D Op 1 # 5 (1771) Paul Nicholson, fortepiano Parley of Instruments Paul Nicholson Hyperion 66700 15:05

14:57:38  Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Fanfare & Polonaise Op 96   (1945)  Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10538 2:55

15:02:07  Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from 'Coplas Sefardies' Op 30   (1945)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 2:56

15:05:26  Alberto Hemsi: Canzone from 'Coplas Sefardies' Op 30   (1945)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 3:31

15:11:32  Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude    (1882)  Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 453485 13:30

15:27:21  Pietro Mascagni: Ave Maria    (1890) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 21327 3:42

15:33:03  Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'    (1961)  New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 20:54

15:55:19  Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 6 in d    'Omaggio a D. Scarlatti' (1992) Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67789 3:26

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:20  Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes'    (1943)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:39

16:12:00  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 13   (1895)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 12:49

16:29:28  James Newton Howard: The Dark Knight: Suite    (2008)  Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 2 5:12

16:36:18  Alexander Glazunov: Triumphal March Op 40   (1893)  Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 9:43

16:47:30  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12  S 244/12 (1853) Roberto Szidon, piano   Deutsche Gram 4779525 9:35

16:57:56  George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing; Who Cares?    (1931) Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 1:27

17:03:48  Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave    (1887)  Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 5:22

17:10:50  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 (1740) Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 10:05

17:23:04  Michi Wiancko: La Follia Variations after Geminiani    (2007)  East Coast Chamber Orchestra  eOne Music 7784 12:39

17:39:23  Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo    (1918)  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

17:44:14  Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs    (1890)  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 5:50

17:52:05  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2    (1717)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 7:06

17:59:28  Florence Price: Tobacco    (1940) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Agave Baroque  Acis 20445 0:47

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:09  Paul Hindemith: Symphony 'Mathis der Maler'    (1934)  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 26:59

18:36:33  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839)  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 2:32

18:41:27  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Galop Op 97   (1955)  Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 452597 2:10

18:45:03  Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings Op 53   (1890)  Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 9:17

18:55:20  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring    (1723)  Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 87771 3:18

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:32  Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber    (1943)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 19:25

19:24:29  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite    (1931) Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 32:43

19:58:47  Anthony Holborne: Galliard 'The Fairie Round'    (1599)  Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 1:34

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory – Faculty Chamber Recital, recorded August 28, 2015

Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Jonathan Sherwin, bassoon; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Jesse McCormick, horn; Christine Fuoco, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio, K 261

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo, K 373

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Pieces Op 73

Jeffrey Rathbun: Threnody for Oboe & Piano

Leonard Bernstein: Sonata for Clarinet & Piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds K 452

21:27:08  Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Suite    (1870)  San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 32:38

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:02:01  Johannes Brahms: Alto Rhapsody Op 53   (1869) Jessye Norman, soprano Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti Philips 426253 12:22

22:16:25  Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c    (1940)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 31:06

22:49:16  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Die tote Stadt: Marietta's Lied    (1920) Barbara Hendricks, soprano Philadelphia Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56169 5:12

22:55:50  Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 1    (1932)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 3:35

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:42  Alberto Hemsi: Berceuse from Viola Quintet in G Op 28   (1943)  ARC Ensemble  Chandos 20243 4:35

23:07:18  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio    (1939)  Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 7:49

23:15:08  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Op 9 # 2 (1831) Valentina Lisitsa, piano   Decca 17091 4:04

23:19:54  Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3    (1940)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 9:28

23:29:23  Nicolai Roslavetz: Nocturne    (1913) Elaine Douvas, oboe Chamber Ensemble  Boston Rec 1056 6:04

23:35:28  Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78   (1898)  Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:49

23:40:22  Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle    (1881) Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

23:43:39  Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique Op 9   (1916) Caroline Goulding, violin   Telarc 80744 4:04

23:47:43  Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings Op 50   (1931)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 8:15

23:57:11  Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune    (1923) Winston Choi, piano Avalon String Quartet  Cedille 205 3:15

 