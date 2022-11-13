WCLV Program Guide 11-13-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Mike Clark , Blues on Top, Stolen Moments

Peck Almond, Live at Yoshi’s 1994,Tenor Madness

Chaarles Lloyd, Sacred Thread, Kuti

Charles Lloyd, Of Course, Of Course, Voice in the Night

Ron Carter, Finding the Right Notes, Blues for D. P.

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Bon Voyage

Chris Cortez, Live at Blue Bamboo,That’s the Way of the World

360 Degree Jazz Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Open Sesame

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, The Mountains and the Clouds

Charles Lloyd, Sacred Thread, Tales of Rumi

Chico Hamilton (with Charles Lloyd), Drumfusion, Freedom Traveller

Emmet Cohen, Uptown in Orbit, Distant Hallow

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, What Happens Next?

Mongo Santamaria, At the Black Hawk, Bluchanga

Cal Tjader, Concerts in the Sun, Afro Blue

Conrad Herwig, The Latin Side of Mingus, Gunslinging Bird

B. D. Lenz, It’s Just a Dream, How Did We Get Her?

Noam Lemish, Twelve, Rebirth

Steve Turre, Generations, Blue Smoke

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings Play It Cool The Ballad of Sweeney Todd

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime

McCoy Tyner Blue Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads All Or Nothing At All

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Giant Steps

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Go Get It

Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lyne Carringtonm Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity

Mulgrew Miller Landmarks My Man's Gone Now

Renee Rosnes, Christian McBride, David Gilmore, Laura Seaton, Zakir Hussain Empress Afternoon Empress Afternoon

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway All Of You

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Mike Mainieri East Coast/West Coast Con Alma

Joshua Redman, Brian Blade, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go One Note Samba

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Joe Pass Unforgettable Round Midnight

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Round Midnight

Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Brian Lynch This is How I Feel About Quincy The Midnight Sun Will Never Set

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter Tequila What the World Needs Now Is Love

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Keepin' Out of Mischief Now

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Alone and I

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:02:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Aria & Chorale from Cantata No. 51 'Jauchzet Gott In Allen Landen' (1730) Kathleen Battle, soprano Orchestra of St Luke's John Nelson Sony 46672 10:26

06:14:51 Norman Dello Joio: Meditations on Ecclesiastes (1956) Oregon Symphony James DePreist Koch Intl 7156 27:57

06:44:44 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Hymne de L' enfant S 173/6 (1852) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 7:31

06:53:38 Eric Whitacre: Alleluia (2011) Eric Whitacre Singers Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 9:08

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Host’s Choice - The contents of this program are left to the whim of the fellow who is in charge

CÉSAR FRANCK: Andantino in g Roberto Antonello (1999 Zanin/Church of St. Michael the Archangel, Salgareda, Italy) Fagott 39064

FRANCK: Piece pour Grand Orgue in A (1854) Elke Volker (1857 Cavaillé-Coll/Basilica of Notre Dame, Bonsecours, France) Aeolus 10341

FRANCK: Fantasie in A (1878) Alexander Schreiner (1948 Aeolian-Skinner/Mormon Tabernacle, Salt Lake City, UT) Columbia MS-6101

FRANCK: Ave Maria (FWV 62) Katia Velletaz, soprano; Stephan MacLeod, bass; Amandine Lecras, cello; Diego Innocenzi (1880 Cavaillé-Coll/St. François de Sales, Lyon, France) Aeolus 10013

FRANCK:Piece heroique David Enlow (1932 Aeolian-Skinner/Church of St. Mary the Virgin, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7247

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: November Birthdays - We celebrate the November birthdays of three notable composers on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Sacred choral and organ music of William Mathias, Aaron Copland, and Benjamin Britten will fill the airwaves. Join Peter DuBois for the festivities

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:05:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite (1739) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Conifer 51313 31:11

09:37:50 Louis Couperin: Suite in D (1660) Edward Parmentier, harpsichord Wildboar 8502 17:20

09:57:50 Jean-François Dandrieu: Rondeau (1720) Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:51

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:28 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a Time Op 71 # 1 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 4:50

10:08:41 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F Kk 445 (1750) Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 2:38

10:12:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G K 313 (1778) Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 24:17

10:38:55 Sir Edward Elgar: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 84 (1919) English Symphony Orchestra Kenneth Woods Avie 2362 11:15

10:51:48 George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat Op 21 (1885) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 35:00

11:28:13 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G (1899) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 12:33

11:41:40 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in b for Flute, Oboe, Bassoon & continuo (1740) European Baroque Soloists Denon 9614 9:59

11:53:04 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a Op 25 # 11 'Winter Wind' (1836) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:30

11:56:59 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat Op 64 # 3 (1838) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 3:06

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro in B-flat for clarinet, two violins, viola, and cello Emma Johnson, clarinet; Rebecca Hirsch & Gabor Takacs-Nagy, violins; Tim Boulton, viola; Andrew Shulman, cello Album: Mozart - Weber: Clarinet Quintets ASV 1079 Music: 4:24

Jonathan Peters: Arthropod Suite ROCO; Jeri Lynne Johnson, conductor ROCO, Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 11:02

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jason Carr calling from Philadelphia, PA Music: 08:06

Maurice Ravel: Puzzler Payoff: Gaspard de la Nuit Movement 1 Ondine Conrad Tao, piano Album: Voyages EMI 34476 Music: 06:53 (shorter excerpt)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet in E-flat major, K. 452 Michael Brown, piano; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Sebastian Manz, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn CMSLC & Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 24:39

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 1: III. Scherzo The Nash Ensemble Album: Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet & Clarinet Quintet Hyperion Records Music: 4:29

Cesar Franck: Violin Sonata in A major Daishin Kashimoto, violin; Alessio Bax, piano Music in PyeongChang, Alpensia Concert Hall, Pyeong Chang, South Korea Music: 26:32

Jules Auguste Demersseman & Felix Charles Berthélemy: Guillaume Tell: Duo Brilliante Julie Thornton, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 11:28

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, arr. Maud Powell: Deep River, Op. 56, No. 10 Samuel Nebyu, violin; Charles Abramovic, piano Lucerne Festival, St Luke's Church, Lucerne, Switzerland Music: 4:44

13:57:38 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 4 S 696 (1885) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002 3:02

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Jorge Federico Osorio, piano

Anna Thorvaldsdottir: Aeriality

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major, K.488

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E major

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to ‘The Magic Flute’—Edo de Waart

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)

Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)

Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)

Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)

Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)

Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts III & IV)

17:20:10 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Op 100 (1944) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63124 38:46

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2022 - We’ll hear the adrenaline filled performances taking place at the 37th Annual Irving M. Klein International String Competition, meet the players, hear from the jury, and of course, learn who wins. Violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Peter Dugan co-host this portrait of one of our country’s top competitions for young players

Hayoung Choi, violin, 20, from Daejeon, South Korea performs excerpt from Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Jacques Forestier, violin, 17, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada performs excerpt from Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, Allegro Moderato by Jean Sibelius (1865-1957)

Emily Hwang, viola, 16, from Palo Alto, California performs Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, VWV 1010, Sarabanda by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Han Lee, cello, 22, from the New York City area originally from Japan performs Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008, Courante by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andromeda Kepecs, 18, Woodside, CA. performs excerpt from Violin Concerto No. 2 BB117, Mvt 1 by Béla Bartók (1881-1945)

Jaewon Wee, 22, violin, South Korea performs Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Gaeun Kim, 20 from the New York City area originally from South Korea performs Excerpts from Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op.33 by Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:26 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11 (1893) Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 14:11

19:19:24 Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 1 H 289 (1942) Berlin Symphony Orchestra Claus Peter Flor RCA 60154 37:06

19:58:56 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900) Judith Raskin, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46535 57:55

20:58:33 Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015 2:23

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Trocadillos (2003) Sundance Trio (Centaur 2961) 21:09

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Haigh-Nelson Voluntary (2022) Todd Wilson, organ (private recording) 9:54

21:58:01 Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907) Joseph Silverstein, violin Boston Symphony Chamber Players Deutsche Gram 463667 2:51

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Why the Ohio Constitution Matters More Today than You Might Think - Steven Steinglass

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:16 John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 907419 5:30

23:06:46 Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Intermezzo Op 7 (1905) Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 7:57

23:14:44 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00

23:20:42 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 (1823) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:52

23:27:34 Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 7:51

23:35:26 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 (1842) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

23:41:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725) Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 58047 2:41

23:44:10 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F Op 15 # 1 (1833) Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:14

23:48:25 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 (1886) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 6:10

23:55:30 Traditional: Shaker Hymn 'Not One Sparrow is Forgotten' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:39

23:58:28 Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 2:00