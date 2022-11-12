WCLV Program Guide 11-12-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Jason Marshall, New Beginnings, Black Orpheus

Birmingham Seven, Just Passing Through, More of the Same

Hard Bop Messengers, Live at the Last Hotel, Valet Rally

Martti Vesala, Landmark, Closer to the Surface

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Small’s Jazz Club, Bro Rudolph

Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Long Gone

David Janeway , Distant Voices, Nefertiti

Billy Drummond, Valse Sinistre, Little Melonae

Jackie McLean, Vertigo, Yams

Herbie Hancock, The Joni Letters, The Jungle Line

Gregory Porter, Here It Is, Suzanne

Bill Frisell, Four, Monroe

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace,The Omnipresent Cardiologist

Martti Vesala, Landmarks, Magenta Drive

Diego Rivera, Mestizo, La Raza Cosmica

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, Seen on the Scene

Chris Glassman, Living the Dream, Aben’s Gaze

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Bedford Strolle

Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, Rainbow People

Toshiko Akiyoshi, Select, Ain’t Gonna Ask No More

Airmen of Note, 2022, Inner Urge

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, Up Jumped Spring

Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, In Walked Bud

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Joy Spring

Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain

Gil Evans, The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez

Gene Bertoncini, Michael Patterson, David Finck Concerti Concierto de Aranjuez/Spain

Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Cannonball Adderley Kind Of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Little Unhappy Boy

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila Tequila

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Cheek to Cheek

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Octopus' Garden/The End

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edision Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison You Go to My Head

Freddie Hubbard, Cedar Walton, Jymi Merrit, Art Blaker, Wayne Shorter Mosaic Arabia

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Hell's Belles

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Whatever Lola Wants

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du Vigile

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches

Andy Bey, Vito Leczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So All the Things You Are

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Daivs, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Wild Man Blues

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugarlips

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Heitor Villa-Lobos "Melodia Sentimental" from "Floresta do Amazonas" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano

06:04:27 Heitor Villa-Lobos "Canção do Amor" Renee Fleming, vocals; Fred Hersch, piano; Bill Frisell, guitar

06:08:10 Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Ana Maria Martinez, soprano Prague Philharmonia Steven Mercurio

06:16:41 Tomas de Torrejon y Velasco "A este Sol peregrino" Seraphic Fire Patrick DuPre Quigley Seraphic Fire

06:21:12 Manuel de Zumaya "Sol-fa de Pedro" (Peter's solfeggio) Corey McKnight, Ken Fitch, countertenors; Kevin Baum, tenor; Chad Runyon, baritone Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

06:32:02 Manuel de Falla El retablo de Maese Pedro (Master Peter's Puppet Show) Jorge Garza, tenor; Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Alfredo Garcia, baritone Perspectives Ensemble Angel Gil-

07:01:00 Maria Grever "Cuando vuelva a tu lado" (When I Return to Your Side), a.k.a. "What a Difference a Day Makes" Olivia Gorra, soprano; James Demester, piano oliviagorra.com

07:05:11 Pablo Sorozabal "No puede ser" (It Cannot Be), from La taberna del puerto (The Tavern at the Port) Israel Lozano, tenor; Emily Urbanek, piano

07:09:12 Tomas Luis de Victoria "Missa Pro Victoria" The Cardinall's Musick Andrew Carwood OUTCUE:

07:31:20 Manuel de Falla "Siete canciones populares espanolas" (7 Popular Spanish Songs) Jose Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano

07:45:52 Franz Schubert "The Shepherd on the Rock" (Der Hirt auf dem Felsen), D.965 Brenda Feliciano, soprano; Pacquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Aldo Antognazzi,

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro in B-flat for clarinet, two violins, viola, and cello Emma Johnson, clarinet; Rebecca Hirsch & Gabor Takacs-Nagy, violins; Tim Boulton, viola; Andrew Shulman, cello Album: Mozart - Weber: Clarinet Quintets ASV 1079 Music: 4:24

Jonathan Peters: Arthropod Suite ROCO; Jeri Lynne Johnson, conductor ROCO, Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX Music: 11:02

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jason Carr calling from Philadelphia, PA Music: 08:06

Maurice Ravel: Puzzler Payoff: Gaspard de la Nuit Movement 1 Ondine Conrad Tao, piano Album: Voyages EMI 34476 Music: 06:53 (shorter excerpt)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet in E-flat major, K. 452 Michael Brown, piano; Stephen Taylor, oboe; Sebastian Manz, clarinet; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn CMSLC & Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 24:39

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in G Minor, Op. 1: III. Scherzo The Nash Ensemble Album: Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet & Clarinet Quintet Hyperion Records Music: 4:29

Cesar Franck: Violin Sonata in A major Daishin Kashimoto, violin; Alessio Bax, piano Music in PyeongChang, Alpensia Concert Hall, Pyeong Chang, South Korea Music: 26:32

Jules Auguste Demersseman & Felix Charles Berthélemy: Guillaume Tell: Duo Brilliante Julie Thornton, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; William Wolfram, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 11:28

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, arr. Maud Powell: Deep River, Op. 56, No. 10 Samuel Nebyu, violin; Charles Abramovic, piano Lucerne Festival, St Luke's Church, Lucerne, Switzerland Music: 4:44

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:29 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945) Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Deutsche Gram 4792954 6:31

10:11:56 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 (1892) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 9:18

10:22:52 Claude Debussy: La mer (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:18

10:48:34 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G Op 3 # 3 (1734) Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 907415 8:03

10:57:37 Traditional: Willow Song Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 1:58

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:02 Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme (1995) Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:03

11:13:33 Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite (1935) New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

11:28:20 William Grant Still: Blues from 'Lenox Avenue' (1936) Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 3:03

11:34:15 Leroy Anderson: The Irish Suite (1947) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 7892 20:20

11:55:34 Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 2:35

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded June 2022 - We’ll hear the adrenaline filled performances taking place at the 37th Annual Irving M. Klein International String Competition, meet the players, hear from the jury, and of course, learn who wins. Violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Peter Dugan co-host this portrait of one of our country’s top competitions for young players

Hayoung Choi, violin, 20, from Daejeon, South Korea performs excerpt from Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Jacques Forestier, violin, 17, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada performs excerpt from Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, Allegro Moderato by Jean Sibelius (1865-1957)

Emily Hwang, viola, 16, from Palo Alto, California performs Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, VWV 1010, Sarabanda by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Han Lee, cello, 22, from the New York City area originally from Japan performs Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008, Courante by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andromeda Kepecs, 18, Woodside, CA. performs excerpt from Violin Concerto No. 2 BB117, Mvt 1 by Béla Bartók (1881-1945)

Jaewon Wee, 22, violin, South Korea performs Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Gaeun Kim, 20 from the New York City area originally from South Korea performs Excerpts from Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op.33 by Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:06 Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862) Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 7:59

13:10:14 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Hornpipe Op 11 (1919) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 439886 1:58

13:13:30 Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jonathon Heyward Cedille 214 14:42

13:30:08 Anton Reicha: Wind Quintet No. 25 (1811) Albert Schweitzer Quintet CPO 999028 22:32

13:54:06 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876) Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 27:59

14:24:03 Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier: Final Duet (1896) Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano Decca 15463 7:10

14:32:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b BWV 1067 (1738) Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 18:20

14:52:16 Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso Op 62 (1887) Sol Gabetta, cello Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:59

15:03:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Op 44 (1880) Barry Douglas, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 61633 42:10

15:47:29 Clara Schumann: Die stille Lotusblume Op 13 # 6 (1844) Indra Thomas, soprano Telarc 34658 3:20

15:51:48 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Overture (1910) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 8:12

16:00:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G K 525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 18:36

16:20:33 Clara Schumann: Romance in B-Flat Op 22 # 3 (1855) Elena Urioste, violin Decca 4850020 4:07

16:27:58 Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' Op 50 (1904) BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 74888 21:52

16:51:38 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 (1878) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 4:22

16:56:19 Francis Poulenc: Waltz in C (1919) Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 2:06

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in ¾ Time

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express Waltz—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 3:33

Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 5;26

Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Café Waltzes--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 8:57

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 4;47

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’–Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 400026) 11:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Waltz—Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich (DeutGram 4795448) 6:46

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:50

Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme--Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80183) 2:17

Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 438685) 2:07

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hello, Dollies! - Six musical theater divas -- Carol Channing, Mary Martin, Pearl Bailey, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler -- all put their stamp on the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:10 Jerry Herman Prologue from Hello, Dolly! Orchestra Hello, Dolly! -- 1965 Production RCA LSOD-2007

18:02:03 00:03:51 Jerry Herman I Put My Hand In Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Production Varese Sarabande VSD-5557

18:06:09 00:01:03 Jerry Herman Overture Orchestra Jerry Herman's Broadway RCA 09026-61404

18:07:12 00:04:19 Jerry Herman Put On Your Sunday Clothes Carol Channing, Charles Nelson Reilly Hello, Dolly! -- 1964 Production RCA 3814-2-RG

00:12:20 00:03:17 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Production Varese Sarabande VSD-5557

18:15:45 00:02:58 Jerry Herman It Only Takes a Moment Florence Lacey, Michael DeVries Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Production Varese Sarabande VSD-5557

18:19:04 00:05:53 Jerry Herman Dancing Mary Martin Hello, Dolly! -- 1965 Production RCA LSOD-2007

18:27:09 00:02:46 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Production RCA 1147-2-RG

18:31:13 00:03:10 Jerry Herman Just Leave Everything to Me Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:34:51 00:00:37 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman David Burns Hello, Dolly! -- 1964 Production RCA 3814-2-RG

18:35:28 00:00:59 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman Walter Matthau Hello, Dolly -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:36:27 00:00:55 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman Cab Calloway Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Production RCA 1147-2-RG

18:38:52 00:03:39 Jerry Herman Love, Look in My Window Ethel Merman Mermania! Harbinger HCD-1711

18:42:54 00:02:41 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie Bette Midler Hello, Dolly! -- 2017 Production Masterworks B'way 88985-40592

18:46:26 00:05:42 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1964 Production RCA 3814-2-RG

18:52:34 00:00:26 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:49 Jerry Herman Filler: Finale from Hello, Dolly! Pearl Bailey and Company Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Production RCA 1147-2-RG

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:27 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2 (1930) Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 22:12

19:27:42 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1945) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 453434 29:40

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Julie Amacher – Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra, Christian Reif, conductor

Bedrich Smetana: The Moldau

Jimmy Lopez-Bellido: Pago a la tierra

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: One Fella’s Family…Full Frontal Radio…Bob Newhart…Spike Mulligan

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:45 Jimmy van Heusen: Here's That Rainy Day (1953) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 6:12

23:07:58 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 (1875) Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Delos 3152 8:16

23:16:14 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871) Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

23:25:09 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558/7 (1838) Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:27

23:28:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto H 438 (1753) Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 8:56

23:37:33 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921) Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

23:42:40 Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting (1920) Judith Hall, flute Nimbus 5247 1:51

23:44:31 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Aria (1923) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:42

23:50:14 Richard Dubugnon: Hypnos (2010) Janine Jansen, violin Decca 15249 4:43

23:55:54 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 (1838) Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 2:41

23:58:56 Benny Golson: The Baby Sleeps (2007) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:14