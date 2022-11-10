WCLV Program Guide 11-10-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

The Quartet Live at the Deer Head Inn The Meaning of the Blues

Mike Murley Taking Flight Penelope

Rava/Hersch The Song Is You Misterioso

Joe Lovano Tenor Legacy To Her Ladyship

Ron Carter Finding The Right Notes Sweet Lorraine

Mark Turner The Ballad Session All Or Nothing At All

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Natural Beauties

Thomas Linger Out In It Out In It

Skip Walker Tina's Contemplation Good Old Soul

Eric Alexander Song of No Regret But Here's the Thing

Michael Dease Best Next Thing One for Dease

Sarah Vaughn After Hours Easy To Love

Ben Webster Ben & Sweets Did You Call Her Today

Sonny Stitt In Style Is You is or is You Ain't My Baby

Oliver Nelson Screamin' the Blues March On March On

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Zoot Sims Passion Flower Bojangles

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sometime Ago

Paul Desmond Easy Living That Old Feeling

Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

Ben Riley Grown Folks Music Teo

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Freddie Freeloader

Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms Bring Me There

Ray Drummond Continuum Glorias Step

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)

Russell Malone Black Butterfly Sno' Peas

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mitch's Lament

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Mood Indigo

Herb Ellis/Ray Brown After You've Gone Detour Ahead

Tim Linn Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

Phil Woods Flash Weaver

Clark Terry Swahili Blues In My Room

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Feijoada

Tommy Flanagan Ballads and Blues With Malice Towards None

Zoot Sims For Lady Day I Cried For You

Bob Brookmeyer Back Again You'd be so nice to come home to

New York Jazz Quartet Surge Big Bad Henry

Larry Willis My Funny Valentine Who's Kidding Who

Eric Alexander Solid Theme for Ernie

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Dmitry Baevsky The Composers Three Wishes

Bruce Barth Dedication Golden Glow

Samara Joy Linger Awhile I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

George Cables Maybeck Recital Hall Bess You is my Woman Now

Stan Getz Poetry A Night in Tunisia

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Duke Ellington Ellington Indigos Tenderly

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Just A Closer Walk With Thee

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Paul Bley Bebop Lady Bird

05:57:44 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Soon (1930) Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 1:37

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:02 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 4:51

06:16:08 François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710) Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg Deutsche Gram 474236 12:38

06:30:10 Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 (1917) Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Marco Polo 223503 8:52

06:42:06 Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 (1910) Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, violin Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 60588 12:09

06:57:18 Henry Fillmore: March 'Rolling Thunder' (1916) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7505 1:56

07:02:55 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 5:16

07:08:21 Traditional: The Lark in the Clear Air Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:49

07:13:36 Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823) Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 8:59

07:24:24 Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole (1935) Simón Bolívar Symphony Maximiano Valdés Dorian 90227 4:39

07:30:47 John Dowland: A Fancy P 73 (1600) Paul O'Dette, lute Harmonia Mundi 907164 3:20

07:37:57 Igor Stravinsky: Three Dances from 'The Firebird' (1910) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4835331 12:47

07:53:00 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Cindy (1949) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:58

08:07:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 (1800) Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 5:57

08:15:51 Charles Wakefield Cadman: Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras (1933) Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 11:02

08:30:36 Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962) Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:14

08:41:08 Frank Bennett: West Side Variants (1993) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet London Symphony Eric Stern RCA 61790 12:44

08:56:23 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice on 'The Battle Cry of Freedom' Op 55 (1863) Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667 5:30

09:08:01 Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:08

09:27:21 Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite (1940) Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 8:26

09:38:48 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba (1748) Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Opening Day 7347 3:35

09:55:05 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People Op 15 # 1 (1838) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290 1:42

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:16 François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67440 2:26

10:03:22 François Couperin: Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse (1728) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 2:26

10:07:03 Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 12:10

10:19:49 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:49

10:27:44 Robert Schumann: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 Op 63 (1847) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 94180 4:52

10:35:11 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:25

10:47:56 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Galop (1949) Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:30

10:50:20 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 14 in A-Flat Op 105 (1895) Emerson String Quartet Deutsche Gram 4778765 31:47

11:23:29 Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy Decca 4814711 10:02

11:36:04 Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 61 (1910) Rachel Barton Pine, violin BBC Symphony Andrew Litton Avie 2375 12:57

11:50:21 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10 # 6 Op 10/6 (1728) Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437839 7:18

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:41 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen Deutsche Gram 2123 28:21

12:38:23 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 19:25

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:51 Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 3:14

13:06:16 Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil (1968) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8723 4:32

13:13:46 Edvard Grieg: Overture 'In Autumn' Op 11 (1866) Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 12:11

13:27:55 Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne Music 7780 5:42

13:35:43 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto (1804) Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432081 6:25

13:45:26 Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 in E (1780) Orchestra of St Luke's Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 7062 8:28

13:55:42 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 29:19

14:26:55 Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 435766 7:19

14:36:55 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C H 659 (1773) The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 10:22

14:50:00 Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 25 (1861) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 75 8:29

15:00:55 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 Op 25 # 11 'Winter Wind' (1836) Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griffin 213 3:54

15:05:18 Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Winter 3 (2012) Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orchestra André de Ridder Deutsche Gram 4792777 4:29

15:11:57 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35a (1893) Ying Quartet Sono Luminus 92143 12:45

15:27:23 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1893) I Solisti Italiani Denon 78838 5:44

15:37:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D K 297 'Paris' (1778) London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 647 18:19

15:56:16 Ottokar Novácek: Perpetual Motion Op 5 # 4 (1880) Maxim Vengerov, violin Virtuosi EMI 57164 2:45

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:56 Joaquín Rodrigo: Aranjuez, ma pensée (1988) Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 6:27

16:12:44 Giovanni Bottesini: Grand Duo Concertante (1850) Joshua Bell, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 60956 14:04

16:31:31 Alfred Newman: The Robe: Hallelujah (1953) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Alfred Newman EMI 63735 2:52

16:36:11 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 103 (1795) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 9:18

16:46:32 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 S 244/9 'Carnival at Pest' (1848) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:41

16:58:50 Thomas Morley: My Lord of Oxenford's Maske (1599) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 0:56

17:03:30 Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89 (1891) Salut Salon Warner 554295 5:06

17:11:21 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986) Crouch End Festival Choir City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1057 10:27

17:23:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 (1735) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Deutsche Gram 4792479 12:05

17:39:04 Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata Op 65 (1846) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 53112 3:41

17:43:51 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio Op 8 (1829) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112 7:25

17:53:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 6:13

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:01 Claude Debussy: Images: Ibéria (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 19:28

18:29:06 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:36

18:36:25 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in e Op 64 (1844) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:13

18:44:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 45 'Waltz' (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 9:55

18:55:52 Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:25

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:10 Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jonathon Heyward Cedille 214 14:42

19:18:49 Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 3 in e Op 53 (1899) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9328 37:20

19:57:36 Antonín Dvorák: American Suite: Finale Op 98 (1895) Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777 2:58

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:33 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in F (1785) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 16:56

20:20:34 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Op 100 (1886) Vladimir Spivakov, violin Capriccio 71082 21:42

20:44:14 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 14:23

21:03:08 Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936) Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 11:42

21:16:24 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G (1899) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 12:33

21:30:42 Florence Price: Scenes in Tin Can Alley: Night (1928) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 6:15

21:39:26 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:07

21:48:26 Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b Op 61 (1910) Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, violin Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 60588 49:17

22:40:28 Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770) I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88176 10:19

22:53:04 Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake Op 62 (1909) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 447084 6:57

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:07 Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:38

23:05:45 Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:24

23:15:07 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 in B Op 9 # 3 (1831) Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 5:40

23:22:03 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:28

23:24:31 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 8:37

23:33:09 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' S 565/2 (1846) Jorge Bolet, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 6:06

23:40:26 Frederick Delius: Romance (1896) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 6:20

23:46:46 Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Deutsche Gram 4778101 1:36

23:48:23 Franz Strauss: Nocturno Op 7 (1850) Peter Landgren, horn Elan 82260 6:50

23:56:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 (1713) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:22