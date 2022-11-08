WCLV Program Guide 11-08-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet

Al Foster Reflections Beat

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballands Beatrice

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Could Write a Book

Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Who Shot John

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Bill Evans You Must Believe in Spring Theme From MASH (Suicide Is Painless)

Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score

Gregory Porter Take Me to the Alley Take Me To The Alley

Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You

Claude Hopkins/Buddy Tate Claude and Buddy Empty Bed blues

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits The Melting Pot

Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy

Stephane Spira In Between Samba Em Preludio

Nat Cole After Midnight You're Looking At Me

Craig Davis Tone Painting Dodo's Bounce

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Man in Motion

Anthony Wilson Our Gang Chitlins Con Carne

Jimmy Rushing Every Day I Have the Blues Sonny Boy Blues

Grant Green Solid The Kicker

Milt Jackson Milt Jackson Quartet Stonewall

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Farnell Newton Feel the Love I'll Catch You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Guiffre Travelin' Light The Lonely Time

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Olhos De Gato

Matt Crisculo Lotus Blossom To Wisdom The Prize

Oscar Peterson West Side Story I Feel Pretty

Miles Davis Relaxin' I Could Write A Book

Ella Fitzgerald Clap Hands, Here Comes Charlie A Night In Tunisia

Curtis Fuller Jazz-It's Magic Soul Station

David Janeway Distant Voices Blue Serge

Josh Berman Old Ideas Almost Late

T Stanko Dark Eyes So Nice

Shelly Manne More Swinging Sounds Pint Of Blues

Charles Mingus East Coasting FiftyFirst Street Blues

McCoy Tyner Reaching Fourth Old Devil Moon

Willis Jackson Blue Gator East Breeze

Steve Turre Colors for the Masters JoCo Blue

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Viente Anos

Jimmy Raney The Master Lament

Jan Harbeck Variations in Blue Third Time To Tango

Martin Taylor Two's Company You're My Everything

Charlie Haden Dream Keeper Sandino

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Lullaby For Rita

Tony Williams Young at Heart Neptune Fear Not

Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo

Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Miles Ahead

John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again

Steve Nelson Full Nelson Come Rain Or Come Shine

Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:44 Friedrich Witt: Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 8 (1806) Patrick Gallois, flute Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 5:57

06:17:21 Giuseppe Verdi: I vespri siciliani: Overture (1854) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

06:28:04 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Morning Serenade Op 64 (1936) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4799854 02:16

06:31:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 6 in E BWV 1035 (1741) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 11:36

06:45:41 Samuel Barber: Medea's Dance of Vengeance Op 23 a (1956) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 49463 13:01

07:00:37 Gottfried Sonntag: Nibelungen March (1877) Wallace Collection Simon Wright Nimbus 5470 4:11

07:07:18 George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926) Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 7:07

07:16:19 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Three Dances (1938) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 10:43

07:28:13 Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cheree (1964) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 2:50

07:32:30 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 5:04

07:43:08 John Adams: The Chairman Dances (1987) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Argo 444454 12:23

07:57:50 Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 4795023 1:47

08:07:35 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Rondeau from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:36

08:13:53 Anna Russell: Instruments of the Orchestra: The French Horn (1958) Anna Russell, narrator Sony 60316 10:53

08:25:56 Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka Op 278 (1871) Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 1:53

08:28:35 Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz Op 83a (1966) Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 11:19

08:41:50 Franz Liszt: Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Athens' S 122 (1853) Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67401 13:13

08:56:47 Alexandre Desplat: The King's Speech: Theme (2010) Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 3:39

09:06:25 Sir Arnold Bax: Russian Suite (1919) London Philharmonic Bryden Thomson Chandos 8669 18:44

09:27:28 Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Suite (2004) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 5:59

09:35:01 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713) Salut Salon Warner 554295 3:49

09:49:26 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' (1973) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 3:47

09:55:46 Fredrik Schoyen Sjölin: Naja's Waltz (2016) Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 3:14

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 20 in D-Flat Op 30 # 3 (1837) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:41

10:02:52 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka (1944) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 2:37

10:07:44 Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919) BBC Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 10122 15:07

10:23:40 E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Prologue (1948) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 3:33

10:29:11 André Grétry: Le magnifique: Overture (1773) Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 7:56

10:40:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A K 386 (1782) John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80285 8:14

10:50:38 Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Op 26 (1921) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10802 27:44

11:20:37 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Romance in G (1899) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 12:33

11:36:46 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g RV 531 (1720) René Schiffer, cello Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 10:41

11:49:32 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 (1873) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4763793 9:01

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:32 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e Op 64 (1844) Zino Francescatti, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78760 24:13

12:34:03 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 24:05

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:24 Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Signore, ascolta! (1924) Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 2:25

13:05:04 Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Honor Monologue (1893) Bryn Terfel, baritone Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:32

13:12:04 Friedrich Witt: Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony (1795) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 9:30

13:25:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 (1815) Slovak Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 500250 7:13

13:33:27 Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13 (1852) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 6:12

13:42:12 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 (1840) Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich Marco Polo 223246 3:01

13:47:49 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

14:12:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 (1718) Julian Sommerhalder, trumpet Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 11:05

14:27:20 Johannes Brahms: Lullaby Op 49 # 4 (1868) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 1:45

14:31:45 Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 (1901) London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60073 15:27

14:47:36 Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 1:46

14:50:21 Leopold Mozart: Symphony in G (1767) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 10496 9:26

15:01:05 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: The Dodger (1950) Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 2:15

15:03:45 Henry Fillmore: March 'Americans We' (1929) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7501 2:46

15:08:58 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 (1717) Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 12:53

15:24:15 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Elijah from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66 'The Prophets' (1931) Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orchestra Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 7:54

15:35:06 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

15:55:57 Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Little Havana, late afternoon (2014) Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 3:38

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:44 Franz Doppler: Duettino Americain Op 37 (1860) Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Delos 3212 6:51

16:13:52 Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America (1932) New York Youth Symphony Michael Repper Avie 2503 13:39

16:31:57 Stephen Foster: Old Folks at Home (1851) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:24

16:37:41 Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture (1938) London Symphony David Amos Harmonia Mundi 906010 3:30

16:43:04 Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936) BBC Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 10122 9:53

16:54:25 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo Op 15 (1855) Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 3:07

17:02:26 George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto (1925) Jon Nakamatsu, piano Rochester Philharmonic Jeff Tyzik Harmonia Mundi 807441 6:49

17:15:48 Irving Berlin: God Bless America (1918) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 4:13

17:22:17 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' Op 34 (1859) Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668 6:45

17:32:28 Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady (1933) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:48

17:39:03 Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp (1928) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 2:30

17:42:23 Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow (2009) The Five Browns, pianos eOne Music 2041 8:16

17:53:01 Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891) New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Teldec 74007 6:49

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:04 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

18:28:06 Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 5:38

18:35:58 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 4:56

18:42:50 George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990) Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 11:34

18:55:23 Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale (1937) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 3:53

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:23 Friedrich Witt: Flute Concerto in G Op 8 (1806) Patrick Gallois, flute Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 21:21

19:26:41 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat Op 38 'Spring' (1841) Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 30:11

19:58:19 Ottorino Respighi: The Fair (1930) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80396 1:52

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:59 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat Op 18 # 1 (1781) Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 13:44

20:16:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466 (1785) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 33:22

20:50:58 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

21:03:02 Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite (1926) Christopher Underwood, baritone Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth EMI 65098 22:09

21:27:02 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 8:37

21:37:05 Alexander Glazunov: Meditation in D Op 32 (1891) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 4:06

21:43:57 Nicola Porpora: Carlo il calvo: Overture (1738) Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 4:22

21:49:24 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 74 'Pathétique' (1893) West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 15607 47:20

22:38:15 Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 7:00

22:47:28 César Franck: Prelude, Fugue & Variation Op 18 (1862) Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914 12:46

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:38 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jun Märkl Naxos 503293 2:38

23:05:17 Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 (1888) Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

23:13:26 Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings Op 40 (1875) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 431680 7:16

23:22:12 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat D 899/3 (1828) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 6:40

23:28:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 (1785) Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Avie 2358 8:59

23:37:52 Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 (1865) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:37

23:41:02 Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 (1880) Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Deutsche Gram 21290 8:22

23:49:25 Francis Hime: Anoiteceu (2006) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Deutsche Gram 4778101 4:38

23:54:04 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland Op 43 # 3 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:13

23:56:53 Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore & George David Weiss: Can't Help Falling in Love (1961) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:07