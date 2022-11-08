© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-07-2022

Published November 8, 2022 at 2:46 AM EST

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Ellis Marsalis     Ellis Marsalis Trio          Syndrome

Out to Dinner     Different Flavors           Night Glow

Sean Fyfe         Late Night         To Wes

Miles Davis       Friday Night at the Blackhawk    All Of You [Live]

Ron Carter        Finding the Right Notes Flamenco Sketches

Josh Lawrence  Call Time          Pumpkin Pi

Martti Vesala     Landmark          Magenta Drive

Steve Kuhn       Mostly Coltrane Like Sonny

Billy Taylor        Live at MCG      All The Things You Are

Sonny Rollins    In Stockholm 1959         Stay As Sweet As You Are

Lee Konitz        Inside Hi-Fi        Everything Happens To Me

Jimmy Rushing  Every Day I Have The Blues      Keep The Faith Baby

Jon Cowherd     Pride and Joy   The Colorado Experiment

Julian Lage       View With A Room        Word For Word

George Coleman           The Quartet       Triste

Jonathan Kreisberg       Nine Stories Wide          That Reminds Me

Eric Jacobson   Discover           Discover

Houston Person Truth     Blue Seven

Ken Peplowski  Steppin' With Peps        Lotus Bossom

Charlton Singleton         Crossroads       Matador

Nica Carrington Times Like        All Alone

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra          The Surprise of Being    Some Changes

Christian McBride          Kind of Brown   Rainbow Wheel

Bruce Barth       Dedication        Softly in a Garden Path

Dave Douglas   Devotion           False Allegiances

Charlie Hunter   Duo      Mean Streak

                       

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Michael Dease  Best Next Thing Rainbow People

Art Pepper        Getting' Together           Bijou The Poodle

Kenny Drew Jr. Remembrance   Mirage

Ed Blackwell     What It Be Like  Grandma's Shoes

L Hobgood/C Haden      When the Heart Glistens            New Orleans

Jimmy Witherspoon       Goin' To Kansas City     Cloudy

Mel Rhyne         Tomorrow, Yesterday and Today            Enchantment

Duke Pearson   Sweet Honey Bee          Empathy

Clark/Dorsey     Blues On Top    Stolen Moments

Terell Stafford  Centripetal Force           Mia

Michael Ornstein           Aperture            Reminder

Martin Taylor     Two's Company I'm Beginning To See The Light

Lauren Henderson         La Bruja            Veinte Años

Gnostic Trios     Gnostic Preludes-Music of Splendor       Prelude 6 Circumambulation

Harvie S/Kenny Barron  Witchcraft         Until Tomorrow

Jazz Giants 58  Jazz Giants 58  Candy

Johnny Hodges Side By Side     Big Shoe

Duke Ellington  Piano In The Foreground           Piano Improvisation No. 2

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa    Long Ago And Far Away

Mark Whitfield   The Marksman  The Blues From Way Back

Art Tatum/Ben Webster Complete Group Masterpieces   Night And Day

Benny Golson   Gone With Golson         Staccato Swing

Tawanda           Smile    Sister Moon

Billy Childs        Speak Like of Child       Fragile

Mario Pavone    Motion Poetry   Emmett Spencer

Bob Brookmeyer           Traditionalism Revisited Some Sweet Day

Sonny Clark      Leapin' In          Voodoo

Roger Kellaway I Was There       Just in Time

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:38  Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau    (1901) Hélène Grimaud, piano   Deutsche Gram 24427 5:09

06:15:48  H. Balfour Gardiner: Overture to a Comedy    (1906)  Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:42

06:25:07  José White Lafitte: Finale from Violin Concerto in f-Sharp    (1864) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 4:58

06:32:03  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36   (1802)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 10:08

06:43:24  William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2    (1948)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 13:22

06:58:07  John Philip Sousa: March 'Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company'    (1924)  Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:17

07:04:30  Richard Rodgers: I Didn't Know What Time It Was    (1939) Dawn Upshaw, soprano Symphony Orchestra Eric Stern Nonesuch 79406 3:39

07:10:54  Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D    'Obbligato' (1781)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 11:02

07:23:10  Leroy Anderson: The Classical Jukebox    (1950)  BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:03

07:27:10  Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43   (1934) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4794970 2:46

07:32:10  Ralph Vaughan Williams: O vos omnes    (1922) Finzi Singers  Paul Spicer Chandos 9425 5:20

07:43:05  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite    (1942)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 12:21

07:56:17  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia & Fugue in d  BWV 905 (1720)  Canadian Brass  Steinway 30008 3:45

08:07:46  Jules Massenet: Suite No. 7: At the Tavern    (1882)  New Zealand Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Naxos 553125 4:40

08:13:49  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138  K 138 (1772)  Cuarteto Casals  Harmonia Mundi 987060 12:31

08:27:50  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801)  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

08:34:17  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Gondoliers: Overture    (1889)  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 6:52

08:44:38  Claude Debussy: Pour le piano    (1901) Barry Douglas, piano   RCA 68127 13:35

09:04:01  Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape    (1988)  London Brass  Teldec 46069 16:36

09:21:27  Percy Grainger: My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone    (1912)  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 4:50

09:29:26  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Choruses    (1945) Cleveland Pops Chorus Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:50

09:35:45  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 30 Op 62 # 6 'Spring Song' (1844) Daniel Gortler, piano   Jerusalem 2006 2:21

09:50:00  Nikolai Kapustin: Prelude No. 13 in Jazz Style Op 53 # 13 (1988) John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 2:33

09:54:52  Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna    (1936) Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Deutsche Gram 4778778 2:30

09:58:20  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Bourrée  BWV 1067 (1738) Karl Kaiser, flute Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Naxos 503293 1:44

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:22  H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance    (1911)  Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 5:32

10:07:33  Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda    (1898)  Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

10:13:07  Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2    (1952) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Jonathon Heyward Cedille 214 14:42

10:28:36  Margaret Bonds: Tangamerican    (1967) Lara Downes, piano   Rising Sun 1 2:18

10:33:14  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits    (1762)  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

10:42:13  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 20  K 466 (1785) Evgeny Kissin, piano Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov Sony 51272 7:23

10:52:44  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45   (1940)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 35:27

11:29:30  Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture    (1843)  Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 8:29

11:40:14  Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C Op 18   (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 6:02

11:48:38  George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia    (1743) Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51

11:57:30  Percy Grainger: Country Gardens    (1919)  City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 2:27

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:20  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73   (1877)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 36:50

12:45:41  Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' Op 16   (1886)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 11:27

12:57:33  Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel    (1858) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 2:47

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:02:57  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3  S 244/3 (1853) Roberto Szidon, piano   Deutsche Gram 4779525 4:09

13:08:18  Frédéric Chopin: Tarantelle Op 43   (1841)  Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 3:09

13:14:25  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Charterhouse Suite    (1923)  Israel Chamber Orchestra Dalia Atlas Stradivari 8011 13:31

13:29:50  John Ireland: A Downland Suite: Minuet    (1932)  English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 4:49

13:36:48  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in G  RV 146 (1727)  Taverner Players Andrew Parrott EMI 54208 5:38

13:45:17  Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d    (1716) Marc Schachman, oboe American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Centaur 3108 11:06

13:59:24  Béla Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3  Sz 119 (1945) Hélène Grimaud, piano London Symphony Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 3885 25:38

14:27:38  Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62   (1882)  London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

14:39:49  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118 # 2 (1892) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano   Cedille 171 5:47

14:46:40  Johann Baptist Georg Neruda: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat    (1765) Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic  EMI 16213 14:15

15:02:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13  BWV 784 (1723) Béla Fleck, banjo   Sony 89610 1:31

15:04:09  Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 14  BWV 785 (1723) Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 66746 1:11

15:07:42  Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta    (1933)  London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

15:25:35  Carlos Chávez: Sarabande for Strings    (1946)  Festival Orchestra of Mexico Enrique Bátiz Naxos 550838 5:54

15:34:17  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 in d Op 31 # 2 'Tempest' (1802) Hélène Grimaud, piano   Deutsche Gram 4795448 21:57

15:57:21  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York    (1944) Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:28  Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya    (1848)  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 6:02

16:11:19  Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Op 60   (1880)  Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 13:05

16:29:07  Charles Gounod: Faust: Soldiers' Chorus    (1859) London Symphony Chorus Men London Symphony Richard Hickox MCA 25877 2:59

16:34:19  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 2 in A-Flat Op 34 # 1 (1838) Maurizio Pollini, piano   Deutsche Gram 14190 4:54

16:41:46  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture    (1749)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 9:03

16:52:00  John Kander: Chicago: All That Jazz    (1975)  Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:21

16:55:53  Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 (1892) Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 1820 4:20

17:04:11  Cristóbal de Morales: Jubilate Deo    (1538)  Stile Antico  Harmonia Mundi 807595 5:38

17:17:19  Joni Mitchell: Favorite Color    (1965) Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:52

17:22:21  Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture    (1723)  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 9:28

17:32:09  Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18   (1860)  Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 9151 2:54

17:38:34  Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'    (1859) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   Deutsche Gram 4795023 4:48

17:44:30  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze    (1713)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 4:56

17:51:06  Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo brillante in E-Flat Op 52   (1819) Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6584 6:12

17:57:38  Cole Porter: Love for Sale    (1930) Fine Arts Brass Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:33

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:47  Claude Debussy: Printemps    (1887)  Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 435766 16:41

18:26:32  Charles Wildman: Gypsy Fury: Swedish Rhapsody    (1951) Santiago Rodriguez, piano Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268 8:06

18:36:49  Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme    (1960) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 3:34

18:41:43  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 98    (1792)  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 11:52

18:54:46  Nino Rota: The Glass Mountain: The Legend of the Glass Mountain    (1949) Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 3:43

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:27  Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur    (1941) Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 26:12

19:30:54  Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in g Op 42   (1930)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Stéphane Denève Naxos 570245 25:25

19:57:54  Claude Debussy: Syrinx    (1912) Joshua Smith, flute   Telarc 80694 2:29

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C  K 503 (1786) Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 31:54

20:34:27  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 2 in A Op 2 # 2 (1795) HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 19:34

20:54:39  Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: The Pearl of Iberia: Gypsy Dance    (1900)  Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 3:25

21:03:24  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D  BWV 1068 (1731)  National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 20:48

21:25:48  Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 8:37

21:35:30  David N. Baker: Blues (Deliver My Soul)    (1968) Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 4:11

21:42:02  Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50   (1887) Seattle Symphony Chorale Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:26

21:49:16  Richard Strauss: Sonatina No. 1 for 16 Winds    'From an Invalid's Workshop' (1943)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 445849 34:44

22:25:49  Gustav Holst: Indra Op 13   (1903)  Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 15:42

22:43:41  Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D    (1784)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11

22:57:27  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song Op 12 # 3 (1867) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 2930 2:49

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00  Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy'    (1920) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 20039 3:44

23:05:45  Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings Op 176   (1872)  Academy Chamber Ensemble  Chandos 8790 7:00

23:12:46  Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 (1852) John O'Conor, piano   Telarc 80391 4:14

23:17:36  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C  K 315 (1778) Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 427677 6:05

23:23:41  Reynaldo Hahn: Caprice mélancolique    (1897) Hüseyin Sermet, piano   Valois 4658 3:44

23:27:23  Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto Op 5 # 2 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 214 8:37

23:37:18  Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel    (1846) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:52

23:41:11  John Cage: In a Landscape    (1948) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71281 9:43

23:50:54  Franz Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin: Morgengrüss    (1823) Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 4:04

23:55:28  François Dompierre: Mario: Theme    (1984) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 3:12

23:59:00  Samuel Barber: There's Nae Lark    (1927) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello   Decca 4851630 1:20

 