WCLV Program Guide 11-06-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Kirkatron, Serenade to a Cuckoo

Roberta Donnay, Blossom-ing, Moonlight Saving Time

Birmingham Seven, Just Passing Through, Green Lights for No One

Red Rodney, No Turn on Red, No Turn on Red

Ken Peplowski, Sunrise, If I Were a Bell

Don Ellis, Live at Monterey, Beat Me Daddy, Seven to the Bar

Mark Zaleski , Our Time, Unsquare Dance

Spike Wilner, Plays Monk and Ellington, Let’s Cool One

Sean Nelson, Social Hour, Blues from the News

360 Degree Musical Initiative, Please Only Tell Me Good News, Please Only Tell Me Good News

Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Home Cookin’

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Time After Time (Full session)

Ken Peplowski, Sunrise, I Like the Sunrise

Conrad Herwig, The Latin Side of Mingus, Duke Ellington’s Sound of Love

Charles Mingus, Mingus Revisited, Do Nothin’ ‘til You Hear From Me/I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Duke Ellington – Charles Mingus – Max Roach, Money Jungle, Wig Wise

Walt Weiskopf, Diamonds and Other Jewels, Thad Nation

Clare Daly, Rah! Rah!, Serenade to a Cuckoo

Steve Turre, Music of Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Spirits Up Above

Steve Turre, Generations, Planting the Ceed

Dave Brubeck, 25th Anniversary Reunion, Take 5

Dave Brubeck, Live from Vienna, St. Louis Blues

Kirk Lightsey, Live at Small’s Jazz Club, In Your Own Sweet Way

Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Late Afternoon

Paul Desmond, Take Ten, Take Ten

Cyrus Chestnut, Kaleidoscope, Father Time

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Silver at Sundown

Horace Silver, Further Explorations, Moon Rays

George Benson, It’s Uptown, Clockwise

Cedar Walton, Seasoned Wood, Clockwise

Wolfgang Lackerschmid, Never Stop Playing, Revival 77

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Yesterdays

Toots Thielemans, Lyle Mays, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Joshua Redman East Coast/West Coast Naima

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Giant Steps

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Elvin Jones, Jimmy Garrison Ballads You Don't Know What Love Is

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel The Best of chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Doodlin'

Horace Silver, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Stardust

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Summertime

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Bess, You Is My Woman Now

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin Porgy and Bess Medley

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions You Must Believe In Spring

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not for Me

Howard Roberts, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly Good Pickins' Relaxin' At Camarillo

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Blues for Groove

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Moanin'

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Charade

Bobby Timmons, Johnny Lytle, Keter Betts, William Hinnant Workin' Out Trick Hips

Anthony Wilson, The Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Here's That Rainy Day

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standard In Norway Just In Time

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:03:02 Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434310 20:31

06:24:49 Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965) Michael Small, boy soprano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559456 17:40

06:44:32 Gabriel Fauré: Messe Basse (1906) Ruth Holton, soprano John Rutter Collegium 109 10:11

06:55:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' BWV 645 (1747) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Nonesuch 558933 4:36

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Host’s Choice - The contents of this program are left to the whim of the fellow who is in charge

EDWARD BAIRSTOW: Prelude in C Callum Alger (1895 Walker/St. Matthew’s Church, Northampton, England) Regent 572

JOHN BERTALOT: Variations for Pedals on Regent Square John Robinson (1969 Walker-2002 Wood/Blackburn Cathedral, England) Regent 561

WILLIAM WALTON (trans. Winpenny): March for A History of the English-Speaking Peoples Benjamin Sheen (2018 Dobson/St. Thomas Church New York, NY) CRD 3541

J.S.BACH: Chorale Fantasy, Komm, heiliger Geist, Herre Gott, BWV 651 William Porter (1984 Fritts-Richards/St. Alphonsus Parish, Seattle, WA) PD Archive (r. 7/5/22)

JUAN CABANILLES: Corrente italiana.

FRANCIS JACKSON: Hymn and Prelude, East Ackham Katelyn Emerson (2006 Fritts/Cathedral of St. Joseph, Columbus, OH) PD Archive (r, 8/4/22)

CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS (trans. Lemare-Gaynor-Horowitz): Danse macabre Thomas Gaynor (1932 Midmer-Losch/Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ) PD Archive (r. 7/14/22)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Remembrance - Peter DuBois will share poignant and powerful music for the feasts of All Saints/All Souls, while also acknowledging the upcoming Veterans Day in the US and Remembrance Day in the UK. Join us for beautiful sacred choral and organ music

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:35 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 18:30

09:24:15 Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755) Elizabeth Wilcock, violin CBC Radio Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner CBC 5163 33:13

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:02:49 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Nocturne in B-Flat Op 16 # 4 (1891) Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:48

10:07:07 John Field: Nocturne No. 17 in C (1836) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:52

10:12:04 Leos Janácek: The Cunning Little Vixen: Suite (1924) Czech State Philharmonic Brno José Serebrier Reference 75 16:28

10:31:12 Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787) Albrecht Mayer, oboe Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Deutsche Gram 4792942 18:19

10:50:45 Robert Schumann: Carnaval Op 9 (1835) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 31:16

11:24:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g K 183 'Little G Minor' (1773) London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 717 19:21

11:45:03 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from String Symphony No. 12 (1823) Concerto Cologne Teldec 98435 8:47

11:54:10 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:25

11:57:58 John Philip Sousa: March 'Esprit de Corps' (1888) Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 2:33

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joaquin Rodrigo: Sonata giocosa: II. Andante moderato Marcin Dylla, guitar Album: Chitarra Giocosa Fleur de Son Music: 4:19

Joaquin Rodrigo, arr. Mario Socias: Cuatro Canciones sefardies: 3. Nani nani: Canción de cuna Elionor Martinez, soprano; Yite Chang, guitar Mizmorim Festival, Schmiedenhof, Basel, Switzerland Music: 3:42

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Benjamin Keating of Monticello, IL Music: 9:19

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in A minor Op. 17, No. 4 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Chopin: Mazurkas Decca 417584 Music: 4:14 (shorter excerpt)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 in D minor, Op. 104 Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Klaus Mäkelä, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 30:26

Georg Philipp Telemann: Bassoon Sonata in F minor, TWV 41: Movement 2 Amy Harman, bassoon; Nina Lee, cello; Paul Holmes Morton, theorbo; Pedja Muzijevic, organ Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 4:19

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132 Heiliger Dankgesang: Movement 3 St Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 15:10

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody, Op. 79, No. 2 Diane Walsh, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles NY Music: 6:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: Movement 1 Largo. Allegro moderato Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 20:26

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Edo de Waart, Ken-David Masur, conductors; Susan Babini, cello

Frederick Delius: In A Summer Garden

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e Op 85

Samuel Barber: Symphony No.1 in one movement

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D ‘Classical’ Op 25

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)

Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)

Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)

Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)

Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)

Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & Herald)

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts I & II)

17:18:50 Richard Strauss: Don Quixote Op 35 (1897) Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 41:14

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Pianist Orli Shaham guest hosts. We meet a sensational 11-year-old pianist, a self-directed flutist who describes the mouthwatering food he finds in his hometown, a violinist who shares a moving piece inspired by the Holocaust, a young harpist who explores her creativity on her own YouTube Channel, and a thoughtful teenage violinist with a multicultural background

Alba Gilabert-Reid, 14, violin, from Quincy, MA Czardas (5:00) Vittorio Monti (1868 - 1922)

Masanobu Pires, 11, piano, from Sharon, MA The Lark (5:30) Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857) arr. Balakiev

Diego Arias, 18, flute, from Brownsville, TX Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando (5:45) Philippe Gaubert (1879 - 1941)

BREAK PIECE from Orli Shaham - MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #5 Orli Shaham, Piano Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K.332, II. Adagio Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

Ella Saputra, 17, violin, from Schaumburg, IL T'filah (4:30) Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)

Izabella Tu, 17, harp, from Las Vegas, NV Sonatina No. 2 (3:30) François Joseph Naderman (1781-1835)

CLOSING TRACK from Orli Shaham - MOZART. Sonatas VOL 2 & 3, Track #10 Orli Shaham, Piano

Piano Sonata No. 16 in C major, K.545, I. Allegro Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 – 1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:52 William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931) Morgan State University Choir London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 20:36

19:26:44 Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 31:06

20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland with Bill O’Connell – highlights of concerts from last summer

Fritz Kreisler: Three Pieces for Piano Trio

George Walker: Molto adagio from String Quartet No. 1 ‘Lyric’

George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 5

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 12 ‘American’

20:57:38 Arthur Farwell: Navajo War Dance No. 2 Op 29 (1904) Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777 3:07

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

Amelia Kaplan: Over the Top Gramercy Trio (CCG 04-11-07) 16:44

Dawn Sonntag: Variations on a 13th Century Melody (2005) The Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 7:27

Ryan Ramer: Five Etudes for piano Ryan Ramer, piano (private CD) 10:03

21:55:31 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:10

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - A Conversation with Congresswoman Liz Cheney – When she appeared at The Texas Tribune Festival in late September, Liz Cheney was unequivocal: “I certainly will do whatever it takes to make sure Donald Trump isn't anywhere close to the Oval Office,” she told the closing night audience. If the 45th President is nominated by the GOP, she'll leave the party, the lifelong Republican added. Host: Judy Woodruff, PBS News Hour

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:17 Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 6:21

23:08:39 Randall Thompson: Largo from Symphony No. 2 (1931) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 4:51

23:13:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 (1785) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:21:21 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 (1884) Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:25:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 21 in b Op 32 # 10 (1910) Sergei Babayan, piano Deutsche Gram 4839181 6:39

23:31:58 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 8:03

23:41:03 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953) Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

23:47:33 Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: C'est ainsi que tu es (1943) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Deutsche Gram 4778101 2:22

23:49:56 Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat Op 57 (1844) Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:30

23:54:58 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762) Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 3:29

23:58:46 Luciano Berio: Wasserklavier (1990) Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Gram 24427 2:04