WCLV Program Guide 10-29-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Eric Jacobson, Discover, Brother John
Blue Mitchell, The Cup Bearers, Tiger Lily
Richard Baratta, Music in Film: The Sequel, Soul Bossa Nova
Scott Whitfield, Postcards from Hollywood, The Magnificent Seven
John Wasson, Chronicles, The Detective Chronicles
Oliver Nelson, More Blues and the Abstract Truth, Blues for Mr. Broadway
Charles Ruggiero, Drummer and Composer, Altered States
Steve Kaldestadt, Live at Frankie’s, Invitation
Scott Hamilton, From the Pen of Fraser MacPherson, Night Spot
Josh Lawrence, Call Time, Pumpkin Pi
Art Hirahara, Verdant Valley, Danza por Arte
Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Red Bank Heist
Jeremy Pelt, Soundtrack, Picking up the Pieces
Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection
Al Foster, Reflections, Half Nelson
Joe Policastro, Sounds Unheard, Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Celestial Blues Parts 2 and 3
Iggy Pop, Here It Is, You Want it Darker
Dr. Lonnie smith (with Iggy Pop), Breathe, Sunshine Superman
Willie Jones III, My Ship, Can’t Buy Me Love
Loren Daniels, Ticket to Ride, With a Little Help From My Friends
Dave Slonaker, Convergency, Duelity
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra MCG Captain Bill
Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99-00 Soul Cowboy
Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Autumn Leaves
Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like MInds Futures
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Down In Honky Tonk Town
Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Honky Tonk Blues
James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Your Cheatin' Heart
Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99-00 Go Get It
Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic
June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing
Joe Henderson, Christian McBride, Jack DeJohnette, Herbie Hancock Double Rainbow Triste
Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love For Sale
Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Merci Afrique
Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits Fleurette Africaine
Terence Blanchard, Kenny Kirkland, Steve Turre, Donald Harrison, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Anatomy of a Murder
Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So Hey, Love
Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun
Thelonious Monk, Charile Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop The Classic Quartet Ba-Lue Bolivar Ba-Lues Are
Thelonious Monk The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo
George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kaye The George Benson Cookbook All of Me
Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Highway 14
Ingrid Jensen, Bart Bartz, George Colligan, Swayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas
The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie
Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Lone Jack
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Mauric Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Jitterbug Waltz
Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Ain't Misbehavin'
Nat King Cole, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra The Jazz Collector Edition Nat King Cole volume 5 It's Crazy, But I'm In Love
Robert Glasper, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer In My Element One for 'Grew
Mulgrew Miller, Kenny Garrett, Steve Nelson, Charnett Moffett, Tony Reedus, Rudy Bird Landmarks I Remember You
Karrin Allyson Round Midnight There's No Such Thing as Love
Robert Glasper, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer In My Element Beatrice/Interlude
Earl Klugh Solo Guitar Someday My Prince Will Come
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:01:00 Johanny Navarro Suite Bombastica, for Harp and Cello Elisa Torres, harp; Luis Miguel Rojas, cello Two Principals of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Puerto Rico Symphony Orch
06:07:14 Cindy O'Connor Elegy for 4 horns and strings Benito Diaz, Anthonny Calderon, Joshua Pantoja, Raimundo Diaz, horns Strings of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra (recorded at Pablo Rafael Enrique Irizarry Puerto Rico Symphony Orch
06:12:29 Ernesto Lecuona Afro-Cuban Dances Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano Klavier 11143
06:32:12 Lalo Schifrin Dances Concertantes for Clarinet and Orchestra David Shifrin, clarinet Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Aleph Records 037
07:01:00 Cruz Felipe Iriarte El frutero (Venezuelan Merengue) Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar Hermes 001
07:03:33 Fritz Kreisler Bella Rosa-Maria Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar Hermes 001
07:06:24 Ernesto Cordero Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin I Solisti di Zagreb Naxos 8572707
07:25:36 Jose Serebrier Carmen Symphony (after Georges Bizet's opera) Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluna Jose Serebrier BIS 305
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano Album: 42: Orion Weiss Performs Dvorak, Bartok, Prokofiev Bridge 9355 Music: 4:24
Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 B. 191: Movements 1-2 Senja Elina Rummukainen, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 26:57
Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Sara Tillotson calling from Tulsa, OK Music: 08:04
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Movement 1: Allegretto malinconico Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:33 (shorter excerpt)
Traditional, arr. The An, Nguyen: Stay, My Beloved (Nguoi Oi, Nguori Dung Ve) An Tran, guitar Album: An Tran: Stay, My Beloved Frameworks Records 195081050157 Music: 07:43
Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Inventions Nos. 1 and 6 BWV 772 (arranged for violin and bass) Tessa Lark, violin; Michael Thurber, bass Album: Invention Redonky Tonk 2019 Music: 4:36
Fanny Mendelssohn: Quartet in E-flat major Castalian String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 19:17
Francois George-Hainl: Fantasy on the Themes from William Tell, by Gioachino Rossini Zlatomir Fung, cello; Dina Vainshtein, piano Friends of Chamber Music, Virtual Event, Bryan, TX Music: 14:50
Joaquin Turina: La oracion del torero Tessa Lark, violin; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Ani Aznavoorian, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, The Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA Music: 8:28
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
10:03:17 Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:36
10:11:18 Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 9:44
10:22:46 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931) Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 15:45
10:40:57 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 Op 1 # 20 (1820) Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 03:40
10:47:20 Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e Op 5 # 3 (1719) Martin Sandhoff, flute Concerto Cologne Teldec 22166 10:49
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
11:06:36 Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004) Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Gram 3024 6:45
11:14:48 Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20 (1825) Jasper Quartet Jupiter String Quartet Marquis 81613 14:21
11:30:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' BWV 720 (1709) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:40
11:35:01 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 20:00
11:56:41 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka (1949) Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:50
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by our recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program features a young violinist who won the prestigious Junior Sphinx Competition at the age of 12, a virtuosic and spooky piano duo performance of Danse Macabre by Camille Saint Saens by two teenagers from South Carolina … and a young bassoonist shares a touching story about the joy of finding a place where you belong
Amaryn Olmeda, 13, violin, from Loomis, CA performs excerpts from Tzigane by Maurice Ravel, Weicong Zhang, piano
Sam D’Amico, 17, bassoon, from Portland, ME performs Sonatine, Mvmt 2 by Alexandre Tansman, host Orli Shaham, piano
Lauren Kim, 16, flute, from Ridgefield, CT performs Fantasie, Op. 79 by Gabriel Faure, host Orli Shaham, piano
Célina Béthoux, 17, violin, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Peace by Jessie Montgomery, host Orli Shaham, piano
Zhanshuo Zhang, 16, from Greer, SC & Jennifer Centa, 18, piano duo from Simpsonville, SC performs Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills
13:01:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52
13:07:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Batti, batti, o bel Masetto (1787) Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider RCA 68522 3:32
13:13:19 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04
13:33:06 Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B Op 100 (1917) Alexander Romanovsky, piano Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 18:28
13:53:38 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 120 (1851) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4792437 28:22
14:25:15 Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:08
14:33:01 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924) George Gershwin, piano Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 13:41
14:48:39 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 9:21
14:58:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1717) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 1:23
15:03:44 Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast (1931) Bryn Terfel, baritone BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 97868 33:43
15:38:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in d after Marcello BWV 974 (1717) Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harmonia Mundi 901871 10:02
15:49:53 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21
15:59:57 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e Op 64 (1844) Janine Jansen, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 26:45
16:27:29 Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture Op 45 (1938) Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 8:10
16:37:51 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 11 in c 'Minuetto' (2009) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 6:22
16:45:57 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 7:58
16:54:25 Massive Attack: Teardrop (1998) Voces8 Decca 22601 4:26
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Halloween at the Movies
Domenico Savino & Sam Perry: The Phantom of the Opera: Through the Looking Glass—Lon Chaney, actor; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 1:05
Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 7:20
Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 10:10
Victor Young: The Uninvited: End of the Ghost & Finale—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 5:33
Bernard Hermann: A Portrait of Hitch—London Philharmonic/Bernard Herrmann (Decca 443895) 8:16
Bernard Hermann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 15:43
Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21
John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 5:38
17:57:08 Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 2:42
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Hallelujah! Broadway and Hollywood Spirituals and Gospel" - Shaking the rafters with glorious sounds, Broadway and Hollywood style, featuring selections from "Porgy and Bess" and first-rate songs by Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington and more
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:03 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Get Happy Judy Garland Summer Stock -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27761
18:03:56 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Clap Yo' Hands Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings Gershwin Classics Record Library 80-5571
18:05:04 00:02:35 Vincent Youmans-Edward Eliscu Great Day John Raitt American Songbook Series: Vincent Youmans Smithsonian RD048-20
18:08:08 00:01:01 George Gershwin Prelude from Porgy and Bess George Gershwin Gershwin by Gershwin Mark 56 Mark641
18:09:09 00:02:15 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Leavin' for the Promised Land Chorus Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Telarc CD80434
18:11:19 00:01:32 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow Chorus Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Telarc CD80434
18:13:22 00:02:13 Vernon Duke-John LaTouche Gospel/Great Day Chorus Cabin in the Sky -- Offf B'way Cast Angel 7777-64892
18:15:44 00:01:40 Traditional Old Ship of Zion Kenneth Spencer Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R277245
18:17:55 00:02:01 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Little Black Sheep Chorus Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R277245
18:19:53 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Leavin' Time Chorus St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-7-64662
18:22:46 00:04:34 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Walk Him Up the Stairs Linda Hopkins Purlie -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60229-2-RG
18:28:27 00:02:56 Duke Ellington-Paul Francis Webster Jump for Joy Herb Jeffries Duke Ellington's Greatest Hits Harmony H30566
18:31:50 00:02:42 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Come and Get It Day Sammy Davis Jr. Finian's Rainbow Reprise FS-2015
18:35:00 00:02:59 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Hallelujah, Baby! Leslie Uggams Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48218
18:38:32 00:01:28 Stephen Schwartz Day by Day Company Godspell --Original Cast Arista ARCD8304
18:39:48 00:03:49 Lee Breuer-Bob Telson Lift Me Up Five Blind Boys The Gospel at Colonus -- Original Cast Elektra CD979191
18:44:00 00:03:46 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams No More Sammy Davis Jr. Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD3012
18:47:39 00:03:41 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Till We Reach That Day Brian Stokes Mitchell Ragtime --Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167
18:51:41 00:01:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:06 00:03:54 Judd Woldin-Robert Nemiroff Filler: Measure the Valleys Virginia Capers Raisin -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK32754
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:11 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 19:07
19:23:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67 (1808) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4776409 31:07
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Edward Gardner, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
George Benjamin: Ringed by a Flat Horizon
Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54
Intermission:
21:06:47 Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op 12 (1905) BBC Symphony Edward Gardner Chandos 5115 12:03
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70
22:05 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Mr. Science…Mike Offutt…National Lampoon…Jan C Snow
23:05 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:08:35 Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 5:18
23:13:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G Op 32 # 5 (1910) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 3:33
23:18:37 Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790) Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:20
23:23:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 (1826) Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 5:43
23:29:42 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 (1884) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 3:31
23:33:47 Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein Op 82 # 1 (1888) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765 4:11
23:37:58 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g Op 10 # 2 'La Notte' (1728) Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437839 9:47
23:47:46 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 # 2 (1906) Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:48
23:54:31 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 3:03
23:57:50 Ola Gjeilo: Reflections (2014) Ola Gjeilo, piano Chamber Ensemble Decca 24646 1:49