WCLV Program Guide 10-29-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Eric Jacobson, Discover, Brother John

Blue Mitchell, The Cup Bearers, Tiger Lily

Richard Baratta, Music in Film: The Sequel, Soul Bossa Nova

Scott Whitfield, Postcards from Hollywood, The Magnificent Seven

John Wasson, Chronicles, The Detective Chronicles

Oliver Nelson, More Blues and the Abstract Truth, Blues for Mr. Broadway

Charles Ruggiero, Drummer and Composer, Altered States

Steve Kaldestadt, Live at Frankie’s, Invitation

Scott Hamilton, From the Pen of Fraser MacPherson, Night Spot

Josh Lawrence, Call Time, Pumpkin Pi

Art Hirahara, Verdant Valley, Danza por Arte

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Red Bank Heist

Jeremy Pelt, Soundtrack, Picking up the Pieces

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection

Al Foster, Reflections, Half Nelson

Joe Policastro, Sounds Unheard, Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Celestial Blues Parts 2 and 3

Iggy Pop, Here It Is, You Want it Darker

Dr. Lonnie smith (with Iggy Pop), Breathe, Sunshine Superman

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Can’t Buy Me Love

Loren Daniels, Ticket to Ride, With a Little Help From My Friends

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, Duelity

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra MCG Captain Bill

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99-00 Soul Cowboy

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Autumn Leaves

Chick Corea, Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like MInds Futures

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Down In Honky Tonk Town

Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Honky Tonk Blues

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Your Cheatin' Heart

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99-00 Go Get It

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It Don't Mean a Thing

Joe Henderson, Christian McBride, Jack DeJohnette, Herbie Hancock Double Rainbow Triste

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love For Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rodney Holmes Guitar Groove Merci Afrique

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits Fleurette Africaine

Terence Blanchard, Kenny Kirkland, Steve Turre, Donald Harrison, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Anatomy of a Murder

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So Hey, Love

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Thelonious Monk, Charile Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop The Classic Quartet Ba-Lue Bolivar Ba-Lues Are

Thelonious Monk The Classic Quartet Just a Gigolo

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Billy Kaye The George Benson Cookbook All of Me

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Highway 14

Ingrid Jensen, Bart Bartz, George Colligan, Swayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sister Sadie

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Lone Jack

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Mauric Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Jitterbug Waltz

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Ain't Misbehavin'

Nat King Cole, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra The Jazz Collector Edition Nat King Cole volume 5 It's Crazy, But I'm In Love

Robert Glasper, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer In My Element One for 'Grew

Mulgrew Miller, Kenny Garrett, Steve Nelson, Charnett Moffett, Tony Reedus, Rudy Bird Landmarks I Remember You

Karrin Allyson Round Midnight There's No Such Thing as Love

Robert Glasper, Damion Reid, Vicente Archer In My Element Beatrice/Interlude

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar Someday My Prince Will Come

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Johanny Navarro Suite Bombastica, for Harp and Cello Elisa Torres, harp; Luis Miguel Rojas, cello Two Principals of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Puerto Rico Symphony Orch

06:07:14 Cindy O'Connor Elegy for 4 horns and strings Benito Diaz, Anthonny Calderon, Joshua Pantoja, Raimundo Diaz, horns Strings of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra (recorded at Pablo Rafael Enrique Irizarry Puerto Rico Symphony Orch

06:12:29 Ernesto Lecuona Afro-Cuban Dances Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano Klavier 11143

06:32:12 Lalo Schifrin Dances Concertantes for Clarinet and Orchestra David Shifrin, clarinet Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Aleph Records 037

07:01:00 Cruz Felipe Iriarte El frutero (Venezuelan Merengue) Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar Hermes 001

07:03:33 Fritz Kreisler Bella Rosa-Maria Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar Hermes 001

07:06:24 Ernesto Cordero Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin I Solisti di Zagreb Naxos 8572707

07:25:36 Jose Serebrier Carmen Symphony (after Georges Bizet's opera) Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluna Jose Serebrier BIS 305

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Humoresque No. 3 Orion Weiss, piano Album: 42: Orion Weiss Performs Dvorak, Bartok, Prokofiev Bridge 9355 Music: 4:24

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 B. 191: Movements 1-2 Senja Elina Rummukainen, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 26:57

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Sara Tillotson calling from Tulsa, OK Music: 08:04

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata Movement 1: Allegretto malinconico Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:33 (shorter excerpt)

Traditional, arr. The An, Nguyen: Stay, My Beloved (Nguoi Oi, Nguori Dung Ve) An Tran, guitar Album: An Tran: Stay, My Beloved Frameworks Records 195081050157 Music: 07:43

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Inventions Nos. 1 and 6 BWV 772 (arranged for violin and bass) Tessa Lark, violin; Michael Thurber, bass Album: Invention Redonky Tonk 2019 Music: 4:36

Fanny Mendelssohn: Quartet in E-flat major Castalian String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 19:17

Francois George-Hainl: Fantasy on the Themes from William Tell, by Gioachino Rossini Zlatomir Fung, cello; Dina Vainshtein, piano Friends of Chamber Music, Virtual Event, Bryan, TX Music: 14:50

Joaquin Turina: La oracion del torero Tessa Lark, violin; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Ani Aznavoorian, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, The Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA Music: 8:28

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:17 Coldplay: Viva la Vida (2008) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:36

10:11:18 Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 79 9:44

10:22:46 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931) Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 15:45

10:40:57 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 Op 1 # 20 (1820) Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 03:40

10:47:20 Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Concerto a più istrumenti in e Op 5 # 3 (1719) Martin Sandhoff, flute Concerto Cologne Teldec 22166 10:49

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:36 Howard Shore: A 'Lord of the Rings' Suite (2004) Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Gram 3024 6:45

11:14:48 Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings Op 20 (1825) Jasper Quartet Jupiter String Quartet Marquis 81613 14:21

11:30:13 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' BWV 720 (1709) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:40

11:35:01 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 20:00

11:56:41 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka (1949) Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:50

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2021 - Hosted by our recurring guest host, pianist Orli Shaham, this program features a young violinist who won the prestigious Junior Sphinx Competition at the age of 12, a virtuosic and spooky piano duo performance of Danse Macabre by Camille Saint Saens by two teenagers from South Carolina … and a young bassoonist shares a touching story about the joy of finding a place where you belong

Amaryn Olmeda, 13, violin, from Loomis, CA performs excerpts from Tzigane by Maurice Ravel, Weicong Zhang, piano

Sam D’Amico, 17, bassoon, from Portland, ME performs Sonatine, Mvmt 2 by Alexandre Tansman, host Orli Shaham, piano

Lauren Kim, 16, flute, from Ridgefield, CT performs Fantasie, Op. 79 by Gabriel Faure, host Orli Shaham, piano

Célina Béthoux, 17, violin, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Peace by Jessie Montgomery, host Orli Shaham, piano

Zhanshuo Zhang, 16, from Greer, SC & Jennifer Centa, 18, piano duo from Simpsonville, SC performs Danse Macabre by Camille Saint-Saëns

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52

13:07:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Batti, batti, o bel Masetto (1787) Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider RCA 68522 3:32

13:13:19 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 87 18:04

13:33:06 Alexander Glazunov: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B Op 100 (1917) Alexander Romanovsky, piano Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 18:28

13:53:38 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 120 (1851) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4792437 28:22

14:25:15 Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:08

14:33:01 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924) George Gershwin, piano Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 13:41

14:48:39 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 9:21

14:58:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1717) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 1:23

15:03:44 Sir William Walton: Belshazzar's Feast (1931) Bryn Terfel, baritone BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 97868 33:43

15:38:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in d after Marcello BWV 974 (1717) Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harmonia Mundi 901871 10:02

15:49:53 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21

15:59:57 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e Op 64 (1844) Janine Jansen, violin Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 26:45

16:27:29 Johan Wagenaar: Amphitrion Overture Op 45 (1938) Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 8:10

16:37:51 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 11 in c 'Minuetto' (2009) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 6:22

16:45:57 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music (1856) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 570293 7:58

16:54:25 Massive Attack: Teardrop (1998) Voces8 Decca 22601 4:26

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Halloween at the Movies

Domenico Savino & Sam Perry: The Phantom of the Opera: Through the Looking Glass—Lon Chaney, actor; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 1:05

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 7:20

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 10:10

Victor Young: The Uninvited: End of the Ghost & Finale—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 5:33

Bernard Hermann: A Portrait of Hitch—London Philharmonic/Bernard Herrmann (Decca 443895) 8:16

Bernard Hermann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri (Toccata 241) 15:43

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 3:21

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 5:38

17:57:08 Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 2:42

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Hallelujah! Broadway and Hollywood Spirituals and Gospel" - Shaking the rafters with glorious sounds, Broadway and Hollywood style, featuring selections from "Porgy and Bess" and first-rate songs by Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:03 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Get Happy Judy Garland Summer Stock -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27761

18:03:56 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Clap Yo' Hands Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings Gershwin Classics Record Library 80-5571

18:05:04 00:02:35 Vincent Youmans-Edward Eliscu Great Day John Raitt American Songbook Series: Vincent Youmans Smithsonian RD048-20

18:08:08 00:01:01 George Gershwin Prelude from Porgy and Bess George Gershwin Gershwin by Gershwin Mark 56 Mark641

18:09:09 00:02:15 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Leavin' for the Promised Land Chorus Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Telarc CD80434

18:11:19 00:01:32 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow Chorus Gershwin's Porgy and Bess Telarc CD80434

18:13:22 00:02:13 Vernon Duke-John LaTouche Gospel/Great Day Chorus Cabin in the Sky -- Offf B'way Cast Angel 7777-64892

18:15:44 00:01:40 Traditional Old Ship of Zion Kenneth Spencer Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R277245

18:17:55 00:02:01 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Little Black Sheep Chorus Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R277245

18:19:53 00:02:50 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Leavin' Time Chorus St. Louis Woman -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-7-64662

18:22:46 00:04:34 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Walk Him Up the Stairs Linda Hopkins Purlie -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60229-2-RG

18:28:27 00:02:56 Duke Ellington-Paul Francis Webster Jump for Joy Herb Jeffries Duke Ellington's Greatest Hits Harmony H30566

18:31:50 00:02:42 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Come and Get It Day Sammy Davis Jr. Finian's Rainbow Reprise FS-2015

18:35:00 00:02:59 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Hallelujah, Baby! Leslie Uggams Hallelujah, Baby! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48218

18:38:32 00:01:28 Stephen Schwartz Day by Day Company Godspell --Original Cast Arista ARCD8304

18:39:48 00:03:49 Lee Breuer-Bob Telson Lift Me Up Five Blind Boys The Gospel at Colonus -- Original Cast Elektra CD979191

18:44:00 00:03:46 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams No More Sammy Davis Jr. Golden Boy -- Original B'way Cast Bay Cities BCD3012

18:47:39 00:03:41 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Till We Reach That Day Brian Stokes Mitchell Ragtime --Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167

18:51:41 00:01:19 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:06 00:03:54 Judd Woldin-Robert Nemiroff Filler: Measure the Valleys Virginia Capers Raisin -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK32754

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:11 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 19:07

19:23:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in c Op 67 (1808) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4776409 31:07

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Edward Gardner, conductor; Kirill Gerstein, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

George Benjamin: Ringed by a Flat Horizon

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 54

Intermission:

21:06:47 Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op 12 (1905) BBC Symphony Edward Gardner Chandos 5115 12:03

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70

22:05 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: Mr. Science…Mike Offutt…National Lampoon…Jan C Snow

23:05 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:08:35 Bill Evans: Turn Out the Stars (1966) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 5:18

23:13:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G Op 32 # 5 (1910) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 3:33

23:18:37 Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1790) Christian Benda, cello Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 550865 5:20

23:23:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 (1826) Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 5:43

23:29:42 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 (1884) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 3:31

23:33:47 Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein Op 82 # 1 (1888) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765 4:11

23:37:58 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in g Op 10 # 2 'La Notte' (1728) Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437839 9:47

23:47:46 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Scene with Cranes Op 44 # 2 (1906) Kremerata Baltica Gidon Kremer Nonesuch 287228 5:48

23:54:31 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 3:03

23:57:50 Ola Gjeilo: Reflections (2014) Ola Gjeilo, piano Chamber Ensemble Decca 24646 1:49