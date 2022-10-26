WCLV Program Guide 10-26-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Ralph Moore Furthermore Into Dawn

Michael Dease Decisions Everything Must Change

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Eddie Henderson Reemergence This Is For Albert

Eddie Henderson Inspiration Phantoms

Kenny Barron Quickstep I Wanted to Say

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Willow Weep For Me

Tawanda Smile What a Little Moonlight Can Do

Dennis Mitcheltree Golden Rule Rachel

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini

Dan McCarthy City Abstract Thoughts and Reveries

Jimmy & Doug Raney Duets Action

Miles Davis Live in Stockholm 1960 On Green Dolphin Street

George Cables Live at Maybeck Recital Hall Little B's Poem

Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Dream Sequence

Craig Wuepper Leaps and Bounds Under the Stairwell

Brad Mehldau Great Day Great Day Brad Mehldau Trio

Rowles/Brown As Good as It Gets That's All _A. Brandt B. Haymes_

Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes

Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Yes I'm In The Barrel

McKenna/Temperly Sunbeam and thundercloud Gone with the Wind (518)

Sweets Edison Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You Blues For Bill Basie

Orbert Davis Priority Miles Ahead

Joe chambers Mirrors Ruth

Antonio Hart Don't You Know I Care From Across The Ocean

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Street Swingers

Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Roberta Brenza It's My turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes

McCoy Tyner New York Reunion Miss Bea

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Other Jewels

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark

Sahib Shihab And the Danish Radio Jazz Group DiDa

Milt Jackson Plenty Plenty Soul Plenty Plenty Soul

Chet Baker Lonely Star Grade ''A'' Gravy

Matthew Fries Lost Time Quarantine

Various Artists Here It Is Bird on the Wire (Bill Frisell)

Terence Blanchard Simply Stated When It's Sleepy Time Down South

Sonny Stitt New York Jazz If I Had You

Dizzy Gillespie Something Old, Something New The Day After

Count Basie Orchestra Complete Decca Recordings Good Morning Blues

Warren Wolf Warren Wolf Sweet Bread

Andy McKee Sound Roots Inner Circle

Frank Morgan Reflections Black Narcissus

Birmingham Seven Just Passing Through Diggin' the Dapples

Willie "The Lion" Smith Happy Birthday Newport Echoes Of Spring

Emmet Cohen Uptown in Orbit Finger Buster

Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago The Strutters' Ball

Wycliffe Gordon Bone Structure Coming Is Going

Herbie Hancock The Piano Manhattan Island

John Hicks John Hicks Pas de Trois (Dance for Three)

Khan Jamal Impressions of Coltrane Central Park West

05:58:25 Leroy Anderson: Jazz Legato (1938) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 1:40

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:35 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:39

06:14:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-Flat K 271 (1777) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 17181 11:00

06:26:48 Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp: Brasilado (1983) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 2:59

06:31:21 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 (1867) Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 9:44

06:42:19 Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Variations (1994) Cavani String Quartet WCLV 11022012 13:17

06:58:18 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:18

07:05:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 27 Op 90 (1814) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:00

07:13:59 Jean-Féry Rebel: La Fidelle (1700) Julie Andrijesky, violin Les Délices Délices 2012 10:10

07:25:11 Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango Op 165 # 2 (1890) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 3:11

07:29:42 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 (1720) Cynthia Roberts, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 4:55

07:40:12 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894) Jeffrey Khaner, flute Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 10:05

07:51:39 William Byrd: In resurrectione tua (1589) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 1:51

07:55:10 Brian Dykstra: Lancashire Rag (1995) Barrick Stees, bassoon Centaur 3161 3:17

07:58:43 Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 1:35

08:07:56 Charles-Marie Widor: Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 Op 42 (1880) Todd Wilson, organ MAA 11009 5:24

08:15:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' (1823) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:22

08:28:41 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 28 H 15:16 (1790) Oberlin Trio Naxos 574385 4:03

08:33:54 Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 4:18

08:40:10 Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band Op 28 # 1 (1909) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80606 10:22

08:52:32 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

08:57:47 Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 3:46

09:07:48 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 17:19

09:28:44 Frank Loesser: Guys and Dolls: Medley (1950) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 6:40

09:37:17 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 (1905) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:33

09:49:32 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:24

09:55:00 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935) Sir Willard White, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 2:33

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:08 Jack Gallagher: Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 6:23

10:07:10 Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 5:16

10:14:23 Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses ravissants (2005) Mary Kay Robinson, flute Panorámicos Panorámicos 2009 12:40

10:27:37 Stephen Griebling: Six Miniatures in Slavic Style (2005) Cross Town Trio Centaur 3082 7:306

10:37:14 Margaret Brouwer: Lament (2002) Laura Frautschi, violin New World 80606 8:36

10:49:41 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G Op 18 # 2 (1800) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80382 23:40

11:15:06 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713) Members of CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011 10:23

11:28:28 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in b Op 79 # 1 (1879) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214 10:12

11:41:01 George Szell: Variations on an Original Theme Op 4 (1915) CIM Orchestra Carl Topilow CIM 2152 14:14

11:56:28 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Tambourins (1739) Les Délices Délices 2013 1:56

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:46 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 8:57

12:17:29 Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Op 77 (1878) Joshua Bell, violin Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444811 40:07

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:01 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 3:33

13:05:56 Claude Debussy: Danse bohemiènne (1880) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 1:44

13:10:05 Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica (2008) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 11:52

13:24:04 Michael Daugherty: Hear the Dust Blow (2021) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 6:56

13:33:36 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2004 6:27

13:43:35 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Gloria (1594) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 106 5:41

13:51:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 'Waldstein' (1804) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 24:46

14:18:18 Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique Op 3 (1908) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 471197 11:23

14:33:11 Stephen Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964 (1987) Warsaw Philharmonic Jerzy Swoboda MMC 2027 10:46

14:47:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 35 (1878) Dylana Jenson, violin CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 9:40

14:57:32 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Mazurka (1944) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 410162 2:37

15:02:20 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat Kk 441 (1755) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 2:53

15:05:46 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 79 (1750) Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 2:06

15:10:09 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 12:49

15:25:31 François Chauvon: Tibiades: Suite No. 6 (1717) Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2009 9:06

15:37:43 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 49 in f 'La Passione' (1768) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 18:32

15:56:32 Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Pierrot Op 9 (1835) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177 2:15

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:28 Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 7:01

16:12:58 Alberto Ginastera: Guitar Sonata Op 47 (1976) Jason Vieaux, guitar Oberlin Music 1604 12:39

16:28:45 Cole Porter: Begin the Beguine (1935) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:52

16:35:18 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 33 H 15:19 (1793) Oberlin Trio Naxos 574385 3:45

16:41:46 Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 10:00

16:53:34 Gerónimo Giménez: El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo (1896) Burning River Brass Dorian 90316 3:09

16:57:40 Richard Nicholson: Cantate Domino (1620) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 2:43

17:04:48 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus sum (1610) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 6:25

17:12:34 Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony TWV 50:1 'Cricket' (1740) Henry Peyrebrune, double bass Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 8:32

17:20:55 Florence Price: Scherzo from Piano Quintet in a (1935) Michelle Cann, piano Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 2:50

17:25:24 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823) Solomiya Ivakhiv, violin Slovak National Symphony Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 95733 10:06

17:39:48 Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 'Reformation' (1832) Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 4:03

17:45:15 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917) Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 3:25

17:50:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17 K 453 (1784) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 8:19

17:58:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance in B-Flat K 123 (1770) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 1:16

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in f Op 95 'Serioso' (1810) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351 20:36

18:30:25 Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 2 (1911) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80038 4:21

18:37:15 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:40

18:42:59 Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734) Les Délices Délices 2013 9:09

18:53:00 Carl Teike: March 'Old Comrades' (1889) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7502 4:52

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music K 367 (1781) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 16:16

19:20:13 Georges Bizet: Symphony in C (1855) CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 34:43

19:56:47 Mason Bates: Ford's Farm (2012) Hilary Hahn, violin Deutsche Gram 19103 3:12

20:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music

Dimitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture—Baldwin Wallace Symphony Orchestra, Douglas Droste, conductor

Carlos Simon: AMEN!—Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor

Antonin Dvorak: Allegretto & Finale from Symphony No 8—Baldwin Wallace Symphony Orchestra, Douglas Droste, conductor

Leonard Bernstein (arr Paul Lavender): Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story’—Baldwin Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor

21:16:10 Richard Strauss: Aus Italien Op 16 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 43:05

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:06 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935) Leona Mitchell, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:43

22:07:23 Quincy Porter: Viola Concerto (1948) Eliesha Nelson, viola Northwest Sinfonia John McLaughlin Williams Sono Luminus 90911 20:11

22:29:04 George Walker: Serenata for Chamber Orchestra (1983) Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 11:43

22:42:17 George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941) Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 6:10

22:49:49 Alexander Winkler: Two Pieces for Viola & Piano Op 31 (1933) Eliesha Nelson, viola Sono Luminus 92136 7:04

22:57:24 Joseph Canteloube: Lullaby from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930) Sol Gabetta, cello Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe RCA 735962 2:44

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:45 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Piano Trio No. 7 in G H 15:41 (1765) Oberlin Trio Naxos 574385 5:34

23:07:20 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande Op 40 (1884) Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 4:12

23:11:33 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 9:13

23:22:18 Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus (1584) Quire Cleveland Jameson Marvin WCLV 2013 2:42

23:25:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 2 in F Op 50 (1802) Kenneth Johnston, violin Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 8:53

23:33:54 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 466 (1756) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 6:37

23:41:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 7:31

23:49:04 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 Op 72 # 4 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 5:24

23:54:28 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 48260 1:42

23:56:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 3: Sarabande BWV 995 (1731) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 2:44