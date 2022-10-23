WCLV Program Guide 10-23-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Emmet Cohen, Uptown in Orbit, Braggin’ in Brass

Spike Wilner, Plays Monk and Ellington, Gypsy Without a Soul

Duke Ellington – Johnny Hodges, Play the Blues Back to Back, Basin Street Blues

Conrad Herwig, The Latin Side of Mingus, Duke Ellington’s Sound of Love

Mingus Big Band, Live in Tokyo, Ecclusiastics

Peck Almond, Live at Yoshi’s 1994, Softly, As in a Morning Sunrise

Ted Kooshian, Hubub, Hubub

Sam Taylor, Let Go, Luminescence

Keith O’Rourke, Imperfect Perfectionist, Little Sunflower

Freddie Hubbard, Ready for Freddie, Birdlike

Rafael Zaldivar, Rumba, Guajiro

Hey Rim Jeon, Groovitude, Summertime

Wayne Shorter, Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Encontros e Despedidas

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, Kuan Yin

Charles Lloyd, Of Course, Of Course, Third Floor Richard

Ronnie Foster, Reboot, Swingin’

Joe Policastro, Sounds Unheard, Take On Me

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Santana

Ernesto Cervini, Joy, Bella Bella

Ana Nelson, Bridges, Fruit of the Groove

Alan Broadbent, Like Minds, With the Wind and the Rain in Your Hair

Pete Malinverni, Plays Leonard Bernstein, Cool

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Heartbreak Hotel

Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Canonball Plays Zawinul Money in the Pocket

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderly, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderly The Masquerade is Over

Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Ray Baretto, Ron Carter Talkin': The Roots of Acid Jazz The Road Song

Maceo Parker, WDR German Big Band Soul Classics Yesterday I Had the Blues

Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Long Gone Lonesome Blues

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Blues for Big Scotia

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions volume 2 All the Things You Are

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo Seven Steps to Heaven

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway For All We Know

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo For All We Know

Billy Rogers, Dave Stryker, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum

Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Einbahnstrasse

Wes Montgomery, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, George Devens, Claus Ogerman, Studio Orchestra Tequila Midnight Mood

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Little Waltz

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Baubles, Bangles and Beads

Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Ed Thigpen Out of the Storm Elbow and Mouth

Etta James, Cedar Walton, Studio Orchestra Blue Gardenia There Is No Greater Love

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl All About My Girl

David Sanborn, Charlie Haden, Bill Frisell, Joey Baron Another Hand First Song

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Dream Gypsy

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Medley: Surrey with the Fringe on Top/Tap Time/Answer Me My Friend

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' At the Half Note No Blues

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Lean On Me

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce Doin' It Right The Blessing

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Izzat

Stephane Grappelli, Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Arpege

Miles Davis, Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Assassinat

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Ilm

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:03:12 Paul Hindemith: Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Maler' (1934) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55230 9:02

06:13:25 Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720) Nancy Argenta, soprano English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423386 22:17

06:37:39 Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth S 534/3 (1880) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002 7:24

06:45:50 Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat (1680) Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:00

06:54:32 Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 3:31

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Becker, Diemer and Rorem - An American miscellany of three disparate and delightfully original composers, René Becker, Emma Lou Diemer and Ned Rorem

RENÉ BECKER: 3 Pieces (March Gothique; Untitled in F; Prelude in F) Steven Ball (1925 Casavant/Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Detroit, MI) Ball 86670

EMMA LOU DIEMER: 2 Psalms for Percussion & Organ (Nos. 3 & 67) Brian Tychinski, Michael Matteo & Scott Sexton, percussion; Joan DeVee Dixon (1991 Reuter/Munger Chapel, University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR) RBW 15

DIEMER: Psalm 122 for Bass Trombone & Organ Bryan Anton; btb; Joan DeVee Dixon (1991 Reuter/Munger Chapel, Clarksville, AR) RBW 13

NED ROREM: 3 Motets (O Deus, ego amo te; Oratio patris condren; Thee God…) Choir of St. Thomas Church/Gerre Hancock; Judith Hancock (Aeolian-Skinner/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Argo 425 800

ROREM: Rain over the Quaker graveyard & Spirest, fr Views from the Oldest House Stephen Price (2006 Goulding & Wood/Ball State University, Muncie, IN) Raven 168

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Autumn Reverie - Sacred choral and organ music for reflection will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice, with music both old and new. Join Peter DuBois for this devotional program

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

06:58:21 Giovanni Palestrina: Gaude Gloriosa (1584) Chanticleer Warner 574272 2:01

09:03:37 George Frideric Handel: Dixit Dominus HWV 232 (1707) Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 32:56

09:38:18 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 6 'As pants the hart' (1713) Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 504 20:12

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:54 Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:25

10:07:46 Carlos Guastavino: Pampamapa (1968) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 1:43

10:10:44 Albert Lortzing: Hans Sachs: Overture (1840) Berlin Radio Symphony A. F. Guhl Marco Polo 220310 7:55

10:20:20 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80091 26:03

10:47:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c K 491 (1786) Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 31:44

11:20:57 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 (1884) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 423060 19:52

11:43:27 Gerald Finzi: Elegy 'The Fall of the Leaf' (1942) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 10:57

11:55:15 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in B Op 8 # 4 (1894) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 2:00

11:58:09 Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens: Tambourins (1738) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 2:29

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bohuslav Martinu: Magical Bag from the ballet "Spalicek" Suite No. 2 Prague Chamber Orchestra Album: Evening Tunes in Prague Denon 78926 Music: 4:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84 Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 8:17

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No. 1 Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor Album: Live in Concert White Pine Music 227 Music: 6:25

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Chuck Romportl calling from Hopkins, MN Music: 7:04

Olivier Messiaen: Prelude, The Ethereal Sounds of Dreams Gilles Vonsattel, piano Album: Shadowlines Honens 201501 Music: 3:26 (shorter excerpt)

Bohuslav Martinu: Bergerettes, H. 275 Jiri Vodicka, violin; Vaclav Petr, cello; Martin Kasik, piano Czech Philharmonic Piano Trio, Smetana Litomysl Festival, Castle Riding Hall, Litomysl, Czech Republic Music: 22:00

Nadia Boulanger: Vers la vie nouvelle (Toward a New Life) Lucy Mauro, piano Album: Mademoiselle: Unknown Music of Nadia Boulanger Delos 3496 Music: 4:28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 in E-flat major, K. 375 Titus Underwood and Kevin Pearl, oboe; Gabriel Campos Zamora and JJ Koh, clarinet; Catherine Chen and Vincent Karamanov, bassoon; Jaclyn Rainey and Dominic Rotella, horn Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN Music: 24:38

Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces for Cello and Piano Zoltan Despond, cello; Vesselin Stanev, piano Lucerne Festival, St Luke's Church, Lucerne, Switzerland Music: 6:41

Robert Beaser: Chaconne Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 11:24

13:57:27 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:26

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Aaron Diehl, piano

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: The Matriarchs from Sinfonietta No. 2

Erich Korngold (arr Patrick Russ): Suite from ‘Captain Blood’

Benjamin Britten: Violin Concerto

Dmitri Shostakovich: Suite from ‘The Golden Age’ Op 22

Paul Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’

CPE Bach: Sinfonia No. 3 in F major

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gautier Capuçon, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/30/2022

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

Gabriel Fauré: Elegy in c Op 24

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds (encore)

Benjamin Britten: Suite from ‘The Prince of the Pagodas’ (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

17:45:53 Antonín Dvorák: Othello Overture Op 93 (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436289 14:29

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2022 - Brothers from Chicago talk Formula One racing and share performances of Ysaÿe and Kovács, an award-winning chamber group from San Francisco plays a fiery Spanish trio, and a teen violinist talks about his interest in neuroscience and performs Mozart

Henry Auxenfans, 15, violin, from Chicago, IL

Caprice d'après l'étude en forme de valse de Saint-Saëns By Eugène Ysaÿe (1858 - 1931)

Louis Auxenfans, 17, clarinet, from Chicago, IL Hommage a J. S. Bach By Béla Kovács (1937 - 2021)

Aveta Trio, teenage piano trio, from San Francisco, CA Piano Trio in C Major, Mvmt 3 By Gaspar Cassadó (1897 - 1966)

BREAK MUSIC: Peter Dugan, piano Deep River Traditional Spiritual

Reice Hudson, 16, flute, from Louisville, KY Cantabile et presto By George Enescu (1881 - 1955)

**Reice is a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award Recipient

Ajay Mallya, 19, violin, from Cupertino, CA Violin Sonata No. 18 in G Major, K. 301, Mvmt 1 By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756 - 1791)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:00 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 9 (1823) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437528 24:16

19:29:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op 37 (1801) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 35:21

20:07:21 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Warner 50:20

20:59:35 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance Op 38 # 5 (1884) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:20

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Stars Shall Fall (2015) Joela Jones, accordion; Stephen Fazio, guitar (CCG 01-25-15) 6:13

Ty Alan Emerson: Triptych John Sampen, alto sax; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-09-04) 15:01

Jeffrey Mumford: three short duos for violin and harp (2011) Emma Shook, violin; Shelley Du, harp (CCG 04-27-14) 4:50

Loris Ohannes Chobanian: Variations on an Israeli Theme Chris Ellicott, Brian Reichert, guitars (CCG 01-25-15) 11:38

Bain Murray: Muir Song (For John Muir, a Century and More After His Time) (1982) Noriko Fujii, soprano; Alcestis Perry, violin; Karel Paukert, organ; Gregory Geisert, percussion (Truemedis 90121) 12:47

21:56:30 Percy Grainger: In Dahomey 'Cakewalk Smasher' (1909) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:52

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant and Maternal Health - Jazmin Long

22:58:43 Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse Op 7 # 1 (1894) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:44

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:35 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6 (1915) Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 3:03

23:05:39 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] (1780) Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 7:06

23:12:45 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 (1905) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 6:53

23:20:20 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 4:40

23:25:00 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 11 in B (1770) Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 7:38

23:32:39 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924) Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06

23:37:43 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

23:41:44 Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods Op 68 # 5 (1891) Han-Na Chang, cello Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin EMI 57052 6:56

23:48:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727) Stephanie Blythe, mezzo-soprano Paris Orchestral Ensemble John Nelson Virgin 45475 6:21

23:55:34 Traditional: Shaker Song 'Peace' (1850) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:15

23:59:08 Daniil Trifonov: Dolce romantico from 'Rachmaniana' (2009) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4794970 1:48