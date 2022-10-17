WCLV Program Guide 10-16-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Watson, Back Home in Kansas City, Mind Wine

Mingus Big Band, Gunslinging Bird, Fables of Faubus

Fraser MacPherson, From the Pen Of…, Ol’ Bill’s Blues

Fraser MacPherson, Live at Puccini’s 1977, I Got Rhythm

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts,What You Did to Me

Pharoah Sanders, Welcome to Love, Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Al Foste, Reflections, Open Plans

Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, Horse Trading

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, Mating Call

Pharoah Sanders, Heart is a Melody, On a Misty Night

Tadd Dameron, Mating Call, Soultrane

Dennis Mitcheltree, Golden Rule, Bling Tone

Ernesto Cervini, Joy, Bella Bella

Enrico Rava - Fred Hersch, The Gong is You, Misterioso

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Intelligent Design

Miguel Zenon, Musica de las Americas, Antillano

Ryan Keberle, Sonhos da Esquina, Campinas

Dafnis Prieto, Cantar, Guajira en Sol

Arturo Sandoval, Rhythm and Soul, Kumba

Pharoah Sanders, Live, Pharomba

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, Jaramillo Blue

Ernesto Cervini, Joy, Surprised by Joy

Snorre Kirk, Going Up, Streamline

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Kirkland, Christian McBride, Jeff Tain Watts Kenny Kirkland Chance

Joe Henderson, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen, Kenny Kirkland, Terence Blanchard, Studio Orchestra Jazz in Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Westwood Walk

Antioch Baptist Choir, Grady Tate, Mundell Lowe, Jim Pugh, Ray Brown, Warren Bache, Andre Previn What Headphones? You Are My All

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Shirley Scott, Mickey Rocker, Arthur Harper, Virgil Jones, Charles Davis Oasis Nature Boy

Gary Burton, Stephane Grapelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter The Night Has a Thousand Eyes

Etta James, Cedar Walton, Studio Orchestra Blue Gardenia This Bitter Earth

Art Blakey, Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard, Wayne Shorter, Jymie Merrit Mosaic Mosaic

Kenny Kirkland, Christian McBride, Jeff Tain Watts, Branford Marsalis Kenny Kirkland Midnight Silence

Antioch Baptist Choir, Grady Tate, Mundell Lowe, Jim Pugh, Ray Brown, Warren Bache, Andre Previn What Headphones? Holy Spirit in Me

Clifford Brown, Max Roach, George Morrow, Harold Land, Richie Powell Study In Brown Sandu

Darrell Grant, Christian McBride, Brian Blade Black Art What Is This Thing Called Love

The Gil Evans Orchestra, Jimmy Knepper Out of the Cool Where Flamingos Fly

Tal Farlow, Chico Hamilton, Ray Brown Verve Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Cherokee

Turtle Island Quartet Who Do We Think We Are? Ruby, My Dear

Cannonball Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul Cannonball Plays Zawinul Money in the Pocket

Jimmy Smith, George Bohanon, Maurice Soears, Oscar Brashear, Ernie Fields, Jr., Herman Riley, Buddy Collette, Philip Upchurch, Andy Simpkins, Michael Baker Sum Serious Blues The Sermon

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Old Folks

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable The More I See you

Cannonball Adderley, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy, Nat Adderley, Joe Zawinul Cannonball Plays Zawinul Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straight Ahead Two Cents

Chet Baker, Hein van der Geyn, John Engels, Harold Danko Portrait in Black and White

Bobby Hutcherson, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride, Al Foster Skyline I Only Have Eyes For You

Turtle Island Quartet Who Do we Think We Are? Seven steps to Heaven

Kenny Kirkland, Andy Gonzales, Jerry Gonzales, Steve Berrios, Don Alias Kenny Kirkland Ana Maria

Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey, Curtis Fuller Mosaic Children of the Night

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker, Virgil Jones, Charles Davis Oasis Basie In Mind

Barney Kessel, Ray Brown, Shelly Manne The Poll Winners: Straigh Ahead Caravan

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:03:07 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Hymne de L' enfant S 173/6 (1852) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 7:31

06:11:42 Giovanni Palestrina: Missa 'Descendit angelus Domini' (1570) Gloriae Dei Cantores Elizabeth C. Patterson GloriaDei 106 25:50

06:39:20 Florence Price: Village Scenes: Church Spires in Moonlight (1942) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 5:29

06:45:59 Hector Berlioz: Requiem: Sanctus Op 5 (1837) Frank Lopardo, tenor Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80627 10:39

06:57:01 Edvard Grieg: Ave maris stella (1899) The Sixteen Harry Christophers Decca 10836 3:10

09:03:15 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 4 (1718) Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 22:13

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Scandinavian Sojourn - Another visit with the irrepressible James D. Hicks, who shares some of the Nordic music that has been his mission for the past dozen years

FRIDTHJOV ANDERSSEN: Festival Prelude on Ave Høyheten Opprunnener (1930 Steinmeyer/Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim, Norway) Pro Organo 7285

JOHN SUNDBERG: Partita on an Old Finnish Melody (1741 Wagner/Nidaros Cathedral) Pro Organo 7285

GOTTFRED PEDERSEN: Prelude & Fugue on Kirken den er et gammelt hus, Op. 2. KRISTIAN BLAK: Settings of Folk Theme from Greenland. ANDERS BÖRJESSON: Toccata, fr 3 Pieces (1992 Klais/Hallgrimskirkja, Reykjavik, Iceland) Pro Organo 7287

MARKO HAKANPÄÄ: Trumpet Tune (2005) & In the Alps. FREDRIK ISACSSON: Fantasia-Sonaatti (2002 Grönlunds/St. Michael’s Church, Turku & 1980 Virtanen/Turku Cathedral, Finland) Pro Organo 7279

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Te Deum - This program, hosted by Peter DuBois, will feature great choral and organ settings of the Te Deum and other music of praise, even as we celebrate the 130th birthday of Herbert Howells

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:27:42 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' (1727) Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 425498 7:54

09:35:36 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat ein End' (c.1600) David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 6:14

09:41:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Wir setzen uns mit Tränen' (1727) Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 425498 6:25

09:51:34 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Variations on 'Mein junges Leben hat ein End' (c.1600) David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 6:14

09:58:41 Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Laudate Dominum (1600) Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 2:49

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:04:58 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 2:39

10:08:02 Leo Brouwer: Canción de cuna (1978) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 3:05

10:12:27 Richard Strauss: Duet Concertino (1947) Larry Combs, clarinet Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 23913 19:49

10:33:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D K 297 'Paris' (1778) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 16:42

10:52:06 Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite Op 110 (1947) São Paulo Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 573518 29:04

11:22:14 John Field: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1799) Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9368 20:09

11:44:25 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 11 after Corelli in E (1726) Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 7:38

11:53:06 Carl Nielsen: Freedom is the Purest Gold (1919) Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 3:53

11:57:22 Carl Nielsen: Seas Surrounding Denmark (1908) Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:37

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Florence Price: String Quartet: Movement 3 Catalyst Quartet Album: UNCOVERED Vol. 2 Azica Music: 4:25

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 10:11

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Sarah Hopkins from Scarsdale, NY Music: 9:31

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata for Violin and Piano, No. 9, "Kreutzer" - Movement 1 Josef Suk, violin; Jan Panenka, piano Album: Beethoven Violin Sonatas No. 5 No.9 Josef Suk, Jan Panenka Supraphon 11-0709 Music: 14:23 (short excerpt)

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23 Teresa Carreño Album: The Caswell Collection, Vol. 6 Pierian Recording Society Music: 8:14

Guido Lopez Gavilan: Por el Mar de las Antillas Anda un Violin (Antilles Concerto): Movement 1 Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional; Guido Lopez Gavilan, conductor Album: Por el Mar de las Antillas Anda un Violin Colibri Music: 8:36

Agustin Barrios Mangore: Julia Florida John Williams, guitar Album: Great Performances - The Great Paraguayan: Solo Guitar Works by Barrios Sony BMG Music Entertainment Music: 4:29

Marc Webster: Hacky Sack fivebyfive Album: Hacky Sack – Single Marc Webster Music: 5:13 (excerpt)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite for Orchestra Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Sierra Nevada University, Incline Village, NV Music: 21:20

Quinn Mason: Reflection on a Memorial Serafim Smigelskiy, cello; Alex Fortes, violin; Will Frampton, viola; Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, conductor Renewal: An Evening with Louise Toppin, DiMenna Center, New York City, NY Music: 10:57

Andrea Mazzariello: Of and Between fivebyfive with Jacob Ertl, piano fivebyfive, University at Buffalo, Slee Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 9:59

13:56:48 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon in Echo on the 12th tone (1597) National Brass Ensemble Oberlin Music 1504 3:47

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – William Eddins, conductor; Karen Gomyo, violin

Nino Rota: Concerto per archi

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 99

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90 ‘Italian’—Ken-David Masur, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/9/2022

Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps [On a Spring Morning] (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21

Unsuk Chin: Rocaná for Orchestra (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Claude Debussy: La mer

17:55:16 Antonín Dvorák: Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22 (1875) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 4:43

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2021 -On this week’s program, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, a teenage violist with a talent for astronomy performs the music of Johannes Brahms … a fiery violinist performs music from John Corigliano’s “Red Violin Caprices” and shares his perspectives on growing up with Aspeger’s syndrome and a teenage pianist who’s already touring the world as a pro performs Chopin

Elora Kares, 16, cello, from Shaker Heights, OH performs Cello Suite No. 3, Gigue by Johann Sebastian Bach

Dillon Scott, 18, viola, from Montgomeryville, PA performs Sonata in E-Flat, Op. 120, No. 2, Mvmt 2 by Johannes Brahms (1685 - 1750)

Daniel Choi, 16, oboe, from Pleasantville, NY performs Solo de Concert No. 2 Op. 74 by Stanislas Verroust (1814 - 1863)

Ethan Yang, 17, violin, from Chandler, AZ performs excerpts from The Red Violin Caprices … by John Corigliano

Daniela Liebman, 19, piano, from Fort Worth, TX performs Ballade No. 3 in A Flat Major, Op. 47 by Frederic Chopin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:45 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876) Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 27:59

19:33:22 Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 6 (1817) Henryk Szeryng, violin London Symphony Sir Alexander Gibson Philips 4788977 31:35

20:06:55 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68 (1876) London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557428 47:47

20:56:41 Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in g Op 116 # 3 (1892) Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 3:59

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Dolores White: Five Spirituals for Cello and Piano Donald White, cello; Dolores White, piano (private CD) 15:17

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

H. Leslie Adams: Piano Etudes Nos. 11 – 14 Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1619) 17:54

21:52:15 Sir Edward Elgar: Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82 (1918) Midori, violin Sony 63331 8:01

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Remarks from: Todd Greene

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:03 Nicolas Gombert: Ave Maria (1550) Capella Currende I Fiamminghi Erik Van Nevel Telarc 80521 5:14

23:08:18 Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 (1912) Janine Jansen, viola Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 8:27

23:16:45 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:16

23:19:47 Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34

23:23:22 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2369 7:40

23:31:03 Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études (2012) Gloria Cheng, piano Harmonia Mundi 907635 6:35

23:38:11 Gregorian Chant: Stabat iuxta Christi crucem (1250) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 2907546 5:28

23:43:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 (1726) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 4:39

23:48:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony K 45 (1766) Vienna Concentus Musicus Nikolaus Harnoncourt DHM 63970 6:43

23:55:33 John Dowland: Time stands still (1603) Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef Atma 2650 3:03

23:58:58 Aaron Copland: Midsummer Nocturne (1947) Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849 2:00