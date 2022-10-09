WCLV Program Guide 10-09-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Nick Hoot

Ana Nelson, Bridges, Fruit of the Groove

Jordan Vanhemert, Nomad, Imjin River Song

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, Jamarillo Blues

Anthony Wonsey, Lorraine’s Lullaby, Blues for Hiroshi

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Jacob’s Ladder

David Janeway, Distant Voices, One for Cedar

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Dodo’s Blues

Joshua Redman, Long Gone, Disco Ears

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened, Hopscotch (fast)

Steve Turre, Generations, Pharoah’s Dance

Justin Joyce, Story Tales, E. R. J.

So Long Seven, Only Elephants Know Her Name, Frolic of the Monsoon Frogs

Gentiane MG, Walls Made of Glass, Flowers Laugh Without Uttering a Sound

Art Hirahara, Verdant Valley, Symbiosis

Joey Alexander, Origin, Dear Autumn

Joey DeFrancesco, Finger Poppin’ , Strollin’

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Bedford Strolle

Woody Shaw, Woody Plays Woody, Rahsaan’s Run

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Archive, Dorthaan’s Walk

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised, Sandra’s Gait

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, Kuan Yin

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden Wanton Spirit One Finger Snap

Emily Remler, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke Retrospective, volume one In your Own Sweet Way

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions Willow Weep for Me

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Kim Waters, Brian Dunne Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb Jazz For Couch Potatoes Peter Gunn

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album Days of Wine and Roses

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Emily Remler Retrospective, volume one Afro Blue

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Just In Time

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions It's a Most Unusual Day

Eric Alexnder, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb Jazz for Couch Potatoes Bewitched/I Dream of Genie

Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Michael Patterson, Mark Feldman String Quartet Concerti Eleanor Rigby

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vine

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Jambalaya

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard I Got Rhythm

Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton Super Bass One Armed Bandit

Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Tro 99 - 00 Soul Cowboy

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go It Might As Well Be Spring

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Lazy Afternoon

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, mickey Roker Great Scott! Triste

Jimmy Scott, Michael Kanan Mood Indigo Time Afer Time

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid In My Element Of Dreams to Come

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell Getz Au Go Go The Telephone Song

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:03:38 Camille Saint-Saëns: Ave Maria Op 145 (1913) The Sixteen Women Harry Christophers Decca 10836 2:48

06:06:27 Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite (1150) Lydia Heather Knutson, mezzo-soprano Sequentia Barbara Thornton DHM 77320 8:56

06:15:23 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964) Voces8 Decca 4785703 3:22

06:21:02 Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn (1600) Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Opening Day 7347 7:15

06:29:49 Pedro I of Brazil: Credo (1821) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 18:49

06:52:07 Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer Op 34 (1925) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761 8:28

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Newsworthy Notes - An autumnal survey of recent recordings of unusual and engaging repertoire

ARNOLD BRUNCKHORST: Praeludium in g Roger Sherman (1979 Brombaugh/Christ Church Episcopal, Tacoma, WA) Loft 1160

JOHANN NEPOMUK DAVID: Fantasy on the Medieval song, L’homme armé Roman Summereder (1926 Mahrenholz-Furtwängler/St. Mary’s Church, Göttingen, Germany) Ambiente 2040

GUNNAR IDENSTAM: Entrée, Blues Yoik & The Door to the Kingdom of Death, fr A Saami Requiem Ola Stinnerbom, yoik; Erik Wiessglass, guitars; Rafael Sida Huizar, percussion; Gunnar Idenstam (2012 Woehl/Studio Acusticum, Piteå, Sweden) Toccata Next 0017

HECTOR BERLIOZ: Hungarian March, fr La Damnation de Faust. OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Priere avant la communion (No. 14); La Joie de la grace (No. 15); Priere apres la communion (No. 16), fr Livre du Saint Sacrement Olivier Latry (Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) DG 486 1466

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Vaughan Williams at 150! - This edition of With Heart and Voice will celebrate the rich contributions to choral literature and hymnody by this great 20th century master. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:04:12 Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque TWV 55:B8 (1720) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 14:37

09:20:44 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610) Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 19:40

09:43:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

09:55:49 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: His yoke is easy (1741) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 2:16

09:58:35 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 1:51

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:54 Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31 (1872) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 7:49

10:12:08 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses of Dagon (1877) Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 63412 2:24

10:16:16 Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus arcticus Op 61 (1972) Helsinki Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Ondine 1041 19:18

10:38:06 Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22 (1834) Jan Lisiecki, piano NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Deutsche Gram 4796824 13:44

10:53:29 Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat Op 2 (1853) Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 31:40

11:27:15 Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum laudamus from 'Te Deum' (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 10:32

11:40:09 Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35a (1893) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

11:55:41 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Pantomime (1915) Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:57

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa & Por qué te vas Gabriela Montero, piano Album: Solatino EMI 41144 Music: 4:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in G Minor, K.516: Movement 3 Adagio ma non troppo Katie Hyun, violin; Siwoo Kim, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Dana Kelley, viola; Michael Katz, cello The Manhattan Chamber Players, Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY Music: 07:52

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Bob Lagerquist calling from Eugene, OR Music: 8:34

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21 Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 01:38

Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin Concerto": Movements 2-3 Gabriela Montero, piano; Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor Album: Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin" Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major Orchid Music: 18:07

Paul Desenne: Bossa Do Fim Boston Cello Quartet Album: The Latin Project Boston Cello Quartet Music: 6:43

Isaac Albeniz, arr. Celedonio Romero: Piezas caracteristicas, Op 92: No. 12 Serenata Pepe Romero, guitar Album: Noches de Espana: Romantic Guitar Classics Philips 442150 Music: 04:40

Clarice Assad: Bonecos de Olinda Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:48

Peter Eötvös: Dialogue with Mozart Da Capo for Orchestra Basel Symphony Orchestra; Ivor Bolton, conductor Ascona Music Festival, St. Francis' Church, Locarno, Switzerland Music: 14:49

Isaac Albeniz: Piano Sonata No. 5 in G flat, Op. 82 Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundación Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 19:38

13:56:16 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 2:50

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Andreas Delfs, conductor; Olga Kern, piano

Richard Wagner (arr Engelbert Humperdinck): Siegfried’s Rhine Journey

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a Op 16

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in c-Sharp Op 42/5 (encore)

Sarah Kirkland Snider: Something for the Dark

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr Andreas Delfs): Hansel and Gretel Orchestral Suite

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Maurice Ravel: Selections from ‘Mother Goose’ Suite—Jun Märkl, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Latonia Moore, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/5/222

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

George Walker: Lilacs

Richard Strauss: Suite in Three Parts from ‘Der Rosenkavalier’

17:32:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat K 543 (1788) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 24:42

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This special episode is dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Sphinx Organization. Featuring musical excerpts from a live performance by critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra, the Sphinx Virtuosi, and stories told by the musicians, leaders, and educators whose lives have been changed by Sphinx. It also explores the pivotal role Sphinx has played in expanding diversity in the arts

All Works performed by the Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra:

Xavier Foley: Ev’ry Voice

Samuel Coleridge Taylor: Four Noveletten, Mvt 1 Allegro Moderato

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, II Andante Cantabile

Jessie Montgomery: Banner

Herz: Mourinho

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:49 Leos Janácek: Taras Bulba (1918) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430204 23:45

19:29:02 Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63124 34:40

20:05:49 Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Suite Op 70 (1922) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9606 49:58

20:58:04 Paula Kimper: Venus Projection (1990) Lara Downes, piano Portrait 592079 2:08

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Fredric Lissauer: Piano Sonata Op. 38 “Daydreams of Manhattan” (2003) Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 7:09

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17

Matthew Saunders: And I Live with the Fiction That I Never Get Mad Loren Reash-Henz, baritone; Benjamin Malkevitch, piano (CCG 10-13-19) 7:54

Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 7:45

21:54:09 Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts (1947/1994) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:05

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Coming Out and Coming of Age - Alex Carbone, Emma Curd

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:46 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:23

23:04:10 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967) Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

23:11:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 (1786) Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 7:13

23:20:23 Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 (1865) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne Music 7780 3:11

23:23:34 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 (1939) Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 7:30

23:31:02 Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise' (1800) Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 2908304 6:50

23:39:46 Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence Op 13 (1922) John Mark Ainsley, tenor City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 5:56

23:45:43 Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16 (1620) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 6:02

23:51:45 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 (1828) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 471568 4:09

23:56:35 Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923) Winston Choi, piano Avalon String Quartet Cedille 205 3:15