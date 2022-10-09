© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-09-2022

Published October 9, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Gregory Tardy, Sufficient Grace, Nick Hoot           

Ana Nelson, Bridges,  Fruit of the Groove                                       

Jordan Vanhemert, Nomad, Imjin River Song                                             

Charles Lloyd, Ocean,  Jamarillo Blues                                                   

Anthony Wonsey, Lorraine’s Lullaby, Blues for Hiroshi    

Mike Clark, Blues on Top,  Jacob’s Ladder           

David Janeway, Distant Voices,  One for Cedar                

Craig Davis, Tone Paintings, Dodo’s Blues             

Joshua Redman, Long Gone,  Disco Ears               

Miles Davis, That’s What Happened,  Hopscotch (fast)     

Steve Turre, Generations,  Pharoah’s Dance                                               

Justin Joyce, Story Tales,  E. R. J.              

So Long Seven, Only Elephants Know Her Name,  Frolic of the Monsoon Frogs 

Gentiane MG, Walls Made of Glass,  Flowers Laugh Without Uttering a Sound 

Art Hirahara, Verdant Valley, Symbiosis             

Joey Alexander, Origin, Dear Autumn                                                         

Joey DeFrancesco, Finger Poppin’ , Strollin’           

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic,  Bedford Strolle                                                  

Woody Shaw, Woody Plays Woody, Rahsaan’s Run        

Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Archive,  Dorthaan’s Walk                                     

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised, Sandra’s Gait 

Charles Lloyd, Ocean, Kuan Yin

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Barron, Roy Haynes, Charlie Haden         Wanton Spirit    One Finger Snap

Emily Remler, Don Thompson, Terry Clarke        Retrospective, volume one         In your Own Sweet Way

June Christy, Studio Orchestra   The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions       Willow Weep for Me

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine       Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two For the Road

Oranj Symphonette       Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini          Moon River

Kim Waters, Brian Dunne Ron Jenkins, Mike Ricchiuti, David Charles, Chuck Loeb          Jazz For Couch Potatoes            Peter Gunn

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans            The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album        Days of Wine and Roses

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster    McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane          Naima

Emily Remler     Retrospective, volume one         Afro Blue

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment      Just In Time

June Christy, Studio Orchestra   The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions       It's a Most Unusual Day

Eric Alexnder, Brian Dunne, David Finck, Mike Ricchiuti, Chuck Loeb       Jazz for Couch Potatoes           Bewitched/I Dream of Genie

Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Michael Patterson, Mark Feldman String Quartet    Concerti            Eleanor Rigby

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier        Day Is Done      She's Leaving Home

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Stefon Harris     Soul Food         Brother With the Mint Green Vine

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, Red Holloway, David Newman           The Dream Team           Ain't It Funny How Time Slips Away

Roy Clark, Joe Pass      Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams          Jambalaya

Andre Previn, David Finck          Live at the Jazz Standard           I Got Rhythm

Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis  The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note            Introduction/Honeysuckle Rose

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton      Super Bass       One Armed Bandit

Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis  The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note            Sweet Georgia Brown

Hank Jones, Elvin Jones, Richard Davis Autumn Leaves Bye Bye Blackbird

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart          Tro 99 - 00        Soul Cowboy

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell        Getz Au Go Go It Might As Well Be Spring

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band         Much In Common          I Just Can't Fool Myself

Johnny Costa    A Portrait of George Gershwin    But Not For Me

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano           Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola      Lazy Afternoon

Shirley Scott, Arthur Harper, mickey Roker         Great Scott!      Triste

Jimmy Scott, Michael Kanan      Mood Indigo     Time Afer Time

Robert Glasper, Vicente Archer, Damion Reid     In My Element   Of Dreams to Come

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano           Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola      Oh What a Beautiful Mornin'

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gene Cherico, Gary Burton, Helico Militom Kenny Burrell        Getz Au Go Go The Telephone Song

 

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:03:38  Camille Saint-Saëns: Ave Maria Op 145   (1913) The Sixteen Women  Harry Christophers Decca 10836 2:48

06:06:27  Hildegard von Bingen: Ave Maria, O auctrix vite    (1150) Lydia Heather Knutson, mezzo-soprano Sequentia Barbara Thornton DHM 77320 8:56

06:15:23  Franz Biebl: Ave Maria    (1964)  Voces8  Decca 4785703 3:22

06:21:02  Claudio Monteverdi: Laudate Dominum & Hymn    (1600)  Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Opening Day 7347 7:15

06:29:49  Pedro I of Brazil: Credo    (1821) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 18:49

06:52:07  Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer Op 34   (1925)  Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10761 8:28

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Newsworthy Notes - An autumnal survey of recent recordings of unusual and engaging repertoire

ARNOLD BRUNCKHORST: Praeludium in g  Roger Sherman (1979 Brombaugh/Christ Church Episcopal, Tacoma, WA) Loft 1160

JOHANN NEPOMUK DAVID: Fantasy on the Medieval song, L’homme armé  Roman Summereder (1926 Mahrenholz-Furtwängler/St. Mary’s Church, Göttingen, Germany) Ambiente 2040

GUNNAR IDENSTAM: Entrée, Blues Yoik & The Door to the Kingdom of Death, fr A Saami Requiem  Ola Stinnerbom, yoik; Erik Wiessglass, guitars; Rafael Sida Huizar, percussion; Gunnar Idenstam (2012 Woehl/Studio Acusticum, Piteå, Sweden) Toccata Next 0017

HECTOR BERLIOZ: Hungarian March, fr La Damnation de Faust. OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Priere avant la communion (No. 14); La Joie de la grace (No. 15); Priere apres la communion (No. 16), fr Livre du Saint Sacrement  Olivier Latry (Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) DG 486 1466

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Vaughan Williams at 150! - This edition of With Heart and Voice will celebrate the rich contributions to choral literature and hymnody by this great 20th century master. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration  

 

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:04:12  Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque  TWV 55:B8 (1720)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 14:37

09:20:44  Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat    (1610) Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 19:40

09:43:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048 (1713)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

09:55:49  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: His yoke is easy    (1741) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 2:16

09:58:35  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet    (1717)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 1:51

 

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:54  Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31   (1872)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 7:49

10:12:08  Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Dance of the Priestesses of Dagon    (1877)  Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham EMI 63412 2:24

10:16:16  Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus arcticus Op 61   (1972)  Helsinki Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Ondine 1041 19:18

10:38:06  Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante Op 22   (1834) Jan Lisiecki, piano NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Deutsche Gram 4796824 13:44

10:53:29  Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat Op 2   (1853)  Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 31:40

11:27:15  Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum laudamus from 'Te Deum'    (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 10:32

11:40:09  Anton Arensky: Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35a   (1893)  English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:05

11:55:41  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Pantomime    (1915)  Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:57

 

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernesto Lecuona: La Comparsa & Por qué te vas Gabriela Montero, piano Album: Solatino EMI 41144 Music: 4:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 4 in G Minor, K.516: Movement 3 Adagio ma non troppo Katie Hyun, violin; Siwoo Kim, violin; Luke Fleming, viola; Dana Kelley, viola; Michael Katz, cello The Manhattan Chamber Players, Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY Music: 07:52

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Bob Lagerquist calling from Eugene, OR Music: 8:34

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21 Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 01:38

Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin Concerto": Movements 2-3 Gabriela Montero, piano; Orchestra of the Americas; Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor Album: Gabriela Montero: Piano Concerto No. 1 "Latin" Ravel: Piano Concerto in G Major Orchid Music: 18:07

Paul Desenne: Bossa Do Fim Boston Cello Quartet Album: The Latin Project Boston Cello Quartet Music: 6:43

Isaac Albeniz, arr. Celedonio Romero: Piezas caracteristicas, Op 92: No. 12 Serenata Pepe Romero, guitar Album: Noches de Espana: Romantic Guitar Classics Philips 442150 Music: 04:40

Clarice Assad: Bonecos de Olinda Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 7:48

Peter Eötvös: Dialogue with Mozart Da Capo for Orchestra Basel Symphony Orchestra; Ivor Bolton, conductor Ascona Music Festival, St. Francis' Church, Locarno, Switzerland Music: 14:49

Isaac Albeniz: Piano Sonata No. 5 in G flat, Op. 82 Miguel Ituarte, piano Fundación Juan March, Madrid, Spain Music: 19:38

13:56:16  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture    (1670)  Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 805 2:50

 

14:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Andreas Delfs, conductor; Olga Kern, piano

Richard Wagner (arr Engelbert Humperdinck): Siegfried’s Rhine Journey

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a Op 16

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in c-Sharp Op 42/5 (encore)

Sarah Kirkland Snider: Something for the Dark

Engelbert Humperdinck (arr Andreas Delfs): Hansel and Gretel Orchestral Suite

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Maurice Ravel: Selections from ‘Mother Goose’ Suite—Jun Märkl, conductor

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Latonia Moore, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/5/222

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 70 in D (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

George Walker: Lilacs

Richard Strauss: Suite in Three Parts from ‘Der Rosenkavalier’

17:32:27  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat  K 543 (1788)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 24:42

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022 - This special episode is dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Sphinx Organization. Featuring musical excerpts from a live performance by critically-acclaimed chamber orchestra, the Sphinx Virtuosi, and stories told by the musicians, leaders, and educators whose lives have been changed by Sphinx.  It also explores the pivotal role Sphinx has played in expanding diversity in the arts

All Works performed by the Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra:

Xavier Foley: Ev’ry Voice

Samuel Coleridge Taylor: Four Noveletten, Mvt 1 Allegro Moderato

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, II Andante Cantabile

Jessie Montgomery: Banner

Herz: Mourinho

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:49  Leos Janácek: Taras Bulba    (1918)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430204 23:45

19:29:02  Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra    (1943)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63124 34:40

20:05:49  Richard Strauss: Schlagobers: Suite Op 70   (1922)  Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9606 49:58

20:58:04  Paula Kimper: Venus Projection    (1990) Lara Downes, piano   Portrait 592079 2:08

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Fredric Lissauer: Piano Sonata Op. 38 “Daydreams of Manhattan” (2003)   Amy Tarantino, piano (private CD) 7:09

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2 Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral”  (1994)   Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17

Matthew Saunders: And I Live with the Fiction That I Never Get Mad   Loren Reash-Henz, baritone; Benjamin Malkevitch, piano (CCG 10-13-19) 7:54

Ryan Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1  Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

Nikola Resanovich: The Golden Canon   Solaris Wind Quintet (Capstone 8677) 7:45

21:54:09  Charles Ives: A Concord Symphony: The Alcotts    (1947/1994)  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:05

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Coming Out and Coming of Age - Alex Carbone, Emma Curd

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:46  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair    (1910) Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 2:23

23:04:10  Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei    (1967) Voces8   Decca 29601 7:36

23:11:47  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24  K 491 (1786) Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 7:13

23:20:23  Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 (1865) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   eOne Music 7780 3:11

23:23:34  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99   (1939) Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 7:30

23:31:02  Dmitry Bortnyansky: Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Arise'    (1800) Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir  Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 2908304 6:50

23:39:46  Gerald Finzi: To a Poet a Thousand Years Hence Op 13   (1922) John Mark Ainsley, tenor City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 5:56

23:45:43  Orlando Gibbons: Pavan No. 16    (1620) Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30019 6:02

23:51:45  Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade  D 957 (1828) Gil Shaham, violin   Deutsche Gram 471568 4:09

23:56:35  Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune    (1923) Winston Choi, piano Avalon String Quartet  Cedille 205 3:15

 

 