WCLV Program Guide 10-06-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tommy Flanagan Jazz Poet St. Louis Blues

Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Bon Voyage

Karryn Allison In Blue Everybody's Cryin' Mercy

Charlie Carinacas Green Chimneys Prelude And Jam

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Blues for Alice's Freight Train

Jon Cowherd Pride and Joy Chickmonk

Joe Lovano From the Soul Portrait Of Jenny

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Indigo to Azure

Jeb Patton New Strides Sir Roland

Stan Getz Get at the Gate Wildwood

John Fedchock Reminiscence Lament

Mark Whitfield True Blue Mr. Syms

Neal Smith Some of My Best Friends Are Bock To Bock

Carl Allen Testimonial Relativity

Amina Figarova Joy Only Peace Liberates

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song is You Misterioso

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power And Now The Queen

Julian Lage View With a Room Heart Is A Drum

Jensen/Sills Stay Cool Two For Prez

Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love

Hampton Hawes Four Thou Swell

Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Dorotea's Studio [Live]

James Weidman Third Worlds Drop Zone

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Concord Drive

Jimmy O'Connell Arrhythmia Solidarity

Alvin Queen Night Train to Copenhagen D & E

Fats Navarro Going to Minton's Stealing Trash

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Barbara's Strut

Brad Shepik Drip Sugar Cliff

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Forever One Day at a Time

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing It Might As Well Be Spring

Mike Moreno First In Mind Mantra # 5

Vincent Gardner The Good Book Vol 1 Que Pasa

Phil Woods Musique du Bois The Summer Knows

Alan Vache It Might as Well Be Swing You Took Advantage of Me

Roxy Coss Chasing The Unicorn Unwavering Optimism

Ray Bryant Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Bags Of Blues

Dave Young Ides of March Forty Five Degrees

Joshua Redman LongGone Nature Boy

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Jazztet Here and Now Richie's Dilemma

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away Body And Soul

Andy Bey Scenes from an Imagined Life Worried Life Blues

Charles Mingus Changes Two Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA

Louis Bellson Raincheck Tristamente

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards Song Of Home

Jesse Davis From Within Portrait Of Desiree

Thomas Linger Out in It Can't Say It

Dave Holland Not For Nothing Shifting Sands

Jeff Parker Like Coping Plain Song

Various Artists Here It Is Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Russell Gunn Blue on the DL Kelly Blue

Earl Hines Spontaneous Explorations Bernie's Tune

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:56:15 George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937) Jonathan Gunn, clarinet Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:46

06:09:34 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 (1806) Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:51

06:19:15 Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

06:29:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6 BWV 1035 (1741) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 2:50

06:32:46 John Dowland: My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe (1600) Nigel North, lute Naxos 557586 1:49

06:40:29 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

06:52:15 Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff (1959) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68131 4:32

06:58:13 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:26

07:05:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113 (1811) Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 5:00

07:12:20 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D (1821) Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 10:36

07:24:12 Lou Harrison: Western Dance (1947) Michael Boriskin, piano Koch Intl 7465 2:18

07:29:13 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 4:59

07:39:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 (1735) Johanna Novom, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 13:33

07:55:05 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

08:09:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 18 Op 31 # 3 (1802) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 5:18

08:16:57 Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C Op 3 # 3 (1780) Murray Perahia, piano English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia CBS 39222 12:48

08:31:38 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 3:15

08:40:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d Op 13 (1895) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 13:26

08:55:22 Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement Op 115 (1891) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 4:48

09:05:49 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 19:07

09:29:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 28 'Pastoral' (1801) HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 5:19

09:37:32 Pedro I of Brazil: Sanctus-Benedictus from 'Credo' (1821) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 2:16

09:47:30 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 4:29

09:55:13 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30 # 3 (1802) Midori, violin Sony 730111 6:32

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale (1924) Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger CBS 44916 4:30

10:08:14 Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 1 (1909) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80606 2:49

10:13:05 Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op 12 (1905) BBC Symphony Edward Gardner Chandos 5115 12:03

10:25:41 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie Op 16 # 2 (1888) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 3:59

10:32:03 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13 'Pathétique' (1799) Daniel Barenboim, piano Decca 16871 5:23

10:40:52 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726) Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 10:24

10:53:37 Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929) BBC Symphony Martyn Brabbins Albion 028 26:54

11:22:53 Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

11:34:46 Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62 (1882) London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

11:46:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 (1802) Academy for Early Music Berlin Harmonia Mundi 902420 10:47

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:15 Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 (1896) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425942 31:29

12:40:54 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 (1888) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63123 15:52

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

12:59:40 Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat Op 29 (1837) Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 3:41

13:04:44 John Field: Nocturne No. 15 'Song without Words' (1834) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:03

13:11:23 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on the Old 104th Psalm Tune (1949) Peter Katin, piano London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 69962 14:18

13:27:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia in c BWV 906 (1728) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 4:33

13:34:47 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773) Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 4:25

13:44:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G K 318 (1779) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

13:58:25 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93 (1812) Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 721 24:56

14:25:29 Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest Op 46 (1880) Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 11:37

14:41:53 Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 (1801) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 9:53

14:53:30 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula Op 2 (1849) Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 9:18

15:03:59 John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892) Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 3:57

15:08:14 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale (1660) Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:18

15:11:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 12:36

15:26:05 Pedro I of Brazil: Finale from 'Te Deum' (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 5:39

15:34:24 Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in e (1819) Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 20:02

15:54:52 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868) Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:09

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:05 Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G RV 149 (1720) English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04

16:11:10 Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16 (1868) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 13:22

16:29:00 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A Op 40 # 1 'Military' (1839) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 18883 4:52

16:35:48 Joseph Lamb: Ragtime Nightingale (1915) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:40

16:41:22 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931) Wayne Marshall, piano Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 9:33

16:52:44 Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010) Tenebrae Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 24646 3:35

16:57:08 Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme (1989) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 2:10

17:03:24 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D Op 9 # 12 (1722) Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:01

17:12:25 Eric Whitacre: Equus (2011) London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 8:50

17:22:52 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Maria Theresia' (1773) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 419607 9:35

17:32:42 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 125 (1750) Yevgeny Sudbin, piano BIS 2138 2:12

17:39:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto K 191 (1774) David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 6:14

17:47:09 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16 (1933) Karen Clark, bassoon BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 2:08

17:51:08 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749) Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:25

17:58:58 Orlande de Lassus: Jubilate Deo (1585) St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 1:22

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:20 Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 16:02

18:26:39 Pedro I of Brazil: Hymn to the Independence of Brazil (1822) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 4:26

18:33:45 King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520) Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 907079 3:14

18:38:40 Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite (1979) London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 13:05

18:52:56 Pedro I of Brazil: Finale from 'Te Deum' (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 5:39

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:52 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 19:21

19:25:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36 (1802) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187 32:47

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:15 Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings Op 20 (1825) Jasper Quartet Jupiter String Quartet Marquis 81613 32:00

20:34:43 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G G 480 (1771) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 17:25

20:53:43 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare (1911) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 4:29

21:03:33 Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 31:51

21:37:00 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:30

21:41:06 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:28

21:45:30 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:30

21:50:57 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7 'Sinfonia Antartica' (1952) London Philharmonic Choir London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 64020 41:58

22:35:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata in f WoO 47 'Elector No. 2' (c.1783) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 13:33

22:50:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953) Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

22:57:31 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia' Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 2:20

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

23:07:08 Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet (2013) The Crossing Donald Nally New Focus 7:12

23:14:21 Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 (1852) John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 4:14

23:20:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 (1776) Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

23:27:16 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat Op 63 (1894) Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 7:58

23:35:14 Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

23:40:13 Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913) BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 5:57

23:46:10 Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926) Manuel Barrueco, guitar EMI 56175 4:58

23:51:08 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 3:49

23:55:23 Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:55

23:58:37 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 (1838) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:33