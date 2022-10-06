© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 10-06-2022

Published October 6, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Tommy Flanagan           Jazz Poet         St. Louis Blues

Bobby Watson  Back Home in Kansas City         Bon Voyage

Karryn Allison   In Blue  Everybody's Cryin' Mercy

Charlie Carinacas          Green Chimneys           Prelude And Jam

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup     Blues for Alice's Freight Train

Jon Cowherd     Pride and Joy   Chickmonk

Joe Lovano       From the Soul   Portrait Of Jenny

Steve Davis      Bluesthetic        Indigo to Azure

Jeb Patton        New Strides      Sir Roland

Stan Getz          Get at the Gate  Wildwood

John Fedchock Reminiscence   Lament

Mark Whitfield   True Blue          Mr. Syms

Neal Smith        Some of My Best Friends Are     Bock To Bock

Carl Allen          Testimonial       Relativity

Amina Figarova Joy       Only Peace Liberates

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch           The Song is You           Misterioso

Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power   And Now The Queen

Julian Lage       View With a Room         Heart Is A Drum

Jensen/Sills      Stay Cool          Two For Prez

Art Pepper        The Way it Was The Man I Love

Hampton Hawes            Four     Thou Swell

Charles Lloyd   Trios-Chapel      Dorotea's Studio [Live]

James Weidman            Third Worlds     Drop Zone

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day          Concord Drive

Jimmy O'Connell           Arrhythmia        Solidarity

Alvin Queen      Night Train to Copenhagen        D & E

Fats Navarro     Going to Minton's          Stealing Trash

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved      Barbara's Strut

Brad Shepik      Drip      Sugar Cliff

Tim Warfield     Eye of the Beholder       Forever One Day at a Time

Melissa Stylianou          Dream Dancing It Might As Well Be Spring

Mike Moreno     First In Mind      Mantra # 5

Vincent Gardner            The Good Book Vol 1    Que Pasa

Phil Woods       Musique du Bois           The Summer Knows

Alan Vache       It Might as Well Be Swing          You Took Advantage of Me

Roxy Coss        Chasing The Unicorn     Unwavering Optimism

Ray Bryant        Ray Bryant Trio Daahoud

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson          Soul Meeting     Bags Of Blues

Dave Young      Ides of March    Forty Five Degrees

Joshua Redman            LongGone         Nature Boy

Michael Hackett Western Skies   Twenty Four

Jazztet  Here and Now   Richie's Dilemma

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away Body And Soul

Andy Bey          Scenes from an Imagined Life    Worried Life Blues

Charles Mingus Changes Two    Free Cell Block F, Tiz Nazi USA

Louis Bellson    Raincheck         Tristamente

Alan Broadbent Personal Standards       Song Of Home

Jesse Davis      From Within      Portrait Of Desiree

Thomas Linger  Out in It Can't Say It

Dave Holland    Not For Nothing Shifting Sands

Jeff Parker        Like Coping      Plain Song

Various Artists  Here It Is           Suzanne (Gregory Porter)

Russell Gunn     Blue on the DL  Kelly Blue

Earl Hines         Spontaneous Explorations         Bernie's Tune

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:56:15  George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog'    (1937) Jonathan Gunn, clarinet Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:46

06:09:34  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60   (1806)  Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:51

06:19:15  Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley    (1868)  Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

06:29:41  Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Flute Sonata No. 6  BWV 1035 (1741) Joshua Smith, flute   Delos 3408 2:50

06:32:46  John Dowland: My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe    (1600) Nigel North, lute   Naxos 557586 1:49

06:40:29  Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite    (1923)  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

06:52:15  Richard Hayman: Kid Stuff    (1959)  Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68131 4:32

06:58:13  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy'    (1909)  Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:26

07:05:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113   (1811)  Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Daniel Harding Virgin 45364 5:00

07:12:20  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 2 in D    (1821)  Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 10:36

07:24:12  Lou Harrison: Western Dance    (1947) Michael Boriskin, piano   Koch Intl 7465 2:18

07:29:13  William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag    (1970) Lise de la Salle, piano   Naïve 5468 4:59

07:39:11  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin  BWV 1060 (1735) Johanna Novom, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 13:33

07:55:05  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture    (1956)  New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

08:09:25  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 18 Op 31 # 3 (1802) Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 5:18

08:16:57  Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C Op 3 # 3 (1780) Murray Perahia, piano English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia CBS 39222 12:48

08:31:38  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon    (1917)  Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 3:15

08:40:10  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 in d Op 13   (1895)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 13:26

08:55:22  Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd Movement Op 115   (1891) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 4:48

09:05:49  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances    (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 19:07

09:29:04  Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 28   'Pastoral' (1801) HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 5:19

09:37:32  Pedro I of Brazil: Sanctus-Benedictus from 'Credo'    (1821) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 2:16

09:47:30  Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture    (1761)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 4:29

09:55:13  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30 # 3 (1802) Midori, violin   Sony 730111 6:32

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:13  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata marziale    (1924)  Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger CBS 44916 4:30

10:08:14  Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band: March Op 28 # 1 (1909)  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80606 2:49

10:13:05  Karol Szymanowski: Concert Overture Op 12   (1905)  BBC Symphony Edward Gardner Chandos 5115 12:03

10:25:41  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Mélodie Op 16 # 2 (1888) Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 3:59

10:32:03  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 8 Op 13   'Pathétique' (1799) Daniel Barenboim, piano   Decca 16871 5:23

10:40:52  Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A    (1726)  Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 10:24

10:53:37  Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars    (1929)  BBC Symphony Martyn Brabbins Albion 028 26:54

11:22:53  Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley    (1868)  Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

11:34:46  Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' Op 62   (1882)  London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 9:30

11:46:44  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 36   (1802)  Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harmonia Mundi 902420 10:47

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:15  Richard Strauss: Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30   (1896)  Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425942 31:29

12:40:54  Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20   (1888)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63123 15:52

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

12:59:40  Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat Op 29   (1837) Shai Wosner, piano   Onyx 4172 3:41

13:04:44  John Field: Nocturne No. 15    'Song without Words' (1834) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano   Decca 4789672 4:03

13:11:23  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on the Old 104th Psalm Tune    (1949) Peter Katin, piano London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 69962 14:18

13:27:40  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fantasia in c  BWV 906 (1728) Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 66746 4:33

13:34:47  André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto    (1773)  Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 4:25

13:44:39  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G  K 318 (1779)  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

13:58:25  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93   (1812)  Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Soli Deo 721 24:56

14:25:29  Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest Op 46   (1880)  Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 11:37

14:41:53  Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37   (1801) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 542058 9:53

14:53:30  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula Op 2   (1849) Cecile Licad, piano   Naxos 559145 9:18

15:03:59  John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets    (1892)  Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 3:57

15:08:14  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale    (1660)  Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler 98623 1:18

15:11:26  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048 (1713)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 12:36

15:26:05  Pedro I of Brazil: Finale from 'Te Deum'    (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 5:39

15:34:24  Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in e    (1819) Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 20:02

15:54:52  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4    (1868)  Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:09

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:05  Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G  RV 149 (1720)  English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04

16:11:10  Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16   (1868) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 13:22

16:29:00  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A Op 40 # 1 'Military' (1839) Rafal Blechacz, piano   Deutsche Gram 18883 4:52

16:35:48  Joseph Lamb: Ragtime Nightingale    (1915) Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 3:40

16:41:22  George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody    (1931) Wayne Marshall, piano Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 9:33

16:52:44  Ola Gjeilo: The Ground    (2010) Tenebrae Chamber Orchestra of London  Decca 24646 3:35

16:57:08  Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme    (1989)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 2:10

17:03:24  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in D Op 9 # 12 (1722) Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:01

17:12:25  Eric Whitacre: Equus    (2011)  London Symphony Eric Whitacre Decca 16636 8:50

17:22:52  Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48    'Maria Theresia' (1773)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 419607 9:35

17:32:42  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G  Kk 125 (1750) Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   BIS 2138 2:12

17:39:01  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Bassoon Concerto  K 191 (1774) David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 6:14

17:47:09  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Strimpellata from Suite Concertino Op 16   (1933) Karen Clark, bassoon BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 2:08

17:51:08  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture    (1749)  Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:25

17:58:58  Orlande de Lassus: Jubilate Deo    (1585) St. Olaf Choir  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 3215 1:22

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:20  Claude Debussy: Jeux    (1913)  Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 16:02

18:26:39  Pedro I of Brazil: Hymn to the Independence of Brazil    (1822) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 4:26

18:33:45  King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly    (1520) Theatre of Voices  Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 907079 3:14

18:38:40  Stephen Sondheim: Sweeney Todd: Suite    (1979)  London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 13:05

18:52:56  Pedro I of Brazil: Finale from 'Te Deum'    (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 5:39

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:52  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D    (1791)  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 19:21

19:25:01  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36   (1802)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80187 32:47

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:15  Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings Op 20   (1825) Jasper Quartet Jupiter String Quartet  Marquis 81613 32:00

20:34:43  Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G  G 480 (1771) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 17:25

20:53:43  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Festa popolare    (1911)  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 4:29

21:03:33  Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum    (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 31:51

21:37:00  Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo    (1890)  CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:30

21:41:06  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo    (1875)  Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:28

21:45:30  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal    (1936)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:30

21:50:57  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7    'Sinfonia Antartica' (1952) London Philharmonic Choir London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 64020 41:58

22:35:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata in f  WoO 47 'Elector No. 2' (c.1783) Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 13:33

22:50:36  Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale    (1953)  Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

22:57:31  Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksong 'El testament d'Amelia'     Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Deutsche Gram 15579 2:20

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:36  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068 (1731)  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

23:07:08  Eriks Esenvalds: Earth Teach Me Quiet    (2013) The Crossing  Donald Nally New Focus  7:12

23:14:21  Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 (1852) John O'Conor, piano   Telarc 80391 4:14

23:20:14  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E  K 261 (1776) Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

23:27:16  Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 6 in D-Flat Op 63   (1894) Louis Lortie, piano   Chandos 40 7:58

23:35:14  Claude Debussy: Rêverie    (1890)  Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

23:40:13  Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River    (1913)  BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 90845 5:57

23:46:10  Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande    (1926) Manuel Barrueco, guitar   EMI 56175 4:58

23:51:08  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 3:49

23:55:23  Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace'     Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:55

23:58:37  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 (1838) Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6730 1:33

 