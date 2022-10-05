WCLV Program Guide 10-05-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Pepper Smack Up How Can You Lose

The Drummonds Pas de Trois I Hear a Rhapsody

Mcbride/Payton/Whitfield Fingerpainting Chameleon

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate En passant

Abdullah Ibrahim Water from an Ancient Well Water From An Ancient Well

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Aquarius

Laurence Hobgood Honor Thy Father Sanctuary

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Rainbow People

Rashaan Barber Mosaic Home Cookin'

Lee Konitz Jazz Nocturne Alone Together

Benny Golson I Remember Miles Four

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Plays the Music of Wayne Shorter Armageddon

Keith Jarrett My Funny Valentine You Took Advantage Of Me

JD Allen Americana Vol 2 You Don't Know Me

Duke Ellington Private Collection Vol 1 Discontented

Kenny Dorhan Trompeta Toccata The Fox

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Silver at Sundown

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Dena DeRose A Walk in the Park Meditation

Kenny Garrett Happy People Tango In 6

Ernie Andrews Jump for Joy Close Your Eyes

Coleman Hawkins Today and Now Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Miles With Duke

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Annie Ross A Gasser I Was Doing All Right

Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Blue Lace

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Marshal Gilkes Waiting to Continue Cora's Tune

Basie/Peterson The Timekeepers I'm Confessin'

Snorre Kirk Going Up Streamline

Larry Goldings Big Stuff The Grinning Song

Mark Lewis Sierra Leone Sierra Leone

Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song I'm Gonna Laugh You Right Out of My Life

John Campbell Working Out Sea Journey

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Cascadia

Bill Charlap Souvenir Souvenir

Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan Levee Low Moan

Josh Lawrence Triptych Wind

Red Mitchell Red Mitchell Section Blues

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Water Mile

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Passage

Michael Brecker Time is of the Essence Sound Off

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One to Love The Trolley Song

Fred Hersch Whirl Blue Midnight

Steve Nelson Fuller Nelson Do Nothing Until You Here From Me

Eric Reed It's All Right to Swing You Don't Know What Is Love

Billie Holiday Body and Soul Let's call the whole thing off

Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Sonny Clark Leapin' and Lopin' Somethin' Special

Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Lost

Ken Fowser Now Hear This The Force Of Gravity

Avishai Cohen Playing the Room Kofifi Blues

Mike Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Birk's Works

05:57:47 Paul Desmond: Take Five (1959) Richard Galler, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:11

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in C K 373 (1781) Peter-Lukas Graf, flute English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Brilliant 93290 6:26

06:15:39 Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864) BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 8:39

06:25:13 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Trio No. 45 (1797) Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535 5:20

06:31:18 Pedro I of Brazil: Hymn to the Independence of Brazil (1822) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 4:26

06:41:14 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes (1944) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 63905 10:49

06:53:00 Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713 4:33

06:58:23 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Gallant Seventh' (1922) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:08

07:05:08 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247 4:54

07:12:09 Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

07:22:39 Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926) Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 1:44

07:25:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 1 BWV 802 (1739) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 2:38

07:30:09 Giacomo Meyerbeer: L'Africaine: Overture (1865) New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 4:26

07:39:38 Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882) Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 13:32

07:54:06 Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody Op 33 (1911) Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 5:26

08:07:57 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733/1 (1822) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:53

08:15:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c BWV 582 (1707) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 19032 12:34

08:30:59 Robert Russell Bennett: Symphonic Songs: Celebration (1957) United States Marine Band Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig Altissimo 4032 4:33

08:40:34 Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement I (2002) Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 8:14

08:51:07 Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes (1973) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 6:19

08:58:36 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio (2015) Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 29939 4:29

09:09:10 Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008) Jeffrey Biegel, piano Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Naxos 573490 18:10

09:30:02 Irving Berlin: Puttin' on the Ritz (1927) Fine Arts Brass Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:43

09:34:56 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 2:15

09:37:28 Avner Dorman: Memory Games (2012) Hilary Hahn, violin Deutsche Gram 19103 4:53

09:43:48 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890) Made in Berlin Decca 4833852 4:31

09:50:02 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66 (1835) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4797518 5:35

09:58:04 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878) Richard Suart, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:38

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:36 George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 (1739) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447733 3:42

10:05:43 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

10:10:50 Gerald Finzi: Nocturne 'New Year Music' Op 7 (1926) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 64721 11:51

10:23:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934) Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

10:30:13 Pedro I of Brazil: Hymn to the Independence of Brazil (1822) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 4:26

10:39:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945) Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 9:56

10:53:02 Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916) Stephen Geber, cello Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 19992 21:28

11:17:06 Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Overture (1849) New Zealand Symphony Darrell Ang Naxos 573195 11:00

11:29:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music K 367 (1781) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 16:16

11:49:05 Patrick Zimmerli: Arioso from Sonata for Solo Cello 'Kol Nidre' (2012) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 4:08

11:54:34 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 (1850) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 4:28

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:53 Antonín Dvorák: Piano Concerto in g Op 33 (1876) Rudolf Firkusny, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell United Archives 13 36:31

12:45:38 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: Finale Op 35 (1888) Daniel Majeske, violin Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:55

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:45 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24 (1928) NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999077 3:56

13:06:12 Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942) Itzhak Perlman, violin Boston Pops John Williams Sony 975227 5:04

13:13:29 Reynaldo Hahn: Sonatina in C (1907) Daniel Blumenthal, piano Cybelia 849 11:39

13:27:37 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 4:22

13:34:42 Pedro I of Brazil: Opening Movement of 'Credo' (1821) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 3:25

13:43:23 Pedro I of Brazil: Overture in E-Flat (1821) Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 7:35

13:54:59 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 23:21

14:19:53 Zdenek Fibich: Spring Op 13 (1881) Czech National Symphony Marek Stilec Naxos 573197 12:59

14:36:08 Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887) National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 15:14

14:53:52 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 Op 7 # 2 (1743) Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 807447 6:27

15:01:54 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Overture (1762) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 2:55

15:05:26 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò senza Euridice (1762) Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:01

15:11:58 Alberto Ginastera: Ollantay Op 17 (1949) BBC National Orch of Wales Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 12:21

15:25:45 Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk-Style: Langsam Op 102 # 2 (1849) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 3:07

15:31:49 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912) Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Deutsche Gram 4795448 17:03

15:49:48 Domenico Cimarosa: Artemisia: Overture (1801) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 8:52

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:24 Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique Op 132 (1909) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 6:01

16:12:03 Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893) Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harmonia Mundi 905299 14:30

16:30:31 Cole Porter: Night and Day (1932) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 3:34

16:37:08 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 3:54

16:42:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 36 K 425 'Linz' (1783) Berlin Philharmonic Karl Böhm Deutsche Gram 4793449 9:23

16:52:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio BWV 1006 (1720) Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Gram 12504 3:32

16:58:19 King Henry VIII: Pastime with Good Company (1520) Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Decca 807 2:23

17:04:36 Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 1 (1896) London Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8614 5:42

17:21:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Bundeslied Op 122 (1824) Ambrosian Singers London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33509 3:58

17:26:38 Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 9:12

17:39:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 2 # 1 (1795) HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 4:24

17:45:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in C from 'Toccata, Adagio & Fugue' BWV 564 (1717) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 4:48

17:52:24 Sir Edward Elgar: Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35 (1898) New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 7:03

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:58 Ignaz Pleyel: Cello Concerto in C (1795) Ivan Monighetti, cello Academy for Early Music Berlin Ivan Monighetti Harmonia Mundi 901599 21:57

18:31:49 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738) Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

18:37:37 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 Op 7 # 2 (1743) Paul Nicholson, organ Brandenburg Consort Roy Goodman Hyperion 67291 5:56

18:45:24 Franz Liszt: Soirées de Vienne: Valse-Caprice No. 6 S 427 (1852) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280 9:15

18:55:55 George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 (1740) David Reichenberg, oboe English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 2:28

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:24 E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 23:14

19:27:59 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto madrigal (1967) Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 29:18

19:58:55 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 28 Op 62 # 4 'Morning Song' (1844) Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006 1:08

20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory – 2022 Thomas & Evon Cooper International Competition, Concerto Finals

Canton Symphony Orchestra, Gerhardt Zimmermann, conductor, recorded 8/19/22 in Warner Concert Hall

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35—Sameer Agrawal, violin (Second Prize)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Op 77—Seohyun Kim, violin (First Prize)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35—Calvin Alexander, violin (Third Prize)

22:05 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:05:53 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Op 11 # 1 (1778) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 14:11

22:22:39 William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934) Vienna Radio Symphony Arthur Fagen Naxos 559870 32:58

22:57:27 Florence Price: Andante cantabile from Symphony No. 4 (1945) Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 5:37

23:05 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:40 Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:06

23:07:46 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

23:14:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 (1785) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:22:08 William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg Naxos 559867 4:38

23:26:47 Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 D 894 (1826) Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647 19:01

23:47:01 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Women Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 01:53

23:48:55 Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' (1599) Hespèrion XXI Jordi Savall AliaVox 9813 4:45

23:53:40 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890) Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02