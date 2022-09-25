WCLV Program Guide 09-25-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

John Lewis, Two Degrees East Three Degrees West, Love Me Or Leave Me

Doug MacDonald, I’ll See You In My Dreams, My Ship

Alan Broadbent, Like Minds, This is New

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Bedford Strolle

Connected Bones, Home Is Where Your Bone Is, Tones for Joan’s Bones

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, Seen on the Scene

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, Wichita Lineman

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow Is Not Promised, Sandra’s Gait

Thomas Linger, Out In It, Can’t Say It

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power, Ida Lupino

Terri Lynne Carrington, New Standards Vol. 1, Two Hearts (Lawns)

Wayne Shorter, Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Midnight in Carlotta’s Hair

Freddie Hubbard, Red Clay, Red Clay

Miles Davis, Quiet Nights, Time of the Barracudas

Darren Litzie, My Horizon, You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To

Shawn Purcell, 180, Cat and Mouse

Roberto Magris, Duo and Trio, Bellarosa

Dafnis Prieto, Cantar, Guajira en Sol

Miguel Zenon, Musica de las Americas, Bambula

Phill Fest, Seresta, Seresta

Hendrik Meurkens, That Sunday That Summer, Cedar Shavings

Jeremy Manasia, Butcher Block Ballet, Autumn Bloom

Paul Silbergleit, The Hidden Standard, Evidence

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, Man in Motion

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Babatunde Lea, Hilton Ruiz, Alex Blake, Munyungo Jackson, Richard Howell, Khalil Shaheed, Angela Wellman March of the Jazz Guerillas Baldwin's Fire

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge

Tal Farlow, Eddie Costa, Vinnie Burke Jazz Masters 41: Tal Farlow Isn't It Romantic

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say it Over and Over Again

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower Sunflower

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Kenny Barron Wanton Spirit Wanton Spirit

Shirley Scott, Micky Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Triste

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Mat Wilson Round Midnight I'm Always Chasing Rainbows

Phil Woods, Carl Saunders, Jeff Jenkins, Ken Walker, Paul Romaine Phil Woods and Carl Saunders Play Henry Mancini Two for the Road

Oranj Symphonette Oranj Symphonette Plays Mancini Moon River

Steve Khan, Bob Mintzer, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Badal Roy, Ralph Irizarry, Manolo Badrena, Roberto Quintero, Geeta Roy Borrowed Time El Faquir

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck, Cyrus Chestnut, George Mraz, Grady Tate, Hank Crawford Mood Indigo Day By Day

Jeremy Ragsdale, Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitliner, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Sonny Clark, Louis Hayes, Wilbur Ware Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side Of Abbey Road Oh! Darling

Miles Davis, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Bill Evans Kind of Blue So What

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green

Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafuad Visite du Vigile

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Peace for South Africa

Cannonball Adderley, Louis Hayes, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Victor Feldman The Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Plus Star Eyes

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm (1953) Corydon Singers City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Hyperion 66569 7:45

06:12:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Benedicite (1930) Heather Harper, soprano London Symphony Sir David Willcocks EMI 64722 14:12

06:27:20 Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria (1861) Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 2:57

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hazel's Back - Vintage and new recordings in anticipation of the reinauguration of the newly restored Hazel Wright Memorial Pipe Organ at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, CA

EUGENE GIGOUT: Grand Choeur Dialogué David Ball and Emma Witten (Christ Cathedral) Gothic 49337

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Allegro moderato e serioso (iii. & iv.), fr Sonata No. 1 in f, Op. 65, no. 1 Frederick Swann (Crystal Cathedral) Gothic 49049

ROBERT HEBBLE: Heraldings Frederick Swann (Crystal Cathedral) Gothic 49048; also David Ball (Christ Cathedral) Gothic 49337

WILLIAM DOANE: Hymn, More love to you, o Christ Frederick Swann (Crystal Cathedral) Gothic 58519

FREDERICK SWANN: Anthem, Blest are the pure in heart Crystal Cathedral Choir/Frederick Swann (Crystal Cathedral) Gothic 49048

MARK THALLANDER: Toccata on Hymn to Joy (Crystal Cathedral) Thallander 2002

DANIEL FICARRI: Fanfare-Introduction in D. J. S. BACH (arr. Dupré): Sinfonia to Cantata BWV 29 David Ball (Christ Cathedral) Gothic 49337

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Forgiveness & Reconciliation - Included in this program will be music to mark the Jewish High Holy Days, which begin with Rosh Hashanah the evening of September 25th, and continue through Yom Kippur on the evening of October 4th. Music of forgiveness from the Christian sacred music tradition will also be featured

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills – Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

09:03:18 José de Nebra: Five Seguidillas & Canción (1750) Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 8:12

09:11:30 Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (1700) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 3:47

09:17:20 Manuel de Zumaya: Lamentations of Jeremiah the Prophet (1717) Chanticleer Teldec 96353 10:12

09:30:41 Esteban Salas y Castro: Tú mi Dios entre pajas (1770) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Agave Baroque Acis 20445 6:02

09:36:45 Esteban Salas y Castro: Taedet animam meam (1770) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Agave Baroque Acis 20445 5:20

09:44:05 Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700) Agave Baroque Acis 20445 7:48

09:51:54 Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 3:29

09:56:03 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E Kk 531 (1750) Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 4:04

10:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Lori Skelton – Ken-David Masur, conductor; Aaron Diehl, piano ( season premiere)

Eric Nathan: Opening

James B. Wilson: Green Fuse

George Gershwin (arr Ferde Grofé): Rhapsody in Blue

Duke Ellington (arr Henderson/Tyzik): New World A-Comin’

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Reverie Frederique Cambreling, harp Album: French Music for Solo Harp Adda 581146 Music: 04:19

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Nikolai Lugansky, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:40

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Baxter calling from Hastings, NE Music: 11:22

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Album: Debussy: Piano Works Virgin 90847 Music: 04:21 (excerpt)

Set of Brazilian Choros

- Ernesto Nazareth: Apanhei-te Cavaquinho

- Jacob do Bandolim: Doce de Coco

- Waldir Azevedo: Brasileirinho

Mimi Stillman, flute; Gabriel Globus-Hoenich, pandeiro; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:46

Eduardo di Capua: O sole mio Apollo Chamber Players Album: European Folkscapes Navona Records 5941 Music: 4:32

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Vesa-Matti Leppanen, violin; Andrew Thomson, violin; Tom Higman, viola; Alexandra Partridge, cello New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand Music: 16:20

Pierre Jalbert: L'esprit du Nord (Spirit of the North) Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 16:25

Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Johannes Zahn, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 9:27

13:57:58 Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango Op 165 # 2 (1890) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 2:29

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Chineke! Orchestra, Kevin John Edusei, conductor; Chineke! Chorus; Nicole Cabell, soprano; Raehann Bryce-Davis, mezzo-soprano; Zwakele Tshabalala, tenor; Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone

BBC Proms September 2

George Walker: Lilacs

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d ‘Choral’

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: African Suite—Chineke! Orchestra (Chineke! Records 4853322)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue—Stewart Goodyear, piano; Chineke! Orchestra, Wayne Marshall, conductor (Orchid 100100)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dame Jane Glover, conductor; Imogen Cooper, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/26/22

Benjamin Britten: Suite on English Folk Tunes (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat K 482

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D K 504 ‘Prague’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 2022 - Recorded in studios around the country, this week’s program features teenagers are not only excellent musicians, but also leaders in the music community. The flutist on the show, who performs the music of GF Handel, has founded a non-profit that connects kids with free music tutoring … the young trumpet player, who plays a wonderfully playful contemporary piece, is a leader in student government … and we meet a sibling harp-guitar duo with a beautiful story about performing at their local children’s hospital

Lydia Hanje, trumpet, 17, from Vestavia Hills, AL performs Oliver’s Birthday by Bruce Broughton with pianist Ya-Ju Chuang

Amy Hwang, flute, 17, from West Friendship, MD performs Flute Sonata in A minor, Op. 1, No. 4, HWV 362, Mvmt 2 by Georg Friedrich Handel with pianist Peter Dugan

Dennis Eum, cello, 17, from Edina, MN performs Song Without Words by Felix Mendelssohn with pianist Miryana Moltova

The Orchard String Duo featuring siblings Andrew Barbuta, 16 guitar, and Aden Eva Barbuta, harp, 15, from Sacramento, CA performs Suite Logique, Movmts 1 & 2 by Erik Marchelie

Torsten Fras, harpsichord, 14, violin, from Haverford, PA performs La Marche Des Scythes by Joseph-Nicholas-Pancrace Royer

Host Peter Dugan, piano performs French Suite No. 5 in G Major, Sarabande by Johann Sebastian Bach

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:05 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat Op 70 (1945) Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4795201 26:30

19:32:26 Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941) Pablo Sáinz Villegas, guitar Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 26:12

20:00 SPECIAL Il Circolo Respighi with John Mills

Soprano Gabrielle Haigh and pianist Randall Fusco explore art songs by Ottorino Respighi and his circle, including his wife Elsa Sangiacomo Respighi, and his teachers Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Giuseppe Martucci, from a new CD (MSR Classics 1784).

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The West Fades into the Distance, Op. 39

Giuseppe Martucci: Tre Pezzi, Op 84

Ottorino Respighi: Dieta Silvane

Elsa Respighi: Four Poems from the Rubaiyat

Ottorino Respighi: Nevicata; Notte; Nebbie; Pioggia

21:00:10 George Frideric Handel: Almira: Rigaudon (1705) Academy for Early Music Berlin Harmonia Mundi 901852 0:50

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Careless Carols; Salmo de Alabanza (2012; 2010) San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Gothic 49300) 10:47

Jeffrey Rathbun: 3 Diversions for 2 Oboes (1987) Jeffrey Rathbun, John Mack, oboes (d’Note 1028) 6:36

Stephen T. Griebling: String Quartet Emma Shook, Rachel Englander, violins; Laura Shuster, viola; Kent Collier, cello (CCG 04-12-25) 17:27

Loris Chobanian: Armenian Rhapsody Regina Mushabac, cello; BW Symphonic Winds/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 18:17

21:58:32 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 2 in f-Sharp Op 23 # 1 (1903) Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 10701 2:49

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Intel’s Impact: Mapping Ohio’s Next Phase of Economic Growth - Marcia Ballinger, Matthew D. Joyce

22:58:35 Yuzo Toyama: Yugen: Dance of Celestials (1965) Per Flemström, flute Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 2:46

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:59 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 (1897) Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 2:40

23:05:39 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764) Les Délices Délices 2013 5:17

23:10:57 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 9:17

23:21:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 3:06

23:25:02 John Williams: Elegy for Cello & Orchestra (2001) Bruno Delepelaire, cello Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 7:38

23:32:40 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 13 in F-Sharp Op 87 # 13 (1951) Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469 6:58

23:40:19 Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16 (1879) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:45

23:44:04 Máximo Diego Pujol: Milonga para mi tierra (2021) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 5:21

23:49:21 Dmitri Shostakovich: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 (1957) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano BBC Symphony Hugh Wolff Decca 460503 7:13

23:57:14 Clara Schumann: Romance Op 22 # 1 (1855) Katharina Wimmer, violin Naxos 551438 2:38