WCLV Program Guide 09-24-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

David Slonaker, Convergency, Duelity

Pat Mallinger, Perspectives, The Elusive Answer

Alan Broadbent, Like Minds, This I Dig of You

Hank Mobley, Another Workout, Gettin’ and Jettin’

Anthony Wonsey, Lorraine’s Lullaby, It Might as Well Be Spring

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, Up Jumped Spring

Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, Spring

Snorre Kirk, Going Up, Right on Time

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, Anniversary Patio

Shawn Purcell, 180, 180

Al Foster, Half Nelson, Reflections

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, Mating Call

Joey DeFrancesco, Finger Poppin’, Filthy McNasty

Horace Silver, Cape Verdean Blues, Nutville

Brandon Goldberg, In Good Time, Monk’s Dream

Art Hirahara, Verdant Valley, Escherian Steps

Florian Hoefner, Desert Bloom, Shifting Baseline Syndrome

Walt Weiskopf, Diamonds and Other Jewels, Incantation

Julian Lage with Bill Frisell, View With a Room, Fairbanks

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Dorotea’s Studio

Steve Hudson, The World of Steve Hudson, If I Were a Bell

Joey DeFrancesco, Finger Poppin’, Strollin’ ‘

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Hank Jones, Joe Lovano Kids: Live at Dizzy's Club Coca Cola Four In One

Elvin Jones, Richard Davis, Hank Jones The Great Jazz Trio: Autumn Leaves Rhythm-a-ning

Lea DeLaria, Gil Goldstein, Larry Grenadier, Howard Alden Play It Cool Losing My Mind

Joe Lovano, Gil Goldstein, Scott Lee, Ed Schuller, Joey Baron Viva Caruso The Streets of Naples

Joe Lovano, Scott Lee. Bob Meyer, Ed Schuller, Carmen Castaldi O Sole Mio

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis It's Now or Never

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper, Buck Hill Great Scott! Have You Met Miss Jones

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Giant Steps

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Jitterbug Waltz

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Keepon' Out of Mischief Now

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli In a Mellow Tone The Jitterbug Waltz

Joe Lovano, Scott Lee. Bob Meyer, Ed Schuller, Carmen Castaldi Viva Caruso O Sole Mio

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person All About My Girl When Sonny Gets Blue

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Oh, What a Beautiufl Morning

Cyrus Chestnut Soul Food Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Cyrus Chestnut, Stefon Harris, Lewis Nash, Christian McBride Soul Food Brother With the Mint Green Vine

Nicholas Payton, Anthony Wonsey Gumbo Nouveau Weather Bird

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson, Herb Ellis Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson How Long Has This Been Going On?

Nicholas Payton, Anthony Wonsey, Jesse Davis, Tm Warfield, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Wild Man Blues

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legneds Oh! Lady Be Good

Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Dave Holland, Roy Haynes Like Minds Soon

Fred Astaire, Studio Orchestra An Evening With Fred Astaire Cheek to Cheek

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek

Fred Astaire, Studio Orchestra An Evening With Fred Astaire Put A Shine On Your Shoes

Phil Woods, Brian Lynch, Bill Charlap, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Nelson Hill, Tom Hamilton, Bobby Routch, Rick Chamberlain This Is How I Feel About Quincy The Midnight Sun Will Never Set

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway Dedicated to you

John Scofield, John Abercrombie Solar the Bebop Album I Should Care

Steve Khan, Randy Brecker, Rob Mounsey, Ruben Rodriguez, Marc Quinones, Bobby Allende Borrowed Time Have You Met Miss Jones?

Karrin Allyson Round Midnight There's No Such Thing as Love

Sketches of Spain Miles Davis, Gil Evans Orchestra Solea

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Spoonful

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Daphne

Sketches of Spain Miles Davis, Gil Evans Orchestra Solea

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Fernando Sor Introduction and Allegro, Op. 14, "Gran Solo" Guillermo Fierens, guitar ASV 685

06:09:43 Fernando Sor Variations on a Theme by Mozart, Op. 9 David Russell, guitar Telarc 80672

06:19:43 Francisco Tárrega Recuerdos de la Alhambra Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002

06:23:48 Francisco Tárrega Grand Valse Daniel Benkõ, guitar Hungaroton 116

06:28:16 Joaquin Turina Sevillana, Op. 29 Andres Segovia, guitar MCA Classics 42069

06:34:07 Joaquin Turina Soleares, No. 2 from Homanaje a Tarrega, op. 69 John Willams, guitar Sony 45522

06:39:09 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e, G.451 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble Philips Duo 438769

07:00:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61 (finale) Elmar Oliveira, violin Principality of Asturias Symphonic Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Artek 40

07:12:00 Carlos Guastavino 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90202

07:32:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 (finale) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron Sony 538244

07:41:44 Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Reverie Frederique Cambreling, harp Album: French Music for Solo Harp Adda 581146 Music: 04:19

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Nikolai Lugansky, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:40

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Baxter calling from Hastings, NE Music: 11:22

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Album: Debussy: Piano Works Virgin 90847 Music: 04:21 (excerpt)

Set of Brazilian Choros

- Ernesto Nazareth: Apanhei-te Cavaquinho

- Jacob do Bandolim: Doce de Coco

- Waldir Azevedo: Brasileirinho

Mimi Stillman, flute; Gabriel Globus-Hoenich, pandeiro; Charles Abramovic, piano Dolce Suono Ensemble, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:46

Eduardo di Capua: O sole mio Apollo Chamber Players Album: European Folkscapes Navona Records 5941 Music: 4:32

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Vesa-Matti Leppanen, violin; Andrew Thomson, violin; Tom Higman, viola; Alexandra Partridge, cello New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand Music: 16:20

Pierre Jalbert: L'esprit du Nord (Spirit of the North) Apollo Chamber Players Apollo Chamber Players, Midtown Arts and Theater Center (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 16:25

Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Johannes Zahn, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 9:27

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:27 Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977) Israel Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 04:05

10:09:53 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 10:46

10:22:20 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite (1915) Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 16:48

10:42:02 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 2:22

10:45:26 Calvin Custer: The American Frontier (1989) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 7:20

10:54:27 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 Op 10 # 12 'Revolutionary' (1832) Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano Harmonia Mundi 2908375 2:30

10:57:40 Jacques Ibert: Histoires: Le petit âne blanc (1933) Salut Salon Warner 554295 1:59

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:58 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 5:46

11:14:25 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:26

11:18:55 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914) Iona Brown, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 16:03

11:38:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 'Archduke' (1811) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Marlboro 80001 13:22

11:54:08 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 (1869) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 7:46

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 2022 - Recorded in studios around the country, this week’s program features teenagers are not only excellent musicians, but also leaders in the music community. The flutist on the show, who performs the music of GF Handel, has founded a non-profit that connects kids with free music tutoring … the young trumpet player, who plays a wonderfully playful contemporary piece, is a leader in student government … and we meet a sibling harp-guitar duo with a beautiful story about performing at their local children’s hospital

Lydia Hanje, trumpet, 17, from Vestavia Hills, AL performs Oliver’s Birthday by Bruce Broughton with pianist Ya-Ju Chuang

Amy Hwang, flute, 17, from West Friendship, MD performs Flute Sonata in A minor, Op. 1, No. 4, HWV 362, Mvmt 2 by Georg Friedrich Handel with pianist Peter Dugan

Dennis Eum, cello, 17, from Edina, MN performs Song Without Words by Felix Mendelssohn with pianist Miryana Moltova

The Orchard String Duo featuring siblings Andrew Barbuta, 16 guitar, and Aden Eva Barbuta, harp, 15, from Sacramento, CA performs Suite Logique, Movmts 1 & 2 by Erik Marchelie

Torsten Fras, harpsichord, 14, violin, from Haverford, PA performs La Marche Des Scythes by Joseph-Nicholas-Pancrace Royer

Host Peter Dugan, piano performs French Suite No. 5 in G Major, Sarabande by Johann Sebastian Bach

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:04:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52

13:10:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Serenade (1787) Erwin Schrott, baritone Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Decca 11838 2:03

13:13:31 Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g Op 25 (1831) Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 18:29

13:32:41 Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896) Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849 16:58

13:50:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Freedom from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' (1823) June Anderson, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 28:39

14:21:42 John Rutter: Suite Antique (1979) John McMurtery, flute West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 20:04

14:44:19 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in D Op 18 # 3 (1781) Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 11:34

14:56:22 Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014) Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:07

15:02:32 George Gershwin: Catfish Row - Suite from 'Porgy & Bess' (1935) Audra McDonald, soprano San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68931 41:24

15:45:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet in F K 370 (1781) Ralph Gomberg, oboe Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 12:12

15:59:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 19 (1798) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 30:07

16:32:21 Jacques Offenbach: La Périchole: Medley (1868) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61429 9:31

16:43:44 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4793449 10:52

16:55:57 Gaspar Sanz: Canarios (1680) Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 2:44

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High & the Mighty: Suite—London Symphony/Richard Kaufman (Varese Sarabande 704) 7:20

Elmer Bernstein: Airplane: Suite--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman (Varese Sarabande 704) 4:38

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman (Varese Sarabande 704) 8:41

John Barry: Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman (Varese Sarabande 704) 6:21

John Williams: E. T.: Flying Theme–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman (Varese Sarabande 704) 4:01

Henry Mancini: The Great Waldo Pepper: March–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman (Varese Sarabande 704) 2:25

Ron Goodwin: Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman (Varese Sarabande 704) 4:58

Lee Holdridge: The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman (Varese Sarabande 704) 5:19

Franz Waxman: The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman (Varese Sarabande 704) 4:20

17:57:34 Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962) London Philharmonic John Mauceri LPO 86 2:10

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman "A Tribute to Ethel Merman" - Once in every five years on this show, you can count on Ethel Merman, a singer Cole Porter once compared to "a band going by"! Selections from "Anything Goes," "Annie Get Your Gun," "Gypsy" and some true rarities. All in all, a sample more than 40 years of her recordings

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:23 00:01:31 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Ethel Merman American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:02:54 00:00:56 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Ethel Merman Merman Sings Merman Eclipse 844-086

18:04:10 00:01:07 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:05:17 00:03:45 George and Ira Gershwin Sam and Delilah Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: Her Greatest Hits Stanyan SR10070

18:09:15 00:01:38 Cole Porter You're the Top Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Pro-Arte CDD473

18:10:47 00:03:11 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Pro-Arte CDD473

18:13:58 00:02:35 Irving Berin Heat Wave Ethel Merman Alexander's Ragtime Band -- Film Soundtrack Soundstage SS406

18:17:07 00:01:07 Cole Porter Friendship Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:18:56 00:02:33 Cole Porter I've Still Got My Health Ethel Merman Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie Decca B'way 0881-10521

18:21:21 00:02:06 Cole Porter Make It Another Old Fashioned, Please Ethel Merman Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie Decca B'way 0881-10521

18:24:34 00:01:08 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159243

18:26:21 00:04:16 Irving Berlin I Got the Sun in the Morning and the Moon at Night Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

18:30:32 00:03:07 Irving Berlin They Say It's Wonderful Ethel Merman, Ray Middeton Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159243

18:34:34 00:03:09 Irving Berlin You're Just in Love Ethel Merman, Donald O'Connor Call Me Madam -- Film Soundtrack Decca LP1422

18:38:30 00:03:08 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32607

18:41:51 00:02:03 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Small World Ethel Merman Mermania Harbinger HCD1711

18:44:22 00:01:58 Jerry Herman Love, Look in My Window Ethel Merman Mermania Harbinger HCD1711

18:46:43 00:00:56 Irving Berlin Alexander's Ragtime Band Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: The Disco Album Fynsworth Alley 302-062170

18:48:30 00:02:49 Cole Porter Blow, Gabriel, Blow Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: Her Greatest Hits Stanyan SR10070

18:51:35 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:52 DeSylva-Brown-Whiting Filler: Eadie Was a Lady Ethel Merman Merman Sings Merman Eclipse 844-086

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:30 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 (1887) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 15:30

19:20:35 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61 (1846) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 36:20

19:58:22 Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 1:35

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano; Steven Banks, saxophone (Cleveland Orchestra solo debut); recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 2/5/22

Steve Reich: Three Movements for Orchestra

Carlos Simon: Fate Now Conquers (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gabriella Smith: Tumblebird Contrails (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Philip Glass: Façades, from ‘Glassworks’ (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

21:43:23 César Franck: Symphonic Variations (1885) Pascal Rogé, piano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:02

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob and Ray: Tippy the Wonder Dog…Monty Python…Stuart McLean: Toilet Training the Cat…Jan C Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813) Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Sony 82849 1:43

23:03:25 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 (1827) Claude Frank, piano Sony 19439946802 9:10

23:12:36 Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:00

23:20:45 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 30 # 1 (1804) Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568 8:44

23:29:29 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 (1865) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 109 6:41

23:36:11 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 2:28

23:39:14 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:47:06 John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987) Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 4:00

23:51:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G Op 32 # 5 (1910) Vladimir Horowitz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:48

23:54:26 Percy Grainger: Ye Banks and Braes o' Bonnie Doon (1901) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:23

23:58:07 Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 1:59