WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
WCLV Program Guide 09-23-2022

WCLV Program Guide 09-23-2022

Published September 23, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jon Batiste        Hollywood Africans       Nocturne No. 1 In D Minor

Peck Allmond    Short Stories     Word from Toyko

Dick Hyman and Kenny Davern  One Step to Chicago     Indiana 

Dick Hyman and Kenny Davern  One Step to Chicago     Wabash Blues

Dick Hyman and Kenny Davern  One Step to Chicago     The Strutters' Ball

Marc Johnson   Swept Away      Foujita 

Avashai Cohen  Into the Silence Life and Death

Dizzy Gillespie  The Ebullient Mr. Gillespie         Lorraine           

Three More Sounds      Play Ray Charles           Georgia on My Mind

Dexter Gordon  Dexter Calling   Soul Sister

Ken Peplowski  Double Exposure          Segment          

Miguel Zenon    Musica De Las Americas           Imperios          

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands        Cubano Chant

John Scofield   John Scofield   Since You Asked

Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power   Ida Lupino

Astral Project    Voodoo Bop     Sombras en la Noché

Aaron Diehl       The Vagabond  Park Slope

Jay D'Amico     Tuscan Prelude Fuga    

Kenny Garrett    Pursuance         Dear Lord        

Wynton Marsalis            Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3     You're My Everything

Jewels and Binoculars   Ships with Tattooed Sails           Jack-A-Roe      

Jimmy Heath     You Or Me        The Quota

Vincent Gardner            Three-Five         Morgan the Pirate

Darren Litzie      My Horizon       Blues for Three

Warren Wolf     Warren Wolf     How I Feel At This Given Moment

Pee Wee Russell           New Groove      Chelsea Bridge

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom    Shifting Bassline Syndrome

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Desmond  Easy Living       That Old Feeling

Herb Ellis          The Midnight Roll          It Makes No Difference Now

Ben Riley          Grown Folks Music        Teo      

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard           Freddie Freeloader

Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms   Bring Me There

Ray Drummond Continuum        Glorias Step

Dave Slonaker  Convergency     Vanishing Point

Big Joe Turner   Boss of the Blues          Roll 'Em Pete

Duke Ellington  Duke Ellington meets Coleman Hawkins Ray Charles' Place

Grant Green      Gooden's Corner           Two for One

Art Hirahara       Verdant Valley   Ships Passing

Joe Henderson  Page One         Out Of The Night

Curtis Fuller      Down Home      Nu Groove

Howard Alden   Take Your Pick Warm Valley

Charlie Rouse   Unsung Hero     Billy's Blue

McCoy Tyner     Plays Duke Ellington     Searchin'          

Ron Carter        Jazz, My Romance        Summertime

Nick Finzer        The Chase        Search for a Sunset

Tony Williams    Civilization        Civilization

Dominic Farinacci          Dawn of Goodbye         Dom's Blues

Quentin Baxter  Art Moves Jazz  Time Will Tell

Mark Whitfield   7th Avenue Stroll           Headin' to the Wes' Side

Charlie Parker   Complete Dial Sessions Quasimodo

Sonny Clark      Sonny's Crib     News for Lulu

Frank Morgan   You Must Believe in Spring        Embraceable You

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:24  Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048 (1713)  Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Delos 3205 4:48

06:15:41  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F Op 6 # 9 (1739)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 447733 13:44

06:29:58  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 Op 68 # 4 (1849) Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9289 2:24

06:32:29  Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2    (1795)  Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 4:36

06:41:57  Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture    (1864)  Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13

06:50:50  Orlando Gibbons: I am the Resurrection and the life    (1620)  Stile Antico  Harmonia Mundi 807555 4:21

06:57:13  John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs'    (1918)  Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 3:11

07:03:50  John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars    (2002) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams Deutsche Gram 30629 5:10

07:12:03  Maurice Ravel: La valse    (1920) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano   Koch Intl 7759 11:31

07:24:48  Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball    (1951)  BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:51

07:30:04  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre    (1889)  Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 5:48

07:40:45  Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera    (1927)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 437533 5:29

07:48:04  Joseph Haydn: Fantasia in C  H 17:4 (1789) Marina Lomazov, piano   Lomazov 100 5:52

07:56:43  Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale    (1961) Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 2:16

08:07:50  Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4   (1954)  Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

08:15:01  Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances    (1891)  Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 8:55

08:25:12  Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: E lucevan le stelle    (1900) Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Decca 10837 3:14

08:29:44  Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow    (2021)  London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41

08:32:37  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Tambourins    (1737)  Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 2:23

08:38:57  Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D    (1784)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11

08:53:59  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz    (1945) Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 6:14

09:06:09  Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1a   (1907)  Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 17:55

09:27:44  Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street    (1933)  Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:11

09:34:17  Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' Op 22 # 2 (1878) Julia Fischer, violin   Decca 4785950 4:25

09:44:05  John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts    (2009) Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 975227 4:28

09:51:25  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 9 in A-Flat Op 23 # 8 (1903) Sergei Babayan, piano   Deutsche Gram 4839181 3:06

09:55:26  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz    (1942)  Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 5:00

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:40  William Alwyn: Finale from Serenade    (1932)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 4:27

10:06:45  Frederick S. Converse: Serenade    (1903)  Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55

10:11:24  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32  H 16:44 (1773) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano   Chandos 10668 12:00

10:24:04  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Batti, batti, o bel Masetto    (1787) Emmanuel Pahud, flute Potsdam Chamber Academy  Decca 4814711 3:51

10:30:17  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring    (1723) Rafal Blechacz, piano   Deutsche Gram 4795534 3:55

10:38:14  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio  BWV 249 (1736)  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 471150 11:31

10:51:58  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D    (1791)  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 19:21

11:12:39  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets  RV 537 (1710) Benjamin Raymond, trumpet Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:28

11:21:31  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat Op 64 # 1 'Minute' (1838) Van Cliburn, piano   RCA 60358 1:50

11:25:04  Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C    'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790  Concerto Cologne  Capriccio 10280 20:13

11:46:58  Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2    (1994)  Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 9:22

11:57:09  Carlos López Buchardo: Bailecito    (1924) Mirian Conti, piano   Steinway 30010 1:15

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:55  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a Op 132   (1825)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 40:01

12:49:04  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73   (1877)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 8:52

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:49  Cécile Chaminade: Etude symphonique Op 28   (1890) Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30037 5:33

13:07:41  Amy Beach: Fireflies Op 15   (1892) Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 3:05

13:13:22  Alberto Ginastera: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 22   (1952) Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 13:33

13:29:08  Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto    (1872)  Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier BIS 1305 3:11

13:33:41  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: February Op 37 # 2 (1876) Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 2:58

13:41:28  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5  S 244/5 'Heroic Elegy' (1853) Roberto Szidon, piano   Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:14

13:54:58  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D  K 385 'Haffner' (1782)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 21:44

14:18:08  Zdenek Fibich: Poème    (1893)  Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 4:54

14:25:36  Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d  BWV 565 (1707)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 19032 9:58

14:39:21  Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell    (1882)  Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 453485 12:38

14:53:23  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King    (1876) Estonian National Male Choir Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 2:23

14:56:06  Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion Op 257   (1862)  Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 3:07

15:01:18  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 26 Op 62 # 2 (1844) Daniel Gortler, piano   Jerusalem 2006 1:53

15:03:38  Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words Op 8 # 1 (1830) Tzimon Barto, piano   EMI 54900 5:41

15:11:37  Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58   (1906)  Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 15:31

15:29:02  Darius Milhaud: Pastorale for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon Op 147   (1935)  Boston Symphony Chamber Players  Sony 19439946802 4:26

15:36:12  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat  K 191 (1774) David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 18:17

15:56:41  John Novacek: Intoxication Rag    (1998) Leila Josefowicz, violin   Philips 462948 1:55

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:15  Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus    (1868)  Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 6:14

16:11:58  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 Op 45 # 1 (1878)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 416623 12:08

16:26:59  John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Theme    (2010) Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:32

16:33:31  Daryl Runswick: Patter Matter    (1978) King's Singers   RCA 61885 4:39

16:40:18  Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances Op 15   (1946)  Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 9:10

16:51:06  Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance    (1950) Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 2:53

16:54:50  Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux    (1841)  London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 42450 4:40

17:04:01  Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture  D 732 (1821)  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 5:44

17:11:47  Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1  D 898 (1827) Claude Frank, piano   Sony 19439946802 8:53

17:22:39  Carl Nielsen: Allegro espansivo from Symphony No. 3 Op 27   (1911)  New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 11:17

17:38:35  Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied'    (1988) Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 430330 4:00

17:43:46  George Gershwin: The Man I Love    (1924) Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 3:49

17:48:52  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410   (1883)  Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

17:56:23  Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 6    'Morning' (1761)  Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 4:24

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:41  George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks    (1749)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

18:28:43  Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!'    (1960)  Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 5:36

18:36:29  Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture    (1985)  Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53

18:43:50  Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73   (1884) Jean-Philippe Collard, piano Royal Philharmonic André Previn EMI 49757 10:11

18:55:36  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York    (1935) Carl Topilow, clarinet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 2:08

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:25  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 9    (1823)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 437528 24:16

19:29:24  Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D    (1825)  Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Astrée 8532 28:49

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:00  Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in b Op 58   (1844) Ingrid Fliter, piano   EMI 14899 31:04

20:33:44  Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano    (1926) Ralph Gomberg, oboe   Sony 19439946802 13:07

20:48:48  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1    (1919)  Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 63572 9:50

21:02:55  Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a    'Unfinished' (1886)  Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34

21:22:00  Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade in D Op 25   (1801) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute   Sony 19439946802 6:21

21:29:40  Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet  D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players  Sony 19439946802 6:01

21:38:21  Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C    (1767)  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30

21:48:37  Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40   (1898)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 46:03

22:36:25  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4  BWV 1049 (1720) Cynthia Roberts, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 15:21

22:54:12  Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles    (1932)  Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 4:45

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:47  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 36 Op 59 # 1 (1845) Ingrid Fliter, piano   EMI 14899 4:01

23:05:49  Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento    (1874) Alexandre Emard, English horn Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 7:43

23:13:32  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5  K 593 (1790) Sarah Kapustin, violin   Marlboro 80001 7:00

23:21:24  Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo    (1924)  Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06

23:25:27  Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21   (1830) François-René Duchable, piano Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 82160 10:45

23:36:13  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests    (1791)  Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

23:39:11  Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1 (1887)  Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9362 2:58

23:42:10  George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto    (1711) Nathalie Stutzmann, alto Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 4:27

23:46:38  Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet Op 31   (1813)  Boston Symphony Chamber Players  Sony 19439946802 7:36

23:54:52  Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5    (1887)  Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2275 2:48

23:57:55  Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien    (1919) Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 67043 2:17

 

 