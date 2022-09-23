WCLV Program Guide 09-23-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Nocturne No. 1 In D Minor
Peck Allmond Short Stories Word from Toyko
Dick Hyman and Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Indiana
Dick Hyman and Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago Wabash Blues
Dick Hyman and Kenny Davern One Step to Chicago The Strutters' Ball
Marc Johnson Swept Away Foujita
Avashai Cohen Into the Silence Life and Death
Dizzy Gillespie The Ebullient Mr. Gillespie Lorraine
Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister
Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment
Miguel Zenon Musica De Las Americas Imperios
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant
John Scofield John Scofield Since You Asked
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino
Astral Project Voodoo Bop Sombras en la Noché
Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Park Slope
Jay D'Amico Tuscan Prelude Fuga
Kenny Garrett Pursuance Dear Lord
Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 3 You're My Everything
Jewels and Binoculars Ships with Tattooed Sails Jack-A-Roe
Jimmy Heath You Or Me The Quota
Vincent Gardner Three-Five Morgan the Pirate
Darren Litzie My Horizon Blues for Three
Warren Wolf Warren Wolf How I Feel At This Given Moment
Pee Wee Russell New Groove Chelsea Bridge
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shifting Bassline Syndrome
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Paul Desmond Easy Living That Old Feeling
Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now
Ben Riley Grown Folks Music Teo
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Freddie Freeloader
Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms Bring Me There
Ray Drummond Continuum Glorias Step
Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point
Big Joe Turner Boss of the Blues Roll 'Em Pete
Duke Ellington Duke Ellington meets Coleman Hawkins Ray Charles' Place
Grant Green Gooden's Corner Two for One
Art Hirahara Verdant Valley Ships Passing
Joe Henderson Page One Out Of The Night
Curtis Fuller Down Home Nu Groove
Howard Alden Take Your Pick Warm Valley
Charlie Rouse Unsung Hero Billy's Blue
McCoy Tyner Plays Duke Ellington Searchin'
Ron Carter Jazz, My Romance Summertime
Nick Finzer The Chase Search for a Sunset
Tony Williams Civilization Civilization
Dominic Farinacci Dawn of Goodbye Dom's Blues
Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Mark Whitfield 7th Avenue Stroll Headin' to the Wes' Side
Charlie Parker Complete Dial Sessions Quasimodo
Sonny Clark Sonny's Crib News for Lulu
Frank Morgan You Must Believe in Spring Embraceable You
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3205 4:48
06:15:41 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in F Op 6 # 9 (1739) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447733 13:44
06:29:58 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 51 Op 68 # 4 (1849) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 2:24
06:32:29 Domenico Cimarosa: The Cunning Women: Overture No. 2 (1795) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 4:36
06:41:57 Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture (1864) Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13
06:50:50 Orlando Gibbons: I am the Resurrection and the life (1620) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807555 4:21
06:57:13 John Philip Sousa: March 'Sabre and Spurs' (1918) Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 3:11
07:03:50 John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams Deutsche Gram 30629 5:10
07:12:03 Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 11:31
07:24:48 Leroy Anderson: Belle of the Ball (1951) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:51
07:30:04 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Pas de quatre (1889) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 5:48
07:40:45 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 5:29
07:48:04 Joseph Haydn: Fantasia in C H 17:4 (1789) Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 5:52
07:56:43 Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Resurrection & Finale (1961) Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80631 2:16
08:07:50 Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4 (1954) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04
08:15:01 Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances (1891) Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 8:55
08:25:12 Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: E lucevan le stelle (1900) Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Decca 10837 3:14
08:29:44 Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41
08:32:37 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Tambourins (1737) Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 2:23
08:38:57 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 in D (1784) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11
08:53:59 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 6:14
09:06:09 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 1 Op 1a (1907) Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 17:55
09:27:44 Harry Warren: 42nd Street: 42nd Street (1933) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:11
09:34:17 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 4 'Jota navara' Op 22 # 2 (1878) Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:25
09:44:05 John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts (2009) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 975227 4:28
09:51:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 9 in A-Flat Op 23 # 8 (1903) Sergei Babayan, piano Deutsche Gram 4839181 3:06
09:55:26 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942) Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 5:00
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:40 William Alwyn: Finale from Serenade (1932) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 4:27
10:06:45 Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55
10:11:24 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 32 H 16:44 (1773) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668 12:00
10:24:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Batti, batti, o bel Masetto (1787) Emmanuel Pahud, flute Potsdam Chamber Academy Decca 4814711 3:51
10:30:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 3:55
10:38:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio BWV 249 (1736) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 471150 11:31
10:51:58 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 93 in D (1791) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 19:21
11:12:39 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets RV 537 (1710) Benjamin Raymond, trumpet Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 6:28
11:21:31 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat Op 64 # 1 'Minute' (1838) Van Cliburn, piano RCA 60358 1:50
11:25:04 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790 Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10280 20:13
11:46:58 Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994) Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 9:22
11:57:09 Carlos López Buchardo: Bailecito (1924) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 1:15
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:06:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a Op 132 (1825) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 40:01
12:49:04 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 (1877) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 8:52
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
13:00:49 Cécile Chaminade: Etude symphonique Op 28 (1890) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 5:33
13:07:41 Amy Beach: Fireflies Op 15 (1892) Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 3:05
13:13:22 Alberto Ginastera: Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 22 (1952) Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 13:33
13:29:08 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872) Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier BIS 1305 3:11
13:33:41 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: February Op 37 # 2 (1876) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 2:58
13:41:28 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 S 244/5 'Heroic Elegy' (1853) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:14
13:54:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385 'Haffner' (1782) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 21:44
14:18:08 Zdenek Fibich: Poème (1893) Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 4:54
14:25:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 (1707) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 19032 9:58
14:39:21 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882) Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 453485 12:38
14:53:23 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876) Estonian National Male Choir Estonian National Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45722 2:23
14:56:06 Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion Op 257 (1862) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 3:07
15:01:18 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 26 Op 62 # 2 (1844) Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006 1:53
15:03:38 Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Song without Words Op 8 # 1 (1830) Tzimon Barto, piano EMI 54900 5:41
15:11:37 Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58 (1906) Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 15:31
15:29:02 Darius Milhaud: Pastorale for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon Op 147 (1935) Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 4:26
15:36:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat K 191 (1774) David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 18:17
15:56:41 John Novacek: Intoxication Rag (1998) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 1:55
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:03:15 Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868) Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 6:14
16:11:58 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1 Op 45 # 1 (1878) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 416623 12:08
16:26:59 John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Theme (2010) Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:32
16:33:31 Daryl Runswick: Patter Matter (1978) King's Singers RCA 61885 4:39
16:40:18 Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances Op 15 (1946) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 9:10
16:51:06 Lev Aronson: Hasidic Dance (1950) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 2:53
16:54:50 Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841) London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 42450 4:40
17:04:01 Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture D 732 (1821) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 5:44
17:11:47 Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 (1827) Claude Frank, piano Sony 19439946802 8:53
17:22:39 Carl Nielsen: Allegro espansivo from Symphony No. 3 Op 27 (1911) New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 11:17
17:38:35 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00
17:43:46 George Gershwin: The Man I Love (1924) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 3:49
17:48:52 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 (1883) Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09
17:56:23 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 6 'Morning' (1761) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 4:24
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
18:07:41 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10
18:28:43 Lionel Bart: Selections from 'Oliver!' (1960) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 5:36
18:36:29 Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53
18:43:50 Camille Saint-Saëns: Rhapsodie d'Auvergne Op 73 (1884) Jean-Philippe Collard, piano Royal Philharmonic André Previn EMI 49757 10:11
18:55:36 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon for New York (1935) Carl Topilow, clarinet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 2:08
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:25 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 9 (1823) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437528 24:16
19:29:24 Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D (1825) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Astrée 8532 28:49
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:00 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in b Op 58 (1844) Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 31:04
20:33:44 Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926) Ralph Gomberg, oboe Sony 19439946802 13:07
20:48:48 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919) Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 63572 9:50
21:02:55 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 17:34
21:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Serenade in D Op 25 (1801) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute Sony 19439946802 6:21
21:29:40 Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet D 667 'Trout' (1819) Richard Goode, piano Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 6:01
21:38:21 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767) Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30
21:48:37 Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40 (1898) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 46:03
22:36:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 (1720) Cynthia Roberts, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 15:21
22:54:12 Frederick Delius: Two Aquarelles (1932) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 4:45
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:47 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 36 Op 59 # 1 (1845) Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 4:01
23:05:49 Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874) Alexandre Emard, English horn Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 7:43
23:13:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 K 593 (1790) Sarah Kapustin, violin Marlboro 80001 7:00
23:21:24 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924) Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06
23:25:27 Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 (1830) François-René Duchable, piano Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 82160 10:45
23:36:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21
23:39:11 Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1 (1887) Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 2:58
23:42:10 George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711) Nathalie Stutzmann, alto Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 4:27
23:46:38 Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet Op 31 (1813) Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 7:36
23:54:52 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5 (1887) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 2:48
23:57:55 Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:17