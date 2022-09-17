WCLV Program Guide 09-17-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Clark Terry – Bob Brookmeyer, Complete Studio Sessions, Green Stamps, Lone Hill

Jared Hall, Seen on the Scene, Mating Call, Origin

Al Foster, Reflections, Open Plans, Smoke Sessions

Stanley Turrentine, Sugar, Sugar, CTI

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, FLT, Origin

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Live in Believeland, Nature Boy, CJO

Sean Nelson, Social Hour, Blues from the News, MAMA

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Stolen Moments, Jazzavenue 1

John Coltrane, Africa Brass, Blues Minor, Impulse

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Live in Believeland, Take the Coltrane, CJO

Joey DeFrancesco, Live at the Five Spot, Work Song, Columbia

Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Standing Back, Cellar

Tom Keenlyside, A Night at the Espresso, Skeweet, Cellar

Dave Bass, The Trio Vol. 2, May, Dave Bass

Reid Hoyston, That Sunday That Summer, A Slow One, Reid Hoyston

Troy Roberts, Nations United, Funkafarian, Toy Robot

ARC Trio – John Daversa Red and Gold Blue Canoe

Cleveland Jazz Orchestra, Live in Believeland, Driftin’, CJO

Yellowjackets, Parallel Motion, Intrigue, Mack Avenue

Joey DeFrancesco, The Champ, The Champ, High Note

Pete Verbist, Secret Exit to another Dimension, Map Map, Origin

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band Terminal Baggage Claim

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Stairway to the Stars

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman, Makoto Ozone Real Life Hits Ladies in Mercedes

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune in Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue in Green

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Crescent

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say It Over and Over Again

Alan Joseph Heavy Water Music The Falls

Clifford Brown, Max Roach, Harold Land, Richie Powell, George Morrow Study in Brown Cherokee

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Lullaby of the Leaves

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Willow Weep For Me

Wes Montgomery, Wynton Kelly, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers Smokin' At the Half Note No Blues

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Misty

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Charles Mingus Large Ensemble The Shoes of teh Fisherman's Wife The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife are Some Jive Ass Slippers

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So Someone to Watch Over Me

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits C'est La Vie

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring

Clifford Brown, Harold Land, Max Roach, George Morrow, Richie Powell Study in Brown Take the A Train

Renee Rosnes, John Patitucci, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Duduka Da Fonseca, Steve Turre, Shelley Brown, Chris Potter Life On Earth The Call of triton

The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Where Flamingos Fly

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petruciani Flamingo Flamingo

Bill Lee, Studio Orchestra, Branford Marsalis Do the Right Thing Original Score Malcolm and Martin

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff "Tain" Watts, Jim Rotundi, Steve Wilson, Eric Alexander, Steve Davis, Broto Roy Soul Grooves Ain't No Mountain High Enough

Stan Getz, Astrud Gilberto, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go Only Trust Your Heart

Alan Pasqua, Darek Oles, Peter Erskine My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's El Hombre

Robert Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Robert Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:04:07 Gustavo Dudamel Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:05:28 Otto Nicolai "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Year) Gustavo Dudamel Sony Classical 537618

06:11:19 Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

0616:48 Peter Tchaikovsky Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata Pro-Arte 409

06:30:47 Joaquin Turina Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

06:53:15 Ben Folds Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero New West 6337

07:00:45 Franz Schubert (arr Liszt) Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano; Decca 444851

07:05:38 Enrique Granados Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010 EMI Classics 70836

07:21:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Enrique Soro: Fantastic Dance Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor Album: Inca Trail Connections Naxos 574266 Music: 4:20

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet, fantasy overture after Shakespeare Norwegian Radio Orchestra; Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor NRK Radio Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 19:38

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Stephen Farrand calling from Freeport, ME Music: 10:43

Gabriel Faure: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: After a Dream (Apres un Reve) Decca Music: 2:56 (excerpt)

Richard Strauss: Four Songs Op. 27 Paulina Swierczek, soprano; The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 12:31

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115 III. Andantino - Presto non assai, ma con sentiment Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet Album: Mozart & Brahms: Clarinet Quintets Cedille Records Music: 4:33

James Lee III: Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 20:19

Josef Suk: Meditation on the old Czech Chorale St. Wenceslas, Op. 35a Tessa Lark, violin; Erin Keefe, violin; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Yegor Dyachkov, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 7:10

Samuel Coleridge Taylor: Ballad in A Minor Op 33 Sewanee Symphony; Kalena Bovell, conductor Sewanee Summer Music Festival, Sewanne: The University of the South, All Saints’ Chapel, Sewanee, TN

Music: 11:49

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:23 Alexandre Desplat: Girl with a Pearl Earring: Theme (2003) Alexandre Desplat, flute Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 5:34

10:12:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801) Jeno Jandó, piano Naxos 500250 14:36

10:28:38 Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Jota (1914) Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 3:16

10:36:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 (1721) Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 21:08

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:37 James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:25

11:15:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 (1934) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4794970 24:48

11:42:40 Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989) Dublin Philharmonic Derek Gleeson Albany 1058 5:00

11:49:47 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé Op 60 (1934) Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:49

11:56:11 George Harrison: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (1968) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 3:29

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Highlights pulled from FTT archive – all ages are at the time of recording

In honor of long-time From the Top announcer Joanne Robinson and her history of announcing with From the Top for over 20 years, this program features some of Robinsons superb comedic contributions to From the Top skits and humor segments. It also features performances by young performers personally chosen by Joanne Robinson for their power and joy

Carolyn Jantsch, tuba, 18, from Worthington, OH performs Estrellita by Manuel Ponce, arranged by Patrick Sheridan, Christopher O’Riley, piano

Jarrod Lentz, baritone, 17, from Palmyra, PA performs “Bright is the Ring of Words” and “The Vagabond” from Songs of Travel by Ralph Vaughan Williams

The Harbison Quintet with pianist Lisa Rah, 17; cellist Jacqueline Choi, 17; violist Alex Petersen, 16; and violinists Hong-Ji Kim, 17, and Sarah Koenig-Plonskier, 16 from the Walnut Hill School in Natick, MA performs Piano Quintet, Mvmt 2 "Capriccio" and Mvmt 4 "Burletta" by John Harbison. The Harbison Quintet performed on Show 94 in 2004.

The Filarmónica Joven de Colombia performs Death and Transfiguration, Op.24 by Richard Strauss, conductor Luis Guillermo Vicaria.

The AYM Piano Trio from Midwest Young Artists with violinist Shawn Moore, 17, from Elgin, IL; cellist Chris Trigg, 18, from Waukegan, IL; and pianist Samuel Cormier-Iijima, 16, from Palatine, IL performs Café Music, III. Presto by Paul Schoenfield.

Colton Peltier, piano, 14 from Hastings, MN performs Mephisto Waltz, No. 1 by Franz Liszt.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:02:42 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Doctor Cupid: Overture (1913) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10511 7:56

13:11:26 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:23

13:16:05 Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 (1901) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 15:51

13:33:02 Bohuslav Martinu: Nonet No. 2 H 374 (1959) Boston Symphony Chamber Players Sony 19439946802 14:46

13:49:34 Henry Holden Huss: Piano Concerto in B Op 10 (1898) Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 31:06

14:23:39 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka Fantasy (1900) Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 20:00

14:44:48 Robert Volkmann: Serenade No. 1 for Strings Op 62 (1870) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999159 7:40

14:52:50 Percy Grainger: Children's March 'Over the Hills and Far Away' (1919) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 7:00

15:03:06 Felix Draeseke: Symphony No. 1 in G Op 12 (1872) NDR Symphony Orchestra Jörg-Peter Weigle CPO 999746 35:07

15:39:23 Antonio Vivaldi: Tito Manlio: Di verdi ulivo RV 738 (1719) Nathalie Stutzmann, alto Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 6:06

15:46:40 Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:22

16:01:22 Saverio Mercadante: Flute Concerto in E (1819) Sir James Galway, flute I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone RCA 7703 21:00

16:23:53 Carlos Chávez: El Trópico (1927) Philharmonic Orch of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 7:27

16:33:41 Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: O sancta justitia! (1837) Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Berlin German Opera Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:29

16:41:44 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879) London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 516 14:54

16:57:02 Gary Schocker: Memory of Trees (2020) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 3:20

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

An award-winning exploration of themes from John Williams’s masterful score for Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens, with former Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, pianist Brett Mitchell and soundtrack excerpts.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "Hang in There!" - An hour of songs about hope -- a quality that seems to be in short supply these days -- ranging from "Look for the Silver Lining" to "Let the Sunshine In"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:56 00:02:31 Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva Look for the Silver Lining Sylvia McNair Sure Thing: The Jerome Kern Songbook Philips 442-129-2

18:03:34 00:00:48 Jerome Kern-Buddy DeSylva Look for the Silver Lining George Feyer George Feyer: The Essential Jerome Kern Vanguard OVC6015

18:04:22 00:01:27 Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn High Hopes Frank Sinatra, Eddie Hodges Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:05:45 00:01:14 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Heart Jean Stapleton Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast RCA LOC-1021

18:07:24 00:02:59 Irving Berlin Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor Allyn McClerie Miss Liberty -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48015

18:10:30 00:02:04 Judd Woldin-Robert Brittan Finale from Raisin Company Raisin -- Original B'way Cast Columbia SK32754

18:12:53 00:01:35 Jerome Kern-I.Gershwin-Y.Harburg Make Way for Tomorrow Gene Kelly, Phil Silver, Rita Hayworth Cover Girl -- Film Soundtrack Curtain Calls 100-24

18:14:22 00:01:39 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oklahoma Alfred Drake Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-157981

18:16:35 00:02:08 Charles Strouse-Martin Charnin Tomorrow Andrea McArdle Annie -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK-34712

18:19:05 00:02:57 Cole Porter Be Like the Bluebird Cole Porter From This Moment On: The Songs of Cole Porter Smithsonian RD047

18:21:58 00:02:36 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.Green You Musn't Be Discouraged Carol Burnett, Tiger Haynes Fade Out, Fade In -- Original B'way Cast ABC ABCSOC-3

18:24:47 00:02:40 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman Hold On Alison Fraser The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK-48817

18:28:22 00:02:52 Jonathan Larson Season of Love Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:31:06 00:02:00 G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Let the Sunshine In Company Hair -- Original Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:33:35 00:01:52 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Look to the Rainbow Petula Clark, Fred Astaire Finian's Rainbow -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. BS-2550

18:35:20 00:03:17 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg I Don't Think I'll End It All Today Lena Horne, Ricardo Montalban Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:39:20 00:02:02 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You'll Never Walk Alone Company Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival Angel CDQ-5-55199

18:41:19 00:04:10 Stephen Sondheim No One Is Alone Bernadette Peters Sondheim, Etc. Angel 7243-474748

18:45:49 00:05:41 Jason Robert Brown Hear My Song Company Songs for a New World RCA 09026-68631

18:51:45 00:01:15 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Alan Menken-Jack Feldman Filler: The World Will Know Company Newsies -- Original B'way Cast Disney 50086070770

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:37 Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat H 105 (1792) Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Orch of Age of Enlightenment Elizabeth Wallfisch Virgin 59266 20:45

19:27:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g K 550 (1788) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 30:56

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Jakub Hrůša, conductor; Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/28/22

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in a Op 33

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e Op 85

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60

21:48:32 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:20

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Nichols and May

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:03 Bill Evans: Your Story (1980) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 5:37

23:07:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 (1723) Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:44

23:14:25 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' S 558/12 (1838) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4851450 5:25

23:20:32 Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:26:23 Maria Schneider: All Night, in Gusty Winds (2011) Dawn Upshaw, soprano Australian Chamber Orchestra ArtistShare 121 2:17

23:28:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 K 313 (1778) Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 9:02

23:38:59 David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780) English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:22

23:43:21 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:35

23:47:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Piano Quartet in E-Flat Op 16 (1796) Andreas Ioannides, piano Naxos 500250 7:19

23:56:26 Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910) Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 82160 2:51