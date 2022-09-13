WCLV Program Guide 09-13-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Charlie Haden/Brad Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away What'll I Do

Wycliffe Gordon Cone's Coup Stars fell on Alabama

Ella Fitzgerald Sings Irving Berlin Blue Skies

Quincy Jones The Quintessence Robot Portrait

Eric Felton Gratitude Jeep's Blues

Julian Lage View With A Room Tributary

Delfeayo Marsalis Minon's Dominion If You Only Knew

Behn Gillece Walk of Fire Dauntless Journey

Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song No Moon at All

Steve Davis Bluesthetic They Wore 44

Sonny Clark Cool Struttin' Cool Struttin'

Dexter Gordon Go Love For Sale

Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Enitnerrut

Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts

Scott Wendholt From Now On Magnolia Tones

Junko Onishi Cruisin' The Sheperd

Sphere Four In One Monk's Dream

Humanity Quartet Humanity Irving

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar 920 Special

Harold Land Harold's in the Land of Jazz Grooveyard

Curtis Counce Carl's Blues Carl's Blues

Baker/Pepper The Playboys Minor yours

Roberta Brenza It's My turn to Color Estate

Red Garland When There Are Grey Skies St. James Infirmary

Ben Allison Riding The Nuclear Tiger Harlem River Line

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Kenny Werner Balloons Sada

Bakida Carroll Door Of The Cage Door Of The Cage

Carmen McCrae Book of Ballads When I Fall in Love

John Lee The Artist Carl's Blues

Snorre Kirk Going Up Bright And Early

Duke Ellington/Ray Brown This One's for Blanton Fragmented Suite for Piano and Bass 4th Movement

WJ3 All Stars Speak Low God Bless The Child

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Rojo

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Fool's Gold

Enrico Pieranunzi Seaward Footprints

Howard Alden Snowy Morning Blues Dancers In Love

Doc Cheatham/Nicholas Payton Doc Cheatham & Nicholas Payton Out Of Nowhere

Sam Jones Something In Common Seven Minds

Duke Pearson The Right Touch Los Malos Hombres

Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder

John Abercombie Within A Song Easy Reader

Vanessa Rubin Language of Love Early Autumn

Marquis Hill The Way We Play My Foolish Heart

Dave Douglas Soul On Soul Mary's Idea

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Cubano Chant

Miles Davis 58 Sessions Love for Sale

Ruby Braff The Cape Codfather Love Is Just Around The Corner

Clifford Jordan Starting Time Down Through The Years

Tommy Flanagan Blues in the Closet Sister Cheryl

Duke Ellington Ellington Meets Coleman Hawkins Wanderlust

05:58:12 Dmitri Shostakovich: Jazz Suite No. 1: Waltz (1934) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 2:27

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:13 Clara Schumann: Romance in B-Flat Op 22 # 3 (1855) Elena Urioste, violin Decca 4850020 4:07

06:13:29 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 in B-Flat (1788) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999379 8:32

06:23:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Prelude BWV 1007 (1720) Béla Fleck, banjo Sony 89610 2:11

06:26:01 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890) Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08

06:31:40 Leroy Anderson: Sandpaper Ballet (1954) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 3:11

06:40:46 Luigi Cherubini: Minuet & Finale from Symphony in D (1815) Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths CPO 999521 10:00

06:52:50 Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Carpe diem (1989) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 2:54

06:56:40 John Philip Sousa: March 'Corcoran Cadets' (1890) Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 3:02

07:03:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 12 K 414 (1782) Evgeny Kissin, piano Moscow Virtuosi Vladimir Spivakov Sony 51272 6:04

07:12:15 Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet D 803 (1824) Cleveland Octet Sony 62655 12:40

07:25:51 John Dowland: I Shame at My Unworthiness (1600) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807544 2:14

07:30:43 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 5:06

07:40:52 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 1 Op 18 # 1 (1800) Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 10:10

07:53:12 Hugh Martin: Meet Me in St. Louis: The Boy Next Door (1944) Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 2:06

07:55:27 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943) Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody Opening Day 7347 3:12

08:08:04 Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dance No. 2 Op 64 (1898) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 419431 5:54

08:15:38 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 in E-Flat K 184 (1773) London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 8:32

08:26:08 Jean-Féry Rebel: Ulysses: Two Airs & Chaconne (1703) Clara Rottsolk, soprano Les Délices Délices 2012 4:37

08:31:42 Ludwig Spohr: Finale from Nonet Op 31 (1813) Boston Symphony Chamber Players RCA 19439946802 5:38

08:42:40 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 (1921) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 12:17

08:56:47 George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931) Orchestra of St Luke's Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 4:29

09:06:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F BWV 1057 (1740) Murray Perahia, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 15:34

09:23:41 Joseph Lanner: Styrian Dances Op 165 (1841) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 6:51

09:30:25 Maurice Jarre: Moon Over Parador: Theme (1988) Royal Philharmonic Maurice Jarre Milan 35607 4:31

09:39:25 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin' for the World' Jessye Norman, soprano Lawrence Foster Philips 432731 3:43

09:46:41 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 (1827) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 10:55

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:51 Clara Schumann: Romance in g Op 22 # 2 (1855) Elena Urioste, violin Decca 4850020 2:43

10:03:18 Clara Schumann: Auf einem grünen Hügel Op 23 # 4 (1855) Nicole Cabell, soprano Telarc 34658 3:07

10:08:18 Samuel Barber: Summer Music Op 31 (1956) Boston Symphony Chamber Players RCA 19439946802 12:40

10:22:07 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 (1842) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

10:29:26 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto (1773) Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 4:25

10:37:52 Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 10:23

10:51:37 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822) Vienna Philharmonic Carlos Kleiber Deutsche Gram 4793449 24:32

11:18:12 Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913) Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 6:24

11:27:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 10 in G Op 14 # 2 (1799) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 15:13

11:44:32 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite (1930) William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 9:57

11:55:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1068 (1731) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 3:22

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466 (1785) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 33:22

12:43:07 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 9 D 944 'Great C Major' (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0002 13:53

12:57:21 Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 1:35

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:18 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp Op 64 # 2 (1838) Yuja Wang, piano Deutsche Gram 16606 3:43

13:05:17 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4795529 2:59

13:11:37 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 (1827) Claude Frank, piano RCA 19439946802 9:10

13:23:16 Rebecca Clarke: Finale from Piano Trio (1921) Neave Trio Chandos 20139 7:26

13:32:18 Silvius Leopold Weiss: Presto (1720) Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Erato 45692 4:51

13:41:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Corrente & Double (1720) Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 5:42

13:50:38 Edvard Grieg: Old Norwegian Romance with Variations Op 51 (1891) Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 24:21

14:16:56 Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 10:55

14:30:18 James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 12:19

14:46:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A K 386 (1782) John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80285 8:14

14:54:42 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893) Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne Heinz Wallberg EMI 82160 5:38

15:02:16 Clara Schumann: Romance in A-Flat Op 11 # 3 (1839) Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Decca 4850020 4:15

15:06:58 Clara Schumann: O Lust, O Lust Op 23 # 6 (1855) Nicole Cabell, soprano Telarc 34658 1:46

15:11:39 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875) London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 12:57

15:26:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 27 Op 90 (1814) Daniel Shapiro, piano Azica 71234 8:08

15:37:25 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 (1888) Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4791041 18:36

15:56:44 François Couperin: Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides (1728) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 2:34

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:30 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre Op 35 (1898) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 6:02

16:12:07 Jean-Michel Damase: Seventeen Variations for Wind Quintet Op 22 (1952) Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 13:10

16:28:12 Maurice Jarre: Dead Poet's Society: Themes (1989) Royal Philharmonic Maurice Jarre Milan 35607 5:13

16:35:25 Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985) Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Royal Phil 33 3:55

16:40:47 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845) Chorus of Berlin German Opera Berlin German Opera Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:54

16:51:11 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g Op 23 # 5 (1903) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 4:26

16:56:19 Leos Janácek: Moravian Dances: Fur Coat Dance (1891) Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 3:02

17:00:06 Clara Schumann: Romance in g Op 11 # 2 (1839) Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Decca 4850020 6:10

17:12:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 (1718) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 10:04

17:24:50 Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 (1827) Claude Frank, piano RCA 19439946802 8:53

17:34:13 Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Act 3 Sinfonia (1717) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 1:03

17:39:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2 # 2 (1795) HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 4:36

17:45:03 Ludwig van Beethoven: Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 (1803) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 4:01

17:50:42 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 6:53

17:57:55 Gabriel Pierné: Cydalise: March of the Little Fauns (1923) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 7716 2:07

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:07 Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954) Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro Deutsche Gram 4795448 21:33

18:31:14 Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet Op 13 # 5 (1775) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437782 3:18

18:36:33 George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 (1739) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447733 3:42

18:41:40 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 50 in D H 16:37 (1780) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668 11:56

18:55:03 Benjamin Britten: Boisterous Bourrée from 'A Simple Symphony' Op 4 (1934) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 423624 3:22

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:28 Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819) Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 573071 24:22

19:29:23 Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides (1907) National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:17 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 24:00

20:26:59 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a (1873) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 46534 17:22

20:45:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A BWV 1032 (1717) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 11:25

20:57:45 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzona Prima à 5 (1612) Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 2:17

21:02:58 Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F Op 31 (1813) Boston Symphony Chamber Players RCA 19439946802 28:11

21:32:36 Alan Hovhaness: Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344 (1980) Greg Banaszak, saxophone Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 6:30

21:40:17 Lou Harrison: Pastorale No. 7 'For My Brother' (1952) Brooklyn Philharmonic Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 67089 6:07

21:49:32 Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' D 812 (1824) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 423655 43:57

22:35:12 Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750) Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Deutsche Gram 439895 14:30

22:51:26 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953) Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

22:58:23 José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990) Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 1:34

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:42 Clara Schumann: Romance in e-Flat Op 11 # 1 (1839) Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Decca 4850020 2:59

23:04:42 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

23:12:17 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 24 Op 20 # 6 (1772) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 6:40

23:19:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 BWV 1031 (1730) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 2:02

23:21:39 Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' Op 63 (1895) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 7:47

23:29:27 Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament Meredith Hall, soprano La Nef Atma 2336 7:34

23:37:51 William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944) Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 4:02

23:41:54 Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy: Pilgrims' March Op 16 (1834) Robert Vernon, viola Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 7:53

23:49:47 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00

23:55:19 Gabriel Fauré: Clair de lune Op 46 # 2 (1887) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Deutsche Gram 4778101 2:49

23:58:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here Op 21 # 7 (1902) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 1:46