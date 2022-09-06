WCLV Program Guide 09-05-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Darren Litzie My Horizon Question and Answer

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell

Neil Swainson Fire in the West Standing Back

Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit No Love Dying

Hank Jones The Oracle Interface

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Chico Freeman (w Yoron Israel) Focus Blackfoot

Jay Hoggard (w Yoron Israel) The Fountain Fables Of Faubus

Michael Ornstein Aperture Opposite World

George Lewis George Lewis and His New Orleans Stompers When You Wore A Tulip

Ken Peplowski Steppin' With Peps No Problem

Ray Barretto My Summertime While My Lady Sleeps

Joe Henderson Our Thing Pedro's Time

Paul Ferguson Blue Highways Blue Highways

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Love the Rain

Dave Holland Extended Play Make Believe [Live]

Justin Joyce Story Tales Placid Pandemonium

Elvin Jones Dear John C Dear John C

Paul Desmond Easy Living That Old Feeling

Herb Ellis The Midnight Roll It Makes No Difference Now

Ben Riley Grown Folks Music Teo

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Freddie Freeloader

Remy Le Bouef Architecture of Storms Bring Me There

Ray Drummond Continuum Glorias Step

Dave Slonaker Convergency Vanishing Point

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Miles Davis Collector's Items In Your Own Sweet Way

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Autumn Bloom

Ken Fowser Now Hear This Still Standing

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini

Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All

Harvie S Witchcraft Until Tomorrow

Charenee Wade Offering Song of the Wind

D Farinacci Lovers, Tales & Dances Vision

Carmell Joes Carmell Jones Quartet Ruby

Jay Leonhart Cool Shall We Dance

Alex Sipiagan Ascent to the Blues Twelve More Bars To Go

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Moment To Moment

Milt Jackson Mostly Duke Used to Be Jackson

Wess-Coles Two from the Top Morning Star

Ray Brown Brown/Alexander/Malone Look Who's Here

Sphere Four in One Eronel

Benny Carter Summer Serenade Almost Like Being in Love

Michael Dease Decisions Trayvon

Johnny Lytle Moonchild Work Song

JJ Johnson JJ Inc Fatback

Gene Ammons Up Tight Travelin'

Mulgrew Miller Live at Kennedy Center Skylark

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker The Gentle Art of Compassion

Lou Rawls Stormy Monday I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

Craig Davis Tone Paintings Mellow Mood

Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Arrowhead

Charlie Parker Legendary Dial Masters Night In Tunisia

6:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Sam Petrey

06:01:21 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940) Scott Goff, flute Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559160 17:48

06:20:30 Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 20:07

06:41:59 Donald Fraser: Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] 'Rerun' (1997) Grant Gershon, piano Hollywood Chamber Orchestra Grant Gershon Delos 3222 14:42

06:57:51 Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:07

7:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jackie Gerber

07:01:16 Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:18

07:05:16 Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 5:59

07:13:18 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887) Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

07:26:02 Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80117 3:50

07:32:04 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:59

07:41:03 Philip Glass: Harpsichord Concerto: Movement III (2002) Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 4:45

07:47:34 Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891) New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Teldec 74007 6:49

07:55:19 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 3:38

07:59:51 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp (1915) Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 1:35

8:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

08:02:18 John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980) Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 8:51

08:11:39 John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012) Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony John Williams Sony 544685 13:49

08:27:13 Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 20:00

08:48:39 Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1898) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 11:18

9:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:03:07 Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite (1933) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559702 15:47

09:20:41 William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 29:22

09:52:20 Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944) Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Simna

10:01:53 Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58

10:13:50 Jerome Kern: Showboat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 19:27

10:36:30 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

11:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:01:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Flute & Harp K 299 (1778) Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 29:10

12:31:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93 (1812) Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik Deutsche Gram 459463 26:03

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

13:01:06 Boris Pasternak: Prelude in G-Sharp (1906) Lera Auerbach, piano BIS 1502 4:03

13:07:05 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 35:44

13:46:12 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3 (1826) London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 12:43

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Robert Conrad

14:01:13 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 20:54

14:24:05 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Gee, Officer Krupke (1957) Russ Tamblyn, vocalist Johnny Green CBS 60724 4:05

14:29:24 Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra (1980) City of Birmingham Symphony Paavo Järvi Virgin 45295 15:47

14:48:12 Aaron Copland: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1946) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 13:22

15:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

15:04:16 Charles Ives: Old Folks Gatherin' from Symphony No. 3 'The Camp Meeting' (1911) Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harmonia Mundi 902611 6:19

15:13:07 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876) Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 27:59

15:43:03 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913) City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

15:58:00 Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004) Lavinia Meijer, harp Voces8 Decca 4785703 4:07

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

16:05:42 Florence Price: Piano Quintet (1930) Michelle Cann, piano Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 8:35

16:16:18 Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934) Michelle Cann, piano New York Youth Symphony Michael Repper Avie 2503 17:00

16:34:52 Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935) Michelle Cann, piano Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 26:51

17:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

17:03:36 John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980) Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 8:51

17:12:57 John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012) Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony John Williams Sony 544685 13:49

17:28:34 Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 20:00

17:49:49 Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1898) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9053 11:18

18:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

18:02:52 Howard Hanson: Merry Mount: Suite (1933) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559702 15:47

18:21:08 William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 29:22

18:54:02 Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944) Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:15 William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 16:21

19:24:47 Amy Beach: Piano Concerto in c-Sharp Op 45 (1899) Danny Driver, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Hyperion 68130 34:51

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:02:52 Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' (1942) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

20:29:18 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite Op 28 (1952) Leon McCawley, piano Virgin 45270 17:55

20:48:13 Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 10:47

20:59:42 Manuel Ponce: Prelude in the Baroque style (1931) Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 2:02

21:04:24 Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music (1987) Almeda Trio Albany 1386 16:41

21:22:42 Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871) Kevin Cooper, guitar Acis 20445 5:25

21:29:11 Florence Price: Out of the South Blew a Wind (1946) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Agave Baroque Acis 20445 1:46

21:34:18 Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946) Symphony Orch of New Russia David Amos Albany 143 15:05

21:51:21 George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No. 2 Op 24 'Jullien' (1853) Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 43:18

22:36:04 David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944) dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 14:45

22:52:41 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864) Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 7:25

23:00:48 Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! (1978) Suzanne Stephens, clarinet Deutsche Gram 423378 1:38

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:08 Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve Op 92 # 1 (1921) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 5:20

23:09:29 Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894) Mark Kosower, cello Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573517 7:35

23:17:05 Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 (1852) John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 4:14

23:22:22 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 11:02

23:33:24 Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Era di maggio' (2017) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30086 5:06

23:38:31 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 1:58

23:41:32 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34 (1881) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 8:06

23:49:39 Gordon Jenkins: Goodbye 'In memory of Benny' (1935) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 61790 4:19

23:53:59 Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

23:59:01 Xavier Montsalvatge: Canción de cuna para dormir a un negrito (1945) Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Bridge 9491 2:37