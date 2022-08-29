WCLV Program Guide 08-29-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures

Roy Hargrove Diamond in the Rough Premonition

Christian Tamburr Places Body And Soul

Horace Silver- Horace-Scope Strollin'

Christian McBride Conversations with Christian Guajeo Y Tumbao (feat. Eddie Palmieri)

Nicholas Payton Payton's Place Li'l Duke's Strut

Sean Jones Gemini Blues For Matt B

Miki Yamanaka Miki For All We Know

Sonny Rollins Here's to the People Someone To Watch Over Me

Dave Douglas Mountain Passages Gumshoe

Rowles/Brown As Good as It Gets That's All _A. Brandt B. Haymes_

Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes

Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Yes I'm In The Barrel

McKenna/Temperly Sunbeam and thundercloud Gone with the Wind (518)

Sweets Edison Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You Blues For Bill Basie

Orbert Davis Priority Miles Ahead

Joe chambers Mirrors Ruth

Antonio Hart Don't You Know I Care From Across The Ocean

James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru

Mark Whitfield True Blue Berkshire Blues

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Chick Corea Triology Pastime Paradise

Khan Jamal Three Lilli Goes To Town

Ed Cherry Second Look High Fly

Count Basie Count Basie/Sarah Vaughn Until I Met You

Clayton/Tate Buck 7 Buddy Birdland Betty

Scott Hamilton Classics Skymning

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Duke Ellington & John Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane My Little Brown Book

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Stairway To The Stars

Ernie Watts Long Road Home Moonlight And Shadows [ 01 ]

Tomasz Stanko Lontano Song For Ania

Peter Erskine The Interlochen Concert Wichita Lineman

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar Seven Come Eleven

Art Tatum Group Masterpieces The Moon Is Low

Cat Anderson In Paris A Chat With Cat

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid t Dealin' Wid It

Clifford Brown Clifford Brown and Max Roach Parisian Thoroughfare

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sandra's Gait

Stanley Turrentine Never Le Me Go Sara's Dance

Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World

Ray Brown Walk On That's All

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing It Could Happen to You

Irvin Mayfield/Jaz Sawyer 20/20 Stella By Starlight

Fred Hersch Live at the Village Vanguard Days Gone By

Benny Bailey The Satchmo Legacy Basin street blues

Jaki Byard Parisian Solos Besame Mucho

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballads Joanne Julia

Kate Wyatt Artifact Underwater Chant

Ray Charles/Milt Jackson Soul Meeting Soul Meeting

3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Drown in My Own Tears

SaltmanKnowles Native Speaker Native Speaker

Gordon/Reed We 2 They

Ryan Kisor One finger Snap Buffalo

Alex Wint Live to Tape On A Summer Day

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:44 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio Op 40 (1865) Richard King, horn Albany 1325 6:09

06:16:04 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 46313 11:39

06:31:08 Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014) Apollo's Fire Ensemble Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 5:02

06:40:24 Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18 (1869) Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Nikos Athinäos Signum 6000 8:21

06:50:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938) Aquarelle Guitar Quartet Chandos 40 5:34

06:57:31 John Philip Sousa: March 'Transit of Venus' (1883) Razumovsky Symphony Keith Brion Naxos 559029 1:54

07:03:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 (1912) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 6:04

07:11:51 Carl Maria von Weber: Andante & Hungarian Rondo Op 35 (1813) Gérard Caussé, viola Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé EMI 54817 9:13

07:21:45 Gus Edwards: In My Merry Oldsmobile (1905) Milan Turkovic, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 1:40

07:24:29 Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Chianti (1988) London Brass Teldec 46069 3:19

07:29:42 Gabriel Fauré: Requiem: Agnus Dei Op 48 (1888) Philharmonia Chorus Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Deutsche Gram 4795448 7:00

07:41:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 32 in G K 318 (1779) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:32

07:52:43 Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 5:29

08:07:42 Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25 (1899) Berlin Philharmonic Hans Rosbaud Deutsche Gram 4796018 7:21

08:16:57 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Trio Sonata in b H 567 (1747) Emmanuel Pahud, flute Deutsche Gram 4792479 8:54

08:28:24 Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: Farewell to Stromness (1980) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:29

08:32:46 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude 'Dawn on the Moscow River' (1873) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 93019 4:54

08:42:22 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 'Classical' (1917) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 423624 13:59

08:57:30 John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title (1985) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 3:19

09:05:10 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875) London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 17:38

09:25:38 Richard Addinsell: Suicide Squadron: Warsaw Concerto (1941) Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Gavin Sutherland Decca 4789454 8:33

09:35:16 Michael McGlynn: Dúlamán (1995) Chanticleer Warner 574272 1:52

09:38:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 (1825) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 7:44

09:46:22 Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 in C D 780 (1828) Sviatoslav Richter, piano Philips 4788977 5:28

09:53:16 Zequinha de Abreu: Tico-Tico non Fubß (1917) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 2:42

09:56:32 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 17 in A-Flat Op 28 # 17 (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 2:58

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:13 Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo Op 12 # 9 (1913) Milan Turkovic, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:28

10:03:28 Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941) Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet BIS 612 4:28

10:08:58 Eric Coates: The Three Bears Phantasy (1926) Leo Phillips, violin Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 9:37

10:20:01 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' Op 444 (1892) Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:06

10:28:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: March in D K 335/1 (1779) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 3:52

10:36:11 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in F Op 7 # 4 (1767) Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 8:45

10:46:14 Anatoly Liadov: The Musical Snuff Box Op 32 (1893) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 2:05

10:49:02 Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy D 760 (1822) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4796018 21:31

11:12:00 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in A Op 6 # 11 (1739) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447733 16:43

11:31:32 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C Op 48 (1948) Gil Shaham, violin Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457064 14:27

11:47:42 Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841) London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433861 10:28

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:44 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56a (1873) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 15:53

12:24:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 27 in B-Flat K 595 (1791) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 32:14

12:58:15 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Touch her soft lips and part (1944) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 48260 1:42

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:01:15 Yin Chengzong: Prelude from 'Yellow River' Concerto (1970) Lang Lang, piano China Philharmonic Long Yu Deutsche Gram 8233 3:21

13:05:10 Wang Luobin: Chinese Folk Song 'A La Mu Han' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 2:42

13:09:34 Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie Op 89 (1891) Gwendolyn Mok, piano London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 11:04

13:21:50 Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 8:30

13:31:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 BWV 846 (1722) Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853 3:50

13:39:13 Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in e Op 35 # 1 (1837) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255 8:54

13:50:43 Friedrich Witt: Jena Symphony (1795) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 25:35

14:18:06 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 (1919) Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 63572 9:50

14:30:36 George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990) Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 11:34

14:43:53 Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32 (1896) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 9:16

14:54:56 Jacques Offenbach: Master Péronilla: Overture (1878) Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Philips 422057 6:13

15:01:45 Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 D 780 (1828) Vladimir Horowitz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 1:57

15:04:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 23 (1875) Vladimir Horowitz, piano New York Philharmonic George Szell Sony 547185 6:15

15:13:24 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite Op 19 (1938) New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 13:08

15:28:02 Arcangelo Corelli: Sarabande & Gigue from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 11 (1713) New Dutch Academy Simon Murphy PentaTone 031 2:48

15:33:40 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 18:51

15:54:53 Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture (1857) Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 5:40

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:47 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 Op 1 # 24 (1820) Philippe Quint, violin Naxos 570703 6:25

16:12:25 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite (1889) National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 12:59

16:29:24 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80130 4:31

16:35:56 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 1 in A (1770) Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 4:26

16:41:35 Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan EMI 64563 10:56

16:55:19 Marin Marais: Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Act 3 (1706) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 2:09

16:57:42 John Dowland: Lord Willoughby's Welcome Home P 66 (1600) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 2:31

17:05:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' (1727) Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:07

17:13:17 Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in g Op 9 # 8 (1722) Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 550739 10:06

17:25:53 Carl Nielsen: Allegro collerico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16 'Four Temperaments' (1902) New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 10:07

17:40:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds K 375 (1781) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 431683 5:59

17:48:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 K 545 (1788) John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 3:03

17:53:02 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 (1897) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296 6:15

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:37 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1b (1908) Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 16:26

18:26:54 Franz Liszt: Liebestod from Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' S 447 (1867) Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 7:36

18:36:46 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' (1860) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:34

18:42:05 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4797577 10:54

18:54:33 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' S 558/4 (1838) Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155 4:51

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:18 Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Op 11 (1810) Gerhard Oppitz, piano Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis RCA 68219 20:14

19:25:57 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818) Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:36 George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911) BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 10:34

20:14:13 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 in F (1779) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 8 24:12

20:39:53 Charles Gounod: Petite Symphonie for Winds (1885) Norwegian Winds Gerard Oskamp Victoria 19095 18:25

20:58:48 Florence Price: Evening Shadows (1942) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 2:16

21:03:56 Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915) Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 17:48

21:22:53 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Overture (1927) Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 7:08

21:30:16 Franz Schubert: Die Forelle D 550 (1817) Barbara Bonney, soprano Sony 61964 2:15

21:33:02 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935) Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:28

21:39:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in g BWV 1056 (1740) Monica Huggett, violin Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gaudeamus 356 9:18

21:50:28 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 40:49

22:33:07 Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles Op 47 (1878) Gábor Ormai, harmonium Takács Quartet Decca 430077 16:20

22:51:57 Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 (1898) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 8:16

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 11 Op 22 (1800) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 7:23

23:10:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Two Hymn-Tune Preludes (1936) London Symphony Bryden Thomson Chandos 9262 8:13

23:18:33 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in F-Sharp Op 42 # 4 (1903) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 3:07

23:22:47 Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917) Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 2:28

23:25:16 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e Kk 402 (1750) Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 13:25

23:38:42 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Women Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 01:53

23:41:25 Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night Op 13 # 3 (1938) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 2:07

23:43:33 Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Act 3 Prelude (1891) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 3:41

23:47:15 Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887) Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 68319 9:16

23:57:42 William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953) Titus Underwood, oboe Rising Sun 1 2:30