WCLV Program Guide 08-28-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Dave Slonaker, Convergency, And Now the News

Sean Nelson, Social Hour, Blues from the News

Todd Marcus, In the Valley, In the Valley

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power, And Now, the Queen

George Russell, The Outer View, Zig-Zag

Al Foster, Reflections, Punjab

Joe Henderson, Page One, Blue Bossa

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Wave

Ben Sidran, Swing State, Swing State

John Lee, The Artist, Blues on Sunday

Tim Lin, Romance in Formosa, How Deep is the Ocean?

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power, King Corn

Carla Bley, 4 x 4, Blues in 12 Bars

Michael Orenstein, Aperture, Eye of the One-Fingered Sorcerer

Kyle Aho, Rituals, Like a Stream

Ethan Iverson, Every Note is True, The Eternal Verities

Miro Henry Sobrer, Two of Swords, Trinity Dance (three parts)

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power, Ida Lupino

Art Farmer. Sing Me Softly of the Blues. Sing Me Softly of the Blues

Art Farmer, Soul Eyes, Recorda Me

Geoffrey Keezer, Playdate, M’s Bedtime Blues

Nick Maclean, CanYou Hear Me?, Dolphin Dance

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend Wichita Lineman

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings Play It Cool The Ballad of Sweeney Todd

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime

McCoy Tyner Blue Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads All Or Nothing At All

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Giant Steps

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart Trio 99 - 00 Go Get It

Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lyne Carringtonm Charnett Moffett Landmarks Sublimity

Mulgrew Miller Landmarks My Man's Gone Now

Renee Rosnes, Christian McBride, David Gilmore, Laura Seaton, Zakir Hussain Empress Afternoon Empress Afternoon

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway All Of You

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Mike Mainieri East Coast/West Coast Con Alma

Joshua Redman, Brian Blade, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment St. Thomas

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt Getz Au Go Go One Note Samba

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Joe Pass Unforgettable Round Midnight

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson Round Midnight Round Midnight

Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Brian Lynch This is How I Feel About Quincy The Midnight Sun Will Never Set

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter Tequila What the World Needs Now Is Love

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Keepin' Out of Mischief Now

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins Takin' Off Alone and I

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar It's Only a Paper Moon

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale Unfailing Kindness Another Day

Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 I'll See You In My Dreams

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:03 Josquin des Prez: Ave Maria (1500) Westminster Choir Joe Miller WCC 1009 4:58

06:08:01 Josquin des Prez: Pater noster (1500) King's Singers Naxos 572987 4:32

06:13:29 Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima (1507) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807595 13:05

06:27:01 Thomas Tomkins: O Praise the Lord (1620) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807544 3:37

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Sonata Nice - Invented by the Italians and transformed by composers everywhere ever since, the Organ Sonata encourages different strokes from different folks

ADRIANO BANCHIERI: Organ Sonatas, fr Opus 13 Paul Kenyon (1526 Facchetti/Chiesa di San Michele in Bosco, Bologna, Italy) Tactus CD-560202

TARQUINIO MERULA: Sonata cromatica Francesco Cera (1526 Facchetti/Chiesa di San Michele in Bosco, Bologna, Italy) Tactus CD-591301

JOHANN KUHNAU: Sonata No. 5 (The Saviour of Israel, Gideon) Luc Beausejour (1993 Wolff/Presbyterian College Chapel, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada) CBC CD-1086

W.A. MOZART: Sonata in C, K. 545 Ulf Norberg (1976 Grönlunds/Hedvig Eleonora Church, Stockholm, Sweden) Orgelanders 001

FRYGIES HIDAS: Organ Sonata (1956) –Matthias Grünert (1934 Walcker/Sankt Marien Stadtkirche, Weida, Germany) OrgelArena 2008

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Princeton Singers

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:17 Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d Op 1 # 12 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 10:41

09:16:11 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concertos 'Four Seasons' Op 8 # 1-4 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 41:21

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Paavo Järvi, conductor; Hilary Hahn, violin

Arvo Part: Silhouette

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande from Violin Partita No. 2 d minor BWV 1004 (encore)

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No.7

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Trio No.3—Isabelle Faust, violin; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello; Alexander Meinikov, piano (Harm Mundi 901833)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Ballet Airs Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Margo Garrett, piano Album: Flute Music of the Paris Conservatory Ten Thousand Lakes 121 Music: 4:28

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op.11: Movement 1 Avery Gagliano, piano; Emily Bruskin, violin; William Knuth, violin; Melissa Matson, viola; Julia Bruskin, cello; Edward Castilano, double bass Skaneateles Festival, West End Theater, Auburn, NY Music: 20:15

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Isabella & Francesca Dawas calling from Minneapolis, MN Music: 7:47

Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Vol. 6, No. 146 Balazs Szokolay, piano Album: BARTOK: Mikrokosmos (Selection) / Hungarian Peasant Songs, Sz. 71 Naxos 550451 Music: 2:00

Camille Saint-Saens: Fantaisie for violin & harp, Op. 124 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyumgee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 13:01

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Inventions/Sinfonias Nos. 9 & 12 Jeffrey Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita No. 4; Three-Part Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 04:21

Granville Bantock: A Celtic Symphony The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 16:58

Irving Fine: Romanza Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 9:38

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004: Chaconne Itamar Zorman, violin UGA Office of Performing Arts, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens GA Music: 15:18

13:56:56 Samuel Barber: Dance from Serenade for Strings Op 1 (1929) dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 3:35

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, Andrew Gourlay, conductor; Simone Dinnerstein, piano – BBC Proms August 6

Danny Elfman: Wunderkammer

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano; Steven Banks, saxophone (Cleveland Orchestra solo debut) – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/27/22

Steve Reich: Three Movements for Orchestra

Carlos Simon: Fate Now Conquers (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gabriella Smith: Tumblebird Contrails (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Philip Glass: Façades, from ‘Glassworks’ (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

17:44:00 Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato Op 92 (1849) Rudolf Serkin, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 16:00

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features two broadcast premiers of original music written by impressively sophisticated teenagers. We’ll also meet an exuberant 13-year-old cellist who performs the music of Shostakovich and a young violinist from rural-most Tennessee who treats us to the music of Fritz Kreisler

Fiona Huang, 13, cello, from Saratoga, CA performs Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40, Mvmt 2 y Dmitri Shostakovich, Allegra Chapman, piano.

Host and pianist Peter Dugan performs Hexachord Composition by Ziyi Tao, 18, Composer, from Forest Hills, NY

Iris Shepherd, 16, violin, from Henry, Tennessee performs La Gitana

By Fritz Kreisler

Allison Park, viola; Audry Kim, Dara Moayer, Jessica Zhang, cello; Mia Safdie, harp; Slater Anton, flute; and co-host and clarinetist, Alex Laing peform Binding Disunity by Joseph “Joey” Karz, 18, Composer, Los Angeles, CA

Solomon Sigmon; 17, clarinet, from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama performs Homage a Manuel de Falla by Béla Kovács

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Alex Laing clarinet duo perform Suite for Violin and Piano, 3rd Mvt., “Gamin’” by William Grant Still

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60 (1806) Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 549176 32:51

19:39:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Missa Solemnis Op 123 (1823) Rosa Mannion, soprano Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 2908304 1:16:48

20:58:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 'Hammerklavier' (1818) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 4796018 2:38

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Daniel McCarthy: Infinity Edward Bach, trumpet; Cort McClaren, marimba; xylophone (C. Alan Publications 850) 11:50

Frederick Koch: Cello Sonata Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano (Dimension 1004) 10:14

Halim El-Dabh: he Miraculous Tale Aaron M. Durst, saxophone; David H.Kile, percussion (Duo Eigentone 2019) 10:19

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio No. 1 (2005) Gramercy Trio (Albany 1832) 20:34

21:57:18 Paul Mealor: Ubi caritas (2011) Voces8 Decca 22601 3:42

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Faults in Our System: Transforming Juvenile Justice - Brook Burns, Stephanie Howse, Lea Winsberg

22:59:09 Jules Massenet: Musique pour bercer les petits enfants (1902) Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277 1:51

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:38 Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto (1150) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 2907546 6:51

23:09:30 Agustín Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola (1938) Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 4:36

23:14:06 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 (1878) Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:19:28 Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol Emma Kirkby, soprano Martin Neary Sony 87771 5:58

23:25:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 BWV 529 (1727) Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691 7:47

23:33:14 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:40:31 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 (1892) English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 11:35

23:52:07 Traditional: The Parting Glass Amanda Powell, soprano Avie 2396 2:11

23:54:19 Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961) Edmund Battersby, piano Koch Intl 7062 1:36

23:56:27 Michel Colombier: Emmanuel (1971) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 3:02

23:59:51 Benny Golson: The Baby Sleeps (2007) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:14