What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-28-2022

Published August 27, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Dave Slonaker, Convergency,  And Now the News                                 

Sean Nelson, Social Hour,  Blues from the News           

Todd Marcus, In the Valley, In the Valley                             

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power,  And Now, the Queen        

George Russell, The Outer View, Zig-Zag           

Al Foster, Reflections, Punjab             

Joe Henderson, Page One,  Blue Bossa                  

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Wave          

Ben Sidran,  Swing State,  Swing State                               

John Lee, The Artist,  Blues on Sunday              

Tim Lin, Romance in Formosa, How Deep is the Ocean?             

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power,  King Corn            

Carla Bley, 4 x 4,  Blues in 12 Bars              

Michael Orenstein, Aperture,  Eye of the One-Fingered Sorcerer                    

Kyle Aho, Rituals,  Like a Stream                

Ethan Iverson, Every Note is True, The Eternal Verities          

Miro Henry Sobrer, Two of Swords, Trinity Dance (three parts)     

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power,  Ida Lupino       

Art Farmer. Sing Me Softly of the Blues. Sing Me Softly of the Blues      

Art Farmer, Soul Eyes, Recorda Me            

Geoffrey Keezer, Playdate, M’s Bedtime Blues                                               

Nick Maclean, CanYou Hear Me?, Dolphin Dance      

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Alan Pasqua, Peter Erskine, Darek Oles My New Old Friend        Wichita Lineman

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings           Play It Cool       The Ballad of Sweeney Todd

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate            Blue Gershwin   Summertime

McCoy Tyner     Blue Gershwin   Someone to Watch Over Me

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones         Ballads All Or Nothing At All

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster    McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane          Naima

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart          Trio 99 - 00       Giant Steps

Pat Metheny, Larry Grenadier, Bill Stewart          Trio 99 - 00       Go Get It

Mulgrew Miller, Terri Lyne Carringtonm Charnett Moffett Landmarks        Sublimity

Mulgrew Miller   Landmarks        My Man's Gone Now

Renee Rosnes, Christian McBride, David Gilmore, Laura Seaton, Zakir Hussain   Empress Afternoon       Empress Afternoon

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson     Round Midnight The Shadow of Your Smile

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, David Newman, Red Holloway          The Dream Team           Don't Blame Me

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette     Standards in Norway     All Of You

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Mike Mainieri     East Coast/West Coast  Con Alma

Joshua Redman, Brian Blade, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas Spirit of the Moment      St. Thomas

Astrud Gilberto, Stan Getz, Gary Burton, Gene Cherico, Joe Hunt            Getz Au Go Go One Note Samba

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Joe Pass          Unforgettable    Round Midnight

Karrin Allyson, Bob Sheppard, Rod Fleeman, Ed Howard, Matt Wilson     Round Midnight Round Midnight

Phil Woods, Bill Charlap, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Brian Lynch          This is How I Feel About Quincy The Midnight Sun Will Never Set

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie           Blues for Bird

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter Tequila  What the World Needs Now Is Love

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra   Sunflower         For Someone I Love

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Williams     The Main Ingredient       Keepin' Out of Mischief Now

Herbie Hancock, Freddie Hubbard, Dexter Gordon, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins   Takin' Off         Alone and I

Earl Klugh         Solo Guitar        It's Only a Paper Moon

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo Unfailing Kindness         A Change for the Better

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindratovo, Jeremy Ragsdale          Unfailing Kindness         Another Day

Art Tatum          Solo Masterpieces, volume 2     I'll See You In My Dreams

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:03  Josquin des Prez: Ave Maria    (1500) Westminster Choir  Joe Miller WCC 1009 4:58

06:08:01  Josquin des Prez: Pater noster    (1500) King's Singers   Naxos 572987 4:32

06:13:29  Heinrich Isaac: Virgo prudentissima    (1507)  Stile Antico  Harmonia Mundi 807595 13:05

06:27:01  Thomas Tomkins: O Praise the Lord    (1620)  Stile Antico  Harmonia Mundi 807544 3:37

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Sonata Nice - Invented by the Italians and transformed by composers everywhere ever since, the Organ Sonata encourages different strokes from different folks

ADRIANO BANCHIERI: Organ Sonatas, fr Opus 13  Paul Kenyon (1526 Facchetti/Chiesa di San Michele in Bosco, Bologna, Italy) Tactus CD-560202

TARQUINIO MERULA: Sonata cromatica  Francesco Cera (1526 Facchetti/Chiesa di San Michele in Bosco, Bologna, Italy) Tactus CD-591301

JOHANN KUHNAU: Sonata No. 5 (The Saviour of Israel, Gideon)  Luc Beausejour (1993 Wolff/Presbyterian College Chapel, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada) CBC CD-1086

W.A. MOZART: Sonata in C, K. 545  Ulf Norberg (1976 Grönlunds/Hedvig Eleonora Church, Stockholm, Sweden) Orgelanders 001

FRYGIES HIDAS: Organ Sonata (1956) –Matthias Grünert (1934 Walcker/Sankt Marien Stadtkirche, Weida, Germany) OrgelArena 2008

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Princeton Singers  

 

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:17  Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d Op 1 # 12 'Variations on 'La Folia' (1705) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 10:41

09:16:11  Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concertos 'Four Seasons' Op 8 # 1-4 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 41:21

 

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Paavo Järvi, conductor; Hilary Hahn, violin

Arvo Part: Silhouette

Samuel Barber: Violin Concerto

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande from Violin Partita No. 2 d minor BWV 1004 (encore)

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No.7

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Trio No.3—Isabelle Faust, violin; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello; Alexander Meinikov, piano (Harm Mundi 901833)

 

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Ballet Airs Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Margo Garrett, piano Album: Flute Music of the Paris Conservatory Ten Thousand Lakes 121 Music: 4:28

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op.11: Movement 1 Avery Gagliano, piano; Emily Bruskin, violin; William Knuth, violin; Melissa Matson, viola; Julia Bruskin, cello; Edward Castilano, double bass Skaneateles Festival, West End Theater, Auburn, NY Music: 20:15

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Isabella & Francesca Dawas calling from Minneapolis, MN Music: 7:47

Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Vol. 6, No. 146 Balazs Szokolay, piano Album: BARTOK: Mikrokosmos (Selection) / Hungarian Peasant Songs, Sz. 71 Naxos 550451 Music: 2:00

Camille Saint-Saens: Fantaisie for violin & harp, Op. 124 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyumgee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 13:01

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Inventions/Sinfonias Nos. 9 & 12 Jeffrey Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita No. 4; Three-Part Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 04:21

Granville Bantock: A Celtic Symphony The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 16:58

Irving Fine: Romanza Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 9:38

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004: Chaconne Itamar Zorman, violin UGA Office of Performing Arts, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens GA Music: 15:18

13:56:56  Samuel Barber: Dance from Serenade for Strings Op 1   (1929)  dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 3:35

 

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – The National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, Andrew Gourlay, conductor; Simone Dinnerstein, piano – BBC Proms August 6

Danny Elfman: Wunderkammer

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis and Chloe

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, John Adams, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano; Steven Banks, saxophone (Cleveland Orchestra solo debut) – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/27/22

Steve Reich: Three Movements for Orchestra    

Carlos Simon: Fate Now Conquers (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gabriella Smith: Tumblebird Contrails (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Philip Glass: Façades, from ‘Glassworks’ (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

John Adams: Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

17:44:00  Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato Op 92   (1849) Rudolf Serkin, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 16:00

 

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features two broadcast premiers of original music written by impressively sophisticated teenagers.  We’ll also meet an exuberant 13-year-old cellist who performs the music of Shostakovich and a young violinist from rural-most Tennessee who treats us to the music of Fritz Kreisler

Fiona Huang, 13, cello, from Saratoga, CA performs Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40, Mvmt 2  y Dmitri Shostakovich, Allegra Chapman, piano.

Host and pianist Peter Dugan performs Hexachord Composition by Ziyi Tao, 18, Composer, from Forest Hills, NY

Iris Shepherd, 16, violin, from Henry, Tennessee performs La Gitana

By Fritz Kreisler

Allison Park, viola; Audry Kim, Dara Moayer, Jessica Zhang, cello; Mia Safdie, harp; Slater Anton, flute; and co-host and clarinetist, Alex Laing  peform Binding Disunity by Joseph “Joey” Karz, 18, Composer, Los Angeles, CA

Solomon Sigmon; 17, clarinet, from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama performs Homage a Manuel de Falla by Béla Kovács

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Alex Laing clarinet duo perform Suite for Violin and Piano, 3rd Mvt., “Gamin’” by William Grant Still

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:22  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60   (1806)  Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 549176 32:51

19:39:44  Ludwig van Beethoven: Missa Solemnis Op 123   (1823) Rosa Mannion, soprano Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 2908304 1:16:48

20:58:20  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106   'Hammerklavier' (1818) Maurizio Pollini, piano   Deutsche Gram 4796018 2:38

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Daniel McCarthy: Infinity   Edward Bach, trumpet; Cort McClaren, marimba; xylophone (C. Alan Publications 850) 11:50

Frederick Koch: Cello Sonata   Regina Mushabac, cello; Anne Epperson, piano (Dimension 1004) 10:14

Halim El-Dabh: he Miraculous Tale   Aaron M. Durst, saxophone; David H.Kile, percussion (Duo Eigentone 2019) 10:19

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio No. 1 (2005)   Gramercy Trio (Albany 1832) 20:34

21:57:18  Paul Mealor: Ubi caritas    (2011)  Voces8  Decca 22601 3:42

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Faults in Our System: Transforming Juvenile Justice - Brook Burns, Stephanie Howse, Lea Winsberg

22:59:09  Jules Massenet: Musique pour bercer les petits enfants    (1902) Aldo Ciccolini, piano   EMI 64277 1:51

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:38  Hildegard von Bingen: Spiritui sancto    (1150) Anonymous 4   Harmonia Mundi 2907546 6:51

23:09:30  Agustín Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola    (1938) Jason Vieaux, guitar   Naxos 553449 4:36

23:14:06  Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 (1878) Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:19:28  Traditional: Watts Nativity Carol     Emma Kirkby, soprano  Martin Neary Sony 87771 5:58

23:25:26  Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5  BWV 529 (1727) Arcadi Volodos, piano   Sony 62691 7:47

23:33:14  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 (1886)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:40:31  Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20   (1892)  English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 11:35

23:52:07  Traditional: The Parting Glass     Amanda Powell, soprano   Avie 2396 2:11

23:54:19  Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción    (1961) Edmund Battersby, piano   Koch Intl 7062 1:36

23:56:27  Michel Colombier: Emmanuel    (1971) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 3:02

23:59:51  Benny Golson: The Baby Sleeps    (2007) Lara Downes, piano   Flipside Music  1:14

 

 

 