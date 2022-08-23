WCLV Program Guide 08-23-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Martin Taylor Two's Company You're My Everything
Charlie Haden Dream Keeper Sandino
Michael Dease Best Next Thing Lullaby For Rita
Tony Williams Young at Heart Neptune Fear Not
Ryan Kisor One Finger Snap Tin Tin Deo
Joe Henderson So Near, So Far Miles Ahead
John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again
Steve Nelson Full Nelson Come Rain Or Come Shine
Wes Montgomery Smokin' At the Half Note Unit Seven
Ce Ce Gable Next Year's Song No Moon at All
Steve Davis Bluesthetic They Wore 44
Sonny Clark Cool Struttin' Cool Struttin'
Dexter Gordon Go Love For Sale
Jackie McLean A Fickle Sonance Enitnerrut
Kris Berg Metroplexity Big Band This Time, Last Year Forgotten Thoughts
Scott Wendholt From Now On Magnolia Tones
Junko Onishi Cruisin' The Sheperd
Miles Davis Collector's Items In Your Own Sweet Way
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Autumn Bloom
Ken Fowser Now Hear This Still Standing
Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini
Diana Krall Turn Up the Quiet No Moon At All
Harvie S Witchcraft Until Tomorrow
Charenee Wade Offering Song of the Wind
D Farinacci Lovers, Tales & Dances Vision
Carmell Joes Carmell Jones Quartet Ruby
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Ben Sidran Swing State Lullaby Of The Leaves
Claudio Roditi Light In the Dark Gypsy Groove
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing It Could Happen to You
Mike LeDonne On Fire Idle Moments
Roger Kellaway The Art of Interconnectedness You Took Advantage of Me
Lee Konitz Parallels Skylark
Terell Stafford This Side of Strayhorn My Little Brown Book
Quentin Jackson Art Moves Jazz Time Will Tell
Berner/Moore Amulet The Sweetest Sounds
Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon I Thought About You
Al Foster Reflections Pent Up House
Ralph Moore Rejuvenate Exact Change
James Williams Magical Trio One the soulful Mr Timmons
Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Ice Cream Man
Eldridge/Gillespie Roy & Diz Sometimes I'm Happy
Cannonball Adderley Dizzy's Business This Here
Art Blakey Album of the Year Ms. B.C.
Bobby Watson Check Cashing Day Sweet Dreams
Bobby Watson Love Remains Love Remains
Brad Mehldau Seymour Reads the Constitution Seymour Reads the Constitution
Wolfgang Muthspiel Rising Grace Triad Song
Randy Johnston Hit and Run Third Time Around
05:59:04 Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Galop (1866) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 1:09
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:35 Moritz Moszkowski: Torch Dance Op 51 (1893) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 6:12
06:16:35 Constant Lambert: Bacchanale from 'Horoscope' Suite (1937) BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 4:31
06:21:58 Franz Schubert: String Trio Movement D 471 (1816) Members of Kodály Quartet Naxos 557126 7:53
06:30:53 William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765 5:40
06:41:55 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 (1914) New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 10:41
06:53:44 Michel Legrand: Yentl: Papa, Can You Hear Me? (1983) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 4:57
06:59:35 Pio Carlo Nevi: March on Themes from Puccini's 'La bohème' (1896) Verdi Symphony Milan Riccardo Chailly Decca 2141 2:31
07:06:41 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 5:45
07:14:38 Sir Edward Elgar: Introduction & Allegro for Strings Op 47 (1905) Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 463265 12:52
07:28:53 Florence Price: Child Asleep (1932) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:43
07:32:24 Anton Reicha: Finale from Wind Quintet No. 23 Op 100 # 5 (1820) Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011 6:59
07:44:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 15 Op 132 'Holy Song of Thanksgiving' (1825) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 13:46
08:07:23 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 (1887) Albrecht Mayer, oboe d'amore Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:52
08:15:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 Op 36 (1802) Academy for Early Music Berlin Harmonia Mundi 902420 12:11
08:28:32 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Sailors' Chorus (1739) Ambrosian Singers English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 3:21
08:32:15 Antonio de Salazar: Salve Regina (1700) Chanticleer Warner 574272 5:50
08:41:33 Peter Boyer: Radiance (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 9:17
08:52:44 Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture (1765) Academy of Ancient Music Simon Standage Chandos 540 6:44
09:04:07 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 (1901) Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 19:47
09:31:31 Alexandre Desplat: The King's Speech: Theme (2010) Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 3:39
09:37:25 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings in a: Les Plaisirs TWV 55:a2 (1720) Elissa Berardi, recorder Philomel Baroque Orchestra Centaur 2366 3:31
09:42:58 Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940) Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 10:29
09:55:32 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenirs d'Andalousie Op 22 (1851) Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 4:04
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:05 John Williams: Midway: March (1976) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:10
10:04:51 Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:03
10:11:55 Constant Lambert: The Rio Grande (1927) Kathryn Stott, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 14:24
10:27:12 Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song (1921) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420155 2:25
10:30:57 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance (1876) Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 3:28
10:36:13 Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast: Khadra's Dance Op 51 (1906) Finnish Radio Symphony Jukka-Pekka Saraste RCA 60434 4:21
10:42:53 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 8 Op 7 # 2 (1743) Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 807447 6:27
10:50:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216 (1775) Ray Chen, violin Schleswig-Holstein Festival Christoph Eschenbach Sony 544775 26:31
11:18:45 Moritz Moszkowski: Habanera Op 65 # 3 (1900) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:56
11:25:11 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749) Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 16:01
11:43:46 John Ireland: Tritons (1899) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 11:11
11:56:24 Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 Op 101 # 7 (1894) Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Deutsche Gram 15312 2:56
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:07:05 Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 50605 11:41
12:21:07 Peter Tchaikovsky: String Sextet in d Op 70 'Souvenir of Florence' (1890) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101520 36:41
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
13:00:02 Moritz Moszkowski: Etincelles Op 36 # 6 (1880) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:49
13:04:19 Moritz Moszkowski: Gondoliera Op 41 (1886) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:45
13:10:42 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Op 11 # 1 (1778) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 14:11
13:27:10 Johann Christian Bach: La clemenza di Scipione: Overture (1778) Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 4:11
13:33:01 Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 (1953) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 4:00
13:41:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:09
13:49:17 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23
14:16:32 Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 7:41
14:28:00 Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque TWV 55:B8 (1720) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 14:37
14:46:16 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in a Op 33 (1898) Cleveland Orchestra Jakub Hrusa TCO 110621 11:18
14:57:53 Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Concerning Hobbits (2001) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 2:26
15:01:59 Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn (1985) Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Royal Phil 33 3:55
15:06:49 John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme (2015) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams Deutsche Gram 30629 3:09
15:12:13 Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture Op 40 (1901) London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60073 15:27
15:30:38 William Bolcom: Epitaph for Louis Chauvin (1967) Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 5:08
15:37:49 Luigi Boccherini: Cello Concerto No. 7 in G G 480 (1771) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Sony 60680 17:25
15:56:33 Peter Boyer: Elegy (2021) Christine Pendrill, English horn London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 3:27
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:04:02 Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra (1921) London Sinfonietta Riccardo Chailly Decca 417114 6:14
16:12:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto Op 56 (1804) Giuliano Carmignola, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 13:01
16:29:15 Alexandre Desplat: The Queen: The People's Princess (2006) City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1398 4:11
16:33:48 Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 2:42
16:38:37 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra S 359/1 (1860) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:38
16:50:28 Grigoras Dinicu: Hora staccato (1906) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 2:07
16:53:28 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 (1899) YL Male Voice Choir Minnesota Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 9048 8:01
17:06:19 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne (1735) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09
17:23:54 Karl Goldmark: Concert Overture 'In Spring' Op 36 (1888) National Symphony of Ireland Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 550745 9:44
17:36:48 Herbert Howells: Paradise Rondel (1925) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 9:32
17:47:39 Joseph Haydn: Largo from String Quartet No. 59 Op 74 # 3 'Rider' (1793) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 6:21
17:54:59 Joseph Haydn: Finale from String Quartet No. 53 Op 64 # 5 'Lark' (1790) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 2:13
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:08 Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat Op 74 (1812) Andrew Marriner, clarinet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 432146 21:45
18:31:51 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 1 in a Op 26 (1880) Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240 4:51
18:38:41 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 8 in D-Flat Op 96 (1906) Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240 3:15
18:43:31 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 8:57
18:54:01 Gabriel Fauré: Impromptu No. 3 in A-Flat Op 34 (1883) Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 4:30
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:01:41 Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1 (2013) London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 24:03
19:27:48 Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934) Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 27:44
19:57:42 Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Navajo War Dance Op 20 # 1 (1905) Dario Müller, piano Marco Polo 223715 1:50
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:01:38 Constant Lambert: Suite from 'Horoscope' Ballet (1937) BBC Concert Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 436118 29:10
20:32:17 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 011412 14:52
20:48:21 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 (1867) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:28
20:58:31 Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: Reine des Mouettes (1943) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015 1:14
21:02:52 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 in E-Flat Op 96 (1822) Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 18:30
21:23:01 Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony D 708 (1821) Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Hyperion 67000 7:49
21:32:37 Franz Schubert: Andante D 936 (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 75 10:52
21:45:37 David Guion: Arkansas Traveler (1929) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:30
21:49:29 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921) Amanda Roocroft, soprano London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink EMI 56564 38:46
22:30:34 Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances Op 12 (1876) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 14:31
22:47:12 Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom Op 39 (1904) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 447084 13:26
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 'Emperor' (1809) Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 7:41
23:10:28 Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio Op 114 (1891) Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 7:53
23:18:22 François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls (1728) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 3:53
23:23:39 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 (1886) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 6:10
23:29:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 1 in b-Flat Op 16 # 1 (1896) Boris Giltburg, piano Naxos 503293 7:16
23:36:57 Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 2:34
23:40:30 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924) Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06
23:44:34 John Dowland: Come, heavy Sleep (1597) Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef Atma 2650 2:58
23:47:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 (1776) Joshua Bell, violin English Chamber Orchestra Peter Maag Decca 436376 8:48
23:56:54 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 (1897) Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 2:40