WCLV Program Guide 08-14-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Caesar Frazier, Tenacity, Just Passin’ Thru
Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, Rainbow People
Steve Turre, The Very Thought of You, Yardbird Suite
Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, Time Will Tell
Bobby Watson, Keepin’ It Real, Mohawk
Mark Filsinger, Groovin’ High, Groovin’ High
Clifford Lamb, Blues and Hues New York, Blues and Hues New York
Walt Weiskopf, Diamonds and Other Jewels, Black Diamond
Grant Geissman, Blooz, Preach
Horace Silver, Horace Silver Quintet Vol. 2, The Preacher
Charles Mingus, Blues and Roots, Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting
Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, Matador
Greg Duncan, Sound Duality, Fear Blues
Woody Shaw, Woody Plays Woody, Rahsaan’s Run
Rahsaan Roland Kirk, Does Your House Have Lions?, The Entertainer
Rahsaan Barber, Mosaic, Home Cookin’
Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Late Afternoon
Bernie Senensky, Don’t Look Back, I Hear a Rhapsody
Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, Spring
Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, Up Jumped Spring
Jeremy Manasia, Butcher Block Ballet, Autumn Bloom
Alex Sipiagin, Ascent to the Blues, One More Shot
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith Cyrus Plays Elvis Heartbreak Hotel
Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Victor Gaskin, Roy McCurdy Canonball Plays Zawinul Money in the Pocket
Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Joe Zawinul, Nat Adderly, Louis Hayes, Sam Jones Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderly The Masquerade is Over
Jimmy Smith, Grady Tate, Ray Baretto, Ron Carter Talkin': The Roots of Acid Jazz The Road Song
Maceo Parker, WDR German Big Band Soul Classics Yesterday I Had the Blues
Roy Clark, Joe Pass Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Long Gone Lonesome Blues
Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Bobby Durham The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Blues for Big Scotia
Bill Evans The Solo Sessions volume 2 All the Things You Are
Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo Seven Steps to Heaven
Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway For All We Know
Chet Baker, Harold Danko, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn Chet Baker in Tokyo For All We Know
Billy Rogers, Dave Stryker, Jay Anderson, Jeff Hirshfield The Guitar Artistry of Billy Rogers Fee Fi Fo Fum
Bobby Timmons, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Einbahnstrasse
Wes Montgomery, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, George Devens, Claus Ogerman, Studio Orchestra Tequila Midnight Mood
Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Little Waltz
Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Baubles, Bangles and Beads
Clark Terry, Kenny Burrell, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, Ed Thigpen Out of the Storm Elbow and Mouth
Etta James, Cedar Walton, Studio Orchestra Blue Gardenia There Is No Greater Love
Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me
Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl All About My Girl
David Sanborn, Charlie Haden, Bill Frisell, Joey Baron Another Hand First Song
Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Dream Gypsy
Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Spirit of Summer
Ray Brown, John Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Super Bass Medley: Surrey with the Fringe on Top/Tap Time/Answer Me My Friend
Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Wynton Kelly Smokin' At the Half Note No Blues
Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, David Sanchez, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Lean On Me
Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce Doin' It Right The Blessing
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Izzat
Stephane Grappelli, Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Arpege
Miles Davis, Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Assassinat
Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown, David Newman, Red Holloway The Dream Team Things Ain't What They Used to Be
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Ilm
06:00 MUSICA SACRA
06:03:53 Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012) Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:56
06:09:50 Ola Gjeilo: Sacred Heart (Ubi caritas III) (2014) Voces8 Chamber Ensemble Barnaby Smith Decca 24646 4:36
06:15:23 Sir John Tavener: Mother of God, here I stand (2004) Voces8 Decca 22601 2:45
06:18:27 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967) Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36
06:26:43 Paul Mealor: Locus iste (2012) Voces8 Decca 4785703 4:13
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Auditorium Organ - A celebration of the iconic 1959 Aeolian-Skinner instrument in the Auditorium of the Community of Christ in Independence, Missouri, with comments from Jan Kraybill and the late John Obetz
HENRY PURCELL: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony John Obetz (RBW 010)
HENRY PURCELL: Fanfare Jan Kraybill (Kraybill 2009)
MARCEL DUPRÉ: Prelude & Fugue in g, Opus 7, no. 3. JEAN LANGLAIS: Dialogue for the Mixtures.
JOSÉ LIDÓN: Sonata on the 1st Tone Catharine Crozier (Fleur de Lis FL0601)
SEARLE WRIGHT: Prelude on Greensleeves John Obetz (RBW 002)
JEHAN ALAIN: Dances of Agni Yavishta John Obetz (RBW 010)
GERALD KEMNER: 2 Pieces (Rosa Mystica; Gloria) John Obetz (RBW 002)
LEO SOWERBY: Passacaglia, from Symphony in G Jan Kraybill (JK 401)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: August Birthdays
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
09:03:38 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes in C Op 7 # 2 (1716) Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 10:06
09:15:58 Michel-Richard Delalande: Miserere S 27 (1685) La Chapelle Royale Orchestre de la Chapelle Royale Philippe Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi 901352 35:07
09:53:46 George Frideric Handel: Jephtha: When His Loud Voice (1752) RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin Marcus Creed Berlin Classics 1057 4:19
09:59:26 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Gavotte (1723) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 0:54
10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Vikingur Olafsson, piano
Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta
Daniel Bjarnason: Piano Concerto
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7
Jean Sibelius: String Quartet in D minor ‘Intimate Voices’—Ehnes Quartet (Onyx 4163)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Leonard Bernstein: Serenade II: Aristophanes: Allegretto
Philippe Quint, violin; Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Bernstein: Serenade - Facsimile – Divertimento Naxos Music: 4:36
Brian Nabors: Pulse National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Marin Alsop, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 11:46
Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Wiley Newbold calling from Morgantown, WV Music: 09:56
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, No. 1: Andante con moto Itzhak Perlman, violin Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882 Music: 2:44
Johannes Brahms: Quartet for Piano and Strings in A major, Op. 26: Movements 2-3 Andrew Wan, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Robert deMaine, cello; Piers Lane, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 22:07
Antonin Dvorak: Lasst Mich Allein, "Leave Me Alone" Op. 82 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Album: Dvorak Decca Music: 4:14
Tania Leon: Acana Basel Sinfonietta; Ilan Volkov, conductor Don Bosco Cultural Center, Basel, Switzerland Music: 11:43
Arthur Honegger: Rugby The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 7:52
Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 22:38
13:56:26 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes (1737) Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 3:12
14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Singers; Dalia Stasevska, conductor; Denis Kozhukhin, piano – BBC Proms July 2022
Jóhann Jóhannsson: They Being Dead Yet Speaketh from ‘The Miners’ Hymns’
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c minor
Hildur Guðnadóttir: The Fact of the Matter
Peter Tchaikovsky: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Fantasy-Overture
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances—Minnesota Orchestra/Eiji Oue (Reference Recordings 96)
15:58:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance K 610 'The Malicious Daughters' (1791) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 429783 1:28
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022
Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)
Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)
Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)
Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)
Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)
Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)
Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts III & IV)
17:19:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 39:28
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features a 10-year-old pianist who performs the music of Liszt with energy and the carefree approach of a kid on the playground. In contast, a 20 year-old marimba player weaves his way through a contemporary piece with mature focus and intention … and a teenager from Florida performs the only work William Grant Still wrote for oboe
Eduardo Rivera, 16, saxophone, from Mission, Texas performs Four Pictures from New York, Mvmt 2 Tango Club. by Roberto Molinelli. Host Peter Dugan, piano.
Elizabeth Perez-Hickman, 17, oboe, from Doral, Florida performs Dance and Incantation by William Grant Still. Ya-Ju Chuang, piano.
Taige Wang, 10, piano, from Irvine, CA performs Hungarian Rhapsody No.11, S.244 in A minor by Franz Liszt
Jeremy Davis, 20, marimba, from Chino Hills, CA & Co-host Alex Laing, clarinet perform
Duet for any two instruments in the same key by Derrick Spiva Jr. (b. 1982)
Anais Feller, 15, violin, from San Diego, CA performs Excerpts from Zigeunerweisen/Gypsy Airs by Pablo de Sarasate. Host Peter Dugan, piano
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:03:08 Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938) London Symphony David Amos Harmonia Mundi 906010 14:48
19:20:04 George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925) Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 33:46
19:56:22 Carl Orff: Carmina burana (1936) Patricia Petibon, soprano Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Deutsche Gram 4778778 1:01:28
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margaret Brouwer: SIZZLE (2000) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond. (Naxos 559 250) 4:58
Jeffrey Mumford: undiluted days Gramercy Trio (CCG 04-11-07) 11:21
Karen Griebling: El Bailador Zozobroso (1997) Arkansas Symphony Orchestra/David Itkin, cond. (VVM 2052) 10:01
Dolores White: Toccata for piano (2003) Karen Walwyn, piano (private CD) 5:31
Thomas Janson: The Harlequin (1981) Jamison Cooper, violin; Kartmann Ensemble/Frank Wiley, cond. (Centaur 3310) 18:04
21:54:44 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 5:42
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Caring for the Unhoused: Filling Gaps in the Continuum of Care - Billie Gilliam, Jennifer Harrison, Chris Knestrick
22:58:14 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:29
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:02:21 James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley (1989) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 4:47
23:07:08 Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' Op 202 (1891) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 7:41
23:14:50 Giuseppe Verdi: Laudi alla Vergine Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1889) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Women Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 5:24
23:21:28 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland Op 43 # 3 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:13
23:23:41 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 21327 8:09
23:31:51 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00
23:37:53 Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:34
23:41:28 Antonín Dvorák: Poco adagio from Piano Trio No. 3 Op 65 (1883) Tempest Trio Naxos 503293 10:50
23:52:19 John Sheppard: Responsory 'In manus tuas, Domine' (1550) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 907419 3:12
23:56:07 Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 3:00
23:59:21 Eve Beglarian: Another Time (2018) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:27