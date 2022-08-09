WCLV Program Guide 08-09-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Steve Nelson Full Nelson Beautiful Love

Steve Kuhn Oceans in the sky The Island

Marcello Carelli The Era What Makes Me Smile

Emmet Cohen Masters Legacy Series Light Blue

Harold Mabern Greasy Kid's Stuff Alex the Great

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing Sweet and Lovely

Donald Byrd Fuego Funky Mama

Shamie Royston Beautiful Liar Sunday Nostalgia

Jaki Byard To them-To Us Land Of Make Believe

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Jimmy Bruno Jimmy Bruno Midnight Blue

David Murray Murray's Steps Flowers For Albert

Barron/Holland The Art of Conversation The Oracle

Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song Two For the Road

Randy Ingram Sky Lift The Sea

Ellington/Coltrane Duke Ellington & John Coltrane In A Sentimental Mood

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

Jessica Williams Inventions Nightwatch

Roger Humphries Keep the Faith Dad

Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

Bobby Hutcherson Oblique Theme From Blow Up

John Lee the Artist Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Miles With Duke

Miles Davis Seven Steps to Heaven Joshua

Gary Burton Generations Early

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Neptune

Marshall Gilkes Waiting to Continue Longing For Home

John Coltrane Blue World Blue World

John Scofield John Scofield Junco Partner

W Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace

T Stafford Brotherlee Love Petty Larceny

Ella Fitzgerald Cole Porter Songbook Just One Of Those Things

Joe Henderson Inner Urge Night And Day

Marc Johnson Shades of Jade In 30 Hours

Mark Hynes Tribute Cheesecake

Jackie McLean Bluesnik Blues Function

David Murray Flowers for Albert This Is For Albert

Keith Jarrett Live at the Blue Note How Long Has This Been Going On

Jack DeJohnette Earthwalk Blue

Jimmy Cobb Only for the Pure of Heart Delilah

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Steel

Mark Whitfield The Marksman Medgar Evers' Blues

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Lawns

Bill Evans Loose Bloose Loose Bloose

Abdullah Ibrahim Mantra Mode Dindela

Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed

Sonny Criss I'll Catch the Sun Blue Sunset

Brian Blade Brian Blade Fellowship The Undertow

Charlton Smith Crossroads Gradual Lean

Dave McKenna In Madison Exactly Like You

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:22 Albert Ketèlbey: In a Persian Market (1921) Chorus Royal Philharmonic Eric Rogers Decca 444786 5:34

06:16:14 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quintet D 956 (1828) Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 10:42

06:29:48 Roderick Williams: Byrd's 'Ave verum corpus' Reimagined (2015) Ora Suzi Digby Harmonia Mundi 906102 5:33

06:41:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 (1954) Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 6:34

06:49:26 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597) Cleveland Brass Ensemble Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Sony 87771 2:49

06:53:14 Leigh Harline: Pinocchio: When You Wish Upon a Star (1940) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 3:13

06:57:04 Frank H. Losey: March 'Gloria' (1898) USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 3:14

07:05:05 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna Op 7 (1760) Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler Berlin Classics 1090 5:26

07:12:13 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:34

07:17:17 Ferdinand Ries: Finale from Grand Sextet Op 100 (1817) Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 6:34

07:24:53 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Rondeau 'La Villageoise' (1724) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 2:21

07:28:52 Leroy Anderson: Blue Tango (1951) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:53

07:32:02 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza (1935) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 3:48

07:40:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 K 137 (1772) Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060 12:19

07:56:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp Op 3 # 2 (1892) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 4:16

08:08:24 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 5:06

08:16:40 Felix Mendelssohn: Overture 'The Fair Melusina' Op 32 (1833) BBC Scottish Symphony Ilan Volkov BBC 225 10:37

08:28:59 Anonymous: Spiritual 'He's Got the Whole World in His Hands' (1963) Janice Chandler, soprano Naxos 555049 3:06

08:32:13 Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture (1878) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 4:03

08:41:52 Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957) Paul Fried, flute GoldenTone 1 13:01

08:56:59 Percy Grainger: Colonial Song (1912) BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 5:17

09:07:24 Frederick Loewe: Camelot: Suite (1960) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80375 13:36

09:22:04 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 (1807) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:59

09:33:35 Jacques Offenbach: Die Rheinnixen: Overture (1864) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 4:47

09:39:40 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Celebration (1938) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 2:12

09:52:58 Florence Price: Finale from Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934) Michelle Cann, piano New York Youth Symphony Michael Repper Avie 2503 3:34

09:58:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'A Mighty Fortress' BWV 720 (1709) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:40

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:50 Reynaldo Hahn: À Chloris (1916) Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 4:02

10:06:34 Reynaldo Hahn: Danse from Piano Concerto (1931) Stephen Coombs, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Jean-Yves Ossonce Hyperion 66897 2:41

10:11:22 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436153 8:28

10:20:34 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871) Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

10:30:14 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 3109 4:10

10:38:00 Dmitri Shostakovich: Overture on Russian & Kirghiz Folk Themes Op 115 (1963) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 9:16

10:51:25 Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings Op 20 (1825) Jasper Quartet Jupiter String Quartet Marquis 81613 32:00

11:25:32 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 (1844) Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

11:37:03 Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935) Michelle Cann, piano Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 3:44

11:42:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 K 239 'Serenata Notturna' (1776) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 415669 13:16

11:57:37 Leroy Anderson: Promenade (1945) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:39

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:55 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1926) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 011504 23:28

12:32:32 Béla Bartók: Divertimento for Strings (1939) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 111220 25:21

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:11 Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928) Members of London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 1:55

13:03:22 Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941) Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:39

13:08:22 Zoltán Kodály: Theater Overture (1926) Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 14:09

13:24:30 Béla Bartók: Bagatelle No. 14 Op 6 # 14 'Waltz' (1908) Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355 1:55

13:28:24 Ferdinand Ries: Rondo from Sextet in g Op 142 (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 05:59

13:39:23 Ferdinand Ries: Introduction & Russian Dance Op 113/1 (1823) Adrian Brendel, cello Hyperion 68380 9:26

13:52:15 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 19 (1798) Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 27:32

14:21:54 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 8:57

14:34:05 Richard Wagner: A Faust Overture (1844) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62403 11:33

14:47:40 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902) Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 423608 11:12

15:01:38 Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes (1895) Hüseyin Sermet, piano Valois 4658 4:09

15:06:35 Reynaldo Hahn: L'heure exquise (1893) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Deutsche Gram 4778101 2:42

15:11:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 (1735) Johanna Novom, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 13:33

15:26:31 Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes Op 120 (1949) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553624 7:59

15:36:52 Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody (1921) BBC Scottish Symphony David Parry BBC 371 17:32

15:56:36 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 3 Op 19 # 3 'Hunting Song' (1830) Daniel Barenboim, piano Deutsche Gram 469376 2:07

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:22 Albert Ketèlbey: In a Persian Market (1921) Chorus Royal Philharmonic Eric Rogers Decca 444786 5:34

16:11:27 Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 Op 19 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904) Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 13:05

16:28:39 Yann Tiersen: Amélie: Suite (2001) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:51

16:34:47 Paul Schoenfeld: From a Bintel Brief (2006) Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 4:01

16:40:17 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D RV 93 (1720) Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 10:40

16:52:22 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 Op 46 # 1 (1878) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 3:18

16:56:06 Duke Ellington: Prelude to a Kiss (1938) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 3:01

17:03:18 Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: Overture (1837) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 5:59

17:10:50 Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 2 Op 51 (1894) Bamberg Symphony Neeme Järvi Orfeo 157101 9:47

17:22:04 Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance Op 65 (1819) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584 9:42

17:32:10 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Minuet from String Symphony in F F 67 (1740) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 2:21

17:38:00 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a Op 34 # 2 (1838) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 60771 5:10

17:44:30 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1: Russian Easter Op 5 (1893) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61767 2:36

17:48:28 Georges Auric: Ouverture (1938) London Symphony Antal Doráti Mercury 434335 7:50

17:56:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue BWV 1068 (1731) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 041907 3:28

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:04 Ferdinand Ries: Sextet in g Op 142 (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 19:56

18:29:51 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Valse lente (1876) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 4:21

18:36:24 Jean Sibelius: Valse lyrique Op 96a (1920) Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:09

18:41:55 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat D 935/3 (1828) Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 11:24

18:54:43 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61939 4:08

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:44 Percy Grainger: To a Nordic Princess (1928) Danish National Radio Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9721 12:30

19:17:28 Edvard Grieg: Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23 (1876) London Symphony Oivin Fjeldstad Decca 4785437 39:52

19:58:56 Edvard Grieg: Homage to Chopin Op 73 # 5 (1903) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4797518 1:48

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:51 Ferdinand Ries: Grand Sextet in C Op 100 (1817) Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 27:25

20:31:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 (1721) Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67307 19:53

20:53:06 Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux (1869) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 6:29

21:02:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f Op 2 # 1 (1795) Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 18:05

21:22:04 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm (1953) Corydon Singers City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Hyperion 66569 7:45

21:30:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934) Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

21:37:08 Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes Op 31 (1855) Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 8:30

21:46:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D Op 29 'Polish' (1875) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 449967 46:23

22:34:19 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Fire Music (1856) Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 13:47

22:50:04 Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse Op 16 (1879) Alexander Velinzon, violin Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 4:07

22:55:14 Alan Hovhaness: Angel of Light from Symphony No. 22 Op 236 'City of Light' (1971) Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 3:51

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:24 Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g Op 142 (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 5:02

23:06:27 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404 7:05

23:13:30 Percy Grainger: Walking Tune (1911) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:11

23:19:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Concerto for 2 Pianos K 365 (1779) Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Teldec 98407 6:57

23:26:16 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97 (1955) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 6:04

23:32:21 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 6 in e-Flat Op 10 # 6 (1832) Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griffin 213 4:21

23:37:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Clarinet Quintet K 581 (1789) David Shifrin, clarinet Emerson String Quartet Deutsche Gram 459641 6:39

23:44:19 Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown (1989) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 3:39

23:47:59 Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat Op 23 (1922) Ahn Trio EMI 56674 6:48

23:55:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 (1713) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:22