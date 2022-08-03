WCLV Program Guide 08-03-2022t

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Annie Ross A Gasser I Was Doing AllRight

Art Blakey The Freedom Rider Blue Lace

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Marshal Gilkes Waiting to Continue Cora's Tune

Basie/Peterson The Timekeepers I'm Confessin'

Snorre Kirk Going Up Streamline

Larry Goldings Big Stuff The Grinning Song

Mark Lewis Sierra Leone Sierra Leone

Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song I'm Gonna Laugh You Right Out of My Life

John Campbell Working Out Sea Journey

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Cascadia

Bill Charlap Souvenir Souvenir

Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan Levee Low Moan

Josh Lawrence Triptych Wind

Red Mitchell Red Mitchell Section Blues

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Water Mile

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Passage

Michael Brecker Time is of the Essence Sound Off

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One to Love The Trolley Song

Fred Hersch Whirl Blue Midnight

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Elsa

Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage Dolphin Dance

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow Silver

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Evergreen Girl

Jan Harbeck The Sound The Rhythm Poutin

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Blue Drag

Stanley Turrentine Jubilee Shout You Said It

Harold Mabern The Leading Man Full House

Markus Howell Get Right Bruh Slim

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Do Nothin till You Hear from Me

Coleman Hawkins Body and Soul Revisited The Man I Love [Live]

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance The Lady Is A Tramp

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's-1994 Invitation

Budd Johnson Four Brass Giants Trinity River Bottom

Jimmy Cobb This I Dig of You Edward Lee

Barry Harris Bebop Revisited Nostalgia

Carinicas/Roberts Move Over I'm Comin' Virginia

Catherine Russell Harlem on My Mind I Can't Belive That You're in Love With Me

Dexter Gordon Clubhouse Devilette (stereo)

Roy King Roy King's Court Reverie

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Lullaby for Rita

Nathan Borton Each Step Change

Mike Moreno First in Mind Airegin

Junko Onishi Piano Quintet Suite Orange Was the Color of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Norah Jones Day Breaks African Flower

Art Pepper The Return of Art Pepper You Go To My Head

Tony Williams Native Heart Native Heart

Jimmy Smith Prayer Meetin' Picnickin'

Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Bronco Busters

Cat Anderson Cat Anderson in Paris Concerto For Cootie

Cannonball Adderely Portrait of Cannonball Nardis

Peplowski/Alden Maybeck Recital Hall If I Should Lose You

Junko Onishi Cruisin' Roz

Davis Sills Double Guitar Quintet Natural Lines Foggy Daze

05:57:44 Leroy Anderson: Jazz Legato (1938) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 1:40

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:24 Giuseppe Martucci: Giga Op 61 # 3 (1892) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 53280 3:41

06:12:51 Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1927) Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 6:40

06:20:41 Frederick Delius: Winter Night 'Sleigh Ride' (1890) Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Collegium 133 5:45

06:28:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 (1721) Erin Helyard, harpsichord Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 4:59

06:37:22 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Twelve variations on 'La Folia' H 263 (1778) Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Archiv 4794481 7:12

06:47:13 Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture Op 7 (1899) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 7:16

06:55:47 Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" (1939) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 2:21

07:03:42 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 (1955) Emmanuelle Boisvert, violin Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:50

07:11:41 Édouard Lalo: Rondo from Symphonie espagnole Op 21 (1874) Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:22

07:21:46 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 (1883) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

07:32:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:18

07:43:26 Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in F Op 6 # 2 (1713) Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Naïve 20012 8:41

07:53:29 Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta (1947) Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi BIS 630 5:39

08:07:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 (1801) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi TCO 1024 5:20

08:14:59 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 S 244/15 'Rákóczy March' (1851) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 5:57

08:23:12 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in G Op 10 # 4 (1728) Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437839 7:14

08:34:00 Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953) Chicago Sinfonietta Mei-Ann Chen Cedille 185 9:26

08:45:34 Keith Emerson: Toccata from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1976) Jeffrey Biegel, piano Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Naxos 573490 7:38

08:54:06 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 Op 50 # 3 (1842) Moscow Symphony Vladimir Ziva Naxos 555048 5:59

09:04:03 Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 435766 16:41

09:25:13 Alfred Newman: Street Scene (1931) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

09:34:16 Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5184 10:27

09:47:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891) Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:30

09:52:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 (1806) Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 6:51

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:06 Duke Ellington: Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me (1943) Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554 4:06

10:04:52 Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids (1971) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 2:52

10:09:46 Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C Op 3 # 3 (1780) Murray Perahia, piano English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia CBS 39222 12:48

10:24:01 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet (1774) Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45003 8:03

10:33:15 Bedrich Smetana: March of the Student's Legion (1848) Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 2:12

10:40:44 Zdenek Fibich: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 38 (1893) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9328 8:26

10:51:52 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35 (1863) Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 21:04

11:15:05 Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740) I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 10:15

11:26:22 Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957) Sharon Bezaly, flute The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi BIS 1679 11:25

11:40:10 Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925) Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 7:48

11:49:18 Federico Mompou: Scenes from Childhood (1918) Anita Pontremoli, piano Centaur 2545 10:23

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:08:02 Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 Op 11 (1883) Richard King, horn Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 010804 14:50

12:24:41 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat (1815) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 010903 28:02

12:54:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 (1826) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 821 6:12

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:02:28 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816) Leo Nucci, baritone Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly CBS 37862 4:17

13:08:48 Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (1841) La Scala Chorus Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4796018 4:16

13:15:19 Camille Saint-Saëns: Barcarolle Op 108 (1897) Cristina Ortiz, piano Fine Arts Quartet Naxos 572904 9:06

13:27:11 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872) London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 6:39

13:36:00 Alessandro Scarlatti: Il giardino di rose: Overture (1707) John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Simon Wright Nimbus 5079 4:27

13:46:38 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Kk 513 (1750) Stephen Marchionda, guitar MDG 9031587 6:20

13:55:47 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 in d Op 104 (1923) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 31:15

14:29:13 George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739) Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 807447 12:45

14:43:15 Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 in F Op 38 (1839) Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 7:28

14:51:35 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

15:04:25 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 Op 1 # 8 (1820) Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 02:53

15:07:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Capriccio BWV 826 (1727) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 2:59

15:12:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds K 240 (1776) Amadeus Winds Oiseau-Lyre 425819 13:15

15:28:08 Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles Op 28 (1888) Per Enoksson, violin BIS 784 6:12

15:35:59 Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112 (1926) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 19:13

15:55:52 Samuel Barber: Excursions: Allegretto Op 20 # 3 (1944) John Browning, piano MusicMasters 67122 3:25

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:28 Gioacchino Rossini: Tancredi: Overture (1812) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 5:51

16:11:01 Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985) Nancy C. Tunnicliffe, bagpipes Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420946 13:56

16:28:56 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883) Natalie Dessay, soprano Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56569 5:55

16:36:30 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40 (1884) Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 3:24

16:42:03 Sergei Prokofiev: First movement from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 26 (1921) Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10802 9:11

16:52:24 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 3:03

16:56:15 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 12 in G (1770) Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 3:57

17:05:27 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1990) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 7:00

17:15:14 Gioacchino Rossini: Sigismondo: Overture (1814) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 8:23

17:25:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 (1740) Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 10:05

17:39:25 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 (1891) Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:54

17:44:50 Richard Rodgers: Lover (1932) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:19

17:50:32 Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis (1615) Gregg Smith Singers Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 8:11

17:59:16 George Gershwin: That Certain Feeling (1925) Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:06

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:55 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933) London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 15:47

18:25:34 Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet: Three Dance Variations (1944) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 6:30

18:34:13 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

18:39:48 Michael Torke: Ash (1988) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Ecstatic 92201 14:56

18:56:13 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: I Can Cook Too (1944) Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554 1:50

19:02:05 Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in a Op 7 (1836) Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Holly Mathieson Decca 4850020 21:07

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:25:43 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 97 'Rhenish' (1850) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 421643 31:18

19:58:25 Erik Satie: Le Piccadilly (1904) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 1:33

20:00 OVATIONS: CityMusic Cleveland – Selections from recent chamber concerts, including world premieres of works commissioned by CMC.

Jungyoon Wie: Songs of My Grandmother (world premiere, February 27, 2022)

Daixuan Ai: Trio for Oboe/English Horn, Viola and Piano (world premiere, March 19, 2022)

Antonin Dvorak: Terzetto in C Op. 74 (April 10, 2022)

Jasmine Barnes: Might Call You Art (world premiere)

Jessica Meyer: Welcome to the Broken Hearts Club (world premiere)

Margaret Brouwer: Justice March (world premiere, April 23, 2022)

21:53:42 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 Op 59 # 6 (1881) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:41

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – conductor Paul Freeman

22:02:38 Leo Sowerby: Theme in Yellow (1937) Czech National Symphony Paul Freeman Cedille 033 20:03

22:25:03 José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Requiem (1816) Morgan State University Choir Helsinki Philharmonic Paul Freeman Sony 586215 35:18

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921) Orchestra of St. John's John Lubbock ASV 6007 4:08

23:06:55 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 7:01

23:13:57 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat Op 28 # 15 'Raindrop' (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 5:24

23:20:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C K 315 (1778) Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 427677 6:05

23:26:05 Victor Manuel Amaral Ramírez: Saggio: Súplica (2009) Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 4:15

23:30:20 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876) Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Deutsche Gram 12217 4:56

23:35:52 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

23:42:13 Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te (1584) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:29

23:44:43 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 (1875) Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:34

23:56:31 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden Op 56 (1897) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:31