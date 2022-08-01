WCLV Program Guide 08-01-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

James P Johnson Snowy Morning Blues Over The Bars

Sal Salvador Unissued Tunes On Green Dolphin Street

Alex Sipiagan Ascent to the Blues Twelve More Bars To Go

Kirk Lightsey The Nights at Bradley's In Your Own Sweet Way

John Abercrombie Up and Coming Sunday School

Sonny Rollins Sonny Rollins and the Contemporary Leaders I've Found A New Baby

Hampton Hawes All Night Sessions Vol 3 Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

Count Basie Orchestra Swing shift Walkin' Proud

Clayton/Tate Buck & Buddy Birdland Betty

Johnny Lytle Moonchild the Moor Man

Horace Silver Six Pieces of Silver Senor Blues

Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance

Kendrick Scott Reverence Metamorphosis

Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Bluehawk

Ben Webster Meets the Oscar Peterson Trio When Your Lover Has Gone

Howard Alden Take Your Pick You're My Thrill

Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Bojangles (A Portrait Of Bill Robinson)

Braff/Kellaway Inside/Out Always

Joey Alexander Origin Remembering

Ulysses Owens Unanimous Prototype

Alex Baird Lemon tree Lemon Tree

Warren/Allan Vache Mrs. Vache's Boys I'll Remember April

Nathan Borton Each Step Just One of Those Things

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Stairway To The Stars

Ray Brown Some of My Best Friends are the trumpet Players I Thought About You

Chris Burge Whirrled Music many moons no eyes

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Emily Remler Take Two In your own sweet way

Charles Lloyd Trios: Chapel Song My Lady Sings [Live]

Pee Wee Russell Ask Me Now Ask Me Now!

Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Moonlight in Vermont

Gnostic Trio The Testament of Solomon Sammatek

Jerome Harris Hidden in Plain View 245/Les

Thelonius Monk the Man I Love Little Rootie Tootie

Ben Webster The King of the Tenors Bounce Blues

Jazztet Here and Now Tonk

Ray Bryant Potpourri Milestones

Ronnie Earl Grateful Heart Isabella

Ashby/Davis Mistaken Identity Choices

Hank Mobley A Caddy For Daddy Ace Deuce Trey

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful 'A' You're Adorable

Cannonball Adderley Cannonball Adderley Quintet Plus Lisa (Take 8)

Dave Burrell Margy Pargy I Only Have Eyes for You

Roy Hargrove Family Pas De Trois

Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Changing Keys (Wheel Of Fortune Theme)

Clark Terry Having Fun Snapper

Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger The Little Tiger

Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Punjab

Jazz Professors Blues And Cubes Picasso's Blue Lobster

Kenny Barron The Moment Fragile

Karrin Allyson Footprints Follow the Footprints (Footprints)

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Wolfgang Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace

Michael Brecker Nearness of You Sometimes I See

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:24 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 4:41

06:13:23 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926) Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

06:24:49 Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda (1898) Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

06:30:08 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Express' Op 311 (1867) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 2:30

06:36:48 Jerome Moross: Sonata Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1942) John Alley, piano London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 7:02

06:45:24 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:00

06:53:36 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: School for Fathers: Intermezzo (1906) BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:23

06:57:56 Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 3:17

07:06:18 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 (1901) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

07:13:19 Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 Op 43 (1902) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 10:08

07:24:02 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite: Scherzo Op 19 (1938) New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 3:52

07:34:11 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G RV 545 (1720) Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orchestra Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 9:01

07:44:43 Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Flute Sonata Op 94 (1943) Brandon Patrick George, flute Hänssler 18039 5:23

07:52:00 Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 H 2:37 (1765) Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin EMI 56577 7:04

08:08:05 Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425694 6:30

08:17:03 Norman Dello Joio: Bagatelles (1969) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 7:21

08:25:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' WoO 79 (1803) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 68346 5:26

08:35:50 Gioacchino Rossini: Semiramide: Overture (1823) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 11:33

08:48:43 Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes (1909) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:59

08:55:24 Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Copenhagen Steam Railway' (1847) Tivoli Symphony Orchestra Giordano Bellincampi Marco Polo 223743 3:48

09:03:30 Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 14:16

09:19:09 Alexander Scriabin: Waltz in A-Flat Op 38 (1903) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 7:16

09:29:32 Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968) City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Bateman Silva 1049 6:01

09:37:05 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Act 2 Intermezzo (1904) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 8:10

09:46:23 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto Op 8 # 3 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 11:12

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:06 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Birth of Kijé Op 60 (1934) Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 3:49

10:05:09 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900) Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 1:11

10:08:06 Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848) Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 13:19

10:22:45 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast (1911) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4795096 4:17

10:28:19 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat Op 27 # 2 (1835) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:50

10:38:56 John Field: Rondeau in A-Flat (1812) Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

10:48:20 Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Gavotte (1723) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 413788 0:54

10:50:26 Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat Op 6 (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Vinay Parameswaran TCO 060321 27:01

11:18:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 12:23

11:33:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 (1718) Julian Sommerhalder, trumpet Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 11:05

11:46:28 Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12 (1934) Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 10:50

11:58:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 8 BWV 779 (1723) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746 0:43

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:08:19 Joan Tower: A New Day (2021) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101421 24:17

12:35:46 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 in G 'Military' (1794) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100403 23:18

13:00:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più (1786) Isabel Leonard, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 2:40

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:04:47 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in A-Flat Op 8 # 8 (1894) Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 3:43

13:10:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat Op 16 # 2 (1896) Sergei Babayan, piano Deutsche Gram 4839181 2:51

13:14:41 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730) Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 13:11

13:30:27 Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:40

13:37:29 Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935) Michelle Cann, piano Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 3:44

13:47:00 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture Op 30 (1901) RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper Marco Polo 223516 11:19

14:00:53 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 19:12

14:24:00 Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from 'Trout' Quintet D 667 'Trout' (1819) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61964 7:41

14:33:38 Aaron Copland: Music for Movies (1943) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 15:04

14:49:00 Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 12:10

15:03:24 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 (1878) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 3:47

15:07:31 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Danse slave (1887) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 5:22

15:14:54 Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847) Diana Ambache, piano Ambache Chamber Ensemble Diana Ambache BBC 45 13:05

15:29:19 Anonymous: Romance Milos Karadaglic, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Paul Watkins Deutsche Gram 15579 2:56

15:34:16 Jean Sibelius: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 43 (1902) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 20:43

15:55:41 John Field: Nocturne No. 2 in c (1812) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 3:08

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:02 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 6:19

16:11:09 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 39 (1899) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 12:49

16:27:08 Thomas Newman: Spectre: Backfire (2015) Symphony Orchestra Thomas Newman Decca 24084 4:54

16:34:43 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4798529 03:46

16:40:20 Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d RV 395 (1720) Rachel Barton Pine, viola Ars Antigua Cedille 159 9:07

16:51:20 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 5:04

16:57:13 Kurt Weill: Buddy on the Night Shift (1942) Teresa Stratas, soprano Nonesuch 79019 2:39

17:04:11 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 S 161/5 (1849) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4851450 6:58

17:13:17 William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 570145 8:47

17:24:19 Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 9:12

17:37:58 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894) Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

17:43:47 Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses (1895) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10569 4:23

17:49:42 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat Op 53 'Heroic' (1842) Ran Dank, piano Avie 2475 7:28

17:57:28 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Entry of Hans Sachs (1867) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 2:37

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 in F (1789) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 15:16

18:24:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 42: Sinfonia (1725) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 6:35

18:33:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:17

18:37:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on a Theme by Gluck K 455 (1784) András Schiff, piano Decca 421369 14:18

18:53:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 (1723) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Mutter's Virtuosi Anne-Sophie Mutter Deutsche Gram 4795023 4:26

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D K 202 (1774) Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 22:35

19:27:06 Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D (1825) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Astrée 8532 28:49

19:57:25 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 34 Op 67 # 4 'Spinning Song' (1845) John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 1:56

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:07 Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel Op 24 (1861) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436853 28:38

20:30:50 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 62 in E-Flat H 16:52 (1794) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 11952 19:38

20:51:42 Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945) Eugenia Zukerman, flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:57

20:58:46 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 4: Norwegian Dance Op 47 # 4 (1888) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:10

21:02:30 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875) London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 17:38

21:21:21 R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't be Weary, Traveler (1921) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 104 6:06

21:28:41 William Grant Still: Three Rhythmic Spirituals (1961) Arkansas University Schola Cantorum Jack Groh Cambria 1060 5:19

21:35:47 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726) Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 10:24

21:47:26 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43 (1902) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 45:55

22:35:01 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D F 64 (1764) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30

22:47:14 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 (1871) Sol Gabetta, cello Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:27

22:54:39 Joaquín Rodrigo: Plegaria de la Infanta de Castilla (1938) Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 4:49

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:39 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 4:22

23:06:02 Claude Debussy: Nocturne (1892) Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 54451 7:13

23:13:16 Arthur Foote: Melody Op 44 (1899) Suzanne Ornstein, violin Naxos 559039 4:52

23:18:45 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 # 3 (1772) Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326 9:56

23:28:42 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings (1749) Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

23:38:48 Emil Darzins: Valse mélancolique (1904) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:12

23:44:01 Vladimir Odoyevsky: Lullaby (1849) Lera Auerbach, piano BIS 1502 3:25

23:47:27 Henri Duparc: Chanson triste (1868) Mischa Maisky, cello Deutsche Gram 457657 4:17

23:52:14 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:55:51 Gabriel Fauré: Nocturne No. 3 Op 33 # 3 (1883) Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:43