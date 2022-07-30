WCLV Program Guide 07-30-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Clark Terry Bob Brookmeyer Green Stamps Complete

Joey Alexander Summer Rising Origin

Billy Drummond Little Melonae Valse Sinistre

Jackie McLean Yams Vertigo

Melissa Aldana Falling Twelve Stars

Mark Saltman William Knowles Dororo Native Speaker

Tom Keenlyside Garden Bay A Night at the Espresso

Sean Fyfe Little Pants Late Night

NYO Jazz Mr. Gentle and Mr. Cool We’re Still Here

John Wasson Senor Salsa Chronicles

Horace Silver Filthy McNasty At the Village Gate

Ella Fitzgerald Cheek to Cheek At the Hollywood Bowl

Ella Fitzgerald Top Hat, White Tie and Tails At the Hollywood Bowl

Billy Drummond Changes for Trane and Monk Valse Sinistre

Thelonious Monk John Coltrane Bye-Ya At Carnegie Hall

John Coltrane Blues Minor Africa Brass

Benn Clatworthy The Mystic Feminine Charms of Caesura Chonchalita Tales from the Backyard

Steve Davis Bedford Strolle Bluesthetic

Charles Lloyd Song My Lady Sings Chapel

Charles Lloyd Dream Weaver Love-In

Billy Drummond Frankenstein Valse Sinistre

Grachan Moncur III Exploration Exploration

Paxon Spangler Part of a Whole Ugqozi

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark Secret Love

Horace Silver, Roy Brooks, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

John Clayton, Ray Brown, Jeff Hamilton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton Super Bass Righteous Boogie Bass

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Bobby Durham Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Medley: I Remeber You/ A Child Is Born/Tenderly

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top That's My Desire

Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends Count Basie Oh! Lady Be Good

Andy Bey, Kenny Washington, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Someone to Watch Over Me

Al Hirt, Unknown Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugar Lips

Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Like Minds Like Minds

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce, Don Cherry Doin' It Right Shades of Thelonious

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Ralph Irizarry, Ronberto Quintero Borrowed Time I Mean You

Thelonious Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey Blue Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Dexter Gordon Ballads Body and Soul

June Christy, Studio Orchestra The Best of June Christy the Jazz Sessions Something Cool

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

Jimmy Smith, Jackie McLean, Quentin Warren, Donald Bailey Blue Gershwin Embraceable You

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note If You Could See Me Now

Dizzy Gilespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Alone Together

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock Standards in Norway Just In Time

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's Welcome to a Prayer

Johnny Smith, Bob Greene, Bill Bastien, Derryl Goes The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Fitz

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Look What They've Done to My Song

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 1 in c, Op. 1 Javier Perianes, piano Harmonia Mundi 902046 "Blasco de Nebra - Piano Sonatas"

06:12:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe Concerto in d, BWV 1059 Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe; Portland Baroque Orchestra Avie 2324 "Bach: Concertos for Oboe and Oboe d'amore"

06:23:46 Osvaldo Golijov Tenebrae Avalon String Quartet Cedille Records 156 "Illuminations"

06:39:08 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan, Musical Pictures, Op. 57 Philharmonia Orchestra; Enrique Batiz Naxos 8.550726 "Rimsky-Korsakov: Sherazade; Tsar Saltan"

07:00:45 Leo Brouwer El Decameron Negro John Williams, guitar Sony Classical 63173 "Brouwer: The Black Decameron"

07:15:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Jose-Luis Garcia, violin; English Chamber Orchestra Arabesque 6568 "Sir Yehudi Menuhin Conducts Vaughan Williams"

07:32:15 Joaquin Turina Piano Trio in F Lincoln Trio Cedille Records 150 "Turina - Chamber Music for Strings & Piano"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from Pulcinella Movement 4 Menuetto Finale WindSync Album: Suite from Pulcinella WindSync Music: 4:14

Ivan Trevino: Songbook Volume 3 Ivan Trevino, percussion; WindSync Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 12:56

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Chris Freitag calling from New York, NY Music: 7:26

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat MaiIm Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schumann: Dichterliebe, Liederkreis Philips 416352 Music: 1:26

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat, Op. 82: Movements 1 & 2 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand Music: 22:55

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet Movement 1 Marci Gurnow, clarinet; Kevin Chen, violin; Kenn Wagner, violin; Madeline Sharp, viola; Daniel Laufer, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 7:40

Arturo Marquez: Danza del Mediodia Dorian Wind Quintet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 9:08

Rebecca Clarke: Sonata for Viola and Piano Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA Music: 24:36

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:08 Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme (1945) Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Deutsche Gram 4792954 6:31

10:11:23 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940) Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31

10:23:55 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

10:50:41 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936) Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852 2:18

10:55:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto BWV 996 (1717) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 2:43

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:05:48 John Williams: Sabrina: Theme (1995) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 4:57

11:13:45 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 7:05

11:23:26 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A H 438 (1753) Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 20:00

11:46:05 Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite (2009) The Five Browns, pianos eOne Music 2041 7:44

11:55:10 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria (1957) José Carreras, tenor Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 02:56

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan presents a program with great range both musically and in the stories of our young musicians. A fantastic young pianist brings us the high drama of Beethoven Sonata, a teenager who recently immigrated from Venezuela performs some virtuosic Venezuelan flute music, and a richly harmonic string quartet by Florence Price is performed by an ensemble made up of a rough and tumble group of siblings

Tyler Kim, 18, piano, from Temecula, California performs Sonata No. 30 , Op. 109 by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Christy Choi, 18, cello, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Elegy, Op. 3 No. 1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff transcribed For Cello and Piano by A. Vlasov

Hannah Park, 16, violin, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Polonaise Brilliante in D Major, Op. 435 by Henryk Wieniawski

Rodrigo Rodriguez, 17, flute, from Kissimee, Florida performs El Avispero by Beto Valderrama Patiño

The Stars Aligned Quartet featuring the Breshears siblings: Dustin, violin, 14; Starla, cello, 13; Valery, violin, 11; and Colin, viola, 8. The Breshears family is from San Francisco, California. They perform String Quartet No. 2, Mvmt 1 by Florence Price

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:52 Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture (1761) Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 5:19

13:07:53 Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture (1784) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437783 4:56

13:14:06 John Rutter: Beatles Concerto for 2 Pianos (1977) Peter Rostal, piano Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 23:35

13:39:09 Brian Dykstra: Curly Maple Rag (1995) Barrick Stees, bassoon Centaur 3161 5:00

13:46:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60 (1806) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80198 31:41

14:19:08 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 14777 4:33

14:25:46 Franz Xaver Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat Op 25 (1818) Grant Johannesen, piano Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Centaur 2062 25:18

14:51:49 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer (1965) Almeda Trio Albany 1386 7:35

15:03:05 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Op 82 (1915) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 33:50

15:37:50 Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710) Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici Philips 420189 14:42

15:54:00 Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana (1891) Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 4:59

16:00:46 Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture (1898) MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 7:54

16:10:21 Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1946) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin London Symphony Andrew Litton Nonesuch 79464 10:39

16:23:58 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D Op 107 'Reformation' (1832) Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4795448 26:47

16:53:05 Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March (1883) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80541 4:40

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Teamwork - The Brothers Gershwin - An hour with Gershwin biographer Deena Rosenberg, who talks with Bill Rudman about the art of combining words and music

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:08 00:01:15 George and Ira Gershwin They All Laughed Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings Gershwin Book of the Month 80-5571

18:04:20 00:03:00 George Gershwin Promenade Erich Kunzel Gershwin Centennial Edition Telarc 80445

18:12:54 00:03:00 George and Ira Gershwin The Man I Love Lee Wiley I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:16:29 00:02:50 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Paul Whiteman I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:22:03 00:02:20 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Fred and Adele Astaire Lady Be Good -- London Recordings Smithsonian P14271

18:26:29 00:03:17 George and Ira Gershwin A Foggy Day Chris Connor American Popular Song Smithsonian RD-031

18:31:40 00:02:52 George and Ira Gershwin Bidin' My Time Quartet Girl Crazy --Studio Cast Nonesuch 9-79250-2

18:35:45 00:01:20 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime Dick Hyman I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:39:21 00:06:18 George and Ira Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957-2

18:49:30 00:03:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:41 00:03:15 George and Ira Gershwin Filler: Maybe Dawn Upshaw, Kurt Ollmann Oh, Kay! -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 79361-2

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:42 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 12:49

19:18:21 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 in G Op 55 (1884) Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 39:32

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 8/6/2021 – Cleveland International Piano Competition 2021: Final Round Performances Session 1

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23—Byeol Kim, piano (South Korea)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30—Yedam Kim, piano (South Korea)

21:36:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D BWV 1068 (1731) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 041907 22:14

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Charles the Poet…Garrison Keillor…National Lampoon…Jan C Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto H 438 (1753) Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 8:56

23:10:38 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 (1772) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 9:50

23:21:34 Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno (1772) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437782 6:43

23:28:18 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 14 # 1 (1838) Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 4:23

23:32:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 (1802) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:56

23:40:44 Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet D 956 (1828) Matt Haimovitz, cello Miró Quartet Oxingale 2006 14:18

23:55:50 Florence Price: Adoration (1951) Randall Goosby, violin Decca 4851664 3:34