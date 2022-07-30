WCLV Program Guide 07-30-2022

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Clark Terry  Bob Brookmeyer   Green Stamps   Complete  

Joey Alexander    Summer Rising   Origin                               

Billy Drummond   Little Melonae     Valse Sinistre                

Jackie McLean   Yams    Vertigo                                      

Melissa Aldana   Falling   Twelve Stars                     

Mark Saltman  William Knowles    Dororo  Native Speaker      

Tom Keenlyside  Garden Bay  A Night at the Espresso        

Sean Fyfe  Little Pants   Late Night                                

NYO Jazz    Mr. Gentle and Mr. Cool   We’re Still Here 

John Wasson   Senor Salsa   Chronicles                         

Horace Silver   Filthy McNasty   At the Village Gate                 

Ella Fitzgerald  Cheek to Cheek     At the Hollywood Bowl       

Ella Fitzgerald    Top Hat, White Tie and Tails  At the Hollywood Bowl 

Billy Drummond   Changes for Trane and Monk  Valse Sinistre     

Thelonious Monk  John Coltrane   Bye-Ya     At Carnegie Hall   

John Coltrane   Blues Minor   Africa Brass                      

Benn Clatworthy   The Mystic Feminine Charms of Caesura Chonchalita  Tales from the Backyard             

Steve Davis   Bedford Strolle   Bluesthetic                                  

Charles Lloyd   Song My Lady Sings  Chapel                             

Charles Lloyd   Dream Weaver    Love-In                                

Billy Drummond   Frankenstein   Valse Sinistre               

Grachan Moncur III    Exploration   Exploration                        

Paxon  Spangler  Part of a Whole   Ugqozi                                  

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey   Dancing in the Dark       Secret Love

Horace Silver, Roy Brooks, Gene Taylor, Blue Mitchell, Junior Cook        Silver's Serenade           Silver's Serenade

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra            Live at MCG      Jody Grind

John Clayton, Ray Brown, Jeff Hamilton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton      Super Bass       Righteous Boogie Bass

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Herb Ellis, Bobby Durham   Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note          Medley: I Remeber You/ A Child Is Born/Tenderly

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra     Soul On Top     That's My Desire

Count Basie Orchestra   Golden Legends Count Basie     Oh! Lady Be Good

Andy Bey, Kenny Washington, Peter Washington            Ain't Necessarily So      Someone to Watch Over Me

Al Hirt, Unknown Studio Orchestra          Music to Watch Girls By Sugar Lips

Gary Burton, Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland        Like Minds        Like Minds

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios, Daniel Ponce, Don Cherry      Doin' It Right     Shades of Thelonious

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Ralph Irizarry, Ronberto Quintero   Borrowed Time  I Mean You

Thelonious Monk, Gene Ramey, Art Blakey        Blue Gershwin   Nice Work If You Can Get It

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback   All About My Girl           Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra   Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt       Cantata for Combo

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden        Dexter Gordon Ballads  Body and Soul

June Christy, Studio Orchestra   The Best of June Christy the Jazz Sessions        Something Cool

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra          Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway       When Love Has Grown

Jimmy Smith, Jackie McLean, Quentin Warren, Donald Bailey     Blue Gershwin   Embraceable You

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery: The Dynamic Duo            Down By the Riverside

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers    Smokin' at the Half Note If You Could See Me Now

Dizzy Gilespie, Oscar Peterson  Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie           Alone Together

Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette, Gary Peacock    Standards in Norway     Just In Time

Bill Evans          The Solo Sessions, volume 2     All the Things You Are

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart           Live at Yoshi's  Welcome to a Prayer

Johnny Smith, Bob Greene, Bill Bastien, Derryl Goes      The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions            Fitz

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra       Ray Sings, Basie Swings           Look What They've Done to My Song

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Manuel Blasco de Nebra Piano Sonata No. 1 in c, Op. 1 Javier Perianes, piano Harmonia Mundi 902046 "Blasco de Nebra - Piano Sonatas"

06:12:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Oboe Concerto in d, BWV 1059 Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe; Portland Baroque Orchestra Avie 2324 "Bach: Concertos for Oboe and Oboe d'amore"

06:23:46 Osvaldo Golijov Tenebrae Avalon String Quartet Cedille Records 156 "Illuminations"

06:39:08 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Tale of Tsar Saltan, Musical Pictures, Op. 57 Philharmonia Orchestra; Enrique Batiz Naxos 8.550726 "Rimsky-Korsakov: Sherazade; Tsar Saltan"

07:00:45 Leo Brouwer El Decameron Negro John Williams, guitar Sony Classical 63173 "Brouwer: The Black Decameron"

07:15:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Jose-Luis Garcia, violin; English Chamber Orchestra Arabesque 6568 "Sir Yehudi Menuhin Conducts Vaughan Williams"

07:32:15 Joaquin Turina Piano Trio in F Lincoln Trio Cedille Records 150 "Turina - Chamber Music for Strings & Piano"

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from Pulcinella Movement 4 Menuetto Finale WindSync Album: Suite from Pulcinella WindSync Music: 4:14

Ivan Trevino: Songbook Volume 3 Ivan Trevino, percussion; WindSync Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 12:56

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Chris Freitag calling from New York, NY Music: 7:26

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48 - Im Wunderschonen Monat MaiIm Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Schumann: Dichterliebe, Liederkreis Philips 416352 Music: 1:26

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E flat, Op. 82: Movements 1 & 2 New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Gemma New, conductor Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, New Zealand Music: 22:55

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Clarinet Quintet Movement 1 Marci Gurnow, clarinet; Kevin Chen, violin; Kenn Wagner, violin; Madeline Sharp, viola; Daniel Laufer, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 7:40

Arturo Marquez: Danza del Mediodia Dorian Wind Quintet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 9:08

Rebecca Clarke: Sonata for Viola and Piano Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, SCMS Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA Music: 24:36

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:08  Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Prelude & Love Theme    (1945) Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley Deutsche Gram 4792954 6:31

10:11:23  Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture    (1940)  Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31

10:23:55  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite    (1945)  Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

10:50:41  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks    (1936) Ayako Uehara, piano   EMI 17852 2:18

10:55:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto  BWV 996 (1717) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71273 2:43

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:05:48  John Williams: Sabrina: Theme    (1995) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 4:57

11:13:45  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville    (1906)  Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 7:05

11:23:26  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto in A  H 438 (1753) Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 20:00

11:46:05  Patrick Russ: Hitchcock Movie Suite    (2009)  The Five Browns, pianos  eOne Music 2041 7:44

11:55:10  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Maria    (1957) José Carreras, tenor Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 02:56

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan presents a program with great range both musically and in the stories of our young musicians.  A fantastic young pianist brings us the high drama of Beethoven Sonata,  a teenager who recently immigrated from Venezuela performs  some virtuosic Venezuelan flute music, and a richly harmonic string quartet by Florence Price is performed by an ensemble made up of a rough and tumble group of siblings

Tyler Kim, 18, piano, from Temecula, California performs Sonata No. 30 , Op. 109 by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Christy Choi, 18, cello, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Elegy, Op. 3 No. 1 by Sergei Rachmaninoff  transcribed For Cello and Piano by A. Vlasov

Hannah Park, 16, violin, from Tenafly, New Jersey performs Polonaise Brilliante in D Major, Op. 435 by Henryk Wieniawski

Rodrigo Rodriguez, 17, flute, from Kissimee, Florida performs El Avispero by Beto Valderrama Patiño

The Stars Aligned Quartet featuring the Breshears siblings: Dustin, violin, 14; Starla, cello, 13; Valery, violin, 11; and Colin, viola, 8. The Breshears family is from San Francisco, California.  They perform String Quartet No. 2, Mvmt 1 by Florence Price

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:52  Tommaso Traetta: Armida: Overture    (1761)  Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 5:19

13:07:53  Joseph Haydn: Armida: Overture    (1784)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 437783 4:56

13:14:06  John Rutter: Beatles Concerto for 2 Pianos    (1977) Peter Rostal, piano Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 23:35

13:39:09  Brian Dykstra: Curly Maple Rag    (1995) Barrick Stees, bassoon   Centaur 3161 5:00

13:46:02  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat Op 60   (1806)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80198 31:41

14:19:08  Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville'    (1875) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 14777 4:33

14:25:46  Franz Xaver Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat Op 25   (1818) Grant Johannesen, piano Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Centaur 2062 25:18

14:51:49  Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer    (1965)  Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 7:35

15:03:05  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Op 82   (1915)  Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 33:50

15:37:50  Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A    (1710) Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici  Philips 420189 14:42

15:54:00  Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana    (1891) Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 4:59

16:00:46  Eugène d'Albert: The Departure: Overture    (1898)  MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 7:54

16:10:21  Franz Waxman: Fantasie on Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde'    (1946) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin London Symphony Andrew Litton Nonesuch 79464 10:39

16:23:58  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D Op 107   'Reformation' (1832)  Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4795448 26:47

16:53:05  Peter Tchaikovsky: Coronation March    (1883)  Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80541 4:40

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Teamwork - The Brothers Gershwin - An hour with Gershwin biographer Deena Rosenberg, who talks with Bill Rudman about the art of combining words and music

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:08            00:01:15            George and Ira Gershwin           They All Laughed          Ella Fitzgerald   Ella Sings Gershwin           Book of the Month         80-5571

18:04:20            00:03:00            George Gershwin           Promenade       Erich Kunzel      Gershwin Centennial Edition            Telarc   80445

18:12:54            00:03:00            George and Ira Gershwin           The Man I Love Lee Wiley          I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin         Smithsonian      33251-10702

18:16:29            00:02:50            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Paul Whiteman  I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin         Smithsonian      33251-10702

18:22:03            00:02:20            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Fred and Adele Astaire  Lady Be Good -- London Recordings  Smithsonian P14271

18:26:29            00:03:17            George and Ira Gershwin           A Foggy Day    Chris Connor     American Popular Song    Smithsonian      RD-031

18:31:40            00:02:52            George and Ira Gershwin           Bidin' My Time   Quartet Girl Crazy --Studio Cast            Nonesuch         9-79250-2

18:35:45            00:01:20            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward       Summertime      Dick Hyman      I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin   Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:39:21            00:06:18            George and Ira Gershwin           They Can't Take That Away From Me     Fred Astaire            Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957-2

18:49:30            00:03:30            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:41            00:03:15            George and Ira Gershwin           Filler: Maybe     Dawn Upshaw, Kurt Ollmann      Oh, Kay! -- Studio Cast        Nonesuch         79361-2

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:42  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau    (1879)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 12:49

19:18:21  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3 in G Op 55   (1884)  Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 39:32

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 8/6/2021 – Cleveland International Piano Competition 2021: Final Round Performances Session 1

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat Op 23—Byeol Kim, piano (South Korea)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d Op 30—Yedam Kim, piano (South Korea)

21:36:14  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D  BWV 1068 (1731)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 041907 22:14

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Charles the Poet…Garrison Keillor…National Lampoon…Jan C Snow

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto  H 438 (1753) Sir James Galway, flute Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber RCA 60244 8:56

23:10:38  Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 # 4 (1772)  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 9:50

23:21:34  Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno    (1772)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 437782 6:43

23:28:18  Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 14 # 1 (1838) Louise Dubin, cello   Delos 3469 4:23

23:32:42  Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40   (1802) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:56

23:40:44  Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet  D 956 (1828) Matt Haimovitz, cello Miró Quartet  Oxingale 2006 14:18

23:55:50  Florence Price: Adoration    (1951) Randall Goosby, violin   Decca 4851664 3:34

 