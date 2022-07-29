WCLV Program Guide 07-29-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pete LaRoca Basra Lazy Afternoon

Robert Glasper Canvas Portrait of An Angel

Bobby Watson Love Remains Dark Days (for Nelson Mandela)

Behn Gillece Dare To Be Camera Eyes

Russell Malone Live at the Jazz Standard Heartstrings (Live)

Sweets Edison Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You Blues for Piney Brown

Nicholas Payton From this Moment It Could Happen To You

Lynne Arriale Inspiration Mountain of the Night

Haden/Metheny Under the Missouri Sky Waltz For Ruth

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Water Mile

Art Pepper Live at the Village Vanguard But Beautiful

Art Pepper Live at the Village Vanguard These Foolish Things

Curtis Amy Tippin' On Through Tippin' On Through

Curtis Amy Tippin' On Through Funk In The Evening

McKenna/De Franco You Must Believe in Swing Poor Butterfly

Kenny Werner Balloons Sada

Bakida Carroll Door Of The Cage Door Of The Cage

Carmen McCrae Book of Ballads When I Fall in Love

John Lee The Artist Carl's Blues

Snorre Kirk Going Up Bright And Early

Duke Ellington/Ray Brown This One's for Blanton Fragmented Suite for Piano and Bass 4th Movement

WJ3 All Stars My Ship God Bless The Child

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Rojo

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Grant Green Gooden's Corner On Green Dolphin Street

Charles/Jackson Soul Brothers How Long How Long Blues

Billie Holiday Recital My Man

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Shadows

New Faces Straight Forward Vortex

T Blanchard Romantic Defiance Betrayal Of My Soul

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer Altered States

Lee Morgan Take 12 A Waltz For Fran

Steve Davis Bluesthetic A Star for Chick

Red Garland Can't See For Lookin' I Can't See For Lookin'

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Ryan/Frisell/Lage Nove Cantici per Francesco di Assisi Admonitions

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

David Murray Seasons The Summer Knows (Bergman Bergman Legrand)

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Promenade In Blue

NY Jazz Collective I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry New morning of the dream

Orrin Evans Faith in Action Wheel Within A Wheel

Caranicus/Porter Green Chimneys Caricature

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San

Tommy Flanagan Alone Too Long Dignified Appearance

Dexter Gordon A Swingin Affair Don't Explain (stereo)

JJ Johnson JJ Inc. Aquarius

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Simply Put

Mia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful Do I Love You

Irvin Mayfield Irvin Mayfield You're My Everything

Bill Evans Portrait in Jazz Witchcraft

Wayne Shorter Adam's Apple El Gaucho

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:06:45 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Saturday Night Waltz (1942) Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 5:00

06:14:20 Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 7:13

06:22:37 William Grant Still: Violin Suite: Gamin (1943) Randall Goosby, violin Decca 4851664 2:07

06:26:20 John Williams: Far and Away: Suite (1992) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 7:57

06:36:54 George Frideric Handel: Concerto in F 'Water Music' (1722) English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 453451 10:04

06:47:18 John Novacek: Fourth Street Drag (1998) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:48

06:52:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:09

06:57:14 Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 4:01

07:05:33 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue (1975) Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:26

07:13:19 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 (1907) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 8:54

07:22:43 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 in c Op 46 # 7 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100408 3:28

07:29:16 Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 2:55

07:32:22 Traditional: Lark in the Morning Medley Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:22

07:40:46 Antonín Dvorák: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 Op 10 (1873) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Warner 65775 10:56

07:54:02 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' (1731) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:26

08:07:27 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 Op 1 # 24 (1820) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10761 5:20

08:15:02 Carl Maria von Weber: Polonaise brillante Op 72 (1819) Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 9:50

08:26:39 Traditional: The Canadian Set Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 3:59

08:31:16 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Yesterday (1965) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 3:00

08:39:56 Roger Quilter: A Children's Overture Op 17 (1919) Slovak Radio Symphony Adrian Leaper Marco Polo 223444 11:06

08:53:06 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in A-Flat Kk 127 (1749) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010 5:24

09:04:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 4 in B-Flat Op 11 'Gassenhauer' (1797) Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977 17:39

09:23:06 Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3562 4:21

09:30:08 Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: Overture (1948) London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:10

09:38:07 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65 # 6 (1897) BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Naxos 550864 5:55

09:46:18 Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11: Agnus Dei & Dona nobis pacem 'Lord Nelson' (1798) Mary Wilson, soprano Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 5:27

09:54:07 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 (1901) New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:06

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:38 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 (1878) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 4795023 4:10

10:01:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 (1878) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 4795023 4:10

10:06:49 Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 (1852) John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 4:14

10:13:26 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Symphony No. 1 in G Op 11 # 1 (1778) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 14:11

10:28:17 Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5185 4:19

10:33:41 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1869) Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 2:54

10:40:11 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp: Rondo Op 19 (1909) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 7:35

10:50:22 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 6 in d Op 104 (1923) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 31:15

11:24:10 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b Op 20 (1832) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 8:10

11:34:22 Robert Schumann: Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115 (1849) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 11:03

11:48:10 Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance Op 67 (1885) Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 6:59

11:55:50 Kenneth J. Alford: March 'On the Quarterdeck' (1917) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:16

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:40 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 3:13

12:12:13 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d Op 15 (1859) Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 46:30

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:35 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Chôros No. 5 'Alma Brasileira' (1925) Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 4:30

13:07:26 Ernesto Nazareth: Tango 'Vem cá Branquinha' (1910) Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 2:44

13:12:53 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Spell (1882) Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 453485 12:38

13:27:27 Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 6 S 139/6 'Vision' (1851) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4795529 5:39

13:35:11 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 13 (1750) Yundi, piano Deutsche Gram 6090 4:22

13:45:05 Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G RV 149 (1720) English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04

13:54:08 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Op 82 (1915) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 33:50

14:30:41 Amy Beach: Piano Trio Op 150 (1938) Neave Trio Chandos 20139 14:45

14:45:50 Domenico Cimarosa: I due Baroni di Rocazzura: Overture (1783) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572734 10:14

14:56:30 Jean-Baptiste Arban: Variations on 'The Carnival of Venice' (1864) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Sony 60804 7:30

15:05:25 George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738) Anthony Roth Costanzo, countertenor Les Violons du Roy Jonathan Cohen Decca Gold 28648 3:14

15:09:03 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 (1840) Barbara Bonney, soprano Decca 452898 2:04

15:12:46 Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat Op 51 (1879) Emerson String Quartet Deutsche Gram 4778765 32:02

15:45:49 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 9:13

15:55:47 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Trumpet Concerto (1796) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 60804 4:30

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:52 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1869) Leonidas Kavakos, violin Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 5:25

16:10:16 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 'Classical' (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

16:28:55 Cliff Eidelman: Star Trek VI - The Undiscovered Country: End title Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80383 4:55

16:34:12 Traditional: The Cause of All My Sorrow, The Butterfly & Barney Brallaghan Kathie Stewart, flute Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 4:09

16:40:03 Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940) Philip Smith, trumpet New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 10:29

16:52:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet K 407 (1782) Richard King, horn Albany 1325 3:54

16:57:20 William Grant Still: Swanee River (1939) Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 1:52

17:04:52 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle Op 67 (1868) Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 8:04

17:14:27 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 10:46

17:27:29 Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 Op 33 (1951) Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 9:10

17:42:24 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82 (1915) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 9:45

17:54:15 Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma (1924) Luciano Pavarotti, tenor London Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4788210 2:56

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45 (1880) Dallas Symphony Jaap van Zweden DSO Live 2009 16:02

18:26:46 Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:41

18:32:40 Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 3:05

18:37:17 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 6 # 5 (1739) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447733 15:15

18:53:53 Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer (1925) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 4:40

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock Op 7 (1893) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 12:55

19:16:59 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39 (1899) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 39:43

19:58:35 William Grant Still: If You Should Go (1949) Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 1:26

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fifteen Variations & Fugue Op 35 'Eroica' (1802) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 68346 24:40

20:26:49 Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1888) Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik Deutsche Gram 4793449 6:55

20:35:04 Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 5 in D Op 53 (1895) Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:01

20:56:39 Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 2:48

21:02:57 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 (1931) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101520 17:00

21:21:14 Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture (1773) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 7:23

21:29:50 Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 for Horn & Strings (1804) Barry Tuckwell, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 69395 6:43

21:38:56 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 (1767) Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 9:25

21:49:45 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a Op 63 (1911) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 37:46

22:29:08 Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 44 in E H 15:28 (1797) Joseph Kalichstein, piano Dorian 90164 18:34

22:49:33 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 in e Op 72 # 2 (1886) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 6:18

22:56:17 Sergei Prokofiev: Andante from Flute Sonata Op 94 (1943) Brandon Patrick George, flute Hänssler 18039 3:46

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:47 George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 5:48

23:07:35 Guy Ropartz: Serenade for Strings (1892) CBC Radio Orchestra Daniel Swift CBC 5152 3:44

23:11:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130 (1826) Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 6:31

23:18:59 Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924) Strasbourg Philharmonic Marc Albrecht PentaTone 310 7:20

23:26:20 Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 (1907) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 10:41

23:37:29 Sir Edward Elgar: Queen Mary's Lute Song (1889) English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:02

23:41:31 Maurice Ravel: Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 6:28

23:48:00 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918) Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Epic 1116 6:28

23:55:39 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro (1912) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 3:55 10:00