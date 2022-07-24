WCLV Program Guide 07-24-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Cyrus Chestrnut, My Father’s Hands, Working Out Just Fine

Vincent Herring (with Cyrus Chestnut), Uptown Shuffle, Uptown Shuffle

Bernie Senensky, Don’t Look Back, May in June

Dick Hyman, One Step to Chicago, China Boy

The Wolverines, Bix Beiderbecke and the Chicago Cornets, Royal Garden Blues

Gil Evans, Great Jazz Standards, Davenport Blues

Walt Weiskopf, Diamonds and Other Jewels, Thad Nation

Thad Jones – Mel Lewis, New Life, Little Rascal on a Rock

Bill Heid, Dealin Wid It, Bouncy

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Evoorg

Melissa Stylianou, Dream Dancing, It Might As Well Be Spring

Ernie Krivda with Gene Bertoncini, The Best Thing For You, Gone With the Wind

Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Indiana

Kenny Davern, Smiles, Bernie’s Tune

Gerry Mulligan, Concert Jazz Band, Blueport

Alan Broadbent, Like Minds, This I Dig of You

Hank Mobley, Peckin’ Time, Stretchin’ Out

Lee Morgan, Complete Lighthouse, Sidewinder/Speedball

Dick Hyman, One Step to Chicago, Farewell Blues

Eddie Condon, Bixieland, Fidgety Feet

Charles Mingus, Blues and Roots, Moanin’

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joy Spring

Roy Hargrove, Shirley Horn, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient The Meaning of the Blues

Bobby Hutcherson, Al Foster, Kenny Garrett, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline The Coaster

Jim Hall, Steve La Spina, Larry Goldings Something Special Down From Antigua

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal, Todd Wiliams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Social Soft Shoe

Bobby Timmons, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, Jimmy Cobb Workin' Out Little Waltz

Ron Carter, Houston Person Now's the Time Quiet Nights

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson, Studio Orchestra The Dynamic Duo James and Wes

Anita O'Day, Bill Mays, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter Just One of Those Things

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar Someday My Prince Will Come

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Here's That Rainy Day

Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein Van Der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White

Ray Brown-Milt Jackson All Star Band Much in Common Dew and Mud

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top For Once In My Life

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Heahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Phil Woods Live Superwoman

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 - 00 A Lot Of Livin' To Do

Shirley Scott, Buck Hill, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker Great Scott Have You Met Miss Jones

Chet Baker, Jimmy Bond, Peter Littman, Russ Freeman The Best of Chest Baker Sings It's Always You

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? May I Come In?

Wes Montgomery, Ray Barretto, Ron Carter, Grady Tate, Claus Ogerman Tequila TheThumb

Ray Barretto, Hilton Ruiz, Papo Vazquez, Chris Barretto, John Benitez, Adam Cruz Standards Rican-ditioned Brandy's Blues

Wes Montgomery, Jimmy Cobb, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers Smokin' at the Half Note Whats New

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Jimmy Cobb, Paul Chambers, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane Kind of Blue All Blues

Miles Davis, Gil Evans Orchestra Sketches of Spain The Pan Piper

Miles Davis, Barney Wilen, Rene Urtreger, Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Assassinat take 1

Lea Delaria, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Goldings Play It Cool I've Got Your Number

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, Dave Weckl Akoustic Band Autumn Leaves

Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins Mule There Will Never Be Another You

Major Holley, Ed Thigpen, Gerry Wiggins Mule Mack the Knife

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:08:05 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'The Old 100th' Psalm (1953) Corydon Singers City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Hyperion 66569 7:45

06:17:41 Alexander Zemlinsky: Psalm 13 Op 24 (1935) Ernst Senff Choir Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 417450 13:39

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Inaugural Delights - Some select sounds of recently-installed instruments

FRANCISCO CORREA de ARAUXO: Tiento on the 4th Tone. J. P. E. HARTMANN: Fantasia in A. ELIAS NIKOLAUS AMMERBACH: Ich rith mir einmal spatzieren Ulrik Spang-Hanssen (2018 Lewtak/Shandon Presbyterian Church, Columbia, SC) PD Archive (r. 11/3/19)

JUAN CABANILLES: Corrente Italiana. FELIX MENDELSSOHN (trans. Laube): Variations Serieuses, Op. 54 Nathan Laube (2019 Fisk/Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral, Raleigh, NC) PD Archive (r. 1/3/19)

JOSÉ JESUS ESTRADA: Aspiración. RAMÓN NOBLE: Danza Espagnola David Anderson (hybrid/St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Oklahoma City, OK) PD Archive (r. 11/16/21)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Praise Him with Instruments

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:27 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music (1739) Ursula Connors, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 46:50

09:52:54 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne (1737) Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Xian Zhang, conductor; Martin Chalifour, violin

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Primal Message

Julia Adolphe: Woven Loom, Silver Spindle

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.7

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No.4 in e minor—Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major Movement 3 Allegro Er-Gene Kahng, violin; Janacek Philharmonic; Ryan Cockerham, conductor Album: Florence Price: Violin Concertos Troy 1706 Music: 4:30

Max Richter: On the Nature of Daylight Louisa Fuller, violin; Natalia Bonner, violin; John Metcalfe, viola; Philip Sheppard cello; Chris Worsey, cello; Max Richter, piano/synthesizer Album: The Blue Notebooks DG 4835014 Music: 6:12

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Jonathan Jager calling from Los Angeles, CA Music: 7:48

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 66 - 4. Finale: Allegro Appassionato Beaux Arts Trio Album: Mendelssohn & Smetana: Piano Trios Philips 432125 Music: 7:13 (short excerpt)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in C Minor Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 29:05

Leonard Bernstein: Prologue from West Side Story Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Season 57 Highlights - 2018 (Live) Grand Teton Music Festival Music: 4:15

Zoltan Kodaly: Summer Evening Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Sierra Nevada University, Incline Village, NV Music: 18:35

Valerie Coleman: Requiem Milonga Alicia McQuerrey, flute; Henry Kramer, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN Music: 6:25

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:21

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Houston Symphony, Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor; Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo fantastique Op 3

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Johann Sebastian Bach: Gavotte en Rondeau (encore)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from The Fairy’s Kiss—Hans Graf, conductor (Koch 7594)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Moonhee Kim, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/8/2022

Reena Esmail: She Will Transform You (2019)

Felix Mendelssohn: Verleih uns Frieden (Grant us peace)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto no. 1 in D Op 19

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45

17:44:23 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 17:43

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded August 2021 - Featuring some of the most exciting performances out of From the Top’s archives, host Peter Dugan brings us From the Top’s 2021 Highlights Program. We take-in a powerful performance of the opening movement of Chopin’s Sonata No. 2 Opus 35 by a young pianist from L.A.; we meet a teenage guitarist who fled Iran for religious reasons and credits music for getting him through the toughest times at a refugee camp and we enjoy a 16-year-old violinist’s showy and charismatic performance of the Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman

Charlotte Marckx, 16, violin, from Bellevue, WA. Performs Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman

Parsa Sabet, 18, guitar, from Las Vegas, NV performs Recuerdos de la Alhambra by Francisco Tárrega and Danza in E Minor by Jorge Morel

Samuel Glicklich, 17, piano, from Los Angeles, CA performs Piano Sonata No. 2, Opus 35, Mvt 1 by Frédéric Chopin

Priyanka Gohal, 16, harp, from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel

Duo Appassionato, piano duo, from the Music Institute of Chicago, Chicago Illinois with

Pianists Lauren Kim, 16 and Colin Song, 15 performs Variations on a Theme of Paganini for two pianos by Witold Lutoslawski (1913-1994)

Preston Jones, 17, baritone, from Fort Washington, Maryland performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:20 Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841) London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433861 10:28

19:16:54 Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque (1919) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80396 41:37

19:59:53 Sergei Prokofiev: Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123 (1950) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 469376 2:38

20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest 2022 with Bill O’Connell

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola, and Harp--Lorna McGhee, flute; Matthew Lipman, viola; Heidi Elise Bearcroft, harp

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quintet No. 1 in D minor--Alexi Kenney, Geneva Lewis, violins; Dimitri Murrath, viola; Gabriel Martins, cello; Roman Rabinovich, piano

20:59:40 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Lilacs Op 21 # 5 (1902) Sergei Babayan, piano Deutsche Gram 4839181 2:57

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Love and Other Missed Spellings (2020) Gabriel Piqué, saxophones; Nicholas Underhill, piano; Bruce Golden, vibraphone, glockenspiel; Dylan Moffitt, drum set (private CD) 24:42

Nicholas Underhill: Nebulae (2001) Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 15:52

Andrew Rindfleisch What Vibes! (2000) Phantom Arts Ensemble/Andrew Rindflesch, cond.(private CD) 11:00

21:58:02 Quincy Porter: Speed Etude (1948) Eliesha Nelson, viola Sono Luminus 90911 2:24

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Social Determinants of Thriving in the Workforce- Bishara Addison, Renee Timberlake

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:01 Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012) Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:56

23:07:58 Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874) Alexandre Emard, English horn Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 7:43

23:15:41 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 (1825) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

23:21:36 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54

23:23:31 Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989) Aurèle Nicolet, flute Philips 442012 10:52

23:34:24 Charles Wilfrid Orr: A Cotswold Hill Tune (1939) Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 5:01

23:40:32 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 (1897) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 2:23

23:42:56 Edvard Grieg: Allegretto from Violin Sonata No. 3 Op 45 (1887) Joshua Bell, violin Sony 52716 6:41

23:49:38 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G Op 37 # 2 (1839) Byron Janis, piano EMI 56780 6:20

23:57:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 3:06