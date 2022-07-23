WCLV Program Guide 07-23-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Carlos Vega, Art of the Messenger, Something to Eat

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You Do to Me?

Michael Carvin, Art of the Trio, Up Jumped Spring

Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Jazz Me Blues

Wild Bill Davison, Jazz Giants. Struttin’ With Some Barbecue

Cyrus Chestnutm My Father’s Hands, Cubano Chant

Ray Bryant, North of the Border, Slow Freight

Jimmy Smith, Midnight Special, Midnight Special

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Shadows

Jeremy Manasia, Butcher Block Ballet, Autumn Bloom

Yves Leveille, L’Echelle du Temps, Sans Retour

Dick Hyman, One Step to Chicago, One Step to Heaven

Dick Hyman, One Step to Chicago, Sugar

Dick Hyman, Live at Chung’s, Honeysuckle Rose

Dick Hyman, Live at Chung’s, Lover Come Back to Me

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, They Wore 44

Carn – Davidson 9, The History of Us, Home

Todd Marcus. In the Valley, The Hive

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised, Sandra’s Gait

Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Wolverine Blues

Peck Almond, Live at Yoshi’s, I’m Confessin’

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Song My Lady Sings

Charles Lloyd, Of Course, Of Course, Third Floor Richard

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Cyrus Chestnut, Christian McBride, Lewis Nash, Marcus Printup, Wycliffe Gordon, James Carter Soul Food Brother Hawky Hawk

Jimmy McGriff, David Newmna, Red Holloway, Bernard Purdie, Mel Brown The Dream Team McGriffin'

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Mood Indigo

Lainie Kazan, David Benoit, Studio Orchestra In the Groove Do It Again

Wynton Marsalis, Wes Anderson, Wycliffe Gordon, Herlin Riley, Marcus Roberts, Reginald Veal Todd Williams The Original Soundtrack from Tune In Tomorrow Don't Run From Fun

Stephane Grappelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz Flamingo Sweet Georgia Brown

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reauben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Way Down Yonder in New Orleans

Take 6, Marcus Miller Beautiful World People Get Ready

David Sanborn, Marcus Miller, Jack DeJohnette, Mulgrew Miller Another Hand Another Hand

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Honeydripper

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Let's Do It

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thigpen Night Train Band Call

Take 6 Beautiful World Love's in Need of Love

Claton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Live at MCG Jody Grind

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Silver's Serenade

Joe Pass Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven In a Mellow Tone

Roy Clark, Joe Pass, Jim Hughart, Colin Bailey Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams There'll Be No Teardrops Tonight

James Brown, Louis Bellson Orchestra, Oliver Nelson Soul On Top Your Cheatin' Heart

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey A Boy Named Charlie Borwn Blue Charlie Brown

Horace Silver, Junior Cook, Blue Mitchell, Gene Taylor, Roy Brooks Silver's Serenade Let's Get to the Nitty Gritty

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Landham, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Blues For Joe F

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Basie

Ray Charles, Count Basie Ochestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Feel So Bad

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket The Cherry Tree

Brad Mehldau, Jeff Ballard, Larry Grenadier Day Is Done Day Is Done

Lea DeLaria, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchsion Play It Cool Welcome to My Party

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her

Chick Corea, Dave Weckl, John Patitucci Akoustic Band So In Love

Chet Baker, Harold Danko, Hein Van Der Geyn, John Engels Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Pat Martino, Joey DeFrancesco, Billy Hart Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood Close Your Eyes Wait Til You See Her

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Rob Amster, Paul Wertico Close Your Eyes Remebering Veronica

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 William Orbaugh Suite Imaginaria William Orbaugh, guitar Classic Records ES8589

06:17:07 Carlos Jimenez Mabarak Ballad of the Bird and the Maidens (Balada del pajaro y las doncellas) Orquesta Sinfonica de la UNAM Armando Zayas Sonopress 7742

06:36:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E, Op. 109 Gerardo Teissonniere, piano Steinway & Sons 30188

07:00:45 Carlos Chavez Chapultepec (Republican Overture) Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson Sono Luminus 90254

07:08:02 Carlos Chavez Baile (Dance) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 927

07:14:12 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in Eb London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9456

07:32:25 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons in Buenos Aires Maria Bachmann, violin; Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello; Jon Klibonoff, piano;Trio Solisti Bridge 9296

07:56:25 Anonymous Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major Movement 3 Allegro Er-Gene Kahng, violin; Janacek Philharmonic; Ryan Cockerham, conductor Album: Florence Price: Violin Concertos Troy 1706 Music: 4:30

Max Richter: On the Nature of Daylight Louisa Fuller, violin; Natalia Bonner, violin; John Metcalfe, viola; Philip Sheppard cello; Chris Worsey, cello; Max Richter, piano/synthesizer Album: The Blue Notebooks DG 4835014 Music: 6:12

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Jonathan Jager calling from Los Angeles, CA Music: 7:48

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 66 - 4. Finale: Allegro Appassionato Beaux Arts Trio Album: Mendelssohn & Smetana: Piano Trios Philips 432125 Music: 7:13 (short excerpt)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in C Minor Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 29:05

Leonard Bernstein: Prologue from West Side Story Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Album: Season 57 Highlights - 2018 (Live) Grand Teton Music Festival Music: 4:15

Zoltan Kodaly: Summer Evening Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Sierra Nevada University, Incline Village, NV Music: 18:35

Valerie Coleman: Requiem Milonga Alicia McQuerrey, flute; Henry Kramer, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN Music: 6:25

Richard Strauss: Don Juan Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 17:21

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:21 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Theme (1991) Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9867 4:38

10:12:22 Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:22

10:26:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D K 211 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 20:56

10:51:17 Robert Schumann: Allegro brillante from Piano Quintet Op 44 (1842) Maria João Pires, piano Deutsche Gram 463179 8:43

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:10:01 Ramin Djawadi: Game of Thrones: Suite (2011) Symphony Orchestra Unknown Conductor Varese Sarabande 3020670 6:11

11:17:49 Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936) Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 11:42

11:32:44 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909) Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded August 2021 - Featuring some of the most exciting performances out of From the Top’s archives, host Peter Dugan brings us From the Top’s 2021 Highlights Program. We take-in a powerful performance of the opening movement of Chopin’s Sonata No. 2 Opus 35 by a young pianist from L.A.; we meet a teenage guitarist who fled Iran for religious reasons and credits music for getting him through the toughest times at a refugee camp and we enjoy a 16-year-old violinist’s showy and charismatic performance of the Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman

Charlotte Marckx, 16, violin, from Bellevue, WA. Performs Carmen Fantasy by Franz Waxman

Parsa Sabet, 18, guitar, from Las Vegas, NV performs Recuerdos de la Alhambra by Francisco Tárrega and Danza in E Minor by Jorge Morel

Samuel Glicklich, 17, piano, from Los Angeles, CA performs Piano Sonata No. 2, Opus 35, Mvt 1 by Frédéric Chopin

Priyanka Gohal, 16, harp, from Jamestown, Indiana performs La Source, Op.23 by Albert Zabel

Duo Appassionato, piano duo, from the Music Institute of Chicago, Chicago Illinois with

Pianists Lauren Kim, 16 and Colin Song, 15 performs Variations on a Theme of Paganini for two pianos by Witold Lutoslawski (1913-1994)

Preston Jones, 17, baritone, from Fort Washington, Maryland performs “Toglietemi la vita ancor” by Alessandro Scarlatti

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:02:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non so più (1786) Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Erato 85768 2:45

13:05:12 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: J'ai perdu mon Euridice (1762) Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Erato 85768 4:16

13:11:37 Franz Berwald: Piano Concerto in D (1855) Niklas Sivelöv, piano Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553052 20:30

13:33:47 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 15:50

13:51:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C K 425 'Linz' (1783) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436421 31:28

14:23:54 Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 6:59

14:31:31 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 020208 18:47

14:50:56 Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32 (1896) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 9:16

15:04:37 Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat Op 44 (1842) Maria João Pires, piano Deutsche Gram 463179 29:59

15:36:13 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11 (1893) Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 14:11

15:51:20 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in a RV 523 (1720) Viktoria Mullova, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 4777466 8:55

16:01:23 Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat (1845) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 415502 25:31

16:28:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d BWV 565 (1707) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 19032 9:58

16:40:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 (1785) Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Avie 2358 12:43

16:55:14 Isaías Sávio: Batucada (1955) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 2:54

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars: Virtuosos Play John Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1946 on Screen - The studio system at its best including Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire and Lena Horne in two films apiece, and Judy Garland is in three, including her classic "Harvey Girls"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:15 00:02:21 Irving Berlin A Couple of Song and Dance Men Bing Crosby-Fred Astaire Bing Crosby: Blue Skies MCA MCAD-25989

18:04:37 00:03:28 Irving Berlin Blue Skies Bing Crosby Bing Crosby: Blue Skies MCA MCAD-25989

18:08:21 00:03:20 Jerome Kern-Leo Robin In Love in Vain Mildred Bailey Mildred Bailey: Her Greatest Performances Columbia JC3L22

18:12:22 00:02:49 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Who? Lena Horne American Songbook Series: Jerome Kern Smithsonian RD048-4

18:15:06 00:02:19 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Can't Help Lovin' That Man Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246

18:18:12 00:01:49 Cole Porter Miss Otis Regrets Monty Wooley Cole Porter in Hollywood JJA JJA19767D

18:19:55 00:01:45 Cole Porter You're the Top Cary Grant, Ginny Simms Cole Porter in Hollywood JJA JJA19767D

18:22:13 00:02:25 Billy Rose-D.Dreyer There's a Rainbow Round My Shoulder Al Jolson The Best of Al Jolson MCA MCA2-10002

18:25:15 00:04:25 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272151

18:29:38 00:03:05 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer The Wild, Wild West Virginia O'Brien The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272151

18:33:19 00:02:20 Alie Wrubel-Ray Gilbert Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah James Basket The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:36:11 00:02:23 Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen Put It There, Pal Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA MCA-906

18:38:30 00:01:08 Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen Personality Dorothy Lamour James Van Heusen in Hollywood JJA JJA19862

18:39:32 00:02:37 Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen It's Anybody's Spring Bing Crosby James Van Heusen in Hollywood JJA JJA19862

18:42:52 00:01:53 Harry Warren-Arthur Freed This Heart of Mine Fred Astaire That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:44:42 00:03:26 George and Ira Gershwin The Babbit and the Bromide Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:48:08 00:03:35 Hugh Martin Love Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246

18:52:11 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:46 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer Filler: Hayride Ray Bolger, Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272151

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:00:45 Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11 (1937) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

19:17:59 Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet in A D 667 'Trout' (1819) Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 61964 37:46

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dame Jane Glover, conductor; Imogen Cooper, piano; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/26/2022

Benjamin Britten: Suite on English Folk Tunes (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-Flat K 482

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D K 504 ‘Prague’

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – National Lampoon Radio Hour…Peter Cooke and Dudley Moore….Richard Howland-Bolton…Week in Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G Op 32 # 5 (1910) Vladimir Horowitz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:48

23:05:50 Henryk Wieniawski: Légende Op 17 (1859) Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster Deutsche Gram 431815 7:34

23:13:24 Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings Op 50 (1931) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 8:15

23:22:42 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924) Bergen Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 40 4:06

23:26:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Chant élégiaque Op 72 # 14 (1893) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Deutsche Gram 4284 6:19

23:33:06 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 (1886) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 5:49

23:39:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 K 218 (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 6:28

23:46:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 4:29

23:50:50 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a Op 34 # 2 (1838) Vytautas Smetona, piano Navona 6286 5:17

23:57:10 Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 2:34