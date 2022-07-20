WCLV Program Guide 07-20-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Rowles/Brown As Good as It Gets That's All

Diana Krall Love Scenes Peel Me A Grape

Dimitri Matheny Cascadia Dark Eyes

Caranicas/Roberts Move Over Yes, I'm In The Barrel

McKenna/Temperly Sunbeam and thundercloud Gone with the Wind

Sweets Edison Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You Blues For Bill Basie

Orbert Davis Priority Miles Ahead

Joe Chambers Mirrors Ruth

Antonio Hart Don't You Know I Care From Across The Ocean

Ben Allison Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyer

Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New

Kogut/Sills Peace House of Jade

Barney Kessel Swingin' Party Bluesology

Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love

JJ Johnson Quintergy Bud's Blues

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Doxy

Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Reflections

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Soothsayer

John LaBarbara Caravan Young Rabbits

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love

Diego Rivera Connections O Moderno

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance

Todd Marcus In the Valley Final Days

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce

Caesar Frazier Tenacity-As We Speak Just Passin' Thru

Mark Whitfield True Blue Berkshire Blues

Charles Ruggerio Drummer/Composer The Creeper

Chick Corea Triology Pastime Paradise

Khan Jamal Three Lilli Goes To Town

Ed Cherry Second Look High Fly

Count Basie Count Basie/Sarah Vaughn Until I Met You

Clayton/Tate Buck 7 Buddy Birdland Betty

Scott Hamilton Classics Skymining

Aaron Seeber First Move Unconditional Love

Bill Frisell Small Town What A Party

Roy Haynes We Three Softly As In a Morning Sunrise

Hank Mobley Soul Station If I Should Lose You

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Minor Worm

Sonny Rollins And Big Brass Grand Street

Frank Morgan Easy Living Three Flowers

Cannonball Adderley Know What I Mean Elsa

Herbie Hancock Maiden Voyage Dolphin Dance

Steve Kuhn Remembering Tomorrow Silver

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia Evergreen Girl

Jan Harbeck The Sound The Rhythm Poutin

Allen Toussaint The Bright Mississippi Blue Drag

Stanley Turrentine Jubilee Shout You Said It

Harold Mabern The Leading Man Full House

Markus Howell Get Right Bruh Slim

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:53 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890) National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 4:43

06:15:00 Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 (1880) Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Deutsche Gram 21290 8:22

06:24:41 David Guion: Turkey in the Straw (1919) Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 2:56

06:29:11 Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Overture (1875) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 7:39

06:41:16 Gustav Holst: A Fugal Concerto Op 40 # 2 (1923) Anna Pyne, flute English Sinfonia Howard Griffiths Naxos 570339 8:18

06:52:59 Bart Howard: Fly Me to the Moon (1954) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 3:17

06:57:30 Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7504 4:05

07:06:23 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 3 'Moonlight' (1944) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 4:23

07:13:43 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto Op 104 (1895) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Decca 19765 12:26

07:28:29 Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning' Alphonso Horne, trumpet Flipside Music 1:56

07:31:02 Marcel Grandjany: Rhapsodie for Harp Op 10 (1923) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 7:58

07:43:46 Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 Op 27 (1950) Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 8:39

07:54:35 Lü Wencheng: Autumn Moon on a Calm Lake (1935) Lang Lang, piano Deutsche Gram 8233 4:08

08:07:20 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 (1904) Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:03

08:12:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 (1713) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:25

08:26:28 Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture (1777) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4778117 3:57

08:31:29 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 39 Op 63 # 1 (1846) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9289 1:57

08:38:27 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances (1942) Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

08:50:04 Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Moon Chorus (1849) Vienna Singverein Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4763793 3:47

08:55:06 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52 (1895) Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:08

09:02:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801) Evgeny Kissin, piano Deutsche Gram 4797581 15:56

09:20:41 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967) Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

09:31:32 Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River (1961) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:05

09:37:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 4:56

09:45:10 William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922) Kevin Deas, bass PostClassical Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordóñez Naxos 559777 6:08

09:52:25 Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:39

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:19 Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Hymn to the Moon (1924) Royal Opera House Chorus Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Lamberto Gardelli EMI 64356 2:41

10:03:58 Margaret Bonds: Winter Moon (1936) Malcolm J. Merriweather, baritone Avie 2413 1:11

10:07:15 Robert Schumann: Allegro in b Op 8 (1831) Maurizio Pollini, piano Deutsche Gram 471370 9:06

10:17:05 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859) Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 8:05

10:26:23 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Down by the Riverside' Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 3:13

10:35:48 Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free (1963) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 3:13

10:40:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 2 Pianos in E-Flat K 365 (1779) Alexandre Rabinovitch, piano Württemberg Chamber Orch Jörg Faerber Teldec 98407 22:37

11:04:34 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Et la lune descend sur le temple qui fut (1907) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 5:42

11:11:48 Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953) Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80126 10:18

11:25:14 Lord Berners: Luna Park (1930) RTÉ Sinfonietta Kenneth Alwyn Marco Polo 223716 16:32

11:42:55 Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934) Michelle Cann, piano New York Youth Symphony Michael Repper Avie 2503 17:00

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:44 Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 # 4 (1895) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 093004 6:10

12:15:46 Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite (1967) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 031121 43:00

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:03:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:57

13:08:04 Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Where Corals Lie Op 37 (1899) Rodolfus Choir English Chamber Orchestra Kenneth Woods Avie 2362 3:52

13:14:07 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-Sharp Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801) Jeno Jandó, piano Naxos 500250 14:36

13:31:44 Manuel Ponce: Plenilunio (1917) David Witten, piano Marco Polo 223609 4:55

13:38:07 Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962) Musicality Flipside Music 3:59

13:48:00 Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 6:59

13:58:17 Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g Op 26 (1868) Nicola Benedetti, violin Czech Philharmonic Jakub Hrusa Deutsche Gram 4764092 24:34

14:25:28 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 359/2 (1860) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:25

14:39:35 Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Telarc 80719 9:07

14:50:10 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in D H 663 (1776) Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 10:31

15:02:38 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River' Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 2:10

15:05:15 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen' Adam Abeshouse, violin Flipside Music 2:50

15:10:13 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882) Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 453485 13:30

15:25:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 3 Op 69 (1808) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 6:33

15:34:16 John Rutter: Suite Antique (1979) John McMurtery, flute West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 20:04

15:55:30 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 6 Op 70 (1896) Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 3:06

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:03 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 D 797 (1823) Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00

16:10:52 Eric Coates: London Suite (1933) Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 14:19

16:28:19 Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Send in the Clowns (1973) Anne McAneney, flugelhorn London Brass Teldec 46069 3:23

16:34:15 Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 4:44

16:41:27 Camille Saint-Saëns: Havanaise Op 83 (1887) Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding Deutsche Gram 6154 10:12

16:53:13 Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926) Ray Chen, violin Decca 4833852 2:01

16:55:50 John Ireland: The Overlanders: The Brumbies (1946) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8994 4:12

17:04:46 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Dance of the Persian Slaves (1873) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 6:48

17:13:09 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906) Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Koch Intl 7759 8:45

17:24:06 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins & 2 Cellos RV 564 (1720) Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62719 9:43

17:38:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Serenade for String Trio Op 8 (1797) Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 975227 4:49

17:45:25 Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988) Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony John Williams Sony 975227 3:14

17:50:20 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

17:58:00 Vasili Solovyov-Sedoy: Midnight in Moscow (1955) Aida Garifullina, soprano Osipov Russian Folk Orch Vitaly Gnutov Decca 4788305 2:08

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: First movement from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 'Pathétique' (1893) Czech Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Decca 4830656 17:58

18:27:39 Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique Op 132 (1909) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 6:01

18:36:00 Cécile Chaminade: La Lisonjera Op 50 (1902) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 4:14

18:42:39 Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite Op 13 (1933) Sarah Lindloff, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 12:17

18:56:06 François Schubert: The Bee Op 13 # 9 (1850) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin EMI 54576 0:59

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:49 Antonín Dvorák: The Water Goblin Op 107 (1896) Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Telarc 32927 20:42

19:25:01 Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46 (1880) Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Deutsche Gram 21290 30:57

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir – World of Doubt, World of Faith

Arr. Shawn Kirchner: Hallelujah

Saunder Choi: American Breakfast

Eliza Gilkyson, arr Craig Hella Johnson: Requiem

Adam Roberts: Book of Faith, Book of Doubt

Dale Trumbore: After the Storm Passes

Jocelyn Hagen: Who We Are

Eurydice V Osterman: Alleluia

John Rutter: Ukrainian Prayer

21:06:13 Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 11 'Lord Nelson' (1798) Mary Wilson, soprano Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Linn 426 37:50

21:45:17 Alexander Zemlinsky: Psalm 13 Op 24 (1935) Ernst Senff Choir Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Decca 417450 13:39

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:02:23 Samuel Barber: Cello Sonata in c Op 6 (1932) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 16:37

22:20:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in g Op 19 (1901) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 35:25

22:57:14 Sergei Rachmaninoff: It Cannot Be! Op 34 # 7 (1912) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 1:43

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:34 Phil Cunningham: The Gentle Light That Wakes Me (2006) Nicola Benedetti, violin Deutsche Gram 21290 6:03

23:07:38 Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings Op 43 (1941) Odense Symphony Ole Schmidt DaCapo 226047 7:36

23:15:10 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 (1838) Lang Lang, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:14

23:19:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 5:56

23:25:34 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 18 in c (1765) Maggie Cole, fortepiano Virgin 91172 9:38

23:35:13 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813) Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Sony 82849 1:43

23:38:04 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8737 5:45

23:43:50 William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 559083 7:07

23:50:58 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 (1884) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 3:31

23:55:44 Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading Op 48 # 1 (1908) English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:13