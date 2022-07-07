© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 07-07-2022

Published July 7, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Turre       Very Thought of You     Yardbird Suite

Steve Kaldestad            Live at Frankie's Jazz Club         Bolivia [Live]

Jaki Byard         Family Man       John Arthur

Paul Desmond  Easy Living       I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face

Nicole Glover    Strange Lands   Notturno

Lee Morgan      The Procrastinator         Rio

Soul Message Band      Soul Message   Matador

Mike Hall           I Hope to My Never        I Hope To My Never

David Murray     Special Quartet  La Tina Lee

Hank Mobley    Hank Mobley Quintet     Funk In Deep Freeze

Hard Bop Messengers   Live at the Last Hotel     Valet Rally

Chicago Soul Jazz Collective     On the Way to Be Free  Carry Me

Hank Mobley    Hank Mobley     Mighty Moe & Joe

Joe Alexander   Blue Jubilee      Blues Jubilee

John Campbell  Workin' Out       Wonderful

Touff/Mose       Tickle toe          Keester Parade

Zoot Sims         Somebody Loves Me     A Summer Thing

Charles Lloyd   Trios-chapel      Ay Amor

John Scofield   John Scofield   Mrs. Scofield's Waltz

Sarah Vaughn   After Hours       Ill Wind

Tommy Flanagan           Overseas          Willow Weep For Me

Eric Person       Blue Vision       Dear Old Stockholm

Jeremy Manasia            Butcher Block Ballet      Swea Pea's Savvy Suave

Billy Strayhorn   Cue for Saxophone       Cue's Blue Now [Remastered 2018]

Dmitri Matheny  Cascadia          On a Misty Night

Mastersounds   A Date with the Mastersounds    Try It

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dexter Gordon  Dexter Calling   Modal Mood

Catherine Russell          Send for Me      Going Back To New Orleans

Jocelyn Gould   Golden Hour     Gemini

Ray Drummond The Essence     Whisper Not

Jane Ira Bloom The Red Quartets          Time After Time

Frank Rosolino Thinking About You       There's No You

Mike LeDonne   Smoking Out Loud        French Spice

Taylor Eigsti     Lucky to be Me  Adventure One

Randy Napoleon           Rust Belt Roots Wes Like

Ben Allison       Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyer

Alan Broadbent Like Minds        This Is New

Kogut/Sills        Peace   House of Jade

Barney Kessel   Swingin' Party   Bluesology

Art Blakey         Keystone 3        Fuller love

JJ Johnson       Quintergy          Bud's Blues

Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard           Doxy

Thelonious Monk           Alone in San Francisco  Reflections

Kate Wyatt        Artifact A Flower is a Lovesome Thing

Lee Konitz        Inside Hi-Fi        Kary's Trance

Jimmy Heath     On the Trail       All the Things You Are

Hank Mobley    Soul Station      Dig Dis

Alex Baird         Lemon Tree       It's You I Dig

Eric Reed          The Swing and I            Ahmad's Blues

Lage/Frisell/Ryan           Nove Cantici per Francesco di Assisi      Le Laudi

Steve Davis      Bluesthetic        Bluesthetic

Mose Allison     I Don't Worry About a Thing       Meet Me At No Special Place

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:58:22  Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte    (1866)  BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02

06:07:18  Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations    (1942) Yuja Wang, piano   Deutsche Gram 16606 3:32

06:13:53  Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5    (1902)  New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 10 10:35

06:26:03  Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird Op 2 # 6 (1838) Michael Lewin, piano   Sono Luminus 92103 1:56

06:28:54  Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22   (1875)  Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 7:07

06:41:32  Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture Op 215   (1908)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50

06:53:23  Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil    (1968) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8723 4:32

06:58:45  Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties'    (1904)  Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 2:47

07:05:30  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo    (1927) John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00

07:12:15  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18   (1901) Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 11:37

07:25:02  Cy Coleman: Witchcraft    (1957)  Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 3:06

07:29:59  Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40   (1802) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:56

07:42:19  Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913)  City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54

07:57:18  Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade    (1885)  Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 2:03

08:07:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances    (1784)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 6:14

08:15:23  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A  H 660 (1773)  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:00

08:29:49  Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night    (2005) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 4:49

08:35:08  Vangelis: 1492: Conquest of Paradise: Theme    (1992) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:36

08:43:33  Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97   'Archduke' (1811)  Xyrion Trio  Naxos 500250 10:49

08:55:36  Claude Debussy: Rêverie    (1890)  Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28

09:05:26  Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2    (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 16:13

09:23:14  Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture    (1812)  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:00

09:31:49  Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You    (1934)  Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 4:28

09:38:54  George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest'    (1727) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 5:04

09:44:59  Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars    (1949) Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 4:23

09:51:35  Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C    (1767)  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:46  Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht?    (1899) Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4779060 2:17

10:03:45  Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Lob des hohen Verstandes    (1899) Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4779060 2:31

10:08:02  Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture    (1826)  London Symphony Thomas Schippers EMI 64335 9:36

10:18:25  Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28   (1863) Janine Jansen, violin Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 8:58

10:29:05  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria    (1938) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 5:05

10:37:56  Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930    (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 7:25

10:46:49  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte  BWV 1006 (1720) Piers Lane, piano   Hyperion 67344 3:18

10:52:31  Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G Op 68   (1804)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9525 24:16

11:19:06  Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture    (1937)  Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Conlon RCA 61509 4:23

11:25:34  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E  BWV 1042 (1723) Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Deutsche Gram 4795448 16:23

11:43:25  Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel    (1908)  Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:26

11:56:46  Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña    (1927) Jorge Luis Prats, piano   Decca 4782732 3:28

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:51  Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp    (1902)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425438 1:05:14

 

13:15 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:16:15  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c  Kk 56 (1750) Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   BIS 2138 3:36

13:20:40  Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d    (1770) Martina Filjak, piano   Naxos 572515 3:42

13:25:26  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801)  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

13:35:21  Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50   (1904)  English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 4:04

13:42:55  Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra    (2014)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Ecstatic 92261 25:30

14:09:46  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137  K 137 (1772)  Manchester Camerata Gabor Takács-Nagy Chandos 40 9:52

14:21:25  Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat    (1735) Bettina Mussumeli, violin I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 13:30

14:37:07  John Rutter: Suite for Strings    (1971)  Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 12:21

14:50:51  Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden    (1907)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:09

15:01:10  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 (1878)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:44

15:05:25  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7    (1869) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 2:08

15:08:53  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy  S 123 (1853) Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43

15:26:52  Gene Scheer: American Anthem    (1998) Lucas Meachem, baritone   Rubicon 1071 4:04

15:33:00  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite    (1890)  Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 18:24

15:51:50  Frederic Hand: Cantiga de Santa Maria    (1983) Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 3:23

15:55:30  Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey    (2014) Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 3:07

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:58  Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1    (1893)  Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harmonia Mundi 905299 6:34

16:11:46  Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A  BWV 1055 (1734) Stephen Taylor, oboe Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 60207 14:42

16:29:16  Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite    (1940)  National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:34

16:36:27  Ernesto Lecuona: Vals romantico    (1951) Kathryn Stott, piano   EMI 56803 3:01

16:41:15  Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo    (1918)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 447109 10:55

16:53:40  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Wohin?'  S 565/5 (1846) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 2:50

16:57:02  Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' Op 16   (1928)  Philadelphia Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 55601 3:25

17:05:06  Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint    (1863) Ramón Vargas, tenor SWR Symphony Orchestra Marco Armiliato Deutsche Gram 4777177 5:59

17:13:42  Franz Schubert: Konzertstück  D 345 (1817) Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Deutsche Gram 437535 10:35

17:26:42  Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1    (1889)  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 8:19

17:39:38  Karl-Birger Blomdahl: Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night'    (1945)  Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 5:39

17:46:32  Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue  BWV 564 (1717)  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:55

17:52:12  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture    (1866)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

17:59:05  Boris Pasternak: Prelude in e-Flat    (1906) Lera Auerbach, piano   BIS 1502 1:14

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:18  Gustav Mahler: First Movement from Symphony No. 1    (1888)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425718 16:21

18:26:29  Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture    (1937)  Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Conlon RCA 61509 4:23

18:33:02  Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle    (1944)  New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7005 3:45

18:38:40  Gustav Mahler: Funeral March from Symphony No. 5    (1902)  Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 423608 14:28

18:54:17  Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt    (1899) Christian Gerhaher, baritone Cleveland

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4779060 3:27

19:01:53  Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra    (1909)  Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 20:20

19:24:42  Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E Op 51   (1887)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 420932 31:43

19:57:54  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Butterfly Op 43 # 1 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 1:37

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:51  Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Op 29   (1909)  Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 20:57

20:23:20  Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d    (1932) François-René Duchable, piano Rotterdam Philharmonic James Conlon Erato 45232 19:29

20:44:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6  K 239 'Serenata Notturna' (1776)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 415669 13:16

20:57:54  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz in 5/8 Time Op 72 # 16 (1893) Mikhail Pletnev, piano   Deutsche Gram 4284 1:36

21:02:51  Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2    'Resurrection' (1894) Lee Venora, soprano New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 16:36

21:21:34  Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d Op 5 # 12 'La Folia' (1700) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 8:25

21:31:28  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068 (1731) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 5:20

21:38:43  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture    (1879)  Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 8:21

21:48:23  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55   'Eroica' (1804)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052310 46:15

22:36:19  Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral    (2000)  Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 12:10

22:50:55  Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth  S 534/3 (1880) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 57002 7:24

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:31  Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen    (1901) Accentus Chamber Choir  Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 6:01

23:07:32  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio    (1939)  Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 7:49

23:15:22  Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat Op 57   (1844) Yundi, piano   Mercury 4812443 4:30

23:20:35  Paul Fowler: First Pink    (2016) The Crossing  Donald Nally New Focus  3:49

23:24:25  Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5    (1902)  Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 423608 11:12

23:35:37  Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance Op 39   (1879)  NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 437506 4:56

23:41:12  Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70   (1914) Osian Ellis, harp English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 4:58

23:46:11  Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz    (1955) Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71287 3:50

23:50:02  Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile  MS 109 (1823) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin   Avie 2455 3:32

23:54:09  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'  S 558/7 (1838) Daniil Trifonov, piano   Mariinsky 530 3:27

23:57:52  Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839)  Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 1:58

 

 