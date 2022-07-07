WCLV Program Guide 07-07-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Steve Turre Very Thought of You Yardbird Suite
Steve Kaldestad Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Bolivia [Live]
Jaki Byard Family Man John Arthur
Paul Desmond Easy Living I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face
Nicole Glover Strange Lands Notturno
Lee Morgan The Procrastinator Rio
Soul Message Band Soul Message Matador
Mike Hall I Hope to My Never I Hope To My Never
David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee
Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Quintet Funk In Deep Freeze
Hard Bop Messengers Live at the Last Hotel Valet Rally
Chicago Soul Jazz Collective On the Way to Be Free Carry Me
Hank Mobley Hank Mobley Mighty Moe & Joe
Joe Alexander Blue Jubilee Blues Jubilee
John Campbell Workin' Out Wonderful
Touff/Mose Tickle toe Keester Parade
Zoot Sims Somebody Loves Me A Summer Thing
Charles Lloyd Trios-chapel Ay Amor
John Scofield John Scofield Mrs. Scofield's Waltz
Sarah Vaughn After Hours Ill Wind
Tommy Flanagan Overseas Willow Weep For Me
Eric Person Blue Vision Dear Old Stockholm
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Swea Pea's Savvy Suave
Billy Strayhorn Cue for Saxophone Cue's Blue Now [Remastered 2018]
Dmitri Matheny Cascadia On a Misty Night
Mastersounds A Date with the Mastersounds Try It
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Modal Mood
Catherine Russell Send for Me Going Back To New Orleans
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Gemini
Ray Drummond The Essence Whisper Not
Jane Ira Bloom The Red Quartets Time After Time
Frank Rosolino Thinking About You There's No You
Mike LeDonne Smoking Out Loud French Spice
Taylor Eigsti Lucky to be Me Adventure One
Randy Napoleon Rust Belt Roots Wes Like
Ben Allison Riding the Nuclear Tiger Jazz Scene Voyer
Alan Broadbent Like Minds This Is New
Kogut/Sills Peace House of Jade
Barney Kessel Swingin' Party Bluesology
Art Blakey Keystone 3 Fuller love
JJ Johnson Quintergy Bud's Blues
Roger Kellaway Live at the Jazz Standard Doxy
Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Reflections
Kate Wyatt Artifact A Flower is a Lovesome Thing
Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Kary's Trance
Jimmy Heath On the Trail All the Things You Are
Hank Mobley Soul Station Dig Dis
Alex Baird Lemon Tree It's You I Dig
Eric Reed The Swing and I Ahmad's Blues
Lage/Frisell/Ryan Nove Cantici per Francesco di Assisi Le Laudi
Steve Davis Bluesthetic Bluesthetic
Mose Allison I Don't Worry About a Thing Meet Me At No Special Place
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
05:58:22 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Gavotte (1866) BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 2:02
06:07:18 Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942) Yuja Wang, piano Deutsche Gram 16606 3:32
06:13:53 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902) New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10 10:35
06:26:03 Adolph von Henselt: If I Were a Bird Op 2 # 6 (1838) Michael Lewin, piano Sono Luminus 92103 1:56
06:28:54 Antonín Dvorák: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 22 (1875) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 7:07
06:41:32 Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture Op 215 (1908) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50
06:53:23 Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil (1968) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8723 4:32
06:58:45 Samuel E. Morris: March 'The Kilties' (1904) Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 2:47
07:05:30 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927) John Leach, cimbalom London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 5:00
07:12:15 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 (1901) Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2192 11:37
07:25:02 Cy Coleman: Witchcraft (1957) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 3:06
07:29:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 (1802) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:56
07:42:19 Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite Op 29 # 2 (1913) City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9270 12:54
07:57:18 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Serenade (1885) Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 2:03
08:07:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 6:14
08:15:23 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A H 660 (1773) Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:00
08:29:49 Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 4:49
08:35:08 Vangelis: 1492: Conquest of Paradise: Theme (1992) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 3:36
08:43:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 'Archduke' (1811) Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 10:49
08:55:36 Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 4:28
09:05:26 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 16:13
09:23:14 Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture (1812) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:00
09:31:49 Cole Porter: I Get a Kick Out of You (1934) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 4:28
09:38:54 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 5:04
09:44:59 Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 4:23
09:51:35 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 1 in C (1767) Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:30
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:00:46 Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? (1899) Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4779060 2:17
10:03:45 Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Lob des hohen Verstandes (1899) Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4779060 2:31
10:08:02 Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826) London Symphony Thomas Schippers EMI 64335 9:36
10:18:25 Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 (1863) Janine Jansen, violin Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Decca 475011 8:58
10:29:05 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:05
10:37:56 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 7:25
10:46:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1006 (1720) Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67344 3:18
10:52:31 Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G Op 68 (1804) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9525 24:16
11:19:06 Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937) Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Conlon RCA 61509 4:23
11:25:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 2 in E BWV 1042 (1723) Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Deutsche Gram 4795448 16:23
11:43:25 Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel (1908) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:26
11:56:46 Ernesto Lecuona: Malagueña (1927) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 3:28
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:07:51 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp (1902) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425438 1:05:14
13:15 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
13:16:15 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c Kk 56 (1750) Yevgeny Sudbin, piano BIS 2138 3:36
13:20:40 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 15 in d (1770) Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 3:42
13:25:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30
13:35:21 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 (1904) English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 4:04
13:42:55 Michael Torke: Concerto for Orchestra (2014) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Ecstatic 92261 25:30
14:09:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in B-Flat for Strings K 137 K 137 (1772) Manchester Camerata Gabor Takács-Nagy Chandos 40 9:52
14:21:25 Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735) Bettina Mussumeli, violin I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88172 13:30
14:37:07 John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971) Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 12:21
14:50:51 Frederick Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1907) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:09
15:01:10 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:44
15:05:25 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7 (1869) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 2:08
15:08:53 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasy S 123 (1853) Leslie Howard, piano Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Hyperion 67403 15:43
15:26:52 Gene Scheer: American Anthem (1998) Lucas Meachem, baritone Rubicon 1071 4:04
15:33:00 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Suite (1890) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 18:24
15:51:50 Frederic Hand: Cantiga de Santa Maria (1983) Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:23
15:55:30 Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey (2014) Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:07
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:02:58 Gustav Mahler: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1893) Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harmonia Mundi 905299 6:34
16:11:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A BWV 1055 (1734) Stephen Taylor, oboe Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 60207 14:42
16:29:16 Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite (1940) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:34
16:36:27 Ernesto Lecuona: Vals romantico (1951) Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 3:01
16:41:15 Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447109 10:55
16:53:40 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Wohin?' S 565/5 (1846) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 2:50
16:57:02 Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' Op 16 (1928) Philadelphia Orchestra Mariss Jansons EMI 55601 3:25
17:05:06 Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple saint (1863) Ramón Vargas, tenor SWR Symphony Orchestra Marco Armiliato Deutsche Gram 4777177 5:59
17:13:42 Franz Schubert: Konzertstück D 345 (1817) Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Deutsche Gram 437535 10:35
17:26:42 Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 8:19
17:39:38 Karl-Birger Blomdahl: Adagio from 'The Wakeful Night' (1945) Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 5:39
17:46:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Toccata, Adagio & Fugue BWV 564 (1717) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:55
17:52:12 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29
17:59:05 Boris Pasternak: Prelude in e-Flat (1906) Lera Auerbach, piano BIS 1502 1:14
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:18 Gustav Mahler: First Movement from Symphony No. 1 (1888) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 425718 16:21
18:26:29 Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937) Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Conlon RCA 61509 4:23
18:33:02 Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944) New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7005 3:45
18:38:40 Gustav Mahler: Funeral March from Symphony No. 5 (1902) Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 423608 14:28
18:54:17 Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt (1899) Christian Gerhaher, baritone Cleveland
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4779060 3:27
19:01:53 Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909) Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 20:20
19:24:42 Max Bruch: Symphony No. 3 in E Op 51 (1887) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Philips 420932 31:43
19:57:54 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Butterfly Op 43 # 1 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:37
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:00:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Isle of the Dead Op 29 (1909) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2188 20:57
20:23:20 Francis Poulenc: Concerto for 2 Pianos in d (1932) François-René Duchable, piano Rotterdam Philharmonic James Conlon Erato 45232 19:29
20:44:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 K 239 'Serenata Notturna' (1776) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 415669 13:16
20:57:54 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz in 5/8 Time Op 72 # 16 (1893) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Deutsche Gram 4284 1:36
21:02:51 Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894) Lee Venora, soprano New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 16:36
21:21:34 Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d Op 5 # 12 'La Folia' (1700) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 8:25
21:31:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:20
21:38:43 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 8:21
21:48:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55 'Eroica' (1804) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052310 46:15
22:36:19 Jennifer Higdon: blue cathedral (2000) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 12:10
22:50:55 Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth S 534/3 (1880) Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002 7:24
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:31 Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (1901) Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 6:01
23:07:32 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio (1939) Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 7:49
23:15:22 Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat Op 57 (1844) Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:30
23:20:35 Paul Fowler: First Pink (2016) The Crossing Donald Nally New Focus 3:49
23:24:25 Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902) Vienna Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 423608 11:12
23:35:37 Antonín Dvorák: Czech Suite: Romance Op 39 (1879) NDR Symphony Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 437506 4:56
23:41:12 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 (1914) Osian Ellis, harp English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 4:58
23:46:11 Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:50
23:50:02 Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile MS 109 (1823) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:32
23:54:09 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' S 558/7 (1838) Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530 3:27
23:57:52 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 1:58