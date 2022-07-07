WCLV Program Guide 07-06-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Charlie Haden Nocturne Nocturnal

Jesse Davis High Standards Isms

Greg Cohen Way Low Creole Rhapsody

Abercrombie/Beck Coincidence Israel

Freddie Bryant Live Grooves Alone

Dave Holland The Razor's Edge Blues For C.M

Rick Roe Lucid Dream On The Way

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Evening Glow

Bobby Watson Beatitudes To see her face

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 Invitation

Chick Corea Trilogy 2 Crepuscule With Nellie

D Marsalis The Last Southern Gentlemen That Old Feeling

John Coltrane Coltrane Jazz Village Blues

Memphis Convention Memphis Convention No Moon At All

Pee Wee Russell Swinging With Pee Wee If I Had You

John Lewis Evolution Afternoon in Paris

Willie Jones III Fallen Heroes I've Just Seen Her

Bill Evans At Shelly's Manne-hole Isn't it Romantic

John Coltrane Africa Brass Sessions Greensleeves

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Deep Blue Organ Trio Folk Music Short Story

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia After the Rain

Alex Baird Lemon Tree Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered

Louis Armstrong Hot Fives Vol 1 Oriental Strut

George Lewis New Orleans Stompers Walking with the King

Wycliffe Gordon Sliding Home It Don't Mean a Thing

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Blues For Donny

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Scott Hamilton Classics Skymning

Art Pepper Straight Life Nature Boy

Geof Bradfield Melba! Detroit Kingston

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Sweet Lorraine

Eric Person Blue Vision Lover Man'

Larry Goldings Perpetual Pendulum Prelude

L Hobgood When the Heart Dances Chickoree

Moore/Berner Amulet Home

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Sunken Treasure

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Treasure's Past

Dave Douglas Mountain Passages Gumshoe

Chet Baker On A Misty Night Romas

Grant Green Born to Be Blue If I Should Lose You

Joe Turner Boss of the Blues How Long Blues

Mark Lipson Springwells If You Came To Me For Love

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Fred Hersch Evanessence Time Remembered

Bobby Hutcherson Stick Up Summer Nights

Tony Williams Civilization Geo Rose

John Abercrombie Within A Song Flamenco Sketches

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

Ron Carter The Golden Striker On and on

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Music For A While

Jan Harbeck The Sound The Rhythm Johnny Come Lately

Marc Copland Stomping With Savoy Footprints

Stan Getz In Stockholm Celebrating (Janne's Blues) tk 2

Miles Davis Porgy and Bess My Man's Gone Now [F]

Mark Masters Priestess Naima

John Hicks I'll Give You Something to Remember Me By My Foolish Heart

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:58:45 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs (1612) New London Consort Oiseau-Lyre 4759101 1:24

06:07:20 Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34 (1864) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orch String Quartet Decca 425839 7:18

06:16:22 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka française 'Kreuzfidel' Op 301 (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 3:41

06:20:52 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743) Anthony Halstead, horn English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 7:51

06:30:02 Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913) Los Angeles Master Chorale Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 6:24

06:39:47 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2 (1901) Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 75179 11:02

06:53:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:20

06:59:12 Karl King: March 'Tiger Triumph' (1952) Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 2:18

07:04:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Poisoned Kiss: Overture (1929) Bournemouth Sinfonietta George Hurst Chandos 2419 6:39

07:12:46 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 S 244/2 (1847) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 9:09

07:23:10 Sir William Walton: Henry V: Agincourt Song (1944) Florida Philharmonic James Judd Harmonia Mundi 907070 2:17

07:27:10 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 4:29

07:32:03 Ola Gjeilo: Sanctus: London (2004) Tenebrae Nigel Short Decca 24646 4:42

07:41:18 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 8:28

07:52:21 Traditional: Hector the Hero Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:07

07:57:18 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28 # 5 (1952) Leon McCawley, piano Virgin 45270 3:38

08:07:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 373 (1781) Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 6:46

08:16:28 Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D Op 7 # 3 (1770) Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 10:37

08:29:15 Béla Bartók: Suite No. 1: Finale Op 3 (1905) Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 7:07

08:39:38 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 (1892) English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907258 11:35

08:52:21 Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance Op 65 (1819) Stephen Geber, cello Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430201 8:48

09:05:50 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931) Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 15:45

09:23:37 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Glitter and be gay (1956) Renée Fleming, soprano Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Decca 460567 5:56

09:34:10 Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme (1946) London Symphony John Williams Sony 62788 2:39

09:39:22 Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter (1951) David McCallum, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 4:06

09:44:28 Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 437837 8:29

09:55:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731) Jeanne Lamon, violin Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 3:32

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:00 Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 4:49

10:05:27 Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore & George David Weiss: Can't Help Falling in Love (1961) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:07

10:11:19 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Sirènes (1897) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 9:56

10:23:16 Dmitri Shostakovich: Three Fantastic Dances Op 5 (1922) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846 3:50

10:30:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 (1801) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi TCO 1024 5:20

10:38:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat H 664 (1776) Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter Deutsche Gram 4795448 9:13

10:50:04 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e Op 64 (1844) Zino Francescatti, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78760 24:13

11:16:34 Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 10:48

11:30:05 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41

11:40:17 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata in g BWV 1020 (1740) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 11:15

11:52:50 Johan Svendsen: Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14 (1874) Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Ole Kristian Ruud Virgin 45128 6:58

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:11 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 (1895) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 425112 14:20

12:23:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58 (1806) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 35:02

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 4:23

13:06:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Pantomime from 'Les Petits riens' K 299 (1778) Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 1:51

13:11:10 Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d Op 5 # 12 'La Folia' (1700) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 8:25

13:20:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 (1718) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9996 10:04

13:31:41 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1869) Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 3:59

13:39:35 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859) Bayreuth Festival Orchestra Karl Böhm Deutsche Gram 4793449 10:37

13:53:17 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 9 in E-Flat Op 70 (1945) Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4795201 26:30

14:22:01 Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in A D 96 (1740) Giuliano Carmignola, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 3849 13:30

14:37:14 Richard Strauss: Sextet for Strings from 'Capriccio' Op 85 (1941) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Herbert Blomstedt Decca 4645 11:45

14:50:19 Scott Joplin: Solace (1909) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 5:27

14:56:02 Scott Joplin: Sunflower Slow Drag (1901) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:37

15:01:12 Duke Ellington: Solitude (1934) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:04

15:04:17 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900 (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:51

15:09:47 Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto in A (1737) Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Atma 2126 12:25

15:24:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi BWV 978 (1717) Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272 7:04

15:33:27 Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque: Suite (1919) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420485 20:36

15:55:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July Op 37 # 7 (1876) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 1:20

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:12 Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891) Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon EMI 72667 6:21

16:10:41 Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 14:23

16:27:57 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 4:48

16:34:37 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 547 (1750) Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 3:37

16:40:35 Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 9:41

16:52:10 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725) Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 2:05

16:55:08 Florence Price: Juba Dance from Symphony No. 4 (1945) Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 5:10

17:05:17 Gabriel Fauré: Fantaisie Op 79 (1898) Demarre McGill, flute Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:21

17:12:12 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 9:03

17:28:14 Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935) Michelle Cann, piano Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 3:44

17:32:33 Florence Price: Some of These Days (1952) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 2:37

17:39:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 K 525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443175 4:51

17:45:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Bassoon Concerto K 191 (1774) David McGill, bassoon Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 443176 4:26

17:52:12 Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C Op 49 (1899) Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 657 6:22

17:58:56 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 20 Op 25 # 8 (1836) Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griffin 213 1:09

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:12 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 19:58

18:29:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Three German Dances K 605 (1791) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 429783 5:54

18:37:25 Luigi Boccherini: Minuet from String Quintet Op 13 # 5 (1775) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437782 3:18

18:42:36 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926) Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

18:55:15 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 2:44

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes Op 28 (1866) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 11:29

19:15:35 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e Op 98 (1885) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436853 41:30

20:00 OVATIONS: The Blossom Band, Loras John Schissel, conductor, recorded July 2017 at Blossom Music Center – A Salute to America

John Stafford Smith – Francis Scott Key (arr Loras John Schissel): The Star-Spangled Banner

Samuel Barber: Commando March

Joseph Willcox Jenkins: American Overture

John Philip Sousa: Washington post

Traditional (arr Leroy Anderson): The Minstrel Boy

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter

J. Clifton Williams: Strategic Air Command March

Robert Crawford: The Army Air Corps March

Henry Fillmore: The Whistling Farmer Boy

Richard Rodgers (arr Robert Russell Bennett); Victory at Sea: Symphonic Scenario

Edwin Franko Goldman: On the Mall

John Philip Sousa: Semper Fidelis

George and Ira Gershwin: Music by George…Lyrics by Ira

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Flight of the Bumblebee

Henry Baker (poem by John Gillespie Magee Jr.) High Flight (recited by Robert Conrad)

George W. Warren – Daniel C. Roberts: God of Our Fathers

Thomas Knox (arranger): March Past of the U. S. Armed Forces

Peter Tchaikovsky: Overture: The Year 182

Irving Berlin: God Bless America

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:02:58 Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address Op 124 (1973) Barry Scott, narrator Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 13:13

22:17:38 Joseph Schwantner: New Morning for the World 'Daybreak of Freedom' (1982) Raymond Bazemore, narrator Oregon Symphony James DePreist Koch Intl 7293 23:24

22:43:09 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942) James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

22:58:03 Maurice Ravel: Berceuse on the Name 'Fauré' (1922) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:25

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:13 Robert Schumann: Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11 (1835) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290 3:17

23:05:31 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34 (1881) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 8:06

23:13:38 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 (1878) Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:19:01 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

23:23:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 (1891) Alexander Ghindin, piano Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 977 5:23

23:28:25 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:15

23:36:08 Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings Op 15 # 3 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886) St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262 4:08

23:40:17 Ron Nelson: Sarabande 'For Katharine in April' (1954) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:45:11 Charles Gounod: Hymne à Sainte Cécile (1865) Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683 11:21

23:57:02 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 (1888) The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 2:46