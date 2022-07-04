WCLV Program Guide 07-04-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jack Schantz Speechless America the Beautiful (arr. J. Schantz)

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures

Ce Ce Gable New Year's Song The Last Goodbye

Phil Woods Musique Du Bois Samba Du Bois

Horace Parlan Up and Down The Other Part Of Town

Houston Person Soul Dance Blue 7

Buddy DeFranco Plays Benny Goodman A Smooth One

Lee Konitz Inside Hi-Fi Indiana

Jose James No Beginning No End Vanguard

Jensen/Sills Stay Cool Two For Prez

Art Pepper The Way it Was The Man I Love

Hampton Hawes Four Thou Swell

Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Dorotea's Studio [Live]

James Weidman Third Worlds Drop Zone

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Concord Drive

Jimmy O'Connell Arrhythmia Solidarity

Alvin Queen Night Train to Copenhagen D & E

Fats Navarro Going to Minton's Stealing Trash

Sonny Clark My Conception Some Clark Bars

Jason Bodlovich Blues for Dexter Catalonian Nights

3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again

Alex Baird Lemon Tree As Long as You Want Me

Randy Johnston In-A-Chord Minor Mystery

Scott Wendholt From Now On Promise

Ark Ovrustski Intersection La Mecha

Walt Dickerson Relativity Sugar Lump

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Steve Turre Very Thought of You Yardbird Suite

Steve Kaldestad Live at Frankie's Jazz Club Bolivia [Live]

Jaki Byard Family Man John Arthur

Paul Desmond Easy Living I've Grown Accustomed To Her Face

Nicole Glover Strange Lands Notturno

Lee Morgan The Procrastinator Rio

Soul Message Band Soul Message Matador

Mike Hall I Hope to My Never I Hope To My Never

David Murray Special Quartet La Tina Lee

Jessica Williams Inventions Nightwatch

Roger Humphries Keep the Faith 03 Dad

Warren Wolf Convergence Montara

Bobby Hutcherson Oblique Theme From BlowUp

John Lee the Artist Softly As In A Morning Sunrise

Curtis Lundy Just Be Yourself Just Be Yourself

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Miles With Duke

Miles Davis Seven Steps to Heaven Joshua

Gary Burton Generations Early

Armstong/Ellington Complete Sessions The Beautiful American

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sandra's Gait

Terence Blanchard Terence Blanchard I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

Mike Maineri American Songs Somewhere

Bill Charlap Uptown/Downtown The One I Love Belongs To Somebody Else

Anat Cohen Place and Time Pour Toi

Jazzmeia Horn Social Call Lift Every Voice and Sing/Moanin'

Kevin Eubanks Live at Bradley's Speak Low

Charlie Parker Savoy Masters Takes Now's The Time

06:00 MUSIC for INDEPENDENCE DAY with Sam Petrey

06:01:29 Morton Gould: American Ballads (1976) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

06:37:37 Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 807549 4:13

06:42:12 Stephen Foster: Old Folks at Home (1851) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:24

06:46:06 Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:23

06:50:53 Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' (1876) Nelson Rocha, trumpet Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50

06:58:07 Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:51

07:00 MUSIC for INDEPENDENCE DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

07:01:15 Morton Gould: American Salute (1942) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 4:24

07:06:31 Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir d'Amérique 'Yankee Doodle Variations' Op 17 (1845) Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:52

07:12:33 Victor Herbert: American Fantasy (1893) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58

07:23:01 James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 10:55

07:35:03 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Union Op 48 (1862) Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 7:23

07:44:20 'PDQ Bach': 1712 Overture S 1712 Hoople Off-Season Philharmonic Walter Bruno Telarc 80210 11:29

08:00 MUSIC for INDEPENDENCE DAY with Mark Satola

07:57:14 George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855) Royal Northern Sinfonia Rebecca Miller New World 80768 8:16

08:06:58 Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 (1896) Emerson String Quartet Deutsche Gram 435864 21:19

08:29:39 Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

08:47:46 Duke Ellington: Solitude (1935) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:56

08:52:26 Frank W. Meacham: The American Patrol (1891) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:54

09:00 MUSIC for INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

08:59:47 John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986) Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

09:04:00 John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989) Tim Morrison, trumpet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 6:18

09:10:19 John Williams: Pops on the March (1981) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 4:50

09:17:25 Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39

09:53:51 Richard Hayman: Armed Forces Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:02

10:00 SPECIAL To Honor and Inspire with Andrea Blain – performances by the United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine bands including marches by Sousa, Jewell and Gould, and works by Copland, Saint-Saens and Holst.

Morton Gould: American Salute. US Marine Band (USMB 28)

Aaron Copland: Variations on a Shaker Melody. US Army Field Band (USAFB 1)

John Philip Sousa: Easter Monday on the White House Lawn (Altissimo 5558)

Pietro MascagniI: Regina Coeli from Cavalleria Rusticana. US Marine Band (USMB 16)

John Philip Sousa: Nobles of the Mystic Shrine. USAF Heritage Band (Klavier 11139)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture. US Marine Band (USMB 9)

John Philip Sousa: Hail to the Spirit of Liberty March. US Coast Guard Band (Altissimo 2152)

Gustav Holst: Moorside March. US Marine Band (USMB 15)

Johann Sebastian Bach: My Spirit Be Joyful. USAF Band of the Golden West (Bayside Bravura 1)

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever. USAF Heritage Band (Klavier 11139)

Various (arr Knox): Armed Forces Medley. US Marine Band (Altissimo 2152

11:00 MUSIC for INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Simna

10:58:16 William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957) Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85596 10:12

11:10:52 Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943) Turtle Creek Chorale Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Reference 49 23:49

11:38:23 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances (1949) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

11:58:05 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 8:52

12:08:21 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940) Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 022604 17:24

12:27:04 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 022604 21:57

12:50:11 John Williams: 1941: March (1979) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:27

13:00 MUSIC for INDEPENDENCE DAY with Robert Conrad

12:57:42 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture (1976) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 5:09

13:04:20 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1 (1950) Thomas Hampson, baritone St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77310 12:08

13:17:11 Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951) Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 28:22

13:47:49 Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song Op 20 (1964) Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 9:05

14:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

15:00 MUSIC for INDEPENDENCE DAY with Bill O’Connell

14:58:08 Percy Grainger: Tribute to Stephen Foster (1917) Monteverdi Choir English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 11:14

15:11:17 Dan Locklair: Symphony No. 2 'America' (2016) Slovak National Symphony Kirk Trevor Naxos 559860 24:40

15:38:11 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942) Katherine Hepburn, narrator Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80117 15:31

15:55:24 George M. Cohan: Over There (1917) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 1:05

16:00 SPECIAL Fourth of July with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square with Julie Amacher – The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, The Orchestra at Temple Square, Mack Wilberg, conductor

David Warner (arr Mack Wilberg): Simple Gifts

Traditional (arr F. Hunter): Down in the Valley

Traditional (arr John Rutter): Sourwood Mountain

Daniel Kelley, Brewster Higley (arr Robert De Cormier): Home on the Range

Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg): Cindy

Traditional (arr Robert De Cormier, Eddie Sauter): Shenandoah

Lewis Allen & Earl Robinson (arr Michael Davis): The House I Live In

Anonymous, Oscar Brand after Pete Seeger: When I First Came to This Land

John Rutter: Distant Land

Traditional (arr John Rutter): When the Saints Go Marching In

Traditional (arr Aaron Copland & Irving Fine, Glenn): Old American Songs (excerpts)

Katharine Lee Bates, Samuel Ward (arr Mack Wilberg): America the Beautiful

John Philip Sousa, Charles Burr (arr Arthur Harris): The Stars and Stripes Forever

17:00 MUSIC for INDEPENDENCE DAY with John Mills

16:58:14 Hershy Kay: Stars and Stripes Ballet (1958) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 28:06

17:28:17 George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America (1919) Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

17:35:01 Florence Price: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1932) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4861900 18:03

17:54:27 John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:39

18:00 MUSIC for INDEPENDENCE DAY with Rob Grier

17:57:51 Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 61501 25:19

18:25:10 Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address Op 124 (1973) Barry Scott, narrator Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 13:13

18:41:30 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924) Wayne Marshall, piano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Virgin 59693 13:40

18:55:33 Robert Crawford: The U.S. Air Force March (1939) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 1:43

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

18:59:56 John Williams: The Reivers (1980) Burgess Meredith, narrator Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 18:37

19:21:38 Morton Gould: American Ballads (1976) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

20:00 SPECIAL To Honor and Inspire with Andrea Blain – performances by the United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine bands including marches by Sousa, Jewell and Gould, and works by Copland, Saint-Saens and Holst.

Morton Gould: American Salute. US Marine Band (USMB 28)

Aaron Copland: Variations on a Shaker Melody. US Army Field Band (USAFB 1)

John Philip Sousa: Easter Monday on the White House Lawn (Altissimo 5558)

Pietro MascagniI: Regina Coeli from Cavalleria Rusticana. US Marine Band (USMB 16)

John Philip Sousa: Nobles of the Mystic Shrine. USAF Heritage Band (Klavier 11139)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry Overture. US Marine Band (USMB 9)

John Philip Sousa: Hail to the Spirit of Liberty March. US Coast Guard Band (Altissimo 2152)

Gustav Holst: Moorside March. US Marine Band (USMB 15)

Johann Sebastian Bach: My Spirit Be Joyful. USAF Band of the Golden West (Bayside Bravura 1)

John Philip Sousa: The Stars and Stripes Forever. USAF Heritage Band (Klavier 11139)

Various (arr Knox): Armed Forces Medley. US Marine Band (Altissimo 2152

21:00 SPECIAL Not-Quite-Royal Fireworks Music with Bill O’Connell

21:01:05 John Williams: Aloft... To the Royal Masthead! (1992) Bay Brass Alasdair Neale Harmonia Mundi 807556 2:09

21:03:15 John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892) Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 3:57

21:07:13 Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919) USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:28

21:12:26 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 19:10

21:32:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Op 49 (1880) Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Deutsche Gram 400035 15:51

21:49:02 Richard Hayman: March Medley (1960) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80122 6:09

21:55:12 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896) May Festival Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80144 3:49

22:00 SPECIAL Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering – Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director, Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman) (3:38)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox Went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along (4:35)

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:00:17 Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923) Winston Choi, piano Avalon String Quartet Cedille 205 3:15

23:03:32 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Robert Spano Telarc 80673 7:34

23:11:07 Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches Op 19 (1890) Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315 5:28

23:17:53 William Grant Still: Land of Romance from 'Africa' (1930) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 6:48

23:24:42 Keith Jarrett: Elegy for Violin & Strings (1984) Michelle Makarski, violin Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford ECM 1450 14:41

23:40:15 George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936) Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699 4:19

23:44:35 Dan Forrest: The Sun Never Says (2018) Voces8 Decca 29601 4:45

23:49:21 Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945) Kenneth Pasmanick, bassoon Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 5:39

23:55:59 David Conte: Ave Maria (1991) Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Chantcleer 8804 2:07