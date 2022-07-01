WCLV Program Guide 07-01-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Dave Mc Kenna Sunbeam and Thundercloud I Wish I Knew (321)

Ken Peplowski A Good Reed Deep

Sean Fyfe Late night Happy

Makaya McCraven Universal Beings Young Genius

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Yae San

Terrell Stafford Brotherlee Love Carolyn

E Pieranunzi Seaward Key Words

Erik Friedlander Rings Black Phebe

Joshua Redman Mood Swing Past In The Present

Lester Young Pres and Sweets Red Boy Blues

Jimmy Rushing Every day I Have the Blues Every day I Have The Blues

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Run With Jones

Grand Central Tenor Conclave Take Your Pick

Kate Wyatt Artifact Duet

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Cold Duck Time

Harold Land Eastward Ho! On a Little Street in Singapore

Paul Shapiro It's In The Twilight Light Rolls Away the Darkness

Cyrus Chestnut Dark Before The Dawn Baroque Impressions

Frank Morgan Easy Living Easy Living

Rodney Whitaker Winter Moon Coming Ship

Alternative Guitar Summit Honoring Pat Martino Vol1 Lament

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing Corcovado

Christian McBride Fingerpainting Dolphin Dance

Billy Taylor Live at MCG Come Sunday

Sphere Pumpkin's Delight Christina

Dizzy Reece Asia Minor Spiritus Parkus (Parker's Spiritus)

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Art Blakey Mosaic Arabia

Sonny Criss Out of Nowhere El Tiante

Nathan Borton Each Step Each Step

Lynne Arriale The Lights Are Always On Walk in My Shoes (Dedicated to John Lewis)

Buster Williams Lost in a Memory Deja

Hard Bop Messengers Live at the Last Hotel The Spy In Room 314

Anat Cohen Luminosa Bachiao

Kenny Burrell For Charlie Christian and Benny Goodman Seven Come Eleven

Jim Hall It's Nice to Be With You My Funny Valentine

McCoy Tyner Plays Duke Ellington Solitude

Donald Byrd Byrd in Hand Ghana

Tony Williams Tokyo Live Sister Cheryl [Live In Tokyo Japan1992]

Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 1 Peace

Buddy DeFranco Wholly Cats More Than You Know

Clark Terry Shades of the Blues Greazy Blues (75')

Eric Person Blue Vision Blue Vision

John Campbell Working Out Sky Dive

Wycliffe Gordon Joyride Wishing Well

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Groovin' Blues

Abbey Lincoln You Gotta Pay the Band Brother Can You Spare A Dime

Kevin Hays El Matador Nobilissima Visione

Johnny Griffin A Change of Pace Soft & Furry

Abdullah Ibrahim Sotho Blue Sotho Blue

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:56:10 Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Galop (1866) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 1:09

05:57:59 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 21 (1869) Yaara Tal, piano Sony 53285 1:32

06:07:39 Giuseppe Matteo Alberti: Sinfonia teatrale for 4 Trumpets & Strings (1730) Wallace Collection Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 4:43

06:14:29 Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426284 9:06

06:25:39 Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Smoke Dance (1890) Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 2:19

06:28:25 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627) Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMasters 67130 8:09

06:41:10 Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 Op 16 'Four Temperaments' (1902) New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220623 12:17

06:54:52 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 9 Op 30 # 3 (1835) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 2:21

06:59:19 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Circumnavigators Club' (1931) Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 1:43

07:04:48 Gioacchino Rossini: Il signor Bruschino: Overture (1812) Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 4:29

07:11:51 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat D 946/1 (1828) Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 8:57

07:21:23 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: It Ain't Necessarily So (1935) Gregg Baker, baritone New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 3:02

07:26:08 Traditional: The Cuckoo Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 2:27

07:30:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:05

07:40:30 Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1911) Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 7:49

07:49:07 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 4:44

07:55:57 Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930) Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 3:05

08:07:50 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 7:15

08:16:58 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874) Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67018 8:24

08:27:12 Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (1700) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9957 3:47

08:31:38 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 2 (1888) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:22

08:40:58 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in D Op 3 # 9 'L'estro armonico' (1711) Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 8:45

08:51:10 Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme (1970) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 4:34

08:56:24 Michael Flanders & Donald Swann: Ill Wind (1956) Richard Suart, baritone Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 3:00

09:04:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat K 319 (1779) Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 20:52

09:28:52 Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 3:59

09:34:00 Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:06

09:37:28 George Frideric Handel: Oboe Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat HWV 301 (1740) David Reichenberg, oboe English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 7:58

09:46:03 Dmitri Shostakovich: Allegretto from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 (1937) Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4795201 5:32

09:53:29 John Philip Sousa: With Pleasure (1912) Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559092 2:53

09:56:51 Johann Strauss: Furioso Galop Op 114 (1840) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 2:45

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:58 Florence Price: Village Scenes: The Park (1942) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 1:42

10:03:05 Florence Price: Prelude No. 4 'Wistful' (1930) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 2:55

10:07:31 Leos Janácek: Suite for Orchestra Op 3 (1891) Slovak Philharmonic Libor Pesek Records Int'l 7008 13:13

10:21:22 Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e Op 49 (1879) Akiko Suwanai, violin Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 464531 5:58

10:28:33 Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata pian' e forte (1597) National Brass Ensemble Oberlin Music 1504 4:41

10:37:26 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Renaissance Dances (1551) Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler Berlin Classics 1090 7:10

10:45:55 Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941) Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet BIS 612 4:28

10:51:32 Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in D Op 12 # 1 (1790) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9791 25:45

11:19:12 Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture Op 1 (1828) Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 10:18

11:31:47 Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio Op 9 (1913) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574 8:30

11:41:33 Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02

11:54:42 Sir Arnold Bax: Mediterranean (1922) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 4:19

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:45 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04

12:18:48 George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:37

12:37:56 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924) Katia Labèque, piano Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 15:57

12:55:37 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935) Sir Willard White, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 2:33

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:04 Florence Price: Prelude No. 2 (1930) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 2:27

13:04:07 Florence Price: Three Miniature Portraits of Uncle Ned (1941) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 3:57

13:11:13 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 10:10

13:24:29 Pietro Antonio Locatelli: Introduttione Teatrale in D Op 4 # 5 (1735) Raglan Baroque Players Elizabeth Wallfisch Hyperion 67041 6:32

13:34:05 Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78 (1898) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:49

13:42:13 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894) Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding Deutsche Gram 6154 5:32

13:50:45 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 (1878) Members of Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 471613 22:54

14:16:20 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite (1942) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 12:21

14:32:21 James Hewitt: Medley Overture (1798) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 11:50

14:46:13 César Franck: Les Éolides (1876) Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 11:01

14:57:29 Joseph J. Richards: March 'Shield of Liberty' (1939) USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:39

15:02:09 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:22

15:05:59 Duke Ellington: Solitude (1934) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:04

15:11:44 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 9:19

15:24:10 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 'Reformation' (1832) London Symphony Sir John Eliot Gardiner LSO Live 775 8:42

15:34:11 Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio Op 10 (1902) Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 975227 19:38

15:54:11 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesleid' (1925) Olga Kern, piano Harmonia Mundi 907336 4:03

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:54 William Boyce: Symphony No. 2 in A Op 2 # 2 (1760) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 6:21

16:11:58 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924) George Gershwin, piano Columbia Jazz Band Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 13:41

16:28:26 Rev. Robert Lowry: Shall We Gather at the River? (1864) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 807549 3:01

16:34:40 Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tango (1989) Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 3:35

16:40:21 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 9:03

16:51:29 Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tango (1989) Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 3:35

16:51:42 Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 4:49

16:57:10 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 2:45

17:05:12 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Figaro (1943) Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962 6:12

17:21:44 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: A Modern Major General (1879) Richard Suart, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 2:49

17:26:08 Marvin Hamlisch: A Chorus Line: Medley (1975) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 8:50

17:39:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 5:20

17:46:28 Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme (1988) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 3:15

17:51:16 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 (1886) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 6:24

17:58:30 Thomas Weelkes: Since Robin Hood (1608) King's Singers EMI 63052 1:04

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:15 Randall Davidson: The Young Lutheran's Guide to the Orchestra (1988) Garrison Keillor, narrator Minnesota Orchestra Philip Brunelle Virgin 91109 24:50

18:35:14 Herbert L. Clarke: The Debutante (1917) Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger CBS 42137 5:47

18:43:17 John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

18:48:29 Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 5:38

18:56:13 Jean Joseph Mouret: First Suite of Symphonies: Rondeau (1729) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 60804 2:00

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:03 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'Les Francs Juges' Op 3 (1826) London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 12:43

19:16:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92 (1812) Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Sony 549176 39:21

19:57:18 Ludwig van Beethoven: Tarpeja: Triumphal March (1813) Tapiola Sinfonietta John Storgards Ondine 1001 2:18

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D K 211 (1775) Shlomo Mintz, violin English Chamber Orchestra Shlomo Mintz Avie 2058 19:27

20:21:45 Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations Op 78 (1877) Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Naxos 503293 22:35

20:45:33 Arthur Benjamin: Cotillon Suite (1938) London Pops Orchestra Frederick Fennell Mercury 434356 11:07

20:57:19 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée (1932) Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 2:20

21:03:25 Jean Françaix: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano (1986) Saschko Gawriloff, violin Wergo 6198 16:43

21:21:54 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat D 899/3 (1828) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 6:40

21:30:04 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in c-Sharp Op 117 # 3 (1892) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 6:09

21:39:14 Florence Price: Five Preludes (1932) Josh Tatsuo Cullen, piano Blue Griffin 615 9:54

21:51:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Harmoniemusik (1788) Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 39:08

22:32:16 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra S 359/4 (1860) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:02

22:45:27 Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8 (1902) Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne James Conlon EMI 56784 6:26

22:52:47 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande Op 46 (1905) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Horst Stein Decca 4785437 6:53

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:47 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 (1937) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 8:40

23:10:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2369 7:40

23:18:09 Carl Hillman: Lullaby Op 21 (1910) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:20

23:21:24 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:25:27 Samuel Barber: Andante from Violin Concerto Op 14 (1939) Hilary Hahn, violin St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Sony 89029 9:04

23:34:32 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat Op 28 # 15 'Raindrop' (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:31

23:41:10 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe (1892) Sharon Isbin, guitar Bridge 9491 5:51

23:47:00 Amy Beach: Romance in A Op 23 (1893) Katharina Wimmer, violin Naxos 551438 5:50

23:52:50 William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' (1939) Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 2:52

23:56:10 Jules Massenet: Don Quichotte: Act 5 Entr'acte (1910) Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 82160 2:51