WCLV Program Guide 07-01-2020
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff
00:00:00 Debussy, Claude Danse (Tarantelle styrienne)' Bud Shank, f; Laurindo Almeida, g Concord Laurindo Almeida, Bud Shank, Selected Classical Works For Guitar & Flute (Vinyl LP) 5:37
00:05:37 Ireland, John Summer Evening' Eric Parkin, p Chandos Ireland: Piano Works, Vol. 1 4:43
00:10:20 Delius, Frederick Three Small Tone Poems (1890) English Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox EMI/Ang Essential Delius: 150th Anniversary 6:30
00:16:50 Bridge, Frank Summer' (1914) Royal Liverpool Phil/Sir Charles Groves EMI/Ang Frank Bridge : The Sea, Summer, Cherry Ripe, Enter Spring, Lament (EMI) 9:37
00:26:27 Gibbs, Armstrong Song, 'Summer Night' Geraldine McGreevy, s; Roger Vignoles, p Hyperion Songs By Armstrong Gibbs 1:27
00:27:54 Haydn, Michael String Quintet in B-Flat, P 105 L'Archibudelli Sony Haydn: String Quintets B-Flat Major, C Major, G Major 7:22
00:59:16 Weber, Carl Maria von Six Waltzes (1812) Michael Endres, p Oehms Classics Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Works 1:31
01:00:00 Debussy, Claude Estampes' (1903) Quebec Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi Atma Children's Corner Debussy Orchestrations 5:12
01:05:12 Debussy, Claude Estampes' Ivan Moravec, p MMG Ivan Moravec Plays Debussy 3:36
01:08:48 Debussy, Claude Estampes' City of Birmingham Sym/Sir Simon Rattle EMI Percy Grainger: In A Nutshell * City of Birmingham * Sir Simon Rattle 5:56
01:14:44 Grainger, Percy Agincourt Song' St Martin's Academy Chorus/Richard Hickox Chandos The Grainger Edition Vol 18: Works for Unaccompanied Chorus 1:40
01:16:24 Grainger, Percy March, 'The Lads of Wamphray' Royal Northern College of Music Wind Orchestra/Clark Rundell Chandos Grainger: Vol. 4 - Works for Wind Orchestra 1 7:52
01:24:16 Dvorák, Antonín String Serenade in E, Op. 22 St Paul Chamber Orch/Hugh Wolff Teldec Serenades for String and Wind Instruments 5:51
01:54:07 Szymanowski, Karol Mazurkas, Op 50 Anna Kijanowska, p Dux Szymanowski: Mazurkas, Opp. 50 & 62 1:46
02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances: Allegretto Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor Album: Arnold for Band Reference 66 Music: 4:15
Peter Meechan: Soliloquies From a Quiet Place Ryan Anthony, Lens Lindemann, trumpets; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Dallas Winds, Meyerson Symphony Hall, Dallas, TX Music: 8:15
Missy Mazzoli: Quartet for Queen Mab Aeolus Quartet Victoria Bach Festival, Presidio La Bahia Chapel, Goliad, TX Music: 8:49
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2: Movements 2-3 Stewart Goodyear, piano; Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Eastman Theatre, Kodak Hall, Rochester, NY Music: 24:15
Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano Album: Levante Atma 2655 Music: 4:25
Osvaldo Golijov: Mariel for Cello and Marimba Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Ian David Rosenbaum, marimba Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 11:01
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Baltimore Chamber Orchestra; Markand Thakar, conductor Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Kraushaar Auditorium, Goucher College, Towson, MD Music: 15:34
Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 132 David Shifrin, clarinet; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 15:54
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
04:00:00 Elgar, Edward Oratorio, 'The Light of Life (Lux Christi),' Op 29 London Phil/Adrian Boult EMI Sir Adrian Boult: Elgar: The Complete EMI Recordings 5:47
04:05:47 Massenet, Jules Thaïs' Anne Sophie Mutter, v; Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan EMI/Ang Méditation - Ouvertures & Intermezzi 6:44
04:12:31 Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 German Dances, WoO 8 Berlin Chamber Orch/Helmut Koch Berlin Classics Beethoven: Unknown Masterworks 19:37
04:32:08 Fux, Johann Joseph Gigue' St Louis Brass Quintet Summit Baroque Brass 1:53
04:34:01 Haydn, Michael Flute Concerto in D Lorant Kovacs, f; Györ Phil/J Sandor White Label Flute Concertos 21:07
04:55:08 Schumann, Robert Bunte Blätter,' Op. 99 Dmitry Paperno, p Cedille Paperno Live 1:47
05:00:00 Zemlinsky, Anton Opera, 'Es war einmal' Cologne Phil/James Conlon EMI/Ang N/A 5:29
05:05:29 Delius, Frederick Eventyr (Once Upon a Time)' Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves EMI/Ang Paris (The Song Of A Great City) / Eventyr / Dance Rhapsody No. 1 15:32
05:21:01 Griffes, Charles Tomlinson Transcription of Humperdinck's 'Hansel and Gretel' Overture Michael Lewin & Janice Weber, p's Naxos GRIFFES: Piano Works, Vol. 2 6:53
05:27:54 Humperdinck, Engelbert Dornröschen' Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin Fairy-Tale Music = Märchenmusiken 7:06
05:35:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Sleeping Beauty', Op. 66 Royal Phil/Don Jackson Stradivari Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker 1:39
05:36:39 Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words,' Op 19 Daniel Adni, p EMI/Ang Mendelssohn: Songs Without Words, Etc 17:39
05:54:18 Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream,' Op. 61 Age of Enlightenment Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras Virgin Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Etc 1:37
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:23 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 4:33
06:13:34 Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D F 64 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30
06:25:08 Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 8:01
06:33:35 Florence Price: Some of These Days Lara Downes, piano Tritone 2:37
06:42:38 Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from String Sextet Op 70 Paul Neubauer, viola Emerson String Quartet Sony 547060 10:39
06:54:43 Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 2:10
06:57:07 John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota' Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:12
07:04:53 Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers WDR Symphony Cologne Jan Stulen CPO 999233 5:04
07:12:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 12:35
07:25:40 Sir Henry Bishop: Home, Sweet Home Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 807549 3:00
07:30:09 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace Lisa Batiashvili, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4798529 5:19
07:40:47 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 58 Keith Robinson, cello Blue Griff 237 7:11
07:49:43 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque New London Consort l'Oiseau 436131 1:42
07:51:36 George Gershwin: Three Preludes Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 44798 7:12
08:07:57 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique Sean Chen, piano Steinway 30029 6:41
08:16:45 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 7:27
08:24:21 John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef Atma 2650 2:38
08:29:27 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 5:13
08:39:19 Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4 Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11
08:50:33 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 4:09
08:55:25 Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:24
09:03:49 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 22:30
09:30:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03
09:36:33 Paul Creston: Celebration Overture Op 61 United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 7:51
09:48:42 Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 5:49
09:56:16 Jean Sibelius: Processional Op 113 # 6 Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 4:13
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:21 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River' Lara Downes, piano Tritone 2:10
10:03:54 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Down by the Riverside' Lara Downes, piano Tritone 3:13
10:09:15 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11
10:22:54 Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 7:23
10:31:57 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 4:29
10:39:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso Op 62 Sol Gabetta, cello Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:59
10:49:56 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto Op 35 Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 24:10
11:15:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 12:33
11:30:40 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in E-Flat H 654 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20
11:44:39 Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40
11:55:50 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:06:47 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 10:16
12:20:31 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33
12:42:10 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass Op 45 Vienna Singverein Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2010 13:56
12:58:14 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale S 160/3 Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525 1:30
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
13:00:10 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 1:18
13:01:59 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle Les Délices Délices 2013 1:44
13:05:46 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59 H 16:49 Paul Lewis, piano Harm Mundi 902371 22:52
13:29:58 Margaret Bonds: Hold On! Musicality Tritone 3:59
13:37:16 Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Lara Downes, piano Tritone 4:44
13:43:30 Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 13:23
13:57:40 Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 1:59
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115: Movement 3 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet Album: Mozart & Brahms: Clarinet Quintets Cedille Records Music: 4:33
Andre Caplet: Conte fantastique Sivan Magen, harp; Pacifica Quartet Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 16:02
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rob Schienberg from Hoboken, NJ. Music: 8:44
Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 Stephen Hough, piano Henry Wood Hall, London, England Hyperion 67686 Music: 3:25
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto, K. 622: Movements 2-3 Alexander Laing, clarinet; Phoenix Symphony; Tito Munoz, conductor Phoenix Symphony, Symphony Hall, Phoenix, AZ Music: 17:04
Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34: IV. Fete Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute Album: Music@Menlo From Bach, Vol. 6 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:42
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E, Op. 27: Movement 1 Texas Festival Orchestra; Perry So, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 17:44
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo for Violin and Viola in G major, K. 423 Kristin Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola Camerata Pacifica, Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 16:28
Leonard Bernstein: Anniversaries, selected movements Michael Brown, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 7:46
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
15:58:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Prelude & Fugue BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 5:40
16:08:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' BWV 645 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 3:03
16:13:05 Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 13:04
16:29:07 Max Steiner: They Died With Their Boots On: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 912 8:41
16:41:10 Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 2:07
16:44:40 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 D 935/4 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 7:14
16:52:47 Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances: The Mestizo Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 3:07
16:56:41 John Dowland: A Fancy P 73 Paul O'Dette, lute Harm Mundi 907164 3:20
17:04:08 Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 Lara Downes, piano Tritone 6:59
17:13:03 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two Azica 71290 9:57
17:24:37 Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 Op 27 Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 8:39
17:40:06 Morton Gould: American Caprice Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 4:58
17:46:02 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 7:00
17:54:07 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet Op 143 Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 6:02
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:49 Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 16:29
18:26:37 John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 4:02
18:32:23 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35
18:38:53 Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 13:25
18:53:58 Conlon Nancarrow: Sonatina Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 4:11
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:07 Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 1 Op 19 Queensland Symphony John Georgiadis Naxos 550928 25:04
19:29:21 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 26:55
19:57:35 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 8 Op 30 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 2:07
20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory
Johann Sebastian Bach: Three Sonatas for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord BWV 1027-1029--Catharina Meints, viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord
Ludwig van Beethoven: Wellington’s Victory Op 91--Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jiménez, conductor
Louis Vierne: Final from Organ Symphony No. 1 Op 14--David S. Boe, organ
Ermend Bonnal: La Vallée du Béhorléguy, au matin from Paysages euskariens--David S. Boe, organ
Colin McPhee: Tabuh-Tabuhan: Toccata for Orchestra and Two Pianos--Jiana Peng, Dongkyu Oh, pianos; Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jiménez, conductor
21:47:02 Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet D 803 Cleveland Octet Sony 62655 12:40
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
22:10:43 Margaret Bonds: The Bells Lara Downes, piano Tritone 3:35
22:16:10 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights Roberta Alexander, soprano New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 31:22
22:49:25 Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free Lara Downes, piano Tritone 3:13
22:52:39 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen' Adam Abeshouse, violin Tritone 2:50
22:55:29 Florence Price: Some of These Days Lara Downes, piano Tritone 2:37
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:01:59 Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse Op 57 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 4:55
23:06:55 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music London Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 2419 10:39
23:17:33 Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel Chen Reiss, soprano Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 4:04
23:22:46 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 5:53
23:28:39 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42
23:33:21 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:10
23:39:29 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 5:04
23:45:09 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15
23:51:25 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19
23:56:39 Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 5 Op 59 # 5 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:40