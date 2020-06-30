© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 07-01-2020

Published June 30, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00            Debussy, Claude           Danse (Tarantelle styrienne)'      Bud Shank, f; Laurindo Almeida, g                     Concord           Laurindo Almeida, Bud Shank, Selected Classical Works For Guitar & Flute (Vinyl LP)      5:37

00:05:37            Ireland, John     Summer Evening'          Eric Parkin, p                Chandos           Ireland: Piano Works, Vol. 1    4:43

00:10:20            Delius, Frederick           Three Small Tone Poems (1890)            English Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox              EMI/Ang           Essential Delius: 150th Anniversary        6:30

00:16:50            Bridge, Frank    Summer' (1914) Royal Liverpool Phil/Sir Charles Groves              EMI/Ang           Frank Bridge : The Sea, Summer, Cherry Ripe, Enter Spring, Lament (EMI)       9:37

00:26:27            Gibbs, Armstrong          Song, 'Summer Night'    Geraldine McGreevy, s; Roger Vignoles, p                     Hyperion           Songs By Armstrong Gibbs        1:27

00:27:54            Haydn, Michael String Quintet in B-Flat, P 105    L'Archibudelli                Sony    Haydn: String Quintets B-Flat Major, C Major, G Major 7:22

00:59:16            Weber, Carl Maria von   Six Waltzes (1812)         Michael Endres, p                     Oehms Classics            Carl Maria von Weber: Piano Works       1:31

01:00:00            Debussy, Claude           Estampes' (1903)           Quebec Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi               Atma            Children's Corner Debussy Orchestrations          5:12

01:05:12            Debussy, Claude           Estampes'        Ivan Moravec, p            MMG    Ivan Moravec Plays Debussy            3:36

01:08:48            Debussy, Claude           Estampes'        City of Birmingham Sym/Sir Simon Rattle                        EMI            Percy Grainger: In A Nutshell * City of Birmingham * Sir Simon Rattle       5:56

01:14:44            Grainger, Percy Agincourt Song' St Martin's Academy Chorus/Richard Hickox                  Chandos            The Grainger Edition Vol 18: Works for Unaccompanied Chorus  1:40

01:16:24            Grainger, Percy March, 'The Lads of Wamphray' Royal Northern College of Music Wind Orchestra/Clark Rundell             Chandos           Grainger: Vol. 4 - Works for Wind Orchestra 1     7:52

01:24:16            Dvorák, Antonín String Serenade in E, Op. 22      St Paul Chamber Orch/Hugh Wolff                     Teldec  Serenades for String and Wind Instruments         5:51

01:54:07            Szymanowski, Karol      Mazurkas, Op 50           Anna Kijanowska, p                   Dux            Szymanowski: Mazurkas, Opp. 50 & 62  1:46

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances: Allegretto Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor Album: Arnold for Band Reference 66 Music: 4:15

Peter Meechan: Soliloquies From a Quiet Place Ryan Anthony, Lens Lindemann, trumpets; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Dallas Winds, Meyerson Symphony Hall, Dallas, TX Music: 8:15

Missy Mazzoli: Quartet for Queen Mab Aeolus Quartet Victoria Bach Festival, Presidio La Bahia Chapel, Goliad, TX Music: 8:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2: Movements 2-3 Stewart Goodyear, piano; Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Eastman Theatre, Kodak Hall, Rochester, NY Music: 24:15

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano Album: Levante Atma 2655 Music: 4:25

Osvaldo Golijov: Mariel for Cello and Marimba Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Ian David Rosenbaum, marimba Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 11:01

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Baltimore Chamber Orchestra; Markand Thakar, conductor Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Kraushaar Auditorium, Goucher College, Towson, MD Music: 15:34

 Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 132 David Shifrin, clarinet; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 15:54

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00            Elgar, Edward   Oratorio, 'The Light of Life (Lux Christi),' Op 29   London Phil/Adrian Boult                       EMI      Sir Adrian Boult: Elgar: The Complete EMI Recordings    5:47

04:05:47            Massenet, Jules            Thaïs'    Anne Sophie Mutter, v; Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan                EMI/Ang           Méditation - Ouvertures & Intermezzi       6:44

04:12:31            Beethoven, Ludwig van  12 German Dances, WoO 8       Berlin Chamber Orch/Helmut Koch                     Berlin Classics  Beethoven: Unknown Masterworks         19:37

04:32:08            Fux, Johann Joseph      Gigue'   St Louis Brass Quintet               Summit Baroque Brass  1:53

04:34:01            Haydn, Michael Flute Concerto in D       Lorant Kovacs, f; Györ Phil/J Sandor                  White Label            Flute Concertos 21:07

04:55:08            Schumann, Robert        Bunte Blätter,' Op. 99     Dmitry Paperno, p                     Cedille  Paperno Live            1:47

05:00:00            Zemlinsky, Anton           Opera, 'Es war einmal'   Cologne Phil/James Conlon                   EMI/Ang            N/A       5:29

05:05:29            Delius, Frederick           Eventyr (Once Upon a Time)'     Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves                   EMI/Ang           Paris (The Song Of A Great City) / Eventyr / Dance Rhapsody No. 1        15:32

05:21:01            Griffes, Charles Tomlinson         Transcription of Humperdinck's 'Hansel and Gretel' Overture            Michael Lewin & Janice Weber, p's                    Naxos   GRIFFES: Piano Works, Vol. 2   6:53

05:27:54            Humperdinck, Engelbert Dornröschen'    Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher                 Virgin            Fairy-Tale Music = Märchenmusiken       7:06

05:35:00            Tchaikovsky, Peter        Sleeping Beauty', Op. 66            Royal Phil/Don Jackson             Stradivari            Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker           1:39

05:36:39            Mendelssohn, Felix       Songs Without Words,' Op 19     Daniel Adni, p               EMI/Ang            Mendelssohn: Songs Without Words, Etc           17:39

05:54:18            Mendelssohn, Felix       A Midsummer Night's Dream,' Op. 61     Age of Enlightenment Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras                    Virgin    Mendelssohn: Symphony No 4, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Etc            1:37

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:23  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 4:33

06:13:34  Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D  F 64  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 62720 10:30

06:25:08  Julius Fucik: Little Ballerinas Waltz Op 226    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 8:01

06:33:35  Florence Price: Some of These Days    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  2:37

06:42:38  Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from String Sextet Op 70   Paul Neubauer, viola Emerson String Quartet  Sony 547060 10:39

06:54:43  Danny Elfman: Batman: Theme     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 2:10

06:57:07  John Philip Sousa: March 'Minnesota'     Royal Artillery Band Keith Brion Naxos 559131 3:12

07:04:53  Max von Schillings: Dance of the Flowers     WDR Symphony Cologne Jan Stulen CPO 999233 5:04

07:12:28  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 Op 14 # 1 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 12:35

07:25:40  Sir Henry Bishop: Home, Sweet Home    Anonymous 4   Harm Mundi 807549 3:00

07:30:09  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace    Lisa Batiashvili, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4798529 5:19

07:40:47  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 58   Keith Robinson, cello   Blue Griff 237 7:11

07:49:43  Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque     New London Consort  l'Oiseau 436131 1:42

07:51:36  George Gershwin: Three Preludes    Michael Tilson Thomas, piano   CBS 44798 7:12

08:07:57  Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique    Sean Chen, piano   Steinway 30029 6:41

08:16:45  Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Overture     CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 7:27

08:24:21  John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part    Michael Slattery, tenor La Nef  Atma 2650 2:38

08:29:27  George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2: Overture     Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 5:13

08:39:19  Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D Op 18 # 4  Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999752 10:11

08:50:33  Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Danse général     Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 4:09

08:55:25  Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:24

09:03:49  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6     Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 22:30

09:30:16  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne     Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03

09:36:33  Paul Creston: Celebration Overture Op 61    United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 7:51

09:38:38  Paul Creston: Celebration Overture Op 61    United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 7:51

09:48:42  Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17    Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 1301 5:49

09:56:16  Jean Sibelius: Processional Op 113 # 6  Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 4:13

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:21  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  2:10

10:03:54  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Down by the Riverside'    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  3:13

10:09:15  Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11

10:22:54  Antonio Salieri: The Landlady: Overture     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 7:23

10:31:57  Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 4:29

10:39:34  Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso Op 62   Sol Gabetta, cello Munich Radio Orchestra Ari Rasilainen RCA 75951 6:59

10:49:56  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto Op 35   Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Alexander Shelley DeutGram 4792954 24:10

11:15:53  Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D  BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano   Hyperion 67324 12:33

11:30:40  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in E-Flat  H 654  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

11:44:39  Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 9:40

11:55:50  Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka     Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:47  Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 10:16

12:20:31  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33

12:42:10  Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass Op 45   Vienna Singverein Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2010 13:56

12:58:14  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale  S 160/3 Lazar Berman, piano   DeutGram 4779525 1:30

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:10  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Marche Royale     Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler 98623 1:18

13:01:59  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie: Ritournelle     Les Délices  Délices 2013 1:44

13:05:46  Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59  H 16:49 Paul Lewis, piano   Harm Mundi 902371 22:52

13:29:58  Margaret Bonds: Hold On!    Musicality   Tritone  3:59

13:37:16  Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  4:44

13:43:30  Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away     English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 13:23

13:57:40  Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey!    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 1:59

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Op. 115: Movement 3 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica Quartet Album: Mozart & Brahms: Clarinet Quintets Cedille Records Music: 4:33

Andre Caplet: Conte fantastique Sivan Magen, harp; Pacifica Quartet Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 16:02

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Rob Schienberg from Hoboken, NJ. Music: 8:44

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 Stephen Hough, piano Henry Wood Hall, London, England Hyperion 67686 Music: 3:25

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto, K. 622: Movements 2-3 Alexander Laing, clarinet; Phoenix Symphony; Tito Munoz, conductor Phoenix Symphony, Symphony Hall, Phoenix, AZ Music: 17:04

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34: IV. Fete Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute Album: Music@Menlo From Bach, Vol. 6 Music@Menlo Live Music: 4:42

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E, Op. 27: Movement 1 Texas Festival Orchestra; Perry So, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 17:44

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo for Violin and Viola in G major, K. 423 Kristin Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola Camerata Pacifica, Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 16:28

Leonard Bernstein: Anniversaries, selected movements Michael Brown, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Baruch Performing Arts Center - Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 7:46

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:48  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue from Prelude & Fugue  BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano   Hyperion 67324 5:40

16:08:20  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf'  BWV 645 Nikolai Demidenko, piano   Hyperion 67324 3:03

16:13:05  Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4798494 13:04

16:29:07  Max Steiner: They Died With Their Boots On: Suite     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 912 8:41

16:41:10  Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 2:07

16:44:40  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8  D 935/4 Shai Wosner, piano   Onyx 4172 7:14

16:52:47  Gabriela Lena Frank: Three Latin American Dances: The Mestizo     Utah Symphony Keith Lockhart Reference 105 3:07

16:56:41  John Dowland: A Fancy  P 73 Paul O'Dette, lute   Harm Mundi 907164 3:20

17:04:08  Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  6:59

17:13:03  George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Suite    William Terwilliger, violin Opus Two  Azica 71290 9:57

17:24:37  Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 1 Op 27    Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 8:39

17:36:28  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  2:10

17:40:06  Morton Gould: American Caprice    Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 4:58

17:46:02  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 7:00

17:54:07  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andante from Guitar Quintet Op 143   Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet  Azica 71328 6:02

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:49  Alec Wilder: Carl Sandberg Suite     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 16:29

18:26:37  John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 4:02

18:32:23  Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 5:35

18:38:53  Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite     Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 13:25

18:53:58  Conlon Nancarrow: Sonatina    Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 4:11

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:07  Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 1 Op 19    Queensland Symphony John Georgiadis Naxos 550928 25:04

19:29:21  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 8     Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 26:55

19:57:35  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 8 Op 30 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 2:07

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory 

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three Sonatas for Viola da Gamba and Harpsichord BWV 1027-1029--Catharina Meints, viola da gamba; Mark Edwards, harpsichord

Ludwig van Beethoven: Wellington’s Victory Op 91--Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jiménez, conductor

Louis Vierne: Final from Organ Symphony No. 1 Op 14--David S. Boe, organ

Ermend Bonnal: La Vallée du Béhorléguy, au matin from Paysages euskariens--David S. Boe, organ

Colin McPhee: Tabuh-Tabuhan: Toccata for Orchestra and Two Pianos--Jiana Peng, Dongkyu Oh, pianos; Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jiménez, conductor

21:47:02  Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet  D 803  Cleveland Octet  Sony 62655 12:40

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:59  Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  4:44

22:06:44  Margaret Bonds: Hold On!    Musicality   Tritone  3:59

22:10:43  Margaret Bonds: The Bells    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  3:35

22:16:10  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights    Roberta Alexander, soprano New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318 31:22

22:49:25  Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  3:13

22:52:39  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen'    Adam Abeshouse, violin   Tritone  2:50

22:55:29  Florence Price: Some of These Days    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  2:37

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:59  Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse Op 57   Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 4:55

23:06:55  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music     London Philharmonic Vernon Handley Chandos 2419 10:39

23:17:33  Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel    Chen Reiss, soprano Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4795305 4:04

23:22:46  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano   Decca 14053 5:53

23:28:39  Franz Schubert: Ave Maria  D 839 Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30117 4:42

23:33:21  Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude     Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:10

23:39:29  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 5:04

23:45:09  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:51:25  Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 4:19

23:56:39  Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 5 Op 59 # 5 John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 2:40

 

 