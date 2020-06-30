WCLV Program Guide 06-30-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Chabrier, Emmanuel Le roi malgré lui' (1887) Natalie Dessay, s; Monte Carlo Phil/Patrick Fournillier Virgin Natalie Dessay * Airs d'Opéras Françaises 5:09

00:05:09 Lalo, Édouard Violin Concerto in F, Op 20 Augustin Dumay, v; Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson EMI/Ang Lalo: Concerto Russe Op. 29, Concerto In F Major Op. 20 0:08

00:29:17 Fauré, Gabriel Four Songs, Op 39 Randall Hawes, tb; Kathryn Goodson, p Navona Records Belle nuit 1:40

00:30:57 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata #24 in F-Sharp, Op 78 Dirk Herten, p White Beethoven Piano Sonatas 10:43

00:41:40 Wüsthoff, Klaus Die Schelde' Berlin Radio Sym/Emmerich Smola Koch Light Symphonic Music, Vol 1 12:51

00:54:31 Schumann, Robert Five Songs, Op 51 Oliver Widmer, br; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion The Songs of Robert Schumann 4 1:38

01:00:00 Arnold, Malcolm Solitaire' (Ballet, 1956) Munich Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock Classico Symphony No. 5, Op. 74. Divertimento No. 2, Op. 75 5:49

01:05:49 Satie, Erik Trois gymnopédies' Pascal Rogé, p London Satie: 3 Gymnopedies And Other Piano Works 8:10

01:13:59 Milhaud, Darius Scaramouche,' Op. 165b Branford Marsalis, sx; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Sony Creation 11:20

01:25:19 Haydn, Michael Trumpet Concerto in D Wynton Marsalis, tr; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard CBS Baroque Music for Trumpets 8:55

01:34:14 Haydn, Franz Joseph Flute Clock Piece in G Jean Guillou, o (Notre Dame des Nieges, Alpeàd'Huez, France) Dorian Organ Recital: Guillou, Jean Victor Arthur - BACH, J.S. / HANDEL, F. / HAYDN, G.F. / PURCELL, H. / SCHUMANN, R. / LISZT, F. (Organ Encores) 1:42

01:35:56 Brahms, Johannes Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op.56a Hallé Orch/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski MCA Classics Brahms: Symphony No. 3, Variations on a Theme of Haydn 19:18

01:55:14 Brahms, Johannes Four Duets, Op 28 Fassbaender, ms; Komatsu, br; Garben, p Harmonia Mundi Romantische Duette 1:12

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:25

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on "Trockne Blumen" D. 802 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Stephen Prutsman, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 17:50

Dan Visconti: Legendary Love (in honor of Christian Kidd) ROCO ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 14:33

Ethel Smyth: The Prison (selections) Experiential Orchestra & Chorus; James Blachly, conductor Album: Dame Ethel Smyth: The Prison Chandos Music: 9:05

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir D'amerique, On Yankee Doodle Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Album: Leila Josefowicz: Americana Philips 462948 Music: 4:20

George Enescu: Violin Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op. 25 Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 22:12

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, "Scottish": Movement 4 The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 10:18

Lowell Liebermann: Fantasy on a Fugue by J.S. Bach John Novacek, piano; Elizabeth Mann, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Thornton, horn; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:52

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00 Arne, Thomas Clavier Sonata #6 in G Christopher Hogwood, hc L'Oiseau Lyre L'OISEAU-LYRE: Classical & Early Romantic 5:40

04:05:40 Rosetti, Francesco Horn Concerto #1 in E-Flat Stanislav Suchanek, fh; Plzen Radio Orch/Stanislav Macura Supraphon N/A 16:25

04:22:05 D'Arras Ce fut en mai Folger Consort Bard A Medieval Tapestry: Instrumental and Vocal Music from the 12th Through 14th Centuries 1:45

04:23:50 Salzedo, Carlos Variations sur un thème dans le style ancien' Yolanda Kondonassis, h Telarc Salzedo's Harp * Music of Carlos Salzedo * Yolanda Kondonassis, Harp 14:56

04:38:46 Grieg, Edvard Holberg' Suite, Op. 40 Metamorphosen Chamber Orch/Scott Yoo Archetype Metamorphosen 16:33

04:55:19 Leoncavallo, Ruggiero Canzonetta di stile antico' Marcella Reale, s; Munich Radio Orch/Rudolf Alberth EMI arie da operette & romanze 1:20

05:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Semele' Bejun Mehta, s; Los Angeles Chamber Orch Delos Songs Of Handel, Schubert, Brahms & Britten 5:15

05:05:15 Janácek, Leoš Wind Sextet, 'Mládí (Youth)' (1924) Melos Ensemble EMI/Ang ICON: Melos Ensemble: Music Among Friends 16:51

05:22:06 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Klavierstück in F, K. 15a Lera Auerbach, p Lyric Records Celloquy on Cedille 1:37

05:23:43 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503 English Chamber Orch/Daniel Barenboim, p EMI/Ang Complete Piano Concertos 7:30

05:55:13 Morley, Thomas Madrigal, 'Sweet Nymph' Bernhard Böhm, r; Jürgen Hübscher, l Christophorus Greensleeves: Tanze, Lieder, and Fantasien der Renaissance 1:49

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:03 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen' Adam Abeshouse, violin Tritone 2:50

06:12:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Oboe Concerto BWV 1053 Douglas Boyd, oboe Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd DeutGram 429225 6:12

06:20:08 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 10:35

06:31:31 Percy Grainger: English Dance BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:51

06:46:03 John Ireland: Epic March London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

06:56:32 Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

07:04:29 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944 CIM Orchestra Arie Lipsky CIM 2003 4:57

07:12:17 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 10:43

07:24:07 Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation James Ehnes, violin Analekta 3159 1:55

07:27:08 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 3:56

07:31:14 Coldplay: Viva la Vida Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:36

07:39:58 Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 11:50

07:53:30 Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 4:03

07:57:39 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Steven Smith MAA 10706 2:12

08:07:34 Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 3:51

08:13:14 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247 4:54

08:19:33 William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 Op 2 # 4 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:01

08:28:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 K 202 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 8:56

08:41:26 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat WoO 6 Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 9:35

08:52:11 Kate Rusby: Underneath the Stars Voces8 Decca 4785703 2:16

08:55:31 John Williams: Hook: The Banquet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 6:04

09:06:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3 BWV 827 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 18:24

09:26:36 Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:14

09:36:28 Marcel Poot: Cheerful Overture Brussels Philharmonic Alexander Rahbari MarcoPolo 223418 4:19

09:38:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' Barbara Bonney, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 94560 4:39

09:41:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar' Barbara Bonney, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 94560 4:39

09:48:27 Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907399 9:10

09:58:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: March from Serenade for String Trio Op 8 Members of Kodály Quartet Naxos 500250 2:17

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:41 Ernö Dohnányi: March from Serenade for Strings Op 10 NES Chamber Orchestra Dmitry Sitkovetsky Nonesuch 79545 1:56

10:05:12 Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction Op 7 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 12:37

10:18:23 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 45972 5:16

10:25:24 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 D 935/2 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 6:59

10:35:02 Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie Op 17 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 7:23

10:43:39 Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

10:52:43 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 23:13

11:17:24 Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12 Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 553409 11:27

11:30:33 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 Op 44 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 9:09

11:41:32 Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11 English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

11:56:49 George Frideric Handel: Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785 3:27

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:51 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka française 'Figaro' Op 320 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 3:26

12:14:52 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 36:50

12:53:08 Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 2:47

12:58:16 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 Op 10 # 5 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977 1:45

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:36 Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:28

13:05:06 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 2:21

13:09:35 Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 20:20

13:31:31 Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 4:03

13:38:49 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 9:11

13:49:36 Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes Op 120 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553624 7:59

13:58:06 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:43

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances: Allegretto Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor Album: Arnold for Band Reference 66 Music: 4:15

Peter Meechan: Soliloquies From a Quiet Place Ryan Anthony, Lens Lindemann, trumpets; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Dallas Winds, Meyerson Symphony Hall, Dallas, TX Music: 8:15

Missy Mazzoli: Quartet for Queen Mab Aeolus Quartet Victoria Bach Festival, Presidio La Bahia Chapel, Goliad, TX Music: 8:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2: Movements 2-3 Stewart Goodyear, piano; Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Eastman Theatre, Kodak Hall, Rochester, NY Music: 24:15

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano Album: Levante Atma 2655 Music: 4:25

Osvaldo Golijov: Mariel for Cello and Marimba Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Ian David Rosenbaum, marimba Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 11:01

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Baltimore Chamber Orchestra; Markand Thakar, conductor Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Kraushaar Auditorium, Goucher College, Towson, MD Music: 15:34

Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 132 David Shifrin, clarinet; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 15:54

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:24 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 Op 40 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 4:52

16:07:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 1 BWV 802 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 2:38

16:12:02 Franz Schubert: Rondo in A D 438 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Hyperion 66840 14:08

16:29:46 Max Steiner: A Summer Place: Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:06

16:35:07 Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo Op 8 # 3 Eliesha Nelson, viola Sono Luminus 92136 4:21

16:41:16 Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 9:34

16:52:15 Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning' Alphonso Horne, trumpet Tritone 1:56

16:54:45 Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas Ola Gjeilo, piano Voces8 Decca 24646 5:15

17:05:33 Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire' London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433862 7:55

17:15:46 Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d Op 1 # 12 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 8:42

17:26:24 Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426284 9:06

17:38:30 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 Op 59 # 6 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:41

17:46:09 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 9 Op 59 # 9 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 2:33

17:49:16 Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32 Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 7:08

17:57:05 Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 3:34

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat BWV 552 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 15:18

18:25:50 Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 Lara Downes, piano Tritone 6:59

18:34:56 Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free Lara Downes, piano Tritone 3:13

18:39:51 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A BWV 1055 Stephen Taylor, oboe Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 60207 14:42

18:55:17 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 4:15

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:21 Robert Schumann: Symphony in g Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 18:27

19:24:13 Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 33:27

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:37 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 25:50

20:30:01 Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole S 254 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 13:17

20:45:57 Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces Op 75 Caroline Goulding, violin Ars Prod. 38536 13:14

21:02:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 BWV 1050 Michael Schönheit, harpsichord Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 19:23

21:23:47 Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4 Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

21:30:25 Frederick Delius: Spring Idyll English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 7:54

21:41:08 Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 6:29

21:49:50 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 Op 56 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 39:29

22:31:12 Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39 H 15:25 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Dorian 90164 15:32

22:48:38 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 # 1 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:37

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:36 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 Op 62 # 2 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870 5:33

23:07:10 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Aria Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:42

23:12:53 Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:15

23:17:57 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 2:39

23:20:34 Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

23:28:42 Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 7:17

23:38:07 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

23:44:32 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 5:52

23:50:24 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 5 Op 23 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 5:33

23:56:36 Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:04