WCLV Program Guide 06-30-2020

Published June 30, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Chabrier, Emmanuel      Le roi malgré lui' (1887) Natalie Dessay, s; Monte Carlo Phil/Patrick Fournillier                 Virgin    Natalie Dessay * Airs d'Opéras Françaises         5:09

00:05:09           Lalo, Édouard   Violin Concerto in F, Op 20        Augustin Dumay, v; Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson                      EMI/Ang            Lalo: Concerto Russe Op. 29, Concerto In F Major Op. 20           0:08

00:29:17           Fauré, Gabriel   Four Songs, Op 39        Randall Hawes, tb; Kathryn Goodson, p                  Navona Records           Belle nuit          1:40

00:30:57           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Sonata #24 in F-Sharp, Op 78            Dirk Herten, p                White    Beethoven Piano Sonatas          10:43

00:41:40           Wüsthoff, Klaus Die Schelde'      Berlin Radio Sym/Emmerich Smola               Koch     Light Symphonic Music, Vol 1    12:51

00:54:31           Schumann, Robert        Five Songs, Op 51         Oliver Widmer, br; Graham Johnson, p             Hyperion           The Songs of Robert Schumann 4     1:38

01:00:00           Arnold, Malcolm Solitaire' (Ballet, 1956)   Munich Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock               Classico            Symphony No. 5, Op. 74. Divertimento No. 2, Op. 75         5:49

01:05:49           Satie, Erik         Trois gymnopédies'       Pascal Rogé, p              London Satie: 3 Gymnopedies And Other Piano Works   8:10

01:13:59           Milhaud, Darius Scaramouche,' Op. 165b           Branford Marsalis, sx; Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                     Sony     Creation            11:20

01:25:19           Haydn, Michael Trumpet Concerto in D  Wynton Marsalis, tr; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard                      CBS     Baroque Music for Trumpets       8:55

01:34:14           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Flute Clock Piece in G   Jean Guillou, o (Notre Dame des Nieges, Alpeàd'Huez, France)                       Dorian  Organ Recital: Guillou, Jean Victor Arthur - BACH, J.S. / HANDEL, F. / HAYDN, G.F. / PURCELL, H. / SCHUMANN, R. / LISZT, F. (Organ Encores)      1:42

01:35:56           Brahms, Johannes        Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op.56a Hallé Orch/Stanislaw Skrowaczewski                  MCA Classics            Brahms: Symphony No. 3, Variations on a Theme of Haydn         19:18

01:55:14           Brahms, Johannes        Four Duets, Op 28         Fassbaender, ms; Komatsu, br; Garben, p                   Harmonia Mundi            Romantische Duette  1:12

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anthony DiLorenzo: Anthem of Hope: Houston Strong ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: ROCO: Visions Take Flight Innova 016 Music: 4:25

Franz Schubert: Introduction and Variations on "Trockne Blumen" D. 802 Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Stephen Prutsman, piano The Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 17:50

Dan Visconti: Legendary Love (in honor of Christian Kidd) ROCO ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 14:33

Ethel Smyth: The Prison (selections) Experiential Orchestra & Chorus; James Blachly, conductor Album: Dame Ethel Smyth: The Prison Chandos Music: 9:05

Henri Vieuxtemps: Souvenir D'amerique, On Yankee Doodle Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Album: Leila Josefowicz: Americana Philips 462948 Music: 4:20

George Enescu: Violin Sonata No. 3 in A minor, Op. 25  Danbi Um, violin; Orion Weiss, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 22:12

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, "Scottish": Movement 4 The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor The Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 10:18

Lowell Liebermann: Fantasy on a Fugue by J.S. Bach John Novacek, piano; Elizabeth Mann, flute; Elizabeth Koch Tiscione, oboe; Bil Jackson, Clarinet; Michael Thornton, horn; Michael Kroth, bassoon Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 9:52

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:00           Arne, Thomas   Clavier Sonata #6 in G   Christopher Hogwood, hc                     L'Oiseau Lyre    L'OISEAU-LYRE: Classical & Early Romantic            5:40

04:05:40           Rosetti, Francesco        Horn Concerto #1 in E-Flat            Stanislav Suchanek, fh; Plzen Radio Orch/Stanislav Macura                    Supraphon        N/A       16:25

04:22:05           D'Arras Ce fut en mai    Folger Consort              Bard     A Medieval Tapestry: Instrumental and Vocal Music from the 12th Through 14th Centuries          1:45

04:23:50           Salzedo, Carlos Variations sur un thème dans le style ancien'            Yolanda Kondonassis, h            Telarc   Salzedo's Harp * Music of Carlos Salzedo * Yolanda Kondonassis, Harp     14:56

04:38:46           Grieg, Edvard    Holberg' Suite,  Op. 40   Metamorphosen Chamber Orch/Scott Yoo                       Archetype         Metamorphosen            16:33

04:55:19           Leoncavallo, Ruggiero   Canzonetta di stile antico'            Marcella Reale, s; Munich Radio Orch/Rudolf Alberth                  EMI            arie da operette & romanze        1:20

05:00:00           Handel, George Frideric Semele' Bejun Mehta, s; Los Angeles Chamber Orch              Delos    Songs Of Handel, Schubert, Brahms & Britten            5:15

05:05:15           Janácek, Leoš   Wind Sextet, 'Mládí (Youth)' (1924)        Melos Ensemble                     EMI/Ang           ICON: Melos Ensemble: Music Among Friends 16:51

05:22:06           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Klavierstück in F, K. 15a Lera Auerbach, p                  Lyric Records    Celloquy on Cedille        1:37

05:23:43           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K. 503       English Chamber Orch/Daniel Barenboim, p                   EMI/Ang            Complete Piano Concertos        7:30

05:55:13           Morley, Thomas Madrigal, 'Sweet Nymph'           Bernhard Böhm, r; Jürgen Hübscher, l                   Christophorus   Greensleeves: Tanze, Lieder, and Fantasien der Renaissance  1:49

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:03  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen'    Adam Abeshouse, violin   Tritone  2:50

06:12:37  Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Oboe Concerto  BWV 1053 Douglas Boyd, oboe Chamber Orchestra of Europe Douglas Boyd DeutGram 429225 6:12

06:20:08  Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 10:35

06:31:31  Percy Grainger: English Dance     BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:51

06:46:03  John Ireland: Epic March     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

06:56:32  Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

07:04:29  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Times Square 1944     CIM Orchestra Arie Lipsky CIM 2003 4:57

07:12:17  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1     New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 10:43

07:24:07  Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation    James Ehnes, violin   Analekta 3159 1:55

07:27:08  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48    Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 3:56

07:31:14  Coldplay: Viva la Vida    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 4:36

07:39:58  Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1     San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 11:50

07:53:30  Jean-Philippe Rameau: The Gathering of Birds    Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI 3294112 4:03

07:57:39  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock     Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Steven Smith MAA 10706 2:12

08:07:34  Hugo Alfvén: The Mountain King: Dance of the Shepherd Girl     Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 3:51

08:13:14  Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse'    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460247 4:54

08:19:33  William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 Op 2 # 4  Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 7:01

08:28:09  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30  K 202  Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 8:56

08:41:26  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat  WoO 6 Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 9:35

08:52:11  Kate Rusby: Underneath the Stars     Voces8  Decca 4785703 2:16

08:55:31  John Williams: Hook: The Banquet     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 68419 6:04

09:06:09  Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 3  BWV 827 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 4795534 18:24

09:26:36  Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite     Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 8:14

09:36:28  Marcel Poot: Cheerful Overture     Brussels Philharmonic Alexander Rahbari MarcoPolo 223418 4:19

09:38:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar'    Barbara Bonney, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 94560 4:39

09:41:17  Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Quartet 'Mir ist so wunderbar'    Barbara Bonney, soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 94560 4:39

09:48:27  Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18   Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907399 9:10

09:58:59  Ludwig van Beethoven: March from Serenade for String Trio Op 8   Members of Kodály Quartet  Naxos 500250 2:17

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:41  Ernö Dohnányi: March from Serenade for Strings Op 10    NES Chamber Orchestra Dmitry Sitkovetsky Nonesuch 79545 1:56

10:05:12  Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction Op 7    Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 12:37

10:18:23  Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82     Stockholm Chamber Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 45972 5:16

10:25:24  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6  D 935/2 Shai Wosner, piano   Onyx 4172 6:59

10:35:02  Robert Schumann: March from Fantasie Op 17   Stanislav Khristenko, piano   Steinway 30032 7:23

10:43:39  Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:47

10:52:43  Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Suite Op 35a    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 218 23:13

11:17:24  Jirí Antonín Benda: Sinfonia No. 12     Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Naxos 553409 11:27

11:30:33  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 Op 44   Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 18883 9:09

11:41:32  Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings Op 11    English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 7020 14:22

11:56:49  George Frideric Handel: Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard    Murray Perahia, piano   Sony 62785 3:27

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:51  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka française 'Figaro' Op 320    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 3:26

12:14:52  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 36:50

12:53:08  Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder: Der Engel    Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 2:47

12:58:16  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 5 Op 10 # 5 Nikita Magaloff, piano   Philips 4788977 1:45

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:36  Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 3:28

13:05:06  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Just as the Tide was Flowing    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 2:21

13:09:35  Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord &     Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 20:20

13:31:31  Sir Arthur Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Overture     Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 4:03

13:38:49  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4     London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 9:11

13:49:36  Sergei Prokofiev: Two Pushkin Waltzes Op 120    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553624 7:59

13:58:06  Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance     Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:43

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances: Allegretto Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor Album: Arnold for Band Reference 66 Music: 4:15

Peter Meechan: Soliloquies From a Quiet Place Ryan Anthony, Lens Lindemann, trumpets; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Dallas Winds, Meyerson Symphony Hall, Dallas, TX Music: 8:15

Missy Mazzoli: Quartet for Queen Mab Aeolus Quartet Victoria Bach Festival, Presidio La Bahia Chapel, Goliad, TX Music: 8:49

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2: Movements 2-3 Stewart Goodyear, piano; Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Eastman Theatre, Kodak Hall, Rochester, NY Music: 24:15

Osvaldo Golijov: Levante Serouj Kradjian, piano Album: Levante Atma 2655 Music: 4:25

Osvaldo Golijov: Mariel for Cello and Marimba Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Ian David Rosenbaum, marimba Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 11:01

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 Baltimore Chamber Orchestra; Markand Thakar, conductor Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Kraushaar Auditorium, Goucher College, Towson, MD Music: 15:34

 Robert Schumann: Marchenerzahlungen for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, Op. 132 David Shifrin, clarinet; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory at the Hunter, The Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 15:54

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:24  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 Op 40 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 18883 4:52

16:07:23  Johann Sebastian Bach: Duet No. 1  BWV 802 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 4795534 2:38

16:12:02  Franz Schubert: Rondo in A  D 438 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Brandenburg Orchestra Roy Goodman Hyperion 66840 14:08

16:29:46  Max Steiner: A Summer Place: Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:06

16:35:07  Varvara Gaigerova: Scherzo Op 8 # 3 Eliesha Nelson, viola   Sono Luminus 92136 4:21

16:41:16  Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Kullervo Goes to Battle     Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 52563 9:34

16:52:15  Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'    Alphonso Horne, trumpet   Tritone  1:56

16:54:45  Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas    Ola Gjeilo, piano Voces8  Decca 24646 5:15

17:05:33  Riccardo Drigo: Pas de deux for Adam's 'Le Corsaire'     London Symphony Richard Bonynge Decca 433862 7:55

17:15:46  Antonio Vivaldi: Trio Sonata in d Op 1 # 12  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel DeutGram 4795448 8:42

17:26:24  Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'    Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426284 9:06

17:38:30  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 6 Op 59 # 6  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:41

17:46:09  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 9 Op 59 # 9  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 2:33

17:49:16  Xaver Scharwenka: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 32   Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Hyperion 67508 7:08

17:57:05  Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte    Montserrat Caballé, soprano London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras EMI 21296 3:34

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:43  Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in E-Flat  BWV 552  Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 89012 15:18

18:25:50  Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  6:59

18:34:56  Billy Taylor: I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free    Lara Downes, piano   Tritone  3:13

18:39:51  Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A  BWV 1055 Stephen Taylor, oboe Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 60207 14:42

18:55:17  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy    Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 4:15

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:21  Robert Schumann: Symphony in g     Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 18:27

19:24:13  Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21   Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 33:27

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:37  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 25:50

20:30:01  Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole  S 254 Roberto Szidon, piano   DeutGram 4779525 13:17

20:45:57  Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces Op 75   Caroline Goulding, violin   Ars Prod. 38536 13:14

21:02:40  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5  BWV 1050 Michael Schönheit, harpsichord Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 19:23

21:23:47  Martin Mailman: Autumn Landscape Op 4    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 5:04

21:30:25  Frederick Delius: Spring Idyll     English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 553535 7:54

21:41:08  Léon Minkus: Don Quixote: Grand pas de deux     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 6:29

21:49:50  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 Op 56    Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 39:29

22:31:12  Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 39  H 15:25 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Dorian 90164 15:32

22:48:38  Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 # 1 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:37

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:36  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 Op 62 # 2 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 10870 5:33

23:07:10  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Aria     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:42

23:12:53  Giacomo Puccini: Madama Butterfly: Humming Chorus    Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Utah Symphony Joseph Silverstein Decca 436284 3:15

23:17:57  Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan    Kotaro Fukuma, piano   EDP 2 2:39

23:20:34  Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

23:28:42  Agustín Barrios: Un sueño en la floresta    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 7:17

23:38:07  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

23:44:32  Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 5:52

23:50:24  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 5 Op 23 # 4 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9348 5:33

23:56:36  Traditional: I Know Where I'm Going    Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:04

 