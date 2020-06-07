WCLV Program Guide 06-07-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 2

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 2:59

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:32

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Adagio—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:29

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 7:52

John Williams: Jurassic Park: Main Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:52

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 5:02

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Marion’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:07

John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle and Orchestra—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 3:04

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme—Robert deMaine, cello; Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:12

John Williams: Superman: March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:20

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Nikolaj Znaider, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61

Dmitri Shostakovich: Death and Transfiguration, Op. 24

George Gershwin (arr Rose): Overture to Strike up the Band--Bramwell Tovey, conductor

George Gershwin (arr Tovey): A Foggy Day--Bramwell Tovey, pianist/conductor

Gustav Mahler: Totenfeier (excerpt)--Pierre Boulez, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony--Leonard Bernstein, conductor

Marc Blitzstein: Airbourne Symphony--Orson Welles; Andrea Velis; David Watson; Choral Arts Society

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Music for Maximilian - The Christophorus label gives us three CDs displaying the lively musical scene at the court of the Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:09 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Lord, let me know mine end Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 10:13

06:16:33 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Magnificat in B-Flat Op 164 Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 12:32

06:29:58 Richard Farrant: Lord, for Thy tender mercy's sake King's Singers Naxos 572987 2:10

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Sounds of Summer Suspended? - We highlight a few of the famous pipe organs for which the summer season usually is particularly active

RICHARD WAGNER: Parsifal Fanfares Monty Maxwell (Midmer-Losh/Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ) PD Archive (4. 7/3/19)

ARTHUR SULLIVAN: The Yeoman of the Guard Overture Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker organ/Macy’s Center City Store, Philadelphia, PA) PD Archive (r. 6/2/18)

J.S.BACH: Toccata in F, BWV 540 Michael Murray (1947 Aeolian-Skinner/Memorial Music Hall, Methuen, MA) Telarc 80049

EDWIN H.LEMARE: Finale fr Organ Symphony in g, Op. 35 Frederick Hohman (1912-1926 Austin/Kotzschmar Memorial Organ, Merrill Auditorium, Portland, ME) Pro Organo 7117

HUMPHREY STEWART: Spanish Military March Carole Williams (1915 Austin/Spreckels Organ Pavillion, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA) SOS 8

GIACOMO PUCCINI (trans. Ennis-Conte): Nessun dorma, fr Turandot Andrew Ennis, flugelhorn; Peter Richard Conte (1915 Austin/Spreckels Organ Pavilion, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA) PD Archive (r. 7/22/19)

LOUIS JAMES ALFRED LEFEBURE-WELY: 2 Pieces (Pastorale in G; Sortie in E-flat) Gordon Turk (Hope-Jones, expanded/Ocean Grove Auditorium, Ocean Grove, NJ) Dorian 90267

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Trinity Sunday - On this program we celebrate the doctrine of the three Persons of God as Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Join Peter DuBois for wonderful sacred music on Trinitarian themes

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Fabulous Firsts

Nicoló Paganini: Caprice Op.1 No.1 Michael Rabin, violin (Sony 60894 CD) 1:45

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.1: Finale Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion 44301 CD) 5:45

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1: Rondo Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Testament 1041 CD) 11:41

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: First movement Allegro Wilhelm Kempff, piano (DG 431198 CD) 6:33

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: 2nd movement – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Basic Classics 023 CD) 8:15

Antonin Dvořák: Slavonic Dances Op.46 No.1 and Op.72 No. 1 Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (DG 419056 CD) 3:40; 3:58

09:58:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Rejoice Greatly' BWV 734 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742 2:24

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:19 Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 3 BWV 1079 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 6:15

10:11:39 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D Kk 119 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 501592 6:09

10:19:22 Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 24:23

10:45:02 Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3098 11:38

10:57:06 Nicola Conforto: La festa cinese: Overture Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 3:54

11:01:36 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 Daniel Hope, violin Zurich Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope DeutGram 4796922 9:10

11:12:05 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto Op 8 # 2 Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Eclectra 2059 10:35

11:23:51 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto Op 8 # 3 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 10:50

11:34:42 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto Op 8 # 4 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 8:42

11:44:49 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D BWV 532 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 67324 12:33

11:57:46 Pietro Castrucci: Finale with Echo from Concerto Grosso in D Op 3 # 12 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 3:10

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Marek Janowski, conductor; James Ehnes, violin

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture Op. 95

Max Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 in g Op 26

Richard Wagner: Overture and Venusberg Music from Tannhäuser (Paris version)

Richard Wagner: Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:04:34 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 203 34:42

14:40:24 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63123 15:52

14:57:38 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 1 Op 46 # 1 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 209 3:30

15:02:27 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 31:33

15:36:03 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 12:21

15:50:24 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Danse villageoise Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:40

15:56:23 Arvo Pärt: Vater unser Cai Thomas, treble Rubicon 2:53

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernest Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

Today is the birthday of George Szell (6/7/1897 - 7/30/1970), the conductor considered most responsible for bringing The Cleveland Orchestra international acclaim. This is a concert from February 2, 1967.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Missa Solemnis in D Op 123

17:27:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K 364 Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 31:00

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this is From the Top’s second “Blanket Fort” show. Created during the quarantine of the Covid19 crisis, this episode features young musicians recording themselves in their own homes (in makeshift studios or “Blanket Forts”) under From the Top’s supervision and it features long distance musical collaborations. Performers include one of the youngest classical guitarists From the Top has ever featured and a teenage composer who discovered his love for music during a difficult time when his immigrant family had no permanent home

Eunice Lee, 16, violin, from Irvine, California performs. Caprice Basque, Opus 24 by Pablo de Sarasate

Emilia Diaz Delgado, 11, guitar from Santa Clara, California performs Etude 11 by Hector Villa-Lobos

Jacob Peery, 17, saxophone, from Elizabethtown, Kentucky performs Tableaux de Provence: II. Cansoun per ma Mio and III. La Boumiano by Paule Maurice

William Jae, 18, composer, Los Angeles, California presents an Excerpt from Alabaster Wool by William Jae Performed by members of the Lyris Quartet (Alyssa Park, Luke Maurer, and Timothy Loo).

William Jae's appearance on From the Top is made possible with support from the ASCAP Foundation Irving Caesar Fund.

Ryan Gannon, 17, piano, Redwood City, California Excerpts from: Paraphrase on Quartet from Verdi’s “Rigoletto” by Franz Liszt (1811 –1886)

Tuzforro Horn Trio featuring french hornist Anna Spina, 17 from Skokie, IL; violinist Hanah Stuart, 18 from Libertyville, IL and pianist Kevin Chang, 16 from Naperville, IL performing the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40, II. Scherzo: Allegro by Johannes Brahms

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2 Op 53 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 38:22

19:43:38 Ludwig van Beethoven: Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano Op 56 Joseph Kalichstein, piano English Chamber Orchestra Sir Alexander Gibson Chandos 8409 37:05

20:23:12 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 Op 70 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 63151 35:35

21:56:49 André Jolivet: Allant from Petite Suite Maarika Järvi, flute Chandos 9395 3:37

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Demeter Prelude (1997) Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG 11-05-06) 7:50

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG 11-05-06) 14:51

Loris Chobanian: Texturas (Piano Trio No. 2) Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG 11-05-06) 23:13

Nancy Daley: In Cynthia’s Garden George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Crystal 718) 5:04

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – a virtual forum recorded by The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech: the events of the last two weeks: the murder, the protests that followed, the violence that followed the protests, both in Cleveland and around the country, are all part of a historical pattern. They represent a culmination of all the consequences of the failures of government and the political and economic establishments to resolve those crises. What happens now? This week, we speak to Mordecai Cargill, Co-founder and Partner at ThirdSpace Action Lab and Danielle Sydnor Cleveland NAACP President and Executive Director of the Economic and Community Development Institute of Northern Ohio on the issue.

22:58:14 Jean Sibelius: Berceuse Op 79 # 6 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:25

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:51 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 4:58

23:07:50 Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 6:14

23:14:05 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:32

23:19:51 Duke Ellington: Solitude Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:56

23:23:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Ying Quartet Telarc 80685 6:57

23:30:46 Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 Op 45 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 48066 11:24

23:43:22 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' Gareth Hulse, oboe Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 8:13

23:51:36 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:55

23:56:54 Gregorian Chant: Ad sepulcrum beati Iacobi Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 2:10

23:59:28 Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Sony 82849 1:43